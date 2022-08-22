A web interface for Stable Diffusion, implemented using Gradio library.
Detailed feature showcase with images:
- Original txt2img and img2img modes
- One click install and run script (but you still must install python and git)
- Outpainting
- Inpainting
- Color Sketch
- Prompt Matrix
- Stable Diffusion Upscale
- Attention, specify parts of text that the model should pay more attention to
- Loopback, run img2img processing multiple times
- X/Y/Z plot, a way to draw a 3 dimensional plot of images with different parameters
- Textual Inversion
- have as many embeddings as you want and use any names you like for them
- use multiple embeddings with different numbers of vectors per token
- works with half precision floating point numbers
- train embeddings on 8GB (also reports of 6GB working)
- Extras tab with:
- GFPGAN, neural network that fixes faces
- CodeFormer, face restoration tool as an alternative to GFPGAN
- RealESRGAN, neural network upscaler
- ESRGAN, neural network upscaler with a lot of third party models
- SwinIR and Swin2SR (see here), neural network upscalers
- LDSR, Latent diffusion super resolution upscaling
- Resizing aspect ratio options
- Sampling method selection
- Adjust sampler eta values (noise multiplier)
- More advanced noise setting options
- Interrupt processing at any time
- 4GB video card support (also reports of 2GB working)
- Correct seeds for batches
- Live prompt token length validation
- Generation parameters
- parameters you used to generate images are saved with that image
- in PNG chunks for PNG, in EXIF for JPEG
- can drag the image to PNG info tab to restore generation parameters and automatically copy them into UI
- can be disabled in settings
- drag and drop an image/text-parameters to promptbox
- Read Generation Parameters Button, loads parameters in promptbox to UI
- Settings page
- Running arbitrary python code from UI (must run with
--allow-codeto enable)
- Mouseover hints for most UI elements
- Possible to change defaults/mix/max/step values for UI elements via text config
- Tiling support, a checkbox to create images that can be tiled like textures
- Progress bar and live image generation preview
- Can use a separate neural network to produce previews with almost none VRAM or compute requirement
- Negative prompt, an extra text field that allows you to list what you don't want to see in generated image
- Styles, a way to save part of prompt and easily apply them via dropdown later
- Variations, a way to generate same image but with tiny differences
- Seed resizing, a way to generate same image but at slightly different resolution
- CLIP interrogator, a button that tries to guess prompt from an image
- Prompt Editing, a way to change prompt mid-generation, say to start making a watermelon and switch to anime girl midway
- Batch Processing, process a group of files using img2img
- Img2img Alternative, reverse Euler method of cross attention control
- Highres Fix, a convenience option to produce high resolution pictures in one click without usual distortions
- Reloading checkpoints on the fly
- Checkpoint Merger, a tab that allows you to merge up to 3 checkpoints into one
- Custom scripts with many extensions from community
- Composable-Diffusion, a way to use multiple prompts at once
- separate prompts using uppercase
AND
- also supports weights for prompts:
a cat :1.2 AND a dog AND a penguin :2.2
- separate prompts using uppercase
- No token limit for prompts (original stable diffusion lets you use up to 75 tokens)
- DeepDanbooru integration, creates danbooru style tags for anime prompts
- xformers, major speed increase for select cards: (add
--xformersto commandline args)
- via extension: History tab: view, direct and delete images conveniently within the UI
- Generate forever option
- Training tab
- hypernetworks and embeddings options
- Preprocessing images: cropping, mirroring, autotagging using BLIP or deepdanbooru (for anime)
- Clip skip
- Hypernetworks
- Loras (same as Hypernetworks but more pretty)
- A separate UI where you can choose, with preview, which embeddings, hypernetworks or Loras to add to your prompt
- Can select to load a different VAE from settings screen
- Estimated completion time in progress bar
- API
- Support for dedicated inpainting model by RunwayML
- via extension: Aesthetic Gradients, a way to generate images with a specific aesthetic by using clip images embeds (implementation of https://github.com/vicgalle/stable-diffusion-aesthetic-gradients)
- Stable Diffusion 2.0 support - see wiki for instructions
- Alt-Diffusion support - see wiki for instructions
- Load checkpoints in safetensors format
- Eased resolution restriction: generated image's dimensions must be a multiple of 8 rather than 64
- Reorder elements in the UI from settings screen
- Segmind Stable Diffusion support
Make sure the required dependencies are met and follow the instructions available for:
- NVidia (recommended)
- AMD GPUs.
- Intel CPUs, Intel GPUs (both integrated and discrete) (external wiki page)
- Ascend NPUs (external wiki page)
Alternatively, use online services (like Google Colab):
- Download
sd.webui.zipfrom v1.0.0-pre and extract its contents.
- Run
update.bat.
- Run
run.bat.
For more details see Install-and-Run-on-NVidia-GPUs
- Install Python 3.10.6 (Newer version of Python does not support torch), checking "Add Python to PATH".
- Install git.
- Download the stable-diffusion-webui repository, for example by running
git clone https://github.com/AUTOMATIC1111/stable-diffusion-webui.git.
- Run
webui-user.batfrom Windows Explorer as normal, non-administrator, user.
- Install the dependencies:
# Debian-based:
sudo apt install wget git python3 python3-venv libgl1 libglib2.0-0
# Red Hat-based:
sudo dnf install wget git python3 gperftools-libs libglvnd-glx
# openSUSE-based:
sudo zypper install wget git python3 libtcmalloc4 libglvnd
# Arch-based:
sudo pacman -S wget git python3
If your system is very new, you need to install python3.11 or python3.10:
# Ubuntu 24.04
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:deadsnakes/ppa
sudo apt update
sudo apt install python3.11
# Manjaro/Arch
sudo pacman -S yay
yay -S python311 # do not confuse with python3.11 package
# Only for 3.11
# Then set up env variable in launch script
export python_cmd="python3.11"
# or in webui-user.sh
python_cmd="python3.11"
- Navigate to the directory you would like the webui to be installed and execute the following command:
wget -q https://raw.githubusercontent.com/AUTOMATIC1111/stable-diffusion-webui/master/webui.sh
Or just clone the repo wherever you want:
git clone https://github.com/AUTOMATIC1111/stable-diffusion-webui
- Run
webui.sh.
- Check
webui-user.shfor options.
Find the instructions here.
Here's how to add code to this repo: Contributing
The documentation was moved from this README over to the project's wiki.
For the purposes of getting Google and other search engines to crawl the wiki, here's a link to the (not for humans) crawlable wiki.
Licenses for borrowed code can be found in
Settings -> Licenses screen, and also in
html/licenses.html file.
- Stable Diffusion - https://github.com/Stability-AI/stablediffusion, https://github.com/CompVis/taming-transformers, https://github.com/mcmonkey4eva/sd3-ref
- k-diffusion - https://github.com/crowsonkb/k-diffusion.git
- Spandrel - https://github.com/chaiNNer-org/spandrel implementing
- GFPGAN - https://github.com/TencentARC/GFPGAN.git
- CodeFormer - https://github.com/sczhou/CodeFormer
- ESRGAN - https://github.com/xinntao/ESRGAN
- SwinIR - https://github.com/JingyunLiang/SwinIR
- Swin2SR - https://github.com/mv-lab/swin2sr
- LDSR - https://github.com/Hafiidz/latent-diffusion
- MiDaS - https://github.com/isl-org/MiDaS
- Ideas for optimizations - https://github.com/basujindal/stable-diffusion
- Cross Attention layer optimization - Doggettx - https://github.com/Doggettx/stable-diffusion, original idea for prompt editing.
- Cross Attention layer optimization - InvokeAI, lstein - https://github.com/invoke-ai/InvokeAI (originally http://github.com/lstein/stable-diffusion)
- Sub-quadratic Cross Attention layer optimization - Alex Birch (Birch-san/diffusers#1), Amin Rezaei (https://github.com/AminRezaei0x443/memory-efficient-attention)
- Textual Inversion - Rinon Gal - https://github.com/rinongal/textual_inversion (we're not using his code, but we are using his ideas).
- Idea for SD upscale - https://github.com/jquesnelle/txt2imghd
- Noise generation for outpainting mk2 - https://github.com/parlance-zz/g-diffuser-bot
- CLIP interrogator idea and borrowing some code - https://github.com/pharmapsychotic/clip-interrogator
- Idea for Composable Diffusion - https://github.com/energy-based-model/Compositional-Visual-Generation-with-Composable-Diffusion-Models-PyTorch
- xformers - https://github.com/facebookresearch/xformers
- DeepDanbooru - interrogator for anime diffusers https://github.com/KichangKim/DeepDanbooru
- Sampling in float32 precision from a float16 UNet - marunine for the idea, Birch-san for the example Diffusers implementation (https://github.com/Birch-san/diffusers-play/tree/92feee6)
- Instruct pix2pix - Tim Brooks (star), Aleksander Holynski (star), Alexei A. Efros (no star) - https://github.com/timothybrooks/instruct-pix2pix
- Security advice - RyotaK
- UniPC sampler - Wenliang Zhao - https://github.com/wl-zhao/UniPC
- TAESD - Ollin Boer Bohan - https://github.com/madebyollin/taesd
- LyCORIS - KohakuBlueleaf
- Restart sampling - lambertae - https://github.com/Newbeeer/diffusion_restart_sampling
- Hypertile - tfernd - https://github.com/tfernd/HyperTile
- Initial Gradio script - posted on 4chan by an Anonymous user. Thank you Anonymous user.
