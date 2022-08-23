SingleFile Lite

This is the new version of SingleFile compatible with the long-awaited Manifest V3!

Don't have any idea what Manifest V3 is? You can find more information in this blog article: https://developer.chrome.com/blog/mv2-transition/

The objective is summarized as follows:

Manifest V3 is more secure, performant, and privacy-preserving than its predecessor. It is an evolution of the extension platform that takes into consideration both the changing web landscape and the future of browser extensions.

Install

SingleFile Lite cannot be downloaded from the Chrome store yet. You can however download the zip file of the project and install it manually by unzipping it somewhere on your disk and following these instructions: https://developer.chrome.com/docs/extensions/mv3/getstarted/#unpacked.

Notable features of SingleFile Lite

unreliable auto-updates With Manifest V2, it was possible to auto-update the extension without breaking the extension. With Manifest V3, it's no longer possible (cf. https://crbug.com/1271154).

no auto-save With Manifest V2, it was possible to process a page in the background. With Manifest V3, it's no longer possible (cf. https://crbug.com/1339382).

save time limited to 5 minutes max. With Manifest V2, it was possible to process a page for a very long time. With Manifest V3, it's no longer possible (cf. https://crbug.com/1152255).

no "Referrer" header injection With Manifest V2, it was possible to inject a "Referrer" HTTP header if necessary. With Manifest V3, it's no longer possible (cf. https://crbug.com/1149619).

limited support for fonts dynamically loaded with the FontFace API With Manifest V2, it was possible to save a page on https://www.theverge.com/ and keep the original fonts. With Manifest V3, it's no longer possible (cf. https://crbug.com/1207006 and https://crbug.com/1054624).

and more to come!

Benefits of the Manifest V3