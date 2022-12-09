Skip to content

ViMusic Features Installation Acknowledgments Disclaimer

README.md

ViMusic

An Android application for streaming music from YouTube Music

Features

  • Play (almost) any song or video from YouTube Music
  • Background playback
  • Cache audio chunks for offline playback
  • Search for songs, albums, artists videos and playlists
  • Bookmark artists and albums
  • Import playlists
  • Fetch, display and edit songs lyrics or synchronized lyrics
  • Local playlist management
  • Reorder songs in playlist or queue
  • Light/Dark/Dynamic theme
  • Skip silence
  • Sleep timer
  • Audio normalization
  • Android Auto
  • Persistent queue
  • Open YouTube/YouTube Music links (watch, playlist, channel)
  • ...

Installation

Get it on GitHub Get it on IzzyOnDroid Get it on F-Droid

Acknowledgments

  • YouTube-Internal-Clients: A python script that discovers hidden YouTube API clients. Just a research project.
  • ionicons: Premium hand-crafted icons built by Ionic, for Ionic apps and web apps everywhere.

App icon based on icon created by Ilham Fitrotul Hayat - Flaticon

Disclaimer

This project and its contents are not affiliated with, funded, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way associated with YouTube, Google LLC or any of its affiliates and subsidiaries.

Any trademark, service mark, trade name, or other intellectual property rights used in this project are owned by the respective owners.

About

An Android application for streaming music from YouTube Music.

Topics

android music youtube music-player jetpack-compose

