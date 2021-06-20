Modern Unix

A cat clone with syntax highlighting and Git integration.

A modern replacement for ls .

The next gen file listing command. Backwards compatible with ls .

A viewer for git and diff output

A more intutive version of du written in rust.

A better df alternative

A new way to see and navigate directory tree s

A simple, fast and user-friendly alternative to find .

An extremely fast alternative to grep that respects your gitignore

A code searching tool similar to ack , but faster.

A general purpose command-line fuzzy finder.

Fly through your shell history . Great Scott!

A human-friendly and fast alternative to cut and (sometimes) awk

sed for JSON data.

An intuitive find & replace CLI ( sed alternative).

Create and view interactive cheatsheets on the command-line.

A community effort to simplify man pages with practical examples.

Yet another cross-platform graphical process/system monitor.

Glances an Eye on your system. A top / htop alternative for GNU/Linux, BSD, Mac OS and Windows operating systems.

System monitoring dashboard for terminal.

A command-line benchmarking tool.

ping , but with a graph.

A modern replacement for ps written in Rust.

A modern, user-friendly command-line HTTP client for the API era.

The power of curl , the ease of use of httpie .

A friendly and fast tool for sending HTTP requests. It reimplements as much as possible of HTTPie's excellent design, with a focus on improved performance.