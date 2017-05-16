GoodbyeDPI — Deep Packet Inspection circumvention utility

This software designed to bypass Deep Packet Inspection systems found in many Internet Service Providers which block access to certain websites.

It handles DPI connected using optical splitter or port mirroring (Passive DPI) which do not block any data but just replying faster than requested destination, and Active DPI connected in sequence.

Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 or 11 with administrator privileges required.

Quick start

For Russia : Download latest version from Releases page, unpack the file and run 1_russia_blacklist_dnsredir.cmd script.

: Download latest version from Releases page, unpack the file and run script. For other countries: Download latest version from Releases page, unpack the file and run 2_any_country_dnsredir.cmd.

These scripts launch GoodbyeDPI in recommended mode with DNS resolver redirection to Yandex DNS on non-standard port (to prevent DNS poisoning).

If it works — congratulations! You can use it as-is or configure further.

How to use

Download latest version from Releases page and run.

Usage: goodbyedpi.exe [OPTION...] -p block passive DPI -q block QUIC/HTTP3 -r replace Host with hoSt -s remove space between host header and its value -m mix Host header case (test.com -> tEsT.cOm) -f <value> set HTTP fragmentation to value -k <value> enable HTTP persistent (keep-alive) fragmentation and set it to value -n do not wait for first segment ACK when -k is enabled -e <value> set HTTPS fragmentation to value -a additional space between Method and Request-URI (enables -s, may break sites) -w try to find and parse HTTP traffic on all processed ports (not only on port 80) --port <value> additional TCP port to perform fragmentation on (and HTTP tricks with -w) --ip-id <value> handle additional IP ID (decimal, drop redirects and TCP RSTs with this ID). This option can be supplied multiple times. --dns-addr <value> redirect UDP DNS requests to the supplied IP address (experimental) --dns-port <value> redirect UDP DNS requests to the supplied port (53 by default) --dnsv6-addr <value> redirect UDPv6 DNS requests to the supplied IPv6 address (experimental) --dnsv6-port <value> redirect UDPv6 DNS requests to the supplied port (53 by default) --dns-verb print verbose DNS redirection messages --blacklist <txtfile> perform circumvention tricks only to host names and subdomains from supplied text file (HTTP Host/TLS SNI). This option can be supplied multiple times. --allow-no-sni perform circumvention if TLS SNI can't be detected with --blacklist enabled. --frag-by-sni if SNI is detected in TLS packet, fragment the packet right before SNI value. --set-ttl <value> activate Fake Request Mode and send it with supplied TTL value. DANGEROUS! May break websites in unexpected ways. Use with care (or --blacklist). --auto-ttl [a1-a2-m] activate Fake Request Mode, automatically detect TTL and decrease it based on a distance. If the distance is shorter than a2, TTL is decreased by a2. If it's longer, (a1; a2) scale is used with the distance as a weight. If the resulting TTL is more than m(ax), set it to m. Default (if set): --auto-ttl 1-4-10. Also sets --min-ttl 3. DANGEROUS! May break websites in unexpected ways. Use with care (or --blacklist). --min-ttl <value> minimum TTL distance (128/64 - TTL) for which to send Fake Request in --set-ttl and --auto-ttl modes. --wrong-chksum activate Fake Request Mode and send it with incorrect TCP checksum. May not work in a VM or with some routers, but is safer than set-ttl. --wrong-seq activate Fake Request Mode and send it with TCP SEQ/ACK in the past. --native-frag fragment (split) the packets by sending them in smaller packets, without shrinking the Window Size. Works faster (does not slow down the connection) and better. --reverse-frag fragment (split) the packets just as --native-frag, but send them in the reversed order. Works with the websites which could not handle segmented HTTPS TLS ClientHello (because they receive the TCP flow "combined"). --max-payload [value] packets with TCP payload data more than [value] won't be processed. Use this option to reduce CPU usage by skipping huge amount of data (like file transfers) in already established sessions. May skip some huge HTTP requests from being processed. Default (if set): --max-payload 1200. LEGACY modesets: -1 -p -r -s -f 2 -k 2 -n -e 2 (most compatible mode) -2 -p -r -s -f 2 -k 2 -n -e 40 (better speed for HTTPS yet still compatible) -3 -p -r -s -e 40 (better speed for HTTP and HTTPS) -4 -p -r -s (best speed) Modern modesets (more stable, more compatible, faster): -5 -f 2 -e 2 --auto-ttl --reverse-frag --max-payload -6 -f 2 -e 2 --wrong-seq --reverse-frag --max-payload -7 -f 2 -e 2 --wrong-chksum --reverse-frag --max-payload -8 -f 2 -e 2 --wrong-seq --wrong-chksum --reverse-frag --max-payload -9 -f 2 -e 2 --wrong-seq --wrong-chksum --reverse-frag --max-payload -q (this is the default) Note: combination of --wrong-seq and --wrong-chksum generates two different fake packets.

To check if your ISP's DPI could be circumvented, first make sure that your provider does not poison DNS answers by enabling "Secure DNS (DNS over HTTPS)" option in your browser.

Chrome : Settings → Privacy and security → Use secure DNS → With: NextDNS

: Settings → Privacy and security → Use secure DNS → With: NextDNS Firefox: Settings → Network Settings → Enable DNS over HTTPS → Use provider: NextDNS

Then run the goodbyedpi.exe executable without any options. If it works — congratulations! You can use it as-is or configure further, for example by using --blacklist option if the list of blocked websites is known and available for your country.

If your provider intercepts DNS requests, you may want to use --dns-addr option to a public DNS resolver running on non-standard port (such as Yandex DNS 77.88.8.8:1253 ) or configure DNS over HTTPS/TLS using third-party applications.

Check the .cmd scripts and modify it according to your preference and network conditions.

How does it work

Passive DPI

Most Passive DPI send HTTP 302 Redirect if you try to access blocked website over HTTP and TCP Reset in case of HTTPS, faster than destination website. Packets sent by DPI usually have IP Identification field equal to 0x0000 or 0x0001 , as seen with Russian providers. These packets, if they redirect you to another website (censorship page), are blocked by GoodbyeDPI.

Active DPI

Active DPI is more tricky to fool. Currently the software uses 7 methods to circumvent Active DPI:

TCP-level fragmentation for first data packet

TCP-level fragmentation for persistent (keep-alive) HTTP sessions

Replacing Host header with hoSt

header with Removing space between header name and value in Host header

header Adding additional space between HTTP Method (GET, POST etc) and URI

Mixing case of Host header value

Sending fake HTTP/HTTPS packets with low Time-To-Live value, incorrect checksum or incorrect TCP Sequence/Acknowledgement numbers to fool DPI and prevent delivering them to the destination

These methods should not break any website as they're fully compatible with TCP and HTTP standards, yet it's sufficient to prevent DPI data classification and to circumvent censorship. Additional space may break some websites, although it's acceptable by HTTP/1.1 specification (see 19.3 Tolerant Applications).

The program loads WinDivert driver which uses Windows Filtering Platform to set filters and redirect packets to the userspace. It's running as long as console window is visible and terminates when you close the window.

How to build from source

This project can be build using GNU Make and mingw. The only dependency is WinDivert.

To build x86 exe run:

make CPREFIX=i686-w64-mingw32- WINDIVERTHEADERS=/path/to/windivert/include WINDIVERTLIBS=/path/to/windivert/x86

And for x86_64:

make CPREFIX=x86_64-w64-mingw32- BIT64=1 WINDIVERTHEADERS=/path/to/windivert/include WINDIVERTLIBS=/path/to/windivert/amd64

How to install as Windows Service

Check examples in service_install_russia_blacklist.cmd , service_install_russia_blacklist_dnsredir.cmd and service_remove.cmd scripts.

Modify them according to your own needs.

Known issues

Horribly outdated Windows 7 installations are not able to load WinDivert driver due to missing support for SHA256 digital signatures. Install KB3033929 x86/x64, or better, update the whole system using Windows Update.

Some SSL/TLS stacks unable to process fragmented ClientHello packets, and HTTPS websites won't open. Bug: #4, #64. Fragmentation issues are fixed in v0.1.7.

Fragmentation issues are fixed in v0.1.7. ESET Antivirus is incompatible with WinDivert driver #91. This is most probably antivirus bug, not WinDivert.

Similar projects

Kudos

Thanks @basil00 for WinDivert. That's the main part of this program.

Thanks for every BlockCheck contributor. It would be impossible to understand DPI behaviour without this utility.