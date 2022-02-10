Skip to content
master
Switch branches/tags
1 branch 56 tags
Code

Latest commit

@mboelen
mboelen Renumbered new test PKGS-7346 to PKGS-7200
4f38233 Feb 10, 2022
Renumbered new test PKGS-7346 to PKGS-7200
4f38233

Git stats

Files

Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
Type
Name
Latest commit message
Commit time
.github/ISSUE_TEMPLATE
Disable this action
Jul 22, 2021
db
Update tests.db
Feb 10, 2022
extras
spelling: settings
Nov 9, 2020
include
Renumbered new test PKGS-7346 to PKGS-7200
Feb 10, 2022
plugins
Removed restriction for using the plugin and code style improvements
Mar 23, 2020
.gitignore
Ignore swap files
Jul 30, 2016
.travis.yml
Added notifications
May 12, 2016
CHANGELOG.md
Updated log
Feb 10, 2022
CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md
Create CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md
Aug 17, 2017
CONTRIBUTING.md
spelling: notation
Nov 9, 2020
CONTRIBUTORS.md
Added @konstruktoid
Jul 29, 2021
FAQ
Updated several entries
Jul 22, 2021
HAPPY_USERS.md
Update HAPPY_USERS.md
Oct 15, 2021
INSTALL
Preparation for release 3.0.3
Jan 7, 2021
LICENSE
Update of LICENSE file, which has version control texts in it
Oct 6, 2014
README
Fix links CONTRIBUTIONS -> CONTRIBUTING (#472)
Oct 19, 2017
README.md
Fix typo in README.md
Jan 15, 2022
SECURITY.md
Create SECURITY.md file
Jul 11, 2019
TODO.md
Updated rationale related to egrep (link added)
Jul 20, 2021
default.prf
Merge pull request #933 from topimiettinen/check-clip-os-sysctls
Dec 22, 2020
developer.prf
Run non-interactive by default, use --wait to enforce waiting after f…
Jul 12, 2019
lynis
Switch to pre-release
Jan 31, 2022
lynis.8
Fix quote syntax error in manpage
Mar 17, 2020
lynis Goals Audience Installation Software Package Git Enterprise Version Documentation Customization Security Media and Awards Contribute License

README.md

Linux Security Expert badge Build Status CII Best Practices Documentation

Do you like this software? Star the project and become a stargazer.

lynis

Lynis - Security auditing and hardening tool, for UNIX-based systems.

Lynis is a security auditing tool for systems based on UNIX like Linux, macOS, BSD, and others. It performs an in-depth security scan and runs on the system itself. The primary goal is to test security defenses and provide tips for further system hardening. It will also scan for general system information, vulnerable software packages, and possible configuration issues. Lynis was commonly used by system administrators and auditors to assess the security defenses of their systems. Besides the "blue team," nowadays penetration testers also have Lynis in their toolkit.

We believe software should be simple, updated on a regular basis, and open. You should be able to trust, understand, and have the option to change the software. Many agree with us, as the software is being used by thousands every day to protect their systems.

Goals

The main goals are:

  • Automated security auditing
  • Compliance testing (e.g. ISO27001, PCI-DSS, HIPAA)
  • Vulnerability detection

The software (also) assists with:

  • Configuration and asset management
  • Software patch management
  • System hardening
  • Penetration testing (privilege escalation)
  • Intrusion detection

Audience

Typical users of the software:

  • System administrators
  • Auditors
  • Security officers
  • Penetration testers
  • Security professionals

Installation

There are multiple options available to install Lynis.

Software Package

For systems running Linux, BSD, and macOS, there is typically a package available. This is the preferred method of obtaining Lynis, as it is quick to install and easy to update. The Lynis project itself also provides packages in RPM or DEB format suitable for systems systems running: CentOS, Debian, Fedora, OEL, openSUSE, RHEL, Ubuntu, and others.

Some distributions may also have Lynis in their software repository: Repology

Note: Some distributions don't provide an up-to-date version. In that case it is better to use the CISOfy software repository, download the tarball from the website, or download the latest GitHub release.

Git

The very latest developments can be obtained via git.

  1. Clone or download the project files (no compilation nor installation is required) ;

     git clone https://github.com/CISOfy/lynis

  2. Execute:

     cd lynis && ./lynis audit system

If you want to run the software as root (or sudo), we suggest changing the ownership of the files. Use chown -R 0:0 to recursively alter the owner and group and set it to user ID 0 (root). Otherwise Lynis will warn you about the file permissions. After all, you are executing files owned by a non-privileged user.

Enterprise Version

This software component is also part of an enterprise solution. Same quality, yet with more functionality.

Focus areas include compliance (PCI DSS, HIPAA, ISO27001, and others). The Enterprise version comes with:

  • a web interface;
  • dashboard and reporting;
  • hardening snippets;
  • improvement plan (based on risk);
  • commercial support.

Documentation

Full documentation: https://cisofy.com/documentation/lynis/.

Customization

If you want to create your own tests, have a look at the Lynis software development kit.

Security

We participate in the CII best practices badge program of the Linux Foundation.

Media and Awards

Lynis is collecting some awards along the way and we are proud of that.

Contribute

We love contributors.

Do you have something to share? Want to help out with translating Lynis into your own language? Create an issue or pull request on GitHub, or send us an e-mail: lynis-dev@cisofy.com.

More details can be found in the Contributors Guide.

You can also simply contribute to the project by starring the project and show your appreciation that way.

Thanks!

License

GPLv3

About

Lynis - Security auditing tool for Linux, macOS, and UNIX-based systems. Assists with compliance testing (HIPAA/ISO27001/PCI DSS) and system hardening. Agentless, and installation optional.

cisofy.com/lynis/

Topics

linux shell auditing devops unix security-audit pci-dss compliance hardening security-vulnerability security-hardening devops-tools hipaa vulnerability-detection vulnerability-scanners security-scanner vulnerability-assessment gdpr security-tools system-hardening

Resources

Readme

License

GPL-3.0 License

Code of conduct

Code of conduct

Stars

9.4k stars

Watchers

329 watching

Forks

1.2k forks

Releases 56

Lynis 3.0.7 Latest
Jan 18, 2022
+ 55 releases

Packages

No packages published

Contributors 183

+ 172 contributors

Languages