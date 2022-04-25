pixelmatch
The smallest, simplest and fastest JavaScript pixel-level image comparison library, originally created to compare screenshots in tests.
Features accurate anti-aliased pixels detection and perceptual color difference metrics.
Inspired by Resemble.js and Blink-diff. Unlike these libraries, pixelmatch is around 150 lines of code, has no dependencies, and works on raw typed arrays of image data, so it's blazing fast and can be used in any environment (Node or browsers).
const numDiffPixels = pixelmatch(img1, img2, diff, 800, 600, {threshold: 0.1});
Implements ideas from the following papers:
- Measuring perceived color difference using YIQ NTSC transmission color space in mobile applications (2010, Yuriy Kotsarenko, Fernando Ramos)
- Anti-aliased pixel and intensity slope detector (2009, Vytautas Vyšniauskas)
Demo
Example output
|expected
|actual
|diff
API
pixelmatch(img1, img2, output, width, height[, options])
img1,
img2— Image data of the images to compare (
Buffer,
Uint8Arrayor
Uint8ClampedArray). Note: image dimensions must be equal.
output— Image data to write the diff to, or
nullif don't need a diff image.
width,
height— Width and height of the images. Note that all three images need to have the same dimensions.
options is an object literal with the following properties:
threshold— Matching threshold, ranges from
0to
1. Smaller values make the comparison more sensitive.
0.1by default.
includeAA— If
true, disables detecting and ignoring anti-aliased pixels.
falseby default.
alpha— Blending factor of unchanged pixels in the diff output. Ranges from
0for pure white to
1for original brightness.
0.1by default.
aaColor— The color of anti-aliased pixels in the diff output in
[R, G, B]format.
[255, 255, 0]by default.
diffColor— The color of differing pixels in the diff output in
[R, G, B]format.
[255, 0, 0]by default.
diffColorAlt— An alternative color to use for dark on light differences to differentiate between "added" and "removed" parts. If not provided, all differing pixels use the color specified by
diffColor.
nullby default.
diffMask— Draw the diff over a transparent background (a mask), rather than over the original image. Will not draw anti-aliased pixels (if detected).
Compares two images, writes the output diff and returns the number of mismatched pixels.
Command line
Pixelmatch comes with a binary that works with PNG images:
pixelmatch image1.png image2.png output.png 0.1
Example usage
Node.js
const fs = require('fs');
const PNG = require('pngjs').PNG;
const pixelmatch = require('pixelmatch');
const img1 = PNG.sync.read(fs.readFileSync('img1.png'));
const img2 = PNG.sync.read(fs.readFileSync('img2.png'));
const {width, height} = img1;
const diff = new PNG({width, height});
pixelmatch(img1.data, img2.data, diff.data, width, height, {threshold: 0.1});
fs.writeFileSync('diff.png', PNG.sync.write(diff));
Browsers
const img1 = img1Context.getImageData(0, 0, width, height);
const img2 = img2Context.getImageData(0, 0, width, height);
const diff = diffContext.createImageData(width, height);
pixelmatch(img1.data, img2.data, diff.data, width, height, {threshold: 0.1});
diffContext.putImageData(diff, 0, 0);
Install
Install with NPM:
npm install pixelmatch
Use in the browser from a CDN:
<script src="https://bundle.run/pixelmatch"></script>