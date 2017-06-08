Awesome Design Systems
⚒A curated list of awesome design systems, pattern libraries, and everything inbetween. Know a resource that isn't listed below? Feel free to create a new pull request, or open an issue.
Categories
🗣Voice & Tone ⚒Components 🎨Sketch UI Kit 📓Storybook
- Atlassian Design Language
🗣 ⚒ 🎨 📓
- Blueprint
⚒ 🎨
- BuzzFeed Solid
⚒ 🎨
- Cloudflare
⚒
- Co-op Design Manual
🗣 ⚒ 🎨
- GitHub Primer
⚒
- Google Material Design
🗣 ⚒
- IBM Carbon
🗣 ⚒ 🎨
- IBM Design Language
🗣 ⚒
- Intuit Harmony
🗣 ⚒ 🎨
- Lonely Planet Rizzo
⚒
- Lost My Name Design System
⚒
- Mailchimp Content Styleguide
🗣
- Mailchimp Patterns
⚒
- Marvel Styleguide
⚒
- Microsoft Fluent
📓
- Mixpanel Product Styleguide
⚒
- nib Health Funds
⚒
- Office UI Fabric
⚒
- Pivotal
⚒
- Pusher Chameleon
⚒
- Salesforce Lightning Design System
🗣 ⚒ 🎨
- Shopify Polaris
🗣 ⚒ 🎨
- Sky Toolkit
⚒
- U.S. Web Design Standards
⚒ 🎨
- VMware Clarity Design System
⚒ 🎨
- Yelp Styleguide
⚒ 🎨
Note Although 'design systems', 'ui libraries', and 'pattern libraries' are different things, they are often used interchangeably. This list contains all three.