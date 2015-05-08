SuperPuTTY is a windows based application which manages putty ssh terminals. Additionally it has a simple scripting language for basic tasks. It additionally support RDP sessions.
MIT
For additional License information please read the License.txt included with the download
For issue tracking, documentation and downloads please visit the SuperPuTTY Project on Github https://github.com/jimradford/superputty
The latest release is available for download at https://github.com/jimradford/superputty/releases/latest
Previous releases can be found at https://github.com/jimradford/superputty/releases
Documentation is at https://github.com/jimradford/superputty/wiki/Documentation
