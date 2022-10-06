Skip to content

dkrivoruchko/ScreenStream

master
Switch branches/tags
5 branches 125 tags
Code

Latest commit

@dkrivoruchko
dkrivoruchko App code restructure (#208)
a23d31b Oct 6, 2022
App code restructure (#208)
a23d31b

Git stats

Files

Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
Type
Name
Latest commit message
Commit time
app
App code restructure (#208)
Oct 6, 2022
common
App code restructure (#208)
Oct 6, 2022
gradle/wrapper
Update to AGP 7.3.0
Sep 26, 2022
mjpeg
App code restructure (#208)
Oct 6, 2022
screenshots
Readme update
Mar 28, 2021
.gitignore
Bug fixes
Jan 28, 2019
LICENSE
Initial commit
Jul 18, 2016
PrivacyPolicy.md
Update privacy policy
Apr 8, 2019
README.md
Readme update
Jun 23, 2021
README.zh-tw.md
Update Chinese Translation. Thanks to Fred
Jul 26, 2022
build.gradle
App code restructure (#208)
Oct 6, 2022
gradle.properties
App code restructure (#208)
Oct 6, 2022
gradlew
Update to AGP 7.3.0
Sep 26, 2022
gradlew.bat
Update to AGP 7.0.0
Jul 29, 2021
settings.gradle
App code restructure (#208)
Oct 6, 2022
Screen Stream over HTTP Known problems Screenshots Features and libraries Contribution Developed By Privacy Policy License

README.md

Screen Stream over HTTP

An Android mobile app for viewing device screen in your web browser.

xscode   GitHub   GitHub release (latest by date)

Foo

Developed by Dmitriy Krivoruchko · If there are any issues or ideas feel free to contact me.

The application allows viewing the device screen in your web browser. The main idea is to show your device screen during presentations and demos. No need of any additional software except for this app and a web browser. Google Play version contains Ads, F-Droid, AAPKS or FirebaseFree versions are Ad-free.

Get it on Google Play Get it on F-Droid Get it on AAPKs

Read this in other languages (outdated): 正體中文

It uses MJPEG to encode screen images and send them through the network. So it works with any desktop or mobile browser which supports MJPEG (Chrome, Safari, EDGE, Firefox).

The application works via WiFi and/or 3G/LTE network.
Support for IPv4 and IPv6.
Fast and stable WiFi recommended because of high traffic and low network delay requirement. No Internet required, however, there must be a network connection between the client and the device.

The number of client connections is unlimited, but be aware that each of them requires some CPU resources and bandwidth to send data.

Application uses Android Cast feature and requires at least Android 5.0 to run.

WARNING: This is not a real time streaming app. Expected delay is at least 0.5-1 second or more on slow devices, bad WiFi or on heavy CPU load by other apps.
WARNING: This app is not designed for streaming video, especially HD video. Use Chromecast instead.
WARNING: This app does NOT support SOUND streaming, because MJPEG does not support sound.
WARNING: Some cell operators may block incoming connections to your device for security reasons, so, even if the device has an IP address from a cell operator, you may not be able to connect to the device on this IP address.
WARNING: Some WiFi networks (mostly public/guest) block connections between its clients for security reasons, so you may not be able to connect to the device via WiFi. For example, a laptop and a phone in this such a WiFi network will not be able to connect to each other.

Known problems

  1. On some devices no notification icon showing but notification is present. Android bug: 213309.

Screenshots

 
 
 
 
 
 

Features and libraries

Version 3.x based on Clean Architecture, Single Activity and MVI patterns and use:

Contribution

If you want to contribute with translation, you have to translate this 2 files:

  1. https://github.com/dkrivoruchko/ScreenStream/blob/master/app/src/main/res/values/strings.xml and
  2. https://github.com/dkrivoruchko/ScreenStream/blob/master/data/src/main/res/values/strings.xml

Then, please, make a pull request or send those 2 files to the developer via e-mail dkrivoruchko@gmail.com as an attachment.

Your contribution is much appreciated. Thank you.

Developed By

Dmitriy Krivoruchko - dkrivoruchko@gmail.com

If there are any issues or ideas feel free to contact me.

Privacy Policy

App privacy policy

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2016 Dmitriy Krivoruchko

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all
copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE
SOFTWARE.

About

Screen Stream Android app

Resources

Readme

License

MIT license

Stars

1k stars

Watchers

67 watching

Forks

262 forks

Releases 123

Release 3.10.2 Latest
Sep 29, 2022
+ 122 releases

Contributors 20

+ 9 contributors

Languages