SuperPuTTY Application

SuperPuTTY is a windows based application which manages putty ssh terminals. Additionally it has a simple scripting language for basic tasks. It additionally support RDP sessions.

License

MIT

For additional License information please read the License.txt included with the download

Issue Tracking

For issue tracking, documentation and downloads please visit the SuperPuTTY Project on Github https://github.com/jimradford/superputty

Latest Releases

The latest release is available for download at https://github.com/jimradford/superputty/releases/latest

Previous releases can be found at https://github.com/jimradford/superputty/releases

Most Recent non-release/test

Documentation is at https://github.com/jimradford/superputty/wiki/Documentation

News and Updates

