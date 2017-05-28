plotnine

Latest Release License Build Status Coverage Documentation

plotnine is an implementation of a grammar of graphics in Python, it is based on ggplot2. The grammar allows users to compose plots by explicitly mapping data to the visual objects that make up the plot.

Plotting with a grammar is powerful, it makes custom (and otherwise complex) plots are easy to think about and then create, while the simple plots remain simple.

To find out about all building blocks that you can use to create a plot, check out the documentation. Since plotnine has an API similar to ggplot2, where we lack in coverage the ggplot2 documentation may be of some help.

Example

Building a complex plot piece by piece.

Scatter plot (ggplot(mtcars, aes( ' wt ' , ' mpg ' )) + geom_point()) Scatter plot colored according some variable (ggplot(mtcars, aes( ' wt ' , ' mpg ' , color = ' factor(gear) ' )) + geom_point()) Scatter plot colored according some variable and smoothed with a linear model with confidence intervals. (ggplot(mtcars, aes( ' wt ' , ' mpg ' , color = ' factor(gear) ' )) + geom_point() + stat_smooth( method = ' lm ' )) Scatter plot colored according some variable, smoothed with a linear model with confidence intervals and plotted on separate panels. (ggplot(mtcars, aes( ' wt ' , ' mpg ' , color = ' factor(gear) ' )) + geom_point() + stat_smooth( method = ' lm ' ) + facet_wrap( ' ~gear ' )) Make it playful (ggplot(mtcars, aes( ' wt ' , ' mpg ' , color = ' factor(gear) ' )) + geom_point() + stat_smooth( method = ' lm ' ) + facet_wrap( ' ~gear ' ) + theme_xkcd())

Installation

Official release

# Using pip $ pip install plotnine # 1. should be sufficient for most $ pip install ' plotnine[all] ' # 2. includes extra/optional packages # Or using conda $ conda install -c conda-forge plotnine

Development version

$ pip install git+https://github.com/has2k1/plotnine.git

Contributing

Our documentation could use some examples, but we are looking for something a little bit special. We have two criteria:

Simple looking plots that otherwise require a trick or two. Plots that are part of a data analytic narrative. That is, they provide some form of clarity showing off the geom, stat, ... at their differential best.

If you come up with something that meets those criteria, we would love to see it. See plotnine-examples.

If you discover a bug checkout the issues if it has not been reported, yet please file an issue.

And if you can fix a bug, your contribution is welcome.