Default Credentials Cheat Sheet

One place for all the default credentials to assist pentesters during an engagement, this document has several products default login/password gathered from multiple sources.

P.S : Most of the credentials were extracted from changeme,routersploit and Seclists projects, you can use these tools to automate the process https://github.com/ztgrace/changeme , https://github.com/threat9/routersploit (kudos for the awesome work)

Project in progress

Motivation

One document for the most known vendors default credentials

Assist pentesters during a pentest/red teaming engagement

Helping the Blue teamers to secure the company infrastructure assets by discovering this security flaw in order to mitigate it. See OWASP Guide [WSTG-ATHN-02] - Testing_for_Default_Credentials

Short stats of the dataset

Product/Vendor Username Password count 3474 3474 3474 unique 1193 1088 1609 top Oracle freq 235 720 461

Sources

Changeme

Routersploit

betterdefaultpasslist

Seclists

ics-default-passwords (thanks to @noraj)

Vendors documentations/blogs

Installation & Usage

The Default Credentials Cheat Sheet tool is available on pypi

$ pip3 install defaultcreds-cheat-sheet $ creds search tomcat

Tested on:

Kali linux

Ubuntu

Lubuntu

Manual Installation

$ git clone https://github.com/ihebski/DefaultCreds-cheat-sheet $ pip3 install -r requirements.txt $ cp creds /usr/bin/ && chmod +x /usr/bin/creds $ creds search tomcat

Creds script

Usage Guide

# Search for product creds ➤ creds search tomcat +----------------------------------+------------+------------+ | Product | username | password | +----------------------------------+------------+------------+ | apache tomcat (web) | tomcat | tomcat | | apache tomcat (web) | admin | admin | ... +----------------------------------+------------+------------+ # Update records ➤ creds update Check for new updates...🔍 New updates are available 🚧 [+] Download database... # Export Creds to files (could be used for brute force attacks) ➤ creds search tomcat export +----------------------------------+------------+------------+ | Product | username | password | +----------------------------------+------------+------------+ | apache tomcat (web) | tomcat | tomcat | | apache tomcat (web) | admin | admin | ... +----------------------------------+------------+------------+ [+] Creds saved to /tmp/tomcat-usernames.txt , /tmp/tomcat-passwords.txt 📥

Pass Station

noraj created CLI & library to search for default credentials among this database using DefaultCreds-Cheat-Sheet.csv . The tool is named Pass Station (Doc) and has some powerful search feature (fields, switches, regexp, highlight) and output (simple table, pretty table, JSON, YAML, CSV).

Contribute

If you cannot find the password for a specific product, please submit a pull request to update the dataset.

