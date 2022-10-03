-
I work on the C# team and can offer perspective here.
The C# 5 rollout unconditionally changed the
This change was not taken lightly. It had been discussed internally for several years, blogs were written about it, lots of analysis of customer code, upper management buy off, etc ... In end though the change was rather anticlimactic. Yes it did break a small number of customers but it was smaller than expected. For the customers impacted they responded positively to our justifications and accepted the proposed code fixes to move forward.
I'm one of the main people who does customer feedback triage as well as someone who helps customers migrating to newer versions of the compiler that stumble onto unexpected behavior changes. That gives me a good sense of what pain points exist for tooling migration. This was a small blip when it was first introduced but quickly faded. Even as recently as a few years ago I was helping large code bases upgrade from C# 4. While they do hit other breaking changes we've had, they rarely hit this one. I'm honestly struggling to remember the last time I worked with a customer hitting this.
It's been ~10 years since this change was taken to the language and a lot has changed in that time. Projects have a property
This separation has been very successful for us and allowed us to make changes that would not have been possible in the past. If we were doing this change today we'd almost certainly tie the break to a
Thank you very much @jaredpar for sharing this perspective!
@jaredpar Thank you very much! That was very informative and insightful.
Do you have any further perspective to share on the decision to change
Internally within the Go compiler team, this issue has recurringly been discussed as: (1) Go's
The compiler team has been leaning towards changing both, mostly motivated to make sure users can safely switch between
For what it's worth, i'm satisfied with the answers you and Russ provided elsethread. As long as the solution can be narrowly tailored to fix the closure-in-a-loop problem without otherwise changing
It was considered but rejected.
One issue is that
The other thought was that in
We haven't had any serious discussions about it that I remember.
A bit of context that may not be as obvious from the outside. At that time the C# team was extremely sensitive to breaking changes. Given we couldn't leverage
Are there any valid serious use cases preferring the current semantics? If there are none, the C# way is better than the go.mod way in my opinion. Most code readers don't care about the go version set in go.mod at all. The fact that the same piece of code behaves differently is a bad user experience and a potential security risk for many projects.
thepudds
Oct 3, 2022
Collaborator
IIRC, I think the meaning of an absent go.mod or absent
A somewhat minor detail, but as part of this discussion, it might be nice to explicitly state either that assumed version won’t change again, or that if this range variable change was hypothetically in go 1.30, then a missing go.mod or missing
Yes, we kept the implied version for an absent go line / go.mod file bumping forward for as long as the releases were completely compatible (or close enough). That stopped at Go 1.17, as you note. Since then, all releases assume that code without a go line gets Go 1.16 semantics. That is set in stone now and will never change.
We actually had an in-depth discussion about precisely this problem this morning in the Go Brasil telegram group (we are now jocking you guys are spying on us hehe).
One thing to notice in this discussion is that even after having this problem explained multiple times by different people multiple developers were still having trouble understanding exactly what caused it and how to avoid it, and even the people that understood the problem in one context often failed to notice it would affect other types of for loops.
So we could argue that the current semantics make the learning curve for Go steeper.
PS: I have also had problems with this multiple times, once in production, thus, I am very in favor of this change even considering the breaking aspect of it.
This exactly matches my experience. It's relatively easy to understand the first example (taking the same address each time), but somewhat trickier to understand in the closure/goroutine case. And even when you do understand it, one forgets (apparently even Russ forgets!). In addition, issues with this often don't show up right away, and then when debugging an issue, I find it always takes a while to realize that it's "that old loop variable issue again".
I also find there to be a frustrating split of “workarounds” for closures. Some people recommend redefinition, and others assignment through a function parameter:
vs.
I’ve tried to explain that the first option, while seemingly non-functional, is the better option: it uses type inference so a change in type name does not require a change in this loop; it shadows the per-loop
In the end, both patterns “solve” the problem, but neither of them in a wholly satisfactory way. The per-iteration redefinition provides the most concise and robust code, but really calls for documentation every time because maybe this is the first time a person has come across this pattern, and might think it superfluous.
All in all, I’m pretty happy to see this semantic change. Work around for more efficient only-once allocation being a welcome burden for not having to explain this extremely common bug every time it pops up. The only-once allocation being far more clear as a result as well, which doesn’t end up looking unnecessary:
I'm totally on board with changing
The case for changing the 3-clause for loop is less clear to me. I'm worried about code which intentionally modifies the loop variable in the loop body. E.g.
for i := 0; i < len(a); i++ {
if a[i] == "" {
a = append(a[:i], a[i+1:]...)
i--
}
}
Maybe not the best example -- but the point is that such code, while rare, almost certainly exists and could be silently broken by this change.
Note that this argument does not apply to
I suppose the fix in this case is to move the variable declaration out of the for loop, though that seems almost as inscrutable a change as adding
-for i := 0; i < len(a); i++ {
+i := 0
+for ; i < len(a); i++ {
In general, 3-clause for loops are what you reach for when doing something "tricky". The exception, of course, is when you want a simple loop over a range of integers, in which case the 3-clause form is the only option. If there were a dedicated
mdempsky
Oct 4, 2022
Maintainer
@DeedleFake This discussion is only about changing loops that explicitly declare variables. Loops that do not declare variables, like your example, are unaffected
Oh, duh. After all, without a declaration, how would the compiler know which variable to copy and update on each iteration?
I think the argument in #56010 (reply in thread) is a stronger reason to prefer leaving 3-argument for as-is, than the correctness arguments here.
It seems that the 3-argument for loop construction looking identical to many other languages, but being in fact slightly different, would be something difficult to teach and difficult for new learners to retain (since it generally 'just works' regardless).
So would the 3 argument for loop looking similar to the range loop and working slightly differently
The proposal that I read (unless rsc updated it between your comment and me reading it), is clear that in the 3 argument
Thus, your presented code should still work fine:
vendored dependencies
How would vendored dependencies be handled?
My concern is that since
bcmills
Oct 3, 2022
Maintainer
-
|
For modules at
-
|
Thanks, @bcmills. I thought that was the case, but couldn't find it. I realize now that the reason I couldn't find it in
How would loop variables be treated in those kinds of cases?
Un-Go-versioned dependencies are treated as being written for Go 1.16 already for certain module analyses. The same would apply here.
If we do this, I would like us to be extra-loud about it. That is, if
I'd also like a tool that removes all my
Any message that does not break the build process is going to be overlooked by at least some people and all automation. There’s kind of the idea in Go that if something is worth warning about, then it’s worth breaking the build/automation.
That would mean we would want to stop any
This is what tests are for, not obscure warning messages to the final user that they then must go spelunking about because there might be a problem somewhere.
For what it's worth, I really like this change. I can easily teach to this and it strengthens the value semantic aspects of that loop. The ideas of how to use go.mod seem reasonable and valid.
This is a good change and would make using table tests a lot easier to handle due to the per-instance rather than per-loop expectations.
As a further enhancement, perhaps better discussed in a different topic, would it be possible for the Go compiler to flag when such upgrades will change the way the code works and inform the users about it?
In your example:
What do you think?
Edit:
We can definitely provide tools for people to analyze their code to understand likely sources of changes, and we would absolutely do that.
I'm not sure it makes sense to track "was this code ever compiled with Go 1.30 before?" and print information during an ordinary build. That question can't be answered reliably (what if the upgrade happened on a different machine and was checked into the repo and you just ran git pull?).
That's true. Thinking a bit more about this, maybe a (standalone?) Go tool that takes the compiler, with all its flags and, for a given codebase, runs all the Go versions between "current" and "target" and produces the following output:
The tool could keep track of more than just compiler changes. Deprecations, library behavior changes for functions, etc, could all be part of this.
Then the developers could run this tool and provide a clear upgrade path. This would make it easy to determine if/what work is required for developers to upgrade a codebase.
Edit: Integration with editors/other tools would then help people discover these issues easier.
cespare
Oct 3, 2022
Collaborator
There are two aspects of this that I'd like more details on, either as part of this discussion or in a future proposal:
Loops where the loop variable don't escape today should continue to compile exactly the same.
The only exception would be code like:
Today the
Loops where the loop variables already escape will change from being allocated once-per-loop-entry to once-per-iteration (plus once more for 3-clause loops that terminate due to a Condition clause that evaluates to false).
dr2chase
Oct 3, 2022
Maintainer
The once.Do example would have been better written by hoisting the shared variable declarations outside the loop and doing the stubbing once, there. I thought it was very confusing code.
With the current implementation, if there is no apparent capture, the loop is not changed. I say "apparent" because the detector has to run before escape analysis and thus it is over-conservative; it looks for mention within closures and address-taking (address-taking also occurs when passing a V to a *V method or constructing a method value). I can see how in the future we'll have a discussion about "technical debt in the compiler" because its internal representation of for/for-range will have old-style capture, but doing it this way ensures usual-case no-overhead and makes it easier to detect where the change occurs.
If there is apparent capture in for-range, but escape analysis determines there is no escape, then it is very nearly the same loop.
If there is escape, then there will tend to be a new allocation for each iteration, and if that is bad, hoist the declaration prior to the loop and use "=" in the range, as in:
but escape analysis works well.
3-clause for loops with capture are much rarer (97% less common than range loops, over non-test Google code, and they didn't show up in tests at all), but the same treatment of escaping variables applies. The transformation we copied from JavaScript introduces a little branchy overhead that might not come out in optimization (but we might target that optimization in the future), but (1) if there is no increment clause, it can be omitted (that's already implemented) and (2) the same declaration-hoisting change that works for for-range also eliminates the 3-clause per-iteration variable, and thus eliminates the transformation and thus eliminates the branchy code.
So the workaround is not hard in either case.
There's also the possibility of a tool that could, if this change causes failure and you can't easily figure out where, pinpoint exactly the function and loop where it goes wrong, if we could figure out the right packaging for the tool. This would use the
hyangah
Oct 3, 2022
Maintainer
I am glad to see this.
Currently the
However, for this transition, this won't be the case. Am I understanding it correct?
More specifically, in the example that hypothetically assume the change is made in go 1.30, I think any attempt to compile or import the work module (with
And non-module based build systems (e.g. bazel) will also need a plan to move forward.
timothy-king
Oct 3, 2022
Maintainer
-
|
I think we will want authors of modules to be able to upgrade their module to 1.30 without breaking their users (my understanding of forward compatibility). I do not feel we should consider this a breaking API change as it is an internal implementation detail. @rsc discussed forward compatible changes in #55092.
It could be reasonable for tooling to start warning about "may escape for/for range vars" once you have a mixed version workspace. The basis would be that it is a readability challenge to switch back and forth while navigating code.
To facilitate upgrading from python 2 to 3, bazel has a python_version field for pybinary and srcs_version for pylibrary. Something similar can be added to go_library to facilitate large scale bazel migrations.
This is discussed in #55092
Yes, I believe shipping #55092 first would make it safer to do this change.
@rsc: reading through that proposal, it sounds like it would only upgrade the toolchain to the Go version of the main module of the project.
If the installed toolchain is Go 1.X, the main module's go.mod says
The proposal for the 3-clause form, with implied copies at the start and end of the iteration, seems inherently racy in the presence of goroutines that outlive the iteration. Is there any remedy for this, or do we live with the raciness of possibly changing the variable before the iteration proceeds?
That one can design a precarious piece of code that is both racy but does not trigger the race detector is indisputable, but one kind of has to expect that subtle changes can always easily “unexpectedly” break such precarious code.
@puellanivis, maybe you missed this detail, but the original is non-racy because the iteration only runs once (
Increment is on a goroutine started by the original goroutine, so initialization happens-before increment. As those are the only two accesses, it's fine.
This change adds a third access at the end of the iteration, which races with the child goroutine.
No, I did not miss that the code does not trigger the race detector because it’s secretly basically single-threaded. However, changing that
This is specifically why I called the code “precarious”. It is inherently racey even though it does not trigger the race detector, which it does only because it has been specially designed to evade the race detector.
It doesn't trigger the race detector because there is no data race, not for a flaw in the race detector.
That the example is contrived is explicitly stated, and acknowledged in the reactions.
PS: adding an access to
@puellanivis FWIW I agree with @ncruces and @mdempsky. The code is not racy. That it is easy to change it into racy code does not change that. Most race-free code can easily be modified into being racy.
It's not good code and it's certainly precarious code, which is why @mdempsky said it's contrived. But it currently has well-defined semantics and does not contain a race and it would contain a race under the proposed change.
However, when entertaining this change we are already accepting that it would break compatibility and trying to quantify that breakage. I hope we all agree that this example is sufficiently contrived not to measurably change "how breaking" changing loop-variables would be.
If theres a desire to de-risk this against breakage to existing code, perhaps one option would be to make capturing a loop variable a compilation error for a version or two?
Not all loop captures are bugs. The vast majority of loop captures today are fine. The "compilation error" phase would break all of today's correct code, causing unnecessary churn.
I like this change and think it would eliminate one of the biggest footguns in Go.
Is it possible to mechanically rewrite old code so that it compiles, under the new semantics, to have exactly the pre-change behavior? Granted, this tool would need to be conservative in the cases where a static analysis tool can't be sure whether the change in
For example,
is probably broken code. But suppose that we wanted to compile this under the proposed new
(assuming that
If such a rewrite tool existed, then a conservative workflow for transitioning a project to the new
Even better would be for the rewrite tool to delete any now-provably-unnecessary "foo := foo" lines, so that old code can benefit from this simplification.
Such a tool would make it easy for people to find the places in their code that might be affected by the new semantics, Though I also see some danger that many people might just commit the rewritten code, thus perpetuating any pre-existing bugs that might otherwise have been fixed by the transition to the new semantics. Therefore, another option might be for the "rewrite" tool to insert commented-out code, or just add comments that highlight the places where the behavior might change under the new
That tool can be written and probably will be. Given how exceedingly rare the old behavior is the correct one, I am not 100% sure that using such a tool is the right way to approach a migration. The "git diff" is going to be error-prone and tedious. If you have good tests, testing and looking into failures is probably a better approach. But the tool will be important to have nonetheless.
timothy-king
Oct 4, 2022
Maintainer
To have a good implementation of such a tool it is important to have somewhat good escape analysis. You do not want all conversions to an interface or method calls to a pointer receiver to cause a "may escape" warning. If "(adjusted -m output)" happens like Russ mentioned, we have some preliminary evidence such a tool is likely to be reasonable for many people but not churn free though. (Take a look at the "Changing the semantics is usually a no-op" section for the evidence available.)
I had not yet considered creating a TODO list via comments yet. Such comments could searchable if the text is somewhat unique. It can be applied pre-transition. This would not be churn free, but it could be tackled over time, given as an onboarding project, additional tooling, etc. It may be a nice alternative to hosting the declaration before the loop, which could be forgotten (and is more likely to keep old bugs). Thanks for the idea.
mattn
Oct 4, 2022
Collaborator
-
|
Not sure, but I am worry about that this change will work correctly when using "go generate" between mixed versions. For example, if we generate Go codes for an older version with this change in effect. Of course, this is the generator's responsibility to consider older versions, but we believe it must be considered.
A fair point, and yet another reason for the general rule that we don't make breaking changes. Generators would need to emit code that works with either semantics, but given the very low rate of code that is correct today and incorrect with the changed semantics, I suspect the vast majority of generators are fine already.
It could be helpful to provide a link to this related prior work around determining the scope of the problem on GitHub.
Thanks. I don't remember seeing that project before. I'm curious what analyzer it is using. I clicked on three issues at random from the first page of issues in rangeloop-pointer-findings, and only one of them is a real bug:
Yep! The goal of this project was to find all the instances with false positives and rely on crowdsourcing to filter through the false positives. That didn't pan out.
IIRC, the analyzer is based on looppointer with some additional customizations. It's been a while since I worked on it. The initial pass didn't use the type-checker. I started bringing in type-checking before being pulled away by a new job.
I also love the change!
Throwing out a thing to consider as part of this.
One thing that came up in the iterator discussion is the semantics of
I can see an argument for a world where this prints 1,1,2,2,3,3 - the defer happens at the end of the block of a for loop. This would be inconsistent with
I don't have any knowledge of what behavior people writing defer in a for loop expect; but my guess is that it doesn't matter overly much (if you're iterating over a bunch of things, doing something and deferring cleanup, it doesn't much matter if the cleanup happens at the end of the loop block or the end of the function).
If we're considering a change to the semantics of for loops; should we also consider changing when deferred functions in loops run? (and does anyone with access to a fun go code analysis tool and a large corpus happen to know if people who defer in a for loop expect the current semantics or not?).
-
|
Just as an FYI, slightly more complex defers inside loops capturing variables were another relatively popular error (next after slice of all the same address):
prints
I do prefer the defer semantics you suggest, and the lack of them causes a a fair amount of errors, but I am pretty sure that the fixed:broken ratio would not be nearly as favorable for that change (it might be the next most favorable change we could make, though) as it is for the loop variable change.
mdempsky
Oct 6, 2022
Maintainer
I'd also like
On the upside, I think it's an easier question to statically analyze: How often do users use
There's no inter-procedural data-flow ambiguity.
It's also not clear to me that the
Definitely! I suggested thinking about it now, because it seems unlikely that there'd be appetite for making another backward incompatible change to for loops; so it'd be a shame to miss the opportunity.
That said, I do agree that it can't be rushed (though I am very curious about the analysis, I don't have the access to do that).
The other nice thing is that just variable capture will fix the most egregious likely problems with defer (and so the only difference will be the time before the closure runs, not what the variables within that closure refer to!)
GitHub Vet can be cannibalized to run this analysis across public repositories on GitHub.
ianlancetaylor
Oct 6, 2022
Maintainer
It's easy for me to believe that changing the for loop capture semantics will fix much more code than it breaks.
It's very hard for me to believe that that is true for changing the semantics of
I would like there to be
timothy-king
Oct 6, 2022
Maintainer
I don't think
There will be people like yourself that want to remove these once they have upgraded. I do think there will be other tools that can help with this.
While I think writing capture code that avoids all false-positives is impossible, it should be possible to write one that avoids false-negatives?
In such a case, we could detect cases where per-iteration allocation would be unnecessary, and thus save on the allocation costs of many simple loops where unnecessary allocation would be the most hardest felt? This of course lies more as an optimization than a change of semantics, as the lifting to per-loop-only would only occur when it is known that the differing semantics could not possibly change behavior.
My interest is in ensuring that excessive allocations are avoided (for example) in cases of potentially long string processing:
Basically, this is like how one can detect tail-recursion and rework things in that narrow scope into a loop to avoid the overhead of recursion. While one naturally cannot automate all recursion→loop operations, one can detect some extremely simple obvious patterns where an optimization can be performed.
That's mostly handled in the current (prototype) implementation; if there's no syntactic capture (no address-of, including the implicit cases, no mention in a closure) then the per-iteration variable is not introduced. In those cases where the per-iteration variable is introduced, escape analysis that is already in the compiler can often determine that there is no actual escape, and the allocation reverts to a single stack variable.
Beta Was this translation helpful? Give feedback.
Wonderful news.
@dr2chase can you point to or spell out what the syntactic capture rules are in the current prototype implementation, in particular implicit cases of address-of? (sorry if I missed a link, no time to read everything here...)
dr2chase
Oct 10, 2022
Maintainer
There's a CL that contains the prototype; most of the files touched involve changing the sense of the
In that CL, you'll see two things that trigger a loop rewrite ("rewrite" = "new variable lifetime rules"). The first is address-of, which can either be an explicit
If neither of those occurs, no change.
After this transformation, then the compiler runs its usual escape analysis on the modified code, and it will often determine that the apparently-heap-allocated per-iteration variable in fact can be stack allocated. There are cases that it misses, but it gets enough to be quite helpful.
To add to the discussion, here are some points
Above is a bit devil's advocate, as I've been bit by this (but only in development, not in production) a number of times.
Yes, that would work fine for me for Go as it is today, it would for me also be much more preferable than having
Are you recommending using
Sorry I wasn't able to be more clear.
I agree the change would make it easier to write clear code. I am not convinced that it merits breaking compatibility.
Yes.
"Write
timothy-king
Oct 10, 2022
Maintainer
@scott-cotton Thank you for your input on this. Positions like this are why we are soliciting feedback.
My personal opinion is that tradeoffs of a compatibility break are worth it for the given plan. If we did not version gate this or provide tooling for helping the migration, I would probably be a lot less convinced.
Let me put my static analysis hat on and navel gaze for a bit. Let try to run through our options with a thought experiment. We absolutely could choose to tool + style guide our way out of this without a backwards incompatible change.
The next obvious step up is an inter-procedural escape analysis. Except for the Go compiler we are now discussing a future tool, but these are theoretically buildable (as evidenced by the compiler). This is where opinions will likely start diverging. We may be able to get around 80-90% precision with 100% recall and an okay running time (hint the compiler or something of similar complexity). [80-90% is a number I pulled out of the air for argument, but is in line with the numbers Russ gave.] But the gained precision is likely at the expense of explainability, i.e. users cannot predict when the "may escape" will be reported by the tool. It also comes with instability coming from [transitive] dependencies. So still some churn+unpredictable future churn. If we try to hold ourselves to >95% precision and an okay running time, we probably need to drop 100% recall in practice. Is that okay? How much is okay? And we would need to ask if the remaining 5% FPs is still acceptable churn? Well evidence so far is that most of these are bugs, so probably acceptable. Maybe that also applies to 10% too? The improved precision does not really address the instability from dependencies. Thresholds for good enough get pretty fuzzy here.
With clear gating keeping on versions and good tools for a one time transition, I am on board with a backwards incompatible change for this. I can see why others are not yet convinced this is worth the cost. Especially when compared to the alternative of trying to address this with potential new tools.
The current behavior is exactly what I would expect, and while the closure version of this has bitten me a few times, I think this is better addressed with some sort of linter warning.
Also, to me the code below looks like someone wanted to get the address of the existing items, not to allocate new items and get an address to them (which is what this proposal suggests if understand correctly):
var all []*Item
for _, item := range items {
all = append(all, &item)
}
Again, it doesn't "fail". It doesn't make that example any worse than it is right now. And the most common problem is using closures, which is why that's the one in the FAQ. And those are, categorically, fixed. And that fix is still important, even if another problem wasn't fixed.
It does indeed fail the very first example that is provided in the original post here. Whether you care about that or not is another matter.
I agree on the closure case, which imo is more subtle, but some sort of linter warning could actually address all of these cases vs just the ones you cherry pick to be relevant for you. It also doesn't require a change to the language spec that would make loop semantics inconsistent within a single code base that uses modules at different versions.
@wedgeV: with your JavaScript example, you're relying the old semantics before strict mode existed. When you assign to an unknown variable, it is created at global scope (not even function or block scope). With strict mode enabled (either manually, or implicitly if you're using JS modules), the code would throw an exception because
@wedgeV It seems you have misunderstood the proposal. You say "the code below looks like someone wanted to get the address of the existing items", but that's not what it does. It builds a slice of pointers to the single loop variable that was reused for each iteration. So the resulting
@daveadams Yea I know, my point was that I think the intention of the person writing that code was to take the address of the existing items. It's obviously incorrect code, but this proposal would "fix it" incorrectly by actually storing the addresses of new items instead of the existing ones.
Although I was bitten by this a few times, I have the feeling that the current version uses less memory since it is reusing the per-loop memory of that variable. Imagine you have a Map with thousands or more struct values consuming lots of memory, will it not put a lot more pressure on the system? I vote against it if is consuming more mem or cpu.
-
Under the current status quo, when we want to reduce memory allocations, it serves us well.
To demonstrate that “it serves us well” you need to show convincingly that in, most those cases:
Cases where it's not the intended behavior, don't count: those are bugs. Running buggy code fast is certainly not the point.
Cases where there's no performance difference (variable is not captured, variable would be captured but you fixed it yourself by introducing your own variable, variable is captured but the compiler is smart enough not to let it escape to heap) also don't count.
The argument here is that situations that satisfy both conditions are exceedingly rare, and the fix for them simple. This has been looked at by combing through a large bodies of code.
If you have counter examples, please provide them.
As someone who up-voted this post, and supports this change, let me ask this: Will this bump the major version of Go to v2.0? Because this breaks compatibility, flat out. This breaks the Go 1 compatibility promise, flat out. I would like to see the Go Team clarify its stance on language versioning: What exactly requires a major version bump, and what does not.
I understand wanting to carry the Go community and existing Go code bases forward through small—or at least sequential—transformations of the language semantics to avoid the Python 2/3 problem, but that doesn't mean that we shouldn't adhere to semver, and mark those incompatible changes with major version bumps, especially since semver was good enough for module versioning.
The problem with the Python 2/3 transition (in my opinion) wasn't the major version bump, it was the inherent difficulty of transforming non-Unicode-aware code to Unicode-aware code, and the (unfortunate) lack of value in transforming the former to the latter in many cases (again, in my opinion). I don't see the same lack of value in this proposed transition, so I don't see the same impact in bumping the major version to mark to breaking change.
@robertlagrant See the Go 2 transition document:
@Merovius - thanks. Three points, all based on the idea from OP that this is an exceptional scenario:
However it's done, I look forward to seeing how this one pans out! Seems like a very sensible change.
The top post also says
That is, this issue is specifically about excepting that particular rule.
But hermeneutics aside, I believe it should be clear that this option has at least been considered. You are correct that the top post does not specifically call it out. But the arguments in the transition document against that option have not changed and I do not believe they change in relation to this particular breakage.
Again, please read the transition document. This idea is specifically mentioned in there, including arguments of why this doesn't fit for Go (specifically, that we intend to never have a "v2" - that's why the transition document exists).
I think given that we would actually need to build this mechanism specifically for this change, it would very much be precedent-setting. Almost tautologically.
Note: I made my point in my last post; I'm not debating more. Just hopefully clarifying where I think I've miscommunicated to you, and therefore potentially to other people reading, what I meant.
I have read it. My understanding of this aspect of it is "we will never break backwards compatibility, so while we might have a version called '2', it won't have breaking changes".
This thread is about making a breaking change in a 1.x release, which to me seems a worse outcome by the transition document's standards than having a breaking change at 2.0.
Thus my point is it would be better to have a forwards compatible change in a 1.x release, to give all new code the chance to not need to be changed in the future, and make the breaking change at 2.0.
For this I meant a decision-making precedent, not a technical capability.
Anyway, once again, however this is made I look forward to the change. It makes sense to my Python brain more than the current behaviour does!
@robertlagrant The way I read it, the point of this change being an exception to the backwards-compatibility rule is that the data overwhelmingly supports that making this change will actually fix far more code than it breaks. So in that sense it’s not even a “breaking” change so much as a bug fix. Yes, this behavior was not undocumented, but most Go programmers, including Go’s own designers, made repeated mistakes with this behavior. It’s only a precedent setting exception for changes with similar patterns of universal misunderstanding.
Sorry if that's a stupid question / concern but I was wondering what the exact differences would be?
Concrete:
If it points to a copy :
Again sorry, if I misunderstood the exact difference it behavior.
It would point to a copy. That's the point.
What would you expect this to print?
set := func(p *int) {
*p = 42
}
a := []int{1,2,3,4}
for _, v := range a {
set(&v)
}
fmt.Println(a)
I think it is valid to answer "I would expect it to print
That is, IMO Go users already have to be used to the fact that a loop variable makes a copy and does not actually refer to the content of a slice.
That semantic also wouldn't work consistently. Elements of maps are not addressable, so we can't implement these semantics for maps. So if it was the case for slices,
Not double, but multiply by N (where
There is already a huge performance cost for storing big structs in slices: any time the backing array needs to be reallocated (to increase space) you have to allocate all of the space for all of the big structs, and copy that data into the new backing array, as well, under current semantics each big struct is copied into the per-loop variable every iteration already.
In general, you should never be storing big structs directly in arrays.
So, this is the whole crux to why we really need to be changing this semantic, because the answer to your question: “Would
-
We have been looking at what to do about the for loop variable problem (#20733), gathering data about what a change would mean and how we might deploy it. This discussion aims to gather early feedback about this idea, to understand concerns and aspects we have not yet considered. Thanks for keeping this discussion respectful and productive!
To recap #20733 briefly, the problem is that loops like this one don’t do what they look like they do:
That is, this code has a bug. After this loop executes,
allcontains
len(items)identical pointers, each pointing at the same
Item, holding the last value iterated over. This happens because the item variable is per-loop, not per-iteration:
&itemis the same on every iteration, and
itemis overwritten on each iteration. The usual fix is to write this instead:
This bug also often happens in code with closures that capture the address of item implicitly, like:
This code prints 3, 3, 3, because all the closures print the same v, and at the end of the loop, v is set to 3. Note that there is no explicit &v to signal a potential problem. Again the fix is the same: add v := v.
Goroutines are also often involved, although as these examples show, they need not be. See also the Go FAQ entry.
We have talked for a long time about redefining these semantics, to make loop variables per-iteration instead of per-loop. That is, the change would effectively be to add an implicit “x := x” at the start of every loop body for each iteration variable x, just like people do manually today. Making this change would remove the bugs from the programs above.
In the Go 2 transitions document we gave the general rule that language redefinitions like what I just described are not permitted. I believe that is the right general rule, but I have come to also believe that the for loop variable case is strong enough to motivate a one-time exception to that rule. Loop variables being per-loop instead of per-iteration is the only design decision I know of in Go that makes programs incorrect more often than it makes them correct. Since it is the only such design decision, I do not see any plausible candidates for additional exceptions.
To make the breakage completely user controlled, the way the rollout would work is to change the semantics based on the go line in each package’s go.mod file, the same line we already use for enabling language features (you can only use generics in packages whose go.mod says “go 1.18” or later). Just this once, we would use the line for changing semantics instead of for adding a feature or removing a feature.
If we hypothetically made the change in go 1.30, then modules that say “go 1.30” or later get the per-iteration variables, while modules with earlier versions get the per-loop variables:
In a given code base, the change would be “gradual” in the sense that each module can update to the new semantics independently, avoiding a bifurcation of the ecosystem.
The specific semantics of the redefinition would be that both range loops and three-clause for loops get per-iteration variables. So in addition to the program above being fixed, this one would be fixed too:
In the 3-clause form, the start of the iteration body copies the per-loop
iinto a per-iteration
i, and then the end of the body (or any continue statement) copies the current value of the per-iteration
iback to the per-loop
i. Unless a variable is captured like in the above example, nothing changes about how the loop executes.
Adjusting the 3-clause form may seem strange to C programmers, but the same capture problems that happen in range loops also happen in three-clause for loops. Changing both forms eliminates that bug from the entire language, not just one place, and it keeps the loops consistent in their variable semantics. That consistency means that if you change a loop from using range to using a 3-clause form or vice versa, you only have to think about whether the iteration visits the same items, not whether a subtle change in variable semantics will break your code. It is also worth noting that JavaScript is using per-iteration semantics for 3-clause for loops using let, with no problems.
I think the semantics are a smaller issue than the idea of making this one-time gradual breaking change. I’ve posted this discussion to gather early feedback on the idea of making a change here at all, because that’s something we’ve previously treated as off the table.
I’ve outlined the reasons I believe this case merits an exception below. I’m hoping this discussion can surface concerns, good ideas, and other feedback about the idea of making the change at all (not as much the semantics).
I know that C# 5 made this change as well, but I’ve been unable to find any retrospectives about how it was rolled out or how it went. If anyone knows more about how the C# transition went or has links to that information, please post that too. Thanks!
The case for making the change:
A decade of experience shows the cost of the current semantics
I talked at Gophercon once about how we need agreement about the existence of a problem before we move on to solutions. When we examined this issue in the run up to Go 1, it did not seem like enough of a problem. The general consensus was that it was annoying but not worth changing.
Since then, I suspect every Go programmer in the world has made this mistake in one program or another. I certainly have done it repeatedly over the past decade, despite being the one who argued for the current semantics and then implemented them. (Sorry!)
The current cures for this problem are worse than the disease.
I ran a program to process the git logs of the top 14k modules, from about 12k git repos and looked for commits with diff hunks that were entirely “x := x” lines being added. I found about 600 such commits. On close inspection, approximately half of the changes were unnecessary, done probably either at the insistence of inaccurate static analysis, confusion about the semantics, or an abundance of caution. Perhaps the most striking was this pair of changes from different projects:
One of these two changes is unnecessary and the other is a real bug fix, but you can’t tell which is which without more context. (In one, the loop variable is an interface value, and copying it has no effect; in the other, the loop variable is a struct, and the method takes a pointer receiver, so copying it ensures that the receiver is a different pointer on each iteration.)
And then there are changes like this one, which is unnecessary regardless of context (there is no opportunity for hidden address-taking):
This kind of confusion and ambiguity is the exact opposite of the readability we are aiming for in Go.
People are clearly having enough trouble with the current semantics that they choose overly conservative tools and adding “x := x” lines by rote in situations not flagged by tools, preferring that to debugging actual problems. This is an entirely rational choice, but it is also an indictment of the current semantics.
We’ve also seen production problems caused in part by these semantics, both inside Google and at other companies (for example, this problem at Let’s Encrypt). It seems likely to me that, world-wide, the current semantics have easily cost many millions of dollars in wasted developer time and production outages.
Old code is unaffected, compiling exactly as before
The go lines in go.mod give us a way to guarantee that all old code is unaffected, even in a build that also contains new code. Only when you change your go.mod line do the packages in that module get the new semantics, and you control that. In general this one reason is not sufficient, as laid out in the Go 2 transitions document. But it is a key property that contributes to the overall rationale, with all the other reasons added in.
Changing the semantics is usually a no-op, and when it’s not, it fixes buggy code far more often than it breaks correct code
We built a toolchain with the change and tested a subset of Google’s Go tests and analyzed the resulting failures. The rate of new test failures was approximately 1 in 2,000, but nearly all were previously undiagnosed actual bugs. The rate of spurious test failures (correct code actually broken by the change) was 1 in 50,000.
To start, there were only 58 failures out of approximately 100,000 tests executed, covering approximately 1.3M for loops. Of the failures, 36 (62%) were tests not testing what they looked like they tested because of bad interactions with t.Parallel: the new semantics made the tests actually run correctly, and then the tests failed because they found actual latent bugs in the code under test. The next most common mistake was appending &v on each iteration to a slice, which makes a slice of N identical pointers. The rest were other kinds of bugs canceling out to make tests pass incorrectly. We found only 2 instances out of the 58 where code correctly depended on per-loop semantics and was actually broken by the change. One involved a handler registered using once.Do that needed access to the current iteration’s values on each invocation. The other involved low-level code running in a context when allocation is disallowed, and the variable escaped the loop (but not the function), so that the old semantics did not allocate while the new semantics did. Both were easily adjusted.
Of course, there is always the possibility that Google’s tests may not be representative of the overall ecosystem’s tests in various ways, and perhaps this is one of them. But there is no indication from this analysis of any common idiom at all where per-loop semantics are required. The git log analysis points in the same direction: parts of the ecosystem are adopting tools with very high false positive rates and doing what the tools say, with no apparent problems.
There is also the possibility that while there’s no semantic change, existing loops would, when updated to the new Go version, allocate one variable per iteration instead of once per loop. This problem would show up in memory profiles and is far easier to track down than the silent corruption we get when things go wrong with today’s semantics. Benchmarking of the public “bent” bench suite showed no statistically significant performance difference over all, so we expect most programs to be unaffected.
Good tooling can help users identify exactly the loops that need the most scrutiny during the transition
Our experience analyzing the failures in Google’s Go tests shows that we can use compiler instrumentation (adjusted -m output) to identify loops that may be compiling differently, because the compiler thinks the loop variables escape. Almost all the time, this identifies a very small number of loops, and one of those loops is right next to the failure. That experience can be wrapped up into a good tool for directing any debugging sessions.
Another possibility is a compilation mode where the compiled code consults an array of bits to decide during execution whether each loop gets old or new semantics. Package testing could provide a mode that implements binary search on that array to identify exactly which loops cause a test to fail. So if a test fails, you run the “loop finding mode” and then it tells you: “applying the semantic change to these specific loops causes the failure”. All the others are fine.
Static analysis is not a viable alternative
Whether a particular loop is “buggy” due to the current behavior depends on whether the address of an iteration value is taken and then that pointer is used after the next iteration begins. It is impossible in general for analyzers to see where the pointer lands and what will happen to it. In particular, analyzers cannot see clearly through interface method calls or indirect function calls. Different tools have made different approximations. Vet recognizes a few definitely bad patterns, and we are adding a new one checking for mistakes using t.Parallel in Go 1.20. To avoid false positives, it also has many false negatives. Other checkers in the ecosystem err in the other direction. The commit log analysis showed some checkers were producing over 90% false positive rates in real code bases. (That is, when the checker was added to the code base, the “corrections” submitted at the same time were not fixing actual problems over 90% of the time in some commits.)
There is no perfect way to catch these bugs statically. Changing the semantics, on the other hand, eliminates them all.
Changing loop syntax entirely would cause unnecessary churn
We have talked in the past about introducing a different syntax for loops (for example, #24282), and then giving the new syntax the new semantics while deprecating the current syntax. Ultimately this would cause a very significant amount of churn disproportionate to the benefit: the vast majority of existing loops are correct and do not need any fixes. It seems like an extreme response to force an edit of every for loop that exists today while invalidating all existing documentation and then having two different for loops that Go programmers need to understand, especially compared to changing the semantics to match what people overwhelmingly expect when they write the code.
My goal for this discussion is to gather early feedback on the idea of making a change here at all, because that’s something we’ve previously treated as off the table, as well as any feedback on expected impact and what would help users most in a roll-out strategy. Thanks!
