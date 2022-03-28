Difftastic is an experimental diff tool that compares files based on their syntax.
See the manual to get started.
Basic Example
In this JavaScript example, we can see:
(1) Difftastic understands nesting. It highlights the matching
{ and
}, but understands that
foo() hasn't changed despite the leading
whitespace.
(2) Difftastic understands which lines should be aligned. It's aligned
bar() on the left with
bar(1) on the right, despite their changes.
(3) Difftastic understands that line-wrapping isn't
meaningful.
"eric" is now on a new line, but it hasn't changed.
One Minute Demo
This one minute screencast demonstrates difftastic usage with both standalone files and git.
Languages
Difftastic supports the following languages:
- Bash
- C
- C++
- C#
- Clojure
- Common Lisp
- CSS
- Dart
- Elixir
- Emacs Lisp
- Go
- Haskell
- Java
- JavaScript (and JSX)
- JSON
- OCaml
- PHP
- Python
- Ruby
- Rust
- Scala
- TypeScript (and TSX)
If a file has an unrecognised extension, difftastic uses a textual diff with word highlighting.
Known Issues
Performance. Difftastic scales relatively poorly on files with a large number of changes, and can use a lot of memory.
Display. Difftastic has a side-by-side display which usually works well, but can be confusing.
Robustness. Difftastic regularly has releases that fix crashes.
Non-goals
Patching. Difftastic output is intended for human consumption, and it
does not generate patches that you can apply later. Use
diff if you
need a patch.
Merging. AST merging is a hard problem that difftastic does not address.
License
Difftastic is open source under the MIT license, see LICENSE for more details.
Files in
sample_files/ are also under the MIT license unless stated
otherwise in their header.