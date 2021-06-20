Skip to content

/ modern-unix

A collection of modern/faster/saner alternatives to common unix commands.

7.6k stars 129 forks
Star
Notifications
master
Switch branches/tags
1 branch 0 tags
Code
Clone

Use Git or checkout with SVN using the web URL.

Latest commit

@ibraheemdev
ibraheemdev Merge pull request #14 from chikaku/master
2ec6cbd Jun 20, 2021
Merge pull request #14 from chikaku/master 
Add gping
2ec6cbd

Git stats

Files

Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
Type
Name
Latest commit message
Commit time
README.md
formatting
Jun 20, 2021
Modern Unix bat exa lsd delta dust duf broot fd ripgrep ag fzf mcfly choose jq sd cheat tldr bottom glances gtop hyperfine gping procs httpie curlie xh zoxide

README.md

Modern Unix

bat

A cat clone with syntax highlighting and Git integration.

exa

A modern replacement for ls.

lsd

The next gen file listing command. Backwards compatible with ls.

delta

A viewer for git and diff output

dust

A more intutive version of du written in rust.

duf

A better df alternative

broot

A new way to see and navigate directory trees

fd

A simple, fast and user-friendly alternative to find.

ripgrep

An extremely fast alternative to grep that respects your gitignore

ag

A code searching tool similar to ack, but faster.

fzf

A general purpose command-line fuzzy finder.

mcfly

Fly through your shell history. Great Scott!

choose

A human-friendly and fast alternative to cut and (sometimes) awk

jq

sed for JSON data.

sd

An intuitive find & replace CLI (sed alternative).

cheat

Create and view interactive cheatsheets on the command-line.

tldr

A community effort to simplify man pages with practical examples.

bottom

Yet another cross-platform graphical process/system monitor.

glances

Glances an Eye on your system. A top/htop alternative for GNU/Linux, BSD, Mac OS and Windows operating systems.

gtop

System monitoring dashboard for terminal.

hyperfine

A command-line benchmarking tool.

gping

ping, but with a graph.

procs

A modern replacement for ps written in Rust.

httpie

A modern, user-friendly command-line HTTP client for the API era.

curlie

The power of curl, the ease of use of httpie.

xh

A friendly and fast tool for sending HTTP requests. It reimplements as much as possible of HTTPie's excellent design, with a focus on improved performance.

zoxide

A smarter cd command inspired by z.

About

A collection of modern/faster/saner alternatives to common unix commands.

Topics

shell cli lists unix terminal tools command-line

Resources

Readme

Releases

No releases published

Packages

No packages published

Contributors 7