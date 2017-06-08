Awesome Design Systems

⚒ A curated list of awesome design systems, pattern libraries, and everything inbetween. Know a resource that isn't listed below? Feel free to create a new pull request, or open an issue.

Categories

🗣 Voice & Tone

Voice & Tone ⚒ Components

Components 🎨 Sketch UI Kit

Sketch UI Kit 📓 Storybook

Note Although 'design systems', 'ui libraries', and 'pattern libraries' are different things, they are often used interchangeably. This list contains all three.