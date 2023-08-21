little-rat
🐀 Small chrome extension to monitor (and optionally block) other extensions' network calls
Chrome Web Store (Lite version)
The published extension lacks the ability to track the number of requests and notify you, but you can still use it for blocking requests. The reason is that the extension uses the
declarativeNetRequest.onRuleMatchedDebug API which is not available for publishing in the Chrome Web Store.
Get it here
Manual Installation (Full Version)
- Download the ZIP of this repo.
- Unzip
- Go to chromium/chrome Extensions.
- Click to check Developer mode.
- Click Load unpacked extension....
- In the file selector dialog:
- Select the directory
little-rat-mainwhich was created above.
- Click Open.
- Select the directory
Screenshots
Open-Source Libraries <3
- Icons from (feathericons.com)[https://feathericons.com/]