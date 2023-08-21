🐀 Small chrome extension to monitor (and optionally block) other extensions' network calls

Chrome Web Store (Lite version)

The published extension lacks the ability to track the number of requests and notify you, but you can still use it for blocking requests. The reason is that the extension uses the declarativeNetRequest.onRuleMatchedDebug API which is not available for publishing in the Chrome Web Store. Get it here

Manual Installation (Full Version)

Download the ZIP of this repo.

Unzip

Go to chromium/chrome Extensions.

Click to check Developer mode.

Click Load unpacked extension....

In the file selector dialog: Select the directory little-rat-main which was created above. Click Open.



Screenshots

Open-Source Libraries <3

Icons from (feathericons.com)[https://feathericons.com/]

Author

