Durdraw

__ __ _| |__ __ _____ __| |_____ _____ __ __ __ / _ | | | __| _ | __| _ | | | |\ /_____|_____|__|__|_____|__|___\____|________| | \_____________________________________________\| v 0.24.1

OVERVIEW

Durdraw is an ASCII, Unicode and ANSI art editor for UNIX-like systems (Linux, macOS, etc). It runs in modern Utf-8 terminals and supports frame-based animation, custom themes, 256 and 16 color modes, terminal mouse input, DOS ANSI art viewing, CP437 and Unicode mixing and conversion, HTML output, mIRC color output, and other interesting features.

Durdraw is heavily inspired by classic ANSI editing software for MS-DOS and Windows, such as TheDraw, Aciddraw and Pablodraw, but with a modern Unix twist.

REQUIREMENTS

Python 3 (3.10+ recommended)

Linux, macOS, or other Unix-like System

INSTALLATION

If you just want to run it without instalilng, scroll down to the next section.

1: Download and extract, or use git to download:

git clone https://github.com/cmang/durdraw.git cd durdraw

2: Install or upgrade using pip:

pip install --upgrade .

Or run the installer:

python3 setup.py install

3: Optionally, install some themes and a sample configuration file for your local user into ~/.durdraw/:

./installconf.sh

You should now be able to run durdraw . This tries to run in 256-color mode by default. To start in 16-color mode for viewing MS-DOS style ANSI art, use durdraw --16color .

RUNNING WITHOUT INSTALLING

You may need to install the "PIL" or "pillow" python module first:

pip3 install pillow

Then you can run Durdraw with:

./start-durdraw

To look at some included example animations:

./start-durdraw -p examples/*.dur

To edit 16-color PC Scene (MS-DOS/CP437) ANSI art files in a Utf-8 terminal, use the --16colors option:

./start-durdraw --16colors

GALLERY

COMMAND LINE USAGE

You can play a .dur file or series of .dur files with:

$ durdraw -p filename.dur $ durdraw -p file1.dur file2.dur file3.dur ...

Other command-line options:

usage: start-durdraw [-h] [-p PLAY [PLAY ...]] [-q | -w | -x TIMES] [--256color | --16color] [-b] [-W WIDTH] [-H HEIGHT] [-m] [--nomouse] [-A] [-u UNDOSIZE] [-V] [--debug] [filename] positional arguments: filename .dur or ascii file to load optional arguments: -h, --help show this help message and exit -p PLAY [PLAY ...], --play PLAY [PLAY ...] Just play .dur file or files, then exit -q, --quick Skip startup screen -w, --wait Pause at startup screen -x TIMES, --times TIMES Play X number of times (requires -p) --256color Try 256 color mode --16color Try 16 color mode -b, --blackbg Use a black background color instead of terminal default -W WIDTH, --width WIDTH Set canvas width -H HEIGHT, --height HEIGHT Set canvas height -m, --max Maximum canvas size for terminal (overrides -W and -H) --nomouse Disable mouse support --cursor CURSOR Cursor mode (block, underscore, or pipe) --notheme Disable theme support --theme THEME Load a custom theme file --cp437 Encode extended characters using Code Page 437 (IBM-PC/MS-DOS) encoding instead of Utf-8. (Needs CP437 capable terminal and font) --export-ansi Export loaded art to an ANSI file and exit -u UNDOSIZE, --undosize UNDOSIZE Set the number of undo history states - default is 100. More requires more RAM, less saves RAM. -V, --version Show version number and exit

INTERACTIVE USAGE/EDITING

Use the arrow keys (or mouse) and other keys to edit, much like a text editor. You can use the "Esc" (or "Meta") key to access commands:

.. Art Editing ..................... .. About ........................... : F1-F10 - insert character : : version: {ver} : : esc-up - next fg color : : color mode: {colormode} : : esc-down - prev fg color : : character encoding: {charmode} : : esc-right - next bg color (16c) : :..................................: : esc-left - prev bg color : : esc-/ - insert line : .. Animation ....................... : esc-' - delete line : : esc-k - next frame : : esc-. - insert column : : esc-j - previous frame : : esc-, - delete column : : esc-p - start/stop payback : : esc-] - next character group : : esc-n - clone frame : : esc-[ - previous character group : : esc-N - append empty frame : : esc-S - change character set : : esc-d - delete frame : : esc-y - eyedrop (pick up color) : : esc-D - set frame delay : : esc-l - color character : : esc-+/esc-- - faster/slower : : esc-c - color picker : : esc-R - set playback/edit range : : shift-arrows - select for copy : : esc-g - go to frame # : : esc-K - mark selection : : esc-M - move frame : : esc-v - paste : :..................................: :..................................: .. UI/Misc ......................... .. File Operations ................. : esc-m - main menu : : esc-C - new/clear canvas : : esc-t - mouse tools : : esc-o - open : : esc-z - undo : : esc-s - save : : esc-r - redo : :..................................: : esc-V - view mode : : esc-i - file/canvas info : .. Canvas Size ..................... : esc-I - character inspector : : esc-" - insert line : : tab - focus canvas or colors : : esc-: - delete line : : ctrl-l - redraw screen : : esc-> - insert column : : esc-h - help : : esc-< - delete column : : esc-q - quit : :..................................: :..................................: Prev Next Frame Frame | | Main Frame Speed Frame Play/Edit Mouse First | Play | Last Menu Number | Delay Range Tools Frame | Pause| Frame | | | | | | | | | | | [Menu] F: 1/8 <FPS>: 8 D: 0.00 R: 1/8 [Move] |< << |> >> >|

CONFIGURATION

You can create a custom startup file where you can set a theme.

If you did not already do so during installation, you can install a sample configuration and some themes into ~/.durdraw/ with the command:

./installconf.sh

This will place durdraw.ini into ~/.durdraw/ and the themes into ~/.durdraw/themes/.

Here is an example durdraw.ini file:

; Durdraw 0.20 Configuration File [Theme] theme-16: ~/.durdraw/themes/purpledrank-16.dtheme.ini theme-256: ~/.durdraw/themes/mutedform-256.dtheme.ini

The option 'theme-16' sets the path to the theme file used in 16-color mode, and 'theme-256' sets the theme file used for 256-color mode.

Note that you can also load a custom theme file using the --theme command-line argument and passing it the path to a theme file, or disable themes entirely with the --notheme command line option.

Here is an example 16-color theme:

[Theme-16] name: 'Purple Drank' mainColor: 6 clickColor: 3 borderColor: 6 clickHighlightColor: 5 notificationColor: 4 promptColor: 4

and a 256-color theme:

[Theme-256] name: 'Muted Form' mainColor: 104 clickColor: 37 borderColor: 236 clickHighlightColor: 15 notificationColor: 87 promptColor: 189 menuItemColor: 189 menuTitleColor: 159 menuBorderColor: 24

The colors and theme options are as follows:

colors for 16-color mode: 1 black 2 blue 3 green 4 cyan 5 red 6 magenta 7 yellow 8 white

color codes numbers for 256-color mode can be found in Durdraw's 256-color selector.

mainColor: the color of most text clickColor: the color of buttons (clickable items) clickHighlightColor: the color the button changes to for a moment when clicked borderColor: the color of the border around a drawing notificationColor: the color of notification messages promptColor: the color of user prompt messages menuItemColor: the color of menu items menuTitleColor: the color of menu titles menuBorderColor: the color of the border around menus

OTHER TIPS

* To use themes, copy durdraw.ini to ~/.durdraw/ and edit it. Durdraw will also check in the current directory for durdraw.ini. * The mouse can be used for moving the cursor (even over SSH) and clicking buttons, if your terminal supports Xterm mouse reporting. In iTerm2 this is under Profiles, Terminal and Terminal Emulation. * If IBM-PC characters (-A) are not working in gnu screen, try running the following screen command (by pressing ctrl-a and typing): :utf8 off off then type "ctrl-a l" to redraw the window. Also see "OPTIONAL INSTALLATION" notes below

OPTIONAL INSTALLATION

For PNG and animated GIF export, install Ansilove (https://ansilove.org/) and make sure it is is in your path. PNG and GIF export only work in 16-color mode for now.

If you want to try making animated IBM-PC/MS-DOS ANSI art with durdraw, you need a terminal and font that supports ASCII encoding and IBM's Code Page 437. You can find fonts in the "extras" directory for this purpose. Once this is done, start Durdraw with the -A or --ibmpc command-line argument.

Note that ANSI art character support is experimental (see FAQ).

In Linux/X11, here is one possible way to set up a terminal for IBM-PC ANSI art:

Install mrxvt

Install vga.pcf by copying it to /usr/share/fonts/X11/misc and then running these commands. This may be different on your OS: $ mkfontdir /usr/share/fonts/X11/misc/ $ xset fp rehash

Give mrxvt IBM-PC colors by copying the contents of Xdefaults into your own ~/.Xdefaults file. You can create ~/.Xdefaults if it does not exist.

Launch mrxvt with: mrxvt -fn vga -bg black -fg grey

If you are using macOS or MacOS X and want IBM-PC ANSI art support in Terminal.app:

Install dos437.ttf font (included) by double-clicking it. Create a profile in Terminal Preferences/Settings with the following settings (similar settings can be applied in iTerm): In Text tab, Font set to dos437 (I like 9pt) and "Display ANSI colors"

and "Use bright colors for bold text" are checked

and "Use bright colors for bold text" are checked In Keyboard tab, "Use option as meta key" selected

In "Advanced" tab, Character encoding set to "Western (ISO Latin 1)"

Set background color to black (low or no transprency) and foreground color to white

Once this is setup, pass "-A" to durdraw's command-line to allow you to use F1-F12 to input ANSI block characters.

FAQ

Q: Don't TheDraw and some other programs already do ANSI animation?

A: Yes, but traditional ANSI animation does not provide any control over timing, instead relying on terminal baud rate to control the speed. This does not work well on modern systems without baud rate emulation. Durdraw gives the artist fine control over frame rate, and delays per frame. Traditional ANSI animation also updates the animation one character at a time, while Durdraw updates the animation a full frame at a time. This makes it less vulnerable to visual corruption from things like errant terminal characters, resized windows, line noise, etc. Finally, unlike TheDraw, which requires MS-DOS, Durdraw runs in modern Unicode terminals.

Q: Can I run Durdraw in Windows?

A: Short answer: It's not supported, but it seems to work fine in the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL). Long answer: Some versions run fine in Windows Command Prompt, Windows Terminal, etc, without WSL, but it's not tested or supported. If you want to help make Durdraw work better in Windows, please help by testing, submitting bug reports and submitting patches.

Q: Can I run Durdraw on Amiga, MS-DOS, Classic MacOS, iOS, Android, etc?

A: Probably not easily. Durdraw requires Python 3 and Ncurses. If your platform can support these, it will probably run. However, the file format for Durdraw movies is a plain text JSON format. It should be possible to support this format in different operating systems and in different applications.

Q: Does Durdraw support IBM-PC ANSI art?

A: Yes - Kind of. Durdraw can support IBM-PC (Code Page 437) extended ASCII characters using the -A command-line option, and can export ANSI files. However, ANSI importing is not currently supported. Please see the "OPTIONAL INSTALLATION" section above for more details. If you do not pass the -A command-line option, then Unicode block characters similar to IBM-PC block characters are enabled by default.

CREDITS

Developer: Sam Foster

Home page: http://durdraw.org

Development: https://github.com/cmang/durdraw

ANSI and ASCII artists: cmang, H7, LDA

LEGAL

Durdraw is Copyright (c) 2009-2023 Sam Foster samfoster@gmail.com. All rights reserved.

Permission to use, copy, modify, and distribute this software for any purpose with or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above copyright notice and this permission notice appear in all copies.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.

License for dos437.ttf font: Copyright (c) 2011 joshua stein jcs@jcs.org

Permission to use, copy, modify, and distribute this software for any purpose with or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above copyright notice and this permission notice appear in all copies.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.

The vga.pcf font was taken from the Dosemu project and appears to be in the public domain. Further discussion on its copyright status can be found at http://www.dosemu.org/docs/misc/COPYING.html