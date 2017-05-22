/react-pdf

Create PDF files using React
  1. JavaScript 100.0%
JavaScript

Clone with HTTPS

Use Git or checkout with SVN using the web URL.

Download ZIP
Find file
Switch branches/tags
Nothing to show
Latest commit 18f8473 May 22, 2017 @diegomura committed on GitHub Add callback on Document and node mounter (#69) 
Fixes #63
Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
examples Add callback on Document and node mounter (#69) May 22, 2017
packages Add callback on Document and node mounter (#69) May 22, 2017
.babelrc Add Babel config Oct 18, 2016
.eslintrc Add snapshot testing May 20, 2017
.gitattributes Create .gitattributes May 6, 2017
.gitignore Add compile steps with babel (#21) Apr 2, 2017
.travis.yml Run Travis only on the osx image for now (#66) May 21, 2017
LICENSE Fix license recognition (#49) May 20, 2017
README.md Add snapshot testing May 20, 2017
jest.config.js Add snapshot testing May 20, 2017
lerna.json v0.1.6 May 21, 2017
package.json Make examples a unique package May 20, 2017
yarn.lock Add snapshot testing May 20, 2017

README.md

react-pdf

React renderer for creating PDF files on the browser, mobile and server

How it works

import React from 'react';
import { Page, Text, View, Document, StyleSheet } from '@react-pdf/core';

// Create Document Component
const MyDocument = () => (
  <Document>
    <Page size="A4" style={styles.page}>
      <View style={styles.section}>
        <Text>Section #1</Text>
      </View>
    <View style={styles.section}>
      <Text>Section #2</Text>
    </View>
  </Page>
</Document>
);

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  page: {
    flexDirection: 'row',
    backgroundColor: '#E4E4E4'
  },
  section: {
    margin: 10,
    padding: 10,
    flexGrow: 1
  }
});

Render in DOM

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';

const App = () => (
  <div>
    <MyDocument />
  </div>
);

ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));

Save in a file

import ReactPDF from '@react-pdf/node';

ReactPDF.render(<MyDocument />, `${__dirname}/example.pdf`);

Render in mobile

Coming soon

Examples

For each example, try opening output.pdf to see the result.


Page Layout
Fractals

To run an example for yourself, run yarn example -- <example-name> locally.

Comments

This project was created to show some concepts on a talk, and it's purely experimental. You can check out the slides of the talk here

License

MIT © Diego Muracciole