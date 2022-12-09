ViMusic An Android application for streaming music from YouTube Music

Features

Play (almost) any song or video from YouTube Music

Background playback

Cache audio chunks for offline playback

Search for songs, albums, artists videos and playlists

Bookmark artists and albums

Import playlists

Fetch, display and edit songs lyrics or synchronized lyrics

Local playlist management

Reorder songs in playlist or queue

Light/Dark/Dynamic theme

Skip silence

Sleep timer

Audio normalization

Android Auto

Persistent queue

Open YouTube/YouTube Music links ( watch , playlist , channel )

, , ) ...

Installation

Acknowledgments

YouTube-Internal-Clients : A python script that discovers hidden YouTube API clients. Just a research project.

: A python script that discovers hidden YouTube API clients. Just a research project. ionicons: Premium hand-crafted icons built by Ionic, for Ionic apps and web apps everywhere.

App icon based on icon created by Ilham Fitrotul Hayat - Flaticon

Disclaimer

This project and its contents are not affiliated with, funded, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way associated with YouTube, Google LLC or any of its affiliates and subsidiaries.

Any trademark, service mark, trade name, or other intellectual property rights used in this project are owned by the respective owners.