A simple terminal UI for both docker and docker-compose, written in Go with the gocui library.

Demo

Minor rant incoming: Something's not working? Maybe a service is down. docker-compose ps . Yep, it's that microservice that's still buggy. No issue, I'll just restart it: docker-compose restart . Okay now let's try again. Oh wait the issue is still there. Hmm. docker-compose ps . Right so the service must have just stopped immediately after starting. I probably would have known that if I was reading the log stream, but there is a lot of clutter in there from other services. I could get the logs for just that one service with docker compose logs --follow myservice but that dies everytime the service dies so I'd need to run that command every time I restart the service. I could alternatively run docker-compose up myservice and in that terminal window if the service is down I could just up it again, but now I've got one service hogging a terminal window even after I no longer care about its logs. I guess when I want to reclaim the terminal realestate I can do ctrl+P,Q , but... wait, that's not working for some reason. Should I use ctrl+C instead? I can't remember if that closes the foreground process or kills the actual service.

What a headache!

Memorising docker commands is hard. Memorising aliases is slightly less hard. Keeping track of your containers across multiple terminal windows is near impossible. What if you had all the information you needed in one terminal window with every common command living one keypress away (and the ability to add custom commands as well). Lazydocker's goal is to make that dream a reality.

Requirements

Docker >= 1.13 (API >= 1.25 )

(API >= ) Docker-Compose >= 1.23.2 (optional)

Installation

Homebrew

Normally lazydocker formula can be found in the Homebrew core but we suggest you to tap our formula to get frequently updated one. It works with Linux, too.

Tap:

brew install jesseduffield/lazydocker/lazydocker

Core:

brew install lazydocker

Scoop (Windows)

You can install lazydocker using scoop:

scoop install lazydocker

Chocolatey (Windows)

You can install lazydocker using Chocolatey:

choco install lazydocker

You can install asdf-lazydocker plugin using asdf-vm:

Setup (Once)

asdf plugin add lazydocker https://github.com/comdotlinux/asdf-lazydocker.git

For Install / Upgrade

asdf list all lazydocker asdf install lazydocker 0.12 asdf global lazydocker 0.12

Binary Release (Linux/OSX/Windows)

You can manually download a binary release from the release page.

Automated install/update, don't forget to always verify what you're piping into bash:

curl https://raw.githubusercontent.com/jesseduffield/lazydocker/master/scripts/install_update_linux.sh | bash

The script installs downloaded binary to /usr/local/bin directory by default, but it can be changed by setting DIR environment variable.

Go

Required Go version >= 1.8

go get github.com/jesseduffield/lazydocker

Arch Linux AUR

You can install lazydocker using your AUR package manager of choice or by running:

git clone https://aur.archlinux.org/lazydocker.git ~ /lazydocker cd ~ /lazydocker makepkg --install

A development version of the AUR package is also available

Docker

Click if you have an ARM device If you have a ARM 32 bit v6 architecture docker build -t lazyteam/lazydocker \ --build-arg BASE_IMAGE_BUILDER=arm32v6/golang \ --build-arg GOARCH=arm \ --build-arg GOARM=6 \ https://github.com/jesseduffield/lazydocker.git

If you have a ARM 32 bit v7 architecture docker build -t lazyteam/lazydocker \ --build-arg BASE_IMAGE_BUILDER=arm32v7/golang \ --build-arg GOARCH=arm \ --build-arg GOARM=7 \ https://github.com/jesseduffield/lazydocker.git

If you have a ARM 64 bit v8 architecture docker build -t lazyteam/lazydocker \ --build-arg BASE_IMAGE_BUILDER=arm64v8/golang \ --build-arg GOARCH=arm64 \ https://github.com/jesseduffield/lazydocker.git Run the container docker run --rm -it -v \ /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \ -v /yourpath:/.config/jesseduffield/lazydocker \ lazyteam/lazydocker Don't forget to change /yourpath to an actual path you created to store lazydocker's config

You can also use this docker-compose.yml

You might want to create an alias, for example: echo " alias lzd='docker run --rm -it -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock -v /yourpath/config:/.config/jesseduffield/lazydocker lazyteam/lazydocker' " >> ~ /.zshrc

For development, you can build the image using:

git clone https://github.com/jesseduffield/lazydocker.git cd lazydocker docker build -t lazyteam/lazydocker \ --build-arg BUILD_DATE= ` date -u + " %Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%SZ " ` \ --build-arg VCS_REF= ` git rev-parse --short HEAD ` \ --build-arg VERSION= ` git describe --abbrev=0 --tag ` \ .

If you encounter a compatibility issue with Docker bundled binary, try rebuilding the image with the build argument --build-arg DOCKER_VERSION="v$(docker -v | cut -d" " -f3 | rev | cut -c 2- | rev)" so that the bundled docker binary matches your host docker binary version.

Usage

Call lazydocker in your terminal. I personally use this a lot so I've made an alias for it like so:

echo "alias lzd='lazydocker'" >> ~/.zshrc

(you can substitute .zshrc for whatever rc file you're using)

Basic video tutorial here.

List of keybindings here.

Cool features

everything is one keypress away (or one click away! Mouse support FTW):

viewing the state of your docker or docker-compose container environment at a glance

viewing logs for a container/service

viewing ascii graphs of your containers' metrics so that you can not only feel but also look like a developer

customising those graphs to measure nearly any metric you want

attaching to a container/service

restarting/removing/rebuilding containers/services

viewing the ancestor layers of a given image

pruning containers, images, or volumes that are hogging up disk space

Contributing

There is still a lot of work to go! Please check out the contributing guide. For contributor discussion about things not better discussed here in the repo, join the slack channel

FAQ

How do I edit my config?

By opening lazydocker, clicking on the 'project' panel in the top left, and pressing 'o' (or 'e' if your editor is vim). See Config Docs

How do I get text to wrap in my main panel?

In the future I want to make this the default, but for now there are some CPU issues that arise with wrapping. If you want to enable wrapping, use gui.wrapMainPanel: true

How do you select text?

Because we support mouse events, you will need to hold option while dragging the mouse to indicate you're trying to select text rather than click on something. Alternatively you can disable mouse events via the gui.ignoreMouseEvents config value.

Mac Users: See Issue #190 for other options.

Why can't I see my container's logs?

By default we only show logs from the last hour, so that we're not putting too much strain on the machine. This may be why you can't see logs when you first start lazydocker. This can be overwritten in the config's commandTemplates

If you are running lazydocker in Docker container, it is a know bug, that you can't see logs or CPU usage.

