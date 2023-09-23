



Firefox extension for managing tabs and bookmarks in sidebar.

addons.mozilla.org (v5.0.0): Release page | Addon page | Install (reviewed by Mozilla)

github.com (v5.0.0.1): Release page | Install

Sidebery is a highly configurable sidebar with panels of different types. Some of the key features:

Vertical tabs panels with tree or flat layout

Bookmarks panels

History panel

Search in panels

Customizable context menu

Customizable styles

Snapshots (saved windows/panels/tabs)

...and more

Firefox doesn't allow addons to hide native tabs, so you have two options:

You know CSS and can maintain it after Firefox updates: Use userChrome.css hack

Otherwise: Use Floorp (github) Install Sidebery In Floorp settings set: Design >> Tab Bar Style >> Horizontal Tab Bar Design >> Tab Bar >> Hide tabs on Horizontal Tab Bar [To hide the sidebar header] Design >> Tab Bar Style >> Collapse Tree Style Tab [To auto-hide sidebar] Use "Lepton UI" and check its settings



Prerequisites: latest LTS Node.js version

Install dependencies: npm install Build all parts of Add-on: npm run build Create Add-on archive in ./dist : npm run build.ext

After creating the Add-on archive, you can then use the version in Firefox as follows:

Open Firefox Go to about:debugging Go to "This Firefox" At "Temporary Extensions" click on "Load Temporary Add-on..." Select the .zip file in the dist directory. Close the settings tab Your Firefox now always runs with the development version For updating: Repeat all steps.

Prerequisites: latest LTS Node.js version

Install dependencies: npm install

Build and watch for changes: npm run dev

Run browser with Add-on: npm run dev.run -- <firefox-executable>

You can donate to this project, which will motivate me to answer questions, fix reported bugs, implement requested features and generally will speed up development process. Thank you.

Bitcoin (BTC) bc1q2drx3x5pfl0c68urwztvjrwgksg9u3l7mn4g4m

Ethereum (ETH), USDT (ERC20), USDC (ERC20) 0x11667D20AB328194AEEc68F9385CCcf713607929

USDT (TRC20), USDC (TRC20) TJEdp1TnsN7Jfhfi9Db8yXKDK8NEUovCZb

MIT