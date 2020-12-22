Skip to content

jesseduffield/horcrux

master
Switch branches/tags

Name already in use

A tag already exists with the provided branch name. Many Git commands accept both tag and branch names, so creating this branch may cause unexpected behavior. Are you sure you want to create this branch?
3 branches 3 tags
Code

Latest commit

@jesseduffield
jesseduffield Merge pull request #18 from henrysdev/patch-1
6575949 Dec 22, 2020
Merge pull request #18 from henrysdev/patch-1 
Add Project Alternative - Haystack
6575949

Git stats

Files

Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
Type
Name
Latest commit message
Commit time
.github
add funding.yml
August 2, 2020 13:53
example
fix up arg parsing
January 4, 2020 00:23
pkg
add MPL-2 license references
August 9, 2020 15:16
.goreleaser.yml
update goreleaser yaml
August 2, 2020 13:48
LICENSE
add license and readme
January 2, 2020 17:39
README.md
Add Haystack project as a project alternative
August 24, 2020 16:16
go.mod
Add Go module support.
May 15, 2020 15:26
main.go
better separation of concerns
June 14, 2020 13:44
horcrux How it works Splitting Binding Installation Who this is for: FAQ Alternatives

README.md

horcrux

Split your file into encrypted horcruxes so that you don't need to remember a passcode

How it works

horcrux has two commands, split and bind.

Splitting

If I have a file called diary.txt in my current directory I can call

horcrux split diary.txt

and it will prompt me for how many horcruxes I want, and how many will be needed to resurrect the original file. For example I might want 5 horcruxes with the ability to resurrect the file if I have any 3. The horcrux files will be created like so:

diary_1_of_5.horcrux
diary_2_of_5.horcrux
...

Now you just need to disperse the horcruxes around the house on various USBs or online locations and hope you can recall where they all are!

Binding

To bind the horcruxes back into the original file just call

horcrux bind

in the directory containing the horcruxes (or pass the directory as an argument).

Installation

via homebrew:

brew install jesseduffield/horcrux/horcrux

via binary release

Who this is for:

  • People who need to encrypt a big sensitive file like a diary and don't expect to remember any passwords years from now (but who paradoxically will be capable of remembering where they've hidden their horcruxes)
  • People who want to transmit files across multiple channels to substantially reduce the ability for an attacker to intercept
  • People named Tom Riddle

FAQ

Q) This isn't really in line with how horcruxes work in the harry potter universe!

A) It's pretty close! You can't allow any one horcrux to be used to resurrect the original file (and why would you that would be useless) but you can allow two horcruxes to do it (so only off by one). Checkmate HP fans.

Q) How does this work?

A) This uses the Shamir Secret Sharing Scheme to break an encryption key into parts that can be recombined to create the original key, but only requiring a certain threshold to do so. I've adapted Hashicorp's implementation from their vault repo

Alternatives

  • ssss. Works for keys but (as far as I know) not files themselves.
  • horcrux. Looks like somebody beat me to both the name and concept, however this repo doesn't support thresholds of horcruxes
  • Haystack. Implements another file sharding and reassembly algorithm inspired by SSSS, but requires a password for reassembly and does not support thresholds of horcruxes.

About

Split your file into encrypted fragments so that you don't need to remember a passcode

Resources

Readme

License

MIT license
Activity

Stars

3.9k stars

Watchers

30 watching

Forks

100 forks
Report repository

Releases 2

v0.2 Latest
Jan 3, 2020
+ 1 release

Sponsor this project

  •  
Learn more about GitHub Sponsors

Packages

No packages published

Used by 2

Contributors 6

Languages