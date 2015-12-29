Website • User Guide • Learning Center • Community

Penpot is the first open-source design tool for design and code collaboration. Designers can create stunning designs, interactive prototypes, design systems at scale, while developers enjoy ready-to-use code and make their workflow easy and fast. And all of this with no handoff drama.

Available on browser or self-hosted, Penpot works with open standards like SVG, CSS, HTML and JSON, and it’s free!

The latest updates take Penpot even further. It’s the first design tool to integrate native design tokens—a single source of truth to improve efficiency and collaboration between product design and development. With the huge 2.0 release, Penpot took the platform to a whole new level. This update introduces the ground-breaking CSS Grid Layout feature, a complete UI redesign, a new Components system, and much more. For organizations that need extra service for its teams, get in touch

🎇 Design, code, and Open Source meet at Penpot Fest! Be part of the 2025 edition in Madrid, Spain, on October 9-10.

Table of contents

Why Penpot

Penpot expresses designs as code. Designers can do their best work and see it will be beautifully implemented by developers in a two-way collaboration.

Plugin system

Penpot plugins let you expand the platform's capabilities, give you the flexibility to integrate it with other apps, and design custom solutions.

Designed for developers

Penpot was built to serve both designers and developers and create a fluid design-code process. You have the choice to enjoy real-time collaboration or play "solo".

Inspect mode

Work with ready-to-use code and make your workflow easy and fast. The inspect tab gives instant access to SVG, CSS and HTML code.

Self host your own instance

Provide your team or organization with a completely owned collaborative design tool. Use Penpot's cloud service or deploy your own Penpot server.

Integrations

Penpot offers integration into the development toolchain, thanks to its support for webhooks and an API accessible through access tokens.

Building Design Systems: design tokens, components and variants

Penpot brings design systems to code-minded teams: a single source of truth with native Design Tokens, Components, and Variants for scalable, reusable, and consistent UI across projects and platforms.

Getting started

Penpot is the only design & prototype platform that is deployment agnostic. You can use it in our SAAS or deploy it anywhere.

Learn how to install it with Docker, Kubernetes, Elestio or other options on our website.



Community

We love the Open Source software community. Contributing is our passion and if it’s yours too, participate and improve Penpot. All your designs, code and ideas are welcome!

If you need help or have any questions; if you’d like to share your experience using Penpot or get inspired; if you’d rather meet our community of developers and designers, join our Community!

You will find the following categories:

Code of Conduct

Anyone who contributes to Penpot, whether through code, in the community, or at an event, must adhere to the code of conduct and foster a positive and safe environment.

Contributing

Any contribution will make a difference to improve Penpot. How can you get involved?

Choose your way:

To find (almost) everything you need to know on how to contribute to Penpot, refer to the contributing guide.

Resources

You can ask and answer questions, have open-ended conversations, and follow along on decisions affecting the project.

💾 Documentation

🚀 Getting Started

✏️ Tutorials

🏘️ Architecture

📚 Dev Diaries

License

This Source Code Form is subject to the terms of the Mozilla Public License, v. 2.0. If a copy of the MPL was not distributed with this file, You can obtain one at http://mozilla.org/MPL/2.0/. Copyright (c) KALEIDOS INC

