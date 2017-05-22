react-pdf
React renderer for creating PDF files on the browser, mobile and server
How it works
import React from 'react';
import { Page, Text, View, Document, StyleSheet } from '@react-pdf/core';
// Create Document Component
const MyDocument = () => (
<Document>
<Page size="A4" style={styles.page}>
<View style={styles.section}>
<Text>Section #1</Text>
</View>
<View style={styles.section}>
<Text>Section #2</Text>
</View>
</Page>
</Document>
);
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
page: {
flexDirection: 'row',
backgroundColor: '#E4E4E4'
},
section: {
margin: 10,
padding: 10,
flexGrow: 1
}
});
Render in DOM
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
const App = () => (
<div>
<MyDocument />
</div>
);
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));
Save in a file
import ReactPDF from '@react-pdf/node';
ReactPDF.render(<MyDocument />, `${__dirname}/example.pdf`);
Render in mobile
Coming soon
Examples
For each example, try opening
output.pdf to see the result.
Page Layout
Fractals
To run an example for yourself, run
yarn example -- <example-name> locally.
Comments
This project was created to show some concepts on a talk, and it's purely experimental. You can check out the slides of the talk here
License
MIT © Diego Muracciole