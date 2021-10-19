Domain-Driven Design Crew
- Worldwide
Pinned
Repositories
- aggregate-design-canvas Public
A structured approach to designing and documenting Aggregates
- bounded-context-canvas Public
A structured approach to designing and documenting each of your bounded contexts
- welcome-to-ddd Public
Definitions of DDD and fundamental concepts to reduce the learning curve and confusion
- strategic-architecture-building-blocks Public
[obsolete]
- context-mapping-quiz Public
Learn context mapping by trying this quiz
-
- domain-message-flow-modelling Public
Design & visualise the flow of commands, events, and queries between your bounded contexts
- ddd-starter-modelling-process Public
If you're new to DDD and not sure where to start, this process will guide you step-by-step
- context-mapping Public
- core-domain-charts Public
A tool for collaboratively finding your core domains - strategic business differentiators