Arnis

Arnis creates complex and accurate Minecraft Java Edition (1.17+) and Bedrock Edition worlds that reflect real-world geography, topography, and architecture.

This free and open source project is designed to handle large-scale geographic data from the real world and generate detailed Minecraft worlds. The algorithm processes geospatial data from OpenStreetMap as well as elevation data to create an accurate Minecraft representation of terrain and architecture. Generate your hometown, big cities, and natural landscapes with ease!

Want to generate on mobile or want larger maps? MapSmith generates worlds in your browser, no install required.

This Github page and arnismc.com are the only official project websites. Do not download Arnis from any other website.

⌨️ Usage



Download the latest release or compile the project on your own.

Choose your area on the map using the rectangle tool and select your Minecraft world - then simply click on Start Generation! Additionally, you can customize various generation settings, such as world scale, spawn point, or building interior generation.

📚 Documentation

Full documentation is available in the GitHub Wiki, covering topics such as technical explanations, FAQs, contribution guidelines and roadmaps.

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🏆 Open Source

Key objectives of this project

Modularity : Ensure that all components (e.g., data fetching, processing, and world generation) are cleanly separated into distinct modules for better maintainability and scalability.

: Ensure that all components (e.g., data fetching, processing, and world generation) are cleanly separated into distinct modules for better maintainability and scalability. Performance Optimization : We aim to keep a good performance and speed of the world generation process.

: We aim to keep a good performance and speed of the world generation process. Comprehensive Documentation : Detailed in-code documentation for a clear structure and logic.

: Detailed in-code documentation for a clear structure and logic. User-Friendly Experience : Focus on making the project easy to use for end users.

: Focus on making the project easy to use for end users. Cross-Platform Support: We want this project to run smoothly on Windows, macOS, and Linux.

How to contribute

This project is open source and welcomes contributions from everyone! Whether you're interested in fixing bugs, improving performance, adding new features, or enhancing documentation, your input is valuable. Simply fork the repository, make your changes, and submit a pull request. Please respect the above mentioned key objectives. Contributions of all levels are appreciated, and your efforts help improve this tool for everyone.

Command line Build: cargo run --no-default-features -- --terrain --path="C:/YOUR_PATH/.minecraft/saves/worldname" --bbox="min_lat,min_lng,max_lat,max_lng"

GUI Build: cargo run



After your pull request was merged, I will take care of regularly creating update releases which will include your changes.

If you are using Nix, you can run the program directly with nix run github:louis-e/arnis -- --terrain --path=YOUR_PATH/.minecraft/saves/worldname --bbox="min_lat,min_lng,max_lat,max_lng"

⭐ Star History

📰 Academic & Press Recognition

Arnis has been recognized in various academic and press publications after gaining more attention in December 2024.

Building realistic Minecraft worlds with Open Data on AWS: How Arnis uses elevation datasets at scale

Floodcraft: Game-based Interactive Learning Environment using Minecraft for Flood Mitigation and Preparedness for K-12 Education

Hackaday: Bringing OpenStreetMap Data into Minecraft

TomsHardware: Minecraft Tool Lets You Create Scale Replicas of Real-World Locations

XDA Developers: Hometown Minecraft Map: Arnis

Free to use press assets, including screenshots and logos, can be found here.

©️ License Information

Copyright (c) 2022-2025 Louis Erbkamm (louis-e)

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.1

Download Arnis only from the official source https://arnismc.com or https://github.com/louis-e/arnis/. Every other website providing a download and claiming to be affiliated with the project is unofficial and may be malicious.

The logo was made by @nxfx21.