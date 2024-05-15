a database management tui for postgres
Warning
rainfrog is currently in beta.
the goal for rainfrog is to provide a lightweight, terminal-based alternative to pgadmin/dbeaver.
- efficient navigation via vim-like keybindings and mouse controls
- query editor with keyword highlighting and session history
- quickly copy data, filter tables, and switch between schemas
- shortcuts to view table metadata and properties
- cross-platform (macOS, linux, windows, android via termux)
this software is currently under active development; expect breaking changes, and use at your own risk. it is not recommended to use this tool with write access on a production database.
after installing rust (recommended to do so via rustup):
cargo install rainfrog
arch linux users can install from the official repositories using pacman:
pacman -S rainfrog
if you are using termux, you'll need to install rust via their package manager:
pkg install rust
and then make sure to install with termux features (and disable default features):
cargo install rainfrog --features termux --no-default-features
there is a simple install script that assists in downloading and unpacking a binary from the release page to
~/.local/bin/, which you might want to add to your
PATH variable if it isn't already there. you'll need to select which binary is appropriate for your system (if you're not sure, you can find out by installing rust and running
rustc -vV to see the "host" target), and the script also needs jq and fzf installed to run.
curl -LSsf https://raw.githubusercontent.com/achristmascarl/rainfrog/main/install.sh | bash
- manually download and unpack the appropriate binary for your os from the latest release (if you're not sure which binary to pick, you can find out by installing rust and running
rustc -vVto see the "host" target)
- move the binary to a folder in your
PATHenvironment variable
Note
connection_url must include your credentials for accessing the database (ex.
postgres://username:password@localhost:5432/postgres)
rainfrog --url $(connection_url)
|keybinding
|description
|
Ctrl+c
|quit program
|
Alt+1,
Ctrl+k
|change focus to menu
|
Alt+2,
Ctrl+j
|change focus to query editor
|
Alt+3,
Ctrl+h
|change focus to query history
|
Alt+4,
Ctrl+g
|change focus to results
|
Tab
|cycle focus forwards
|
Shift+Tab
|cycle focus backwards
|
q,
Alt+q in query editor
|abort current query
|keybinding
|description
|
j,
↓
|move selection down by 1
|
k,
↑
|move selection up by 1
|
g
|jump to top of current list
|
G
|jump to bottom of current list
|
h,
←
|focus on schemas (if more than 1)
|
l,
→
|focus on tables
|
/
|filter tables
|
Esc
|clear search
|
Backspace
|focus on tables
|
Enter when searching
|focus on tables
|
Enter with selected schema
|focus on tables
|
Enter with selected table
|preview table (100 rows)
|
R
|reload schemas and tables
keybindings may not behave exactly like vim. the full list of active vim keybindings in rainfrog can be found at vim.rs.
|keybinding
|description
|
Alt+Enter,
F5
|execute query
|
j,
↓
|move cursor down 1 line
|
k,
↑
|move cursor up 1 line
|
h,
←
|move cursor left 1 char
|
l,
→
|move cursor right 1 char
|
w
|move cursor to next start of word
|
e
|move cursor to next end of word
|
b
|move cursor to prev start of word
|
0
|move cursor to beginning of line
|
$
|move cursor to end of line
|
gg
|jump to top of editor
|
G
|jump to bottom of current list
|
Esc
|return to normal mode
|
i
|enter insert (edit) mode
|
I
|enter insert mode at beginning of line
|
A
|enter insert mode at end of line
|
o
|insert new line below and insert
|
v
|enter visual (select) mode
|
V
|enter visual mode and select line
|
r
|begin replace operation
|
y
|begin yank (copy) operation
|
x
|begin cut operation
|
p
|paste from clipboard
|
u
|undo
|
Ctrl+r
|redo
|
Ctrl+e
|scroll down
|
Ctrl+y
|scroll up
|keybinding
|description
|
j,
↓
|move selection down by 1
|
k,
↑
|move selection up by 1
|
g
|jump to top of list
|
G
|jump to bottom of list
|
y
|copy selected query
|
I
|edit selected query in editor
|
D
|delete all history
|keybinding
|description
|
j,
↓
|scroll down by 1 row
|
k,
↑
|scroll up by 1 row
|
h,
←
|scroll left by 1 cell
|
l,
→
|scroll right by 1 cell
|
b
|scroll right by 1 cell
|
e,
w
|scroll left by 1 column
|
{,
PageUp,
Ctrl+b
|jump up one page
|
},
PageDown,
Ctrl+f
|jump down one page
|
g
|jump to top of table
|
G
|jump to bottom of table
|
0
|jump to first column
|
$
|jump to last column
|
v
|select individual field
|
V
|select row
|
Enter
|change selection mode inwards
|
Backspace
|change selection mode outwards
|
y
|copy selection
|
Esc
|stop selecting
🏁 v0.1.0 – alpha
- scrollable table
- cancellable async querying (spawn tokio task)
- menu list with tables and schemas (collapsable)
- tui-textarea for query editor
- basic tui-textarea vim keybindings
- handle custom types / enums
- display rows affected
- confirm before delete/drop
- table selection and yanking
- multi-line pasting
- editor os clipboard support
- handle mouse events
- keybindings hints at bottom
- branch protection
🏁 v0.2.0 – beta
- vhs explainer gifs
- upgrade ratatui and tui-textarea
- shortcuts to view indexes, keys, etc.
- performant syntax highlighting
- session history
- changelog, release script
- handle explain / analyze output
- show query duration
- install script for bins
now that rainfrog is in beta, check out the issues tab for planned features
- in addition to the experience being subpar if the terminal window is too small, if the terminal window is too large, rainfrog will crash due to the maximum area of ratatui buffers being
u16::MAX(65,535). more details in #60
- for query results with many columns, the height of the rendered
Tablewidget may be limited due to the same limitation mentioned above. Could be fixed by ratatui/ratatui#1250
- on mac, for VS Code and terminal (and perhaps other editors), a setting for "use option as meta key" needs to be turned on for Alt/Opt keybindings to work. (In VS Code, it's
"terminal.integrated.macOptionIsMeta": true; in kitty, it's
macos_option_as_alt yesin the config.)
- in visual mode, when selecting an entire line, the behavior is not the same as vim's, as it simply moves starts the selection at the head of the line, so moving up or down in lines will break the selection.
- mouse events are only used for changing focus and scrolling; the editor does not currently support mouse events, and menu items cannot be selected using the mouse
- ratatui (this project used ratatui's component template as a starting point)
- tui-textarea (used in the query editor)
- gobang (a rust db tui i drew inspiration from)
- ricky rainfrog
- rainfroggg (my wife's tattoo studio)