Sidebery

Firefox extension for managing tabs and bookmarks in sidebar.


Install

addons.mozilla.org (v5.0.0): Release page | Addon page | Install (reviewed by Mozilla)
github.com (v5.0.0.1): Release page | Install

About

Sidebery is a highly configurable sidebar with panels of different types. Some of the key features:

  • Vertical tabs panels with tree or flat layout
  • Bookmarks panels
  • History panel
  • Search in panels
  • Customizable context menu
  • Customizable styles
  • Snapshots (saved windows/panels/tabs)
  • ...and more

How to hide native (horizontal) tabs?

Firefox doesn't allow addons to hide native tabs, so you have two options:

  • You know CSS and can maintain it after Firefox updates: Use userChrome.css hack
  • Otherwise: Use Floorp (github)
    • Install Sidebery
    • In Floorp settings set:
      • Design >> Tab Bar Style >> Horizontal Tab Bar
      • Design >> Tab Bar >> Hide tabs on Horizontal Tab Bar
      • [To hide the sidebar header] Design >> Tab Bar Style >> Collapse Tree Style Tab
      • [To auto-hide sidebar] Use "Lepton UI" and check its settings

Build

Prerequisites: latest LTS Node.js version

  1. Install dependencies: npm install
  2. Build all parts of Add-on: npm run build
  3. Create Add-on archive in ./dist: npm run build.ext

After creating the Add-on archive, you can then use the version in Firefox as follows:

  1. Open Firefox
  2. Go to about:debugging
  3. Go to "This Firefox"
  4. At "Temporary Extensions" click on "Load Temporary Add-on..."
  5. Select the .zip file in the dist directory.
  6. Close the settings tab
  7. Your Firefox now always runs with the development version
  8. For updating: Repeat all steps.

Development

Prerequisites: latest LTS Node.js version

Install dependencies: npm install
Build and watch for changes: npm run dev
Run browser with Add-on: npm run dev.run -- <firefox-executable>

Donate

You can donate to this project, which will motivate me to answer questions, fix reported bugs, implement requested features and generally will speed up development process. Thank you.

License

MIT

Languages