Modern Unix
bat
A
cat clone with syntax highlighting and Git integration.
exa
A modern replacement for
ls.
lsd
The next gen file listing command. Backwards compatible with
ls.
delta
A viewer for
git and
diff output
dust
A more intutive version of
du written in rust.
duf
A better
df alternative
broot
A new way to see and navigate directory
trees
fd
A simple, fast and user-friendly alternative to
find.
ripgrep
An extremely fast alternative to
grep that respects your gitignore
ag
A code searching tool similar to
ack, but faster.
fzf
A general purpose command-line fuzzy finder.
mcfly
Fly through your shell
history. Great Scott!
choose
A human-friendly and fast alternative to
cut and (sometimes)
awk
jq
sed for JSON data.
sd
An intuitive find & replace CLI (
sed alternative).
cheat
Create and view interactive cheatsheets on the command-line.
tldr
A community effort to simplify
man pages with practical examples.
bottom
Yet another cross-platform graphical process/system monitor.
glances
Glances an Eye on your system. A
top/
htop alternative for GNU/Linux, BSD, Mac OS and Windows operating systems.
gtop
System monitoring dashboard for terminal.
hyperfine
A command-line benchmarking tool.
gping
ping, but with a graph.
procs
A modern replacement for
ps written in Rust.
httpie
A modern, user-friendly command-line HTTP client for the API era.
curlie
The power of
curl, the ease of use of
httpie.
xh
A friendly and fast tool for sending HTTP requests. It reimplements as much as possible of HTTPie's excellent design, with a focus on improved performance.
zoxide
A smarter
cd command inspired by
z.