About
Sidebery is a highly configurable sidebar with panels of different types. Some of the key features:
- Vertical tabs panels with tree or flat layout
- Bookmarks panels
- History panel
- Search in panels
- Customizable context menu
- Customizable styles
- Snapshots (saved windows/panels/tabs)
- ...and more
How to hide native (horizontal) tabs?
Firefox doesn't allow addons to hide native tabs, so you have two options:
- You know CSS and can maintain it after Firefox updates: Use userChrome.css hack
- Otherwise: Use Floorp (github)
- Install Sidebery
- In Floorp settings set:
- Design >> Tab Bar Style >> Horizontal Tab Bar
- Design >> Tab Bar >> Hide tabs on Horizontal Tab Bar
- [To hide the sidebar header] Design >> Tab Bar Style >> Collapse Tree Style Tab
- [To auto-hide sidebar] Use "Lepton UI" and check its settings
Build
Prerequisites: latest LTS Node.js version
- Install dependencies:
npm install
- Build all parts of Add-on:
npm run build
- Create Add-on archive in
./dist:
npm run build.ext
After creating the Add-on archive, you can then use the version in Firefox as follows:
- Open Firefox
- Go to
about:debugging
- Go to "This Firefox"
- At "Temporary Extensions" click on "Load Temporary Add-on..."
- Select the
.zipfile in the
distdirectory.
- Close the settings tab
- Your Firefox now always runs with the development version
- For updating: Repeat all steps.
Development
Prerequisites: latest LTS Node.js version
Install dependencies:
npm install
Build and watch for changes:
npm run dev
Run browser with Add-on:
npm run dev.run -- <firefox-executable>
