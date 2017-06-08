/awesome-design-systems

💅🏻 A collection of awesome design systems

Clone with HTTPS

Use Git or checkout with SVN using the web URL.

Download ZIP
Find file
Switch branches/tags
Nothing to show
Latest commit d2682fd Jun 8, 2017 @alexpate committed on GitHub Merge pull request #10 from lauriejones/master 
Add nib's Design Language System
Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
LICENSE Initial commit Jun 6, 2017
README.md Merge branch 'master' into master Jun 8, 2017

README.md

Awesome Design Systems

Awesome

A curated list of awesome design systems, pattern libraries, and everything inbetween. Know a resource that isn't listed below? Feel free to create a new pull request, or open an issue.

Categories

  • 🗣 Voice & Tone
  • Components
  • 🎨 Sketch UI Kit
  • 📓 Storybook

Note Although 'design systems', 'ui libraries', and 'pattern libraries' are different things, they are often used interchangeably. This list contains all three.