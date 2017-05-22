React renderer for creating PDF files on the browser, mobile and server

How it works

import React from ' react ' ; import { Page , Text , View , Document , StyleSheet } from ' @react-pdf/core ' ; // Create Document Component const MyDocument = () => ( < Document > < Page size = " A4 " style = { styles . page } > < View style = { styles . section } > < Text >Section #1</ Text > </ View > < View style = { styles . section } > < Text >Section #2</ Text > </ View > </ Page > </ Document > ); const styles = StyleSheet . create ({ page : { flexDirection : ' row ' , backgroundColor : ' #E4E4E4 ' }, section : { margin : 10 , padding : 10 , flexGrow : 1 } });

Render in DOM

import React from ' react ' ; import ReactDOM from ' react-dom ' ; const App = () => ( < div > < MyDocument /> </ div > ); ReactDOM . render (< App />, document . getElementById ( ' root ' ));

Save in a file

import ReactPDF from ' @react-pdf/node ' ; ReactPDF . render (< MyDocument />, ` ${ __dirname } /example.pdf ` );

Render in mobile

Coming soon

Examples

For each example, try opening output.pdf to see the result.

To run an example for yourself, run yarn example -- <example-name> locally.

Comments

This project was created to show some concepts on a talk, and it's purely experimental. You can check out the slides of the talk here

License

MIT © Diego Muracciole