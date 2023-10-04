A cat(1) clone with syntax highlighting and Git integration.
[English] [中文] [日本語] [한국어] [Русский]
Syntax highlighting
bat supports syntax highlighting for a large number of programming and markup
languages:
Git integration
bat communicates with
git to show modifications with respect to the index
(see left side bar):
Show non-printable characters
You can use the
-A/
--show-all option to show and highlight non-printable
characters:
Automatic paging
By default,
bat pipes its own output to a pager (e.g.
less) if the output is too large for one screen.
If you would rather
bat work like
cat all the time (never page output), you can set
--paging=never as an option, either on the command line or in your configuration file.
If you intend to alias
cat to
bat in your shell configuration, you can use
alias cat='bat --paging=never' to preserve the default behavior.
File concatenation
Even with a pager set, you can still use
bat to concatenate files 😉.
Whenever
bat detects a non-interactive terminal (i.e. when you pipe into another process or into a file),
bat will act as a drop-in replacement for
cat and fall back to printing the plain file contents, regardless of the
--pager option's value.
How to use
Display a single file on the terminal
> bat README.md
Display multiple files at once
> bat src/*.rs
Read from stdin, determine the syntax automatically (note, highlighting will
only work if the syntax can be determined from the first line of the file,
usually through a shebang such as
#!/bin/sh)
> curl -s https://sh.rustup.rs | bat
Read from stdin, specify the language explicitly
> yaml2json .travis.yml | json_pp | bat -l json
Show and highlight non-printable characters:
> bat -A /etc/hosts
Use it as a
cat replacement:
bat > note.md # quickly create a new file
bat header.md content.md footer.md > document.md
bat -n main.rs # show line numbers (only)
bat f - g # output 'f', then stdin, then 'g'.
Integration with other tools
fzf
You can use
bat as a previewer for
fzf. To do this,
use
bats
--color=always option to force colorized output. You can also use
--line-range
option to restrict the load times for long files:
fzf --preview "bat --color=always --style=numbers --line-range=:500 {}"
For more information, see
fzf's
README.
find or
fd
You can use the
-exec option of
find to preview all search results with
bat:
find … -exec bat {} +
If you happen to use
fd, you can use the
-X/
--exec-batch option to do the same:
fd … -X bat
ripgrep
With
batgrep,
bat can be used as the printer for
ripgrep search results.
batgrep needle src/
tail -f
bat can be combined with
tail -f to continuously monitor a given file with syntax highlighting.
tail -f /var/log/pacman.log | bat --paging=never -l log
Note that we have to switch off paging in order for this to work. We have also specified the syntax
explicitly (
-l log), as it can not be auto-detected in this case.
git
You can combine
bat with
git show to view an older version of a given file with proper syntax
highlighting:
git show v0.6.0:src/main.rs | bat -l rs
git diff
You can combine
bat with
git diff to view lines around code changes with proper syntax
highlighting:
batdiff() {
git diff --name-only --relative --diff-filter=d | xargs bat --diff
}
If you prefer to use this as a separate tool, check out
batdiff in
bat-extras.
If you are looking for more support for git and diff operations, check out
delta.
xclip
The line numbers and Git modification markers in the output of
bat can make it hard to copy
the contents of a file. To prevent this, you can call
bat with the
-p/
--plain option or
simply pipe the output into
xclip:
bat main.cpp | xclip
bat will detect that the output is being redirected and print the plain file contents.
man
bat can be used as a colorizing pager for
man, by setting the
MANPAGER environment variable:
export MANPAGER="sh -c 'col -bx | bat -l man -p'"
man 2 select
(replace
bat with
batcat if you are on Debian or Ubuntu)
It might also be necessary to set
MANROFFOPT="-c" if you experience
formatting problems.
If you prefer to have this bundled in a new command, you can also use
batman.
Note that the Manpage syntax is developed in this repository and still needs some work.
Also, note that this will not work with Mandocs
man implementation.
prettier /
shfmt /
rustfmt
The
prettybat script is a wrapper that will format code and print it with
bat.
Highlighting
--help messages
You can use
bat to colorize help text:
$ cp --help | bat -plhelp
You can also use a wrapper around this:
# in your .bashrc/.zshrc/*rc
alias bathelp='bat --plain --language=help'
help() {
"$@" --help 2>&1 | bathelp
}
Then you can do
$ help cp or
$ help git commit.
When you are using
zsh, you can also use global aliases to override
-h and
--help entirely:
alias -g -- -h='-h 2>&1 | bat --language=help --style=plain'
alias -g -- --help='--help 2>&1 | bat --language=help --style=plain'
This way, you can keep on using
cp --help, but get colorized help pages.
Be aware that in some cases,
-h may not be a shorthand of
--help (for example with
ls).
Please report any issues with the help syntax in this repository.
Installation
On Ubuntu (using
apt)
... and other Debian-based Linux distributions.
bat is available on Ubuntu since 20.04 ("Focal") and Debian since August 2021 (Debian 11 - "Bullseye").
If your Ubuntu/Debian installation is new enough you can simply run:
sudo apt install bat
Important: If you install
bat this way, please note that the executable may be installed as
batcat instead of
bat (due to a name
clash with another package). You can set up a
bat -> batcat symlink or alias to prevent any issues that may come up because of this and to be consistent with other distributions:
mkdir -p ~/.local/bin
ln -s /usr/bin/batcat ~/.local/bin/bat
On Ubuntu (using most recent
.deb packages)
... and other Debian-based Linux distributions.
If the package has not yet been promoted to your Ubuntu/Debian installation, or you want
the most recent release of
bat, download the latest
.deb package from the
release page and install it via:
sudo dpkg -i bat_0.18.3_amd64.deb # adapt version number and architecture
On Alpine Linux
You can install the
bat package
from the official sources, provided you have the appropriate repository enabled:
apk add bat
On Arch Linux
You can install the
bat package
from the official sources:
pacman -S bat
On Fedora
You can install the
bat package from the official Fedora Modular repository.
dnf install bat
On Funtoo Linux
You can install the
bat package from dev-kit.
emerge sys-apps/bat
On Gentoo Linux
You can install the
bat package
from the official sources:
emerge sys-apps/bat
On Void Linux
You can install
bat via xbps-install:
xbps-install -S bat
On Termux
You can install
bat via pkg:
pkg install bat
On FreeBSD
You can install a precompiled
bat package with pkg:
pkg install bat
or build it on your own from the FreeBSD ports:
cd /usr/ports/textproc/bat
make install
On OpenBSD
You can install
bat package using
pkg_add(1):
pkg_add bat
Via nix
You can install
bat using the nix package manager:
nix-env -i bat
On openSUSE
You can install
bat with zypper:
zypper install bat
Via snap package
There is currently no recommended snap package available. Existing packages may be available, but are not officially supported and may contain issues.
On macOS (or Linux) via Homebrew
You can install
bat with Homebrew:
brew install bat
On macOS via MacPorts
Or install
bat with MacPorts:
port install bat
On Windows
There are a few options to install
bat on Windows. Once you have installed
bat,
take a look at the "Using
bat on Windows" section.
Prerequisites
You will need to install the Visual C++ Redistributable package.
With WinGet
You can install
bat via WinGet:
winget install sharkdp.bat
With Chocolatey
You can install
bat via Chocolatey:
choco install bat
With Scoop
You can install
bat via scoop:
scoop install bat
From prebuilt binaries:
You can download prebuilt binaries from the Release page,
You will need to install the Visual C++ Redistributable package.
From binaries
Check out the Release page for
prebuilt versions of
bat for many different architectures. Statically-linked
binaries are also available: look for archives with
musl in the file name.
From source
If you want to build
bat from source, you need Rust 1.70.0 or
higher. You can then use
cargo to build everything:
cargo install --locked bat
Note that additional files like the man page or shell completion
files can not be installed in this way. They will be generated by
cargo and should be available in the cargo target folder (under
build).
Customization
Highlighting theme
Use
bat --list-themes to get a list of all available themes for syntax
highlighting. To select the
TwoDark theme, call
bat with the
--theme=TwoDark option or set the
BAT_THEME environment variable to
TwoDark. Use
export BAT_THEME="TwoDark" in your shell's startup file to
make the change permanent. Alternatively, use
bats
configuration file.
If you want to preview the different themes on a custom file, you can use
the following command (you need
fzf for this):
bat --list-themes | fzf --preview="bat --theme={} --color=always /path/to/file"
bat looks good on a dark background by default. However, if your terminal uses a
light background, some themes like
GitHub or
OneHalfLight will work better for you.
You can also use a custom theme by following the
'Adding new themes' section below.
8-bit themes
bat has three themes that always use 8-bit colors,
even when truecolor support is available:
ansilooks decent on any terminal. It uses 3-bit colors: black, red, green, yellow, blue, magenta, cyan, and white.
base16is designed for base16 terminal themes. It uses 4-bit colors (3-bit colors plus bright variants) in accordance with the base16 styling guidelines.
base16-256is designed for base16-shell. It replaces certain bright colors with 8-bit colors from 16 to 21. Do not use this simply because you have a 256-color terminal but are not using base16-shell.
Although these themes are more restricted, they have three advantages over truecolor themes. They:
- Enjoy maximum compatibility. Some terminal utilities do not support more than 3-bit colors.
- Adapt to terminal theme changes. Even for already printed output.
- Visually harmonize better with other terminal software.
Output style
You can use the
--style option to control the appearance of
bats output.
You can use
--style=numbers,changes, for example, to show only Git changes
and line numbers but no grid and no file header. Set the
BAT_STYLE environment
variable to make these changes permanent or use
bats
configuration file.
Adding new syntaxes / language definitions
Should you find that a particular syntax is not available within
bat, you can follow these
instructions to easily add new syntaxes to your current
bat installation.
bat uses the excellent
syntect
library for syntax highlighting.
syntect can read any
Sublime Text
.sublime-syntax file
and theme.
A good resource for finding Sublime Syntax packages is Package Control. Once you found a syntax:
-
Create a folder with syntax definition files:
mkdir -p "$(bat --config-dir)/syntaxes" cd "$(bat --config-dir)/syntaxes" # Put new '.sublime-syntax' language definition files # in this folder (or its subdirectories), for example: git clone https://github.com/tellnobody1/sublime-purescript-syntax
-
Now use the following command to parse these files into a binary cache:
bat cache --build
-
Finally, use
bat --list-languagesto check if the new languages are available.
If you ever want to go back to the default settings, call:
bat cache --clear
-
If you think that a specific syntax should be included in
batby default, please consider opening a "syntax request" ticket after reading the policies and instructions here: Open Syntax Request.
Adding new themes
This works very similar to how we add new syntax definitions.
First, create a folder with the new syntax highlighting themes:
mkdir -p "$(bat --config-dir)/themes"
cd "$(bat --config-dir)/themes"
# Download a theme in '.tmTheme' format, for example:
git clone https://github.com/greggb/sublime-snazzy
# Update the binary cache
bat cache --build
Finally, use
bat --list-themes to check if the new themes are available.
Adding or changing file type associations
You can add new (or change existing) file name patterns using the
--map-syntax
command line option. The option takes an argument of the form
pattern:syntax where
pattern is a glob pattern that is matched against the file name and
the absolute file path. The
syntax part is the full name of a supported language
(use
bat --list-languages for an overview).
Note: You probably want to use this option as an entry in
bat's configuration file
for persistence instead of passing it on the command line as a one-off. Generally
you'd just use
-l if you want to manually specify a language for a file.
Example: To use "INI" syntax highlighting for all files with a
.conf file extension, use
--map-syntax='*.conf:INI'
Example: To open all files called
.ignore (exact match) with the "Git Ignore" syntax, use:
--map-syntax='.ignore:Git Ignore'
Example: To open all
.conf files in subfolders of
/etc/apache2 with the "Apache Conf"
syntax, use (this mapping is already built in):
--map-syntax='/etc/apache2/**/*.conf:Apache Conf'
Using a different pager
bat uses the pager that is specified in the
PAGER environment variable. If this variable is not
set,
less is used by default. If you want to use a different pager, you can either modify the
PAGER variable or set the
BAT_PAGER environment variable to override what is specified in
PAGER.
Note: If
PAGER is
more or
most,
bat will silently use
less instead to ensure support for colors.
If you want to pass command-line arguments to the pager, you can also set them via the
PAGER/
BAT_PAGER variables:
export BAT_PAGER="less -RF"
Instead of using environment variables, you can also use
bats configuration file to configure the pager (
--pager option).
Note: By default, if the pager is set to
less (and no command-line options are specified),
bat will pass the following command line options to the pager:
-R/
--RAW-CONTROL-CHARS,
-F/
--quit-if-one-screen and
-X/
--no-init. The last option (
-X) is only used for
less
versions older than 530.
The
-R option is needed to interpret ANSI colors correctly. The second option (
-F) instructs
less to exit immediately if the output size is smaller than the vertical size of the terminal.
This is convenient for small files because you do not have to press
q to quit the pager. The
third option (
-X) is needed to fix a bug with the
--quit-if-one-screen feature in old versions
of
less. Unfortunately, it also breaks mouse-wheel support in
less.
If you want to enable mouse-wheel scrolling on older versions of
less, you can pass just
-R (as
in the example above, this will disable the quit-if-one-screen feature). For less 530 or newer,
it should work out of the box.
Indentation
bat expands tabs to 4 spaces by itself, not relying on the pager. To change this, simply add the
--tabs argument with the number of spaces you want to be displayed.
Note: Defining tab stops for the pager (via the
--pager argument by
bat, or via the
LESS
environment variable for
less) won't be taken into account because the pager will already get
expanded spaces instead of tabs. This behaviour is added to avoid indentation issues caused by the
sidebar. Calling
bat with
--tabs=0 will override it and let tabs be consumed by the pager.
Dark mode
If you make use of the dark mode feature in macOS, you might want to configure
bat to use a different
theme based on the OS theme. The following snippet uses the
default theme when in the dark mode
and the
GitHub theme when in the light mode.
alias cat="bat --theme=\$(defaults read -globalDomain AppleInterfaceStyle &> /dev/null && echo default || echo GitHub)"
Configuration file
bat can also be customized with a configuration file. The location of the file is dependent
on your operating system. To get the default path for your system, call
bat --config-file
Alternatively, you can use the
BAT_CONFIG_PATH environment variable to point
bat to a
non-default location of the configuration file:
export BAT_CONFIG_PATH="/path/to/bat.conf"
A default configuration file can be created with the
--generate-config-file option.
bat --generate-config-file
There is also now a systemwide configuration file, which is located under
/etc/bat/config on
Linux and Mac OS and
C:\ProgramData\bat\config on windows. If the system wide configuration
file is present, the content of the user configuration will simply be appended to it.
Format
The configuration file is a simple list of command line arguments. Use
bat --help to see a full list of possible options and values. In addition, you can add comments by prepending a line with the
# character.
Example configuration file:
# Set the theme to "TwoDark"
--theme="TwoDark"
# Show line numbers, Git modifications and file header (but no grid)
--style="numbers,changes,header"
# Use italic text on the terminal (not supported on all terminals)
--italic-text=always
# Use C++ syntax for Arduino .ino files
--map-syntax "*.ino:C++"
Using
bat on Windows
bat mostly works out-of-the-box on Windows, but a few features may need extra configuration.
Prerequisites
You will need to install the Visual C++ Redistributable package.
Paging
Windows only includes a very limited pager in the form of
more. You can download a Windows binary
for
less from its homepage or through
Chocolatey. To use it, place the binary in a directory in
your
PATH or define an environment variable. The Chocolatey package installs
less automatically.
Colors
Windows 10 natively supports colors in both
conhost.exe (Command Prompt) and PowerShell since
v1511, as
well as in newer versions of bash. On earlier versions of Windows, you can use
Cmder, which includes ConEmu.
Note: Old versions of
less do not correctly interpret colors on Windows. To fix this, you can add the optional Unix tools to your PATH when installing Git. If you don’t have any other pagers installed, you can disable paging entirely by passing
--paging=never or by setting
BAT_PAGER to an empty string.
Cygwin
bat on Windows does not natively support Cygwin's unix-style paths (
/cygdrive/*). When passed an absolute cygwin path as an argument,
bat will encounter the following error:
The system cannot find the path specified. (os error 3)
This can be solved by creating a wrapper or adding the following function to your
.bash_profile file:
bat() {
local index
local args=("$@")
for index in $(seq 0 ${#args[@]}) ; do
case "${args[index]}" in
-*) continue;;
*) [ -e "${args[index]}" ] && args[index]="$(cygpath --windows "${args[index]}")";;
esac
done
command bat "${args[@]}"
}
Troubleshooting
Garbled output
If an input file contains color codes or other ANSI escape sequences or control characters,
bat will have problems
performing syntax highlighting and text wrapping, and thus the output can become garbled.
When displaying such files it is recommended to disable both syntax highlighting and wrapping by
passing the
--color=never --wrap=never options to
bat.
Terminals & colors
bat handles terminals with and without truecolor support. However, the colors in most syntax
highlighting themes are not optimized for 8-bit colors. It is therefore strongly recommended
that you use a terminal with 24-bit truecolor support (
terminator,
konsole,
iTerm2, ...),
or use one of the basic 8-bit themes designed for a restricted set of colors.
See this article for more details and a full list of
terminals with truecolor support.
Make sure that your truecolor terminal sets the
COLORTERM variable to either
truecolor or
24bit. Otherwise,
bat will not be able to determine whether or not 24-bit escape sequences
are supported (and fall back to 8-bit colors).
Line numbers and grid are hardly visible
Please try a different theme (see
bat --list-themes for a list). The
OneHalfDark and
OneHalfLight themes provide grid and line colors that are brighter.
File encodings
bat natively supports UTF-8 as well as UTF-16. For every other file encoding, you may need to
convert to UTF-8 first because the encodings can typically not be auto-detected. You can
iconv
to do so.
Example: if you have a PHP file in Latin-1 (ISO-8859-1) encoding, you can call:
iconv -f ISO-8859-1 -t UTF-8 my-file.php | bat
Note: you might have to use the
-l/
--language option if the syntax can not be auto-detected
by
bat.
Development
# Recursive clone to retrieve all submodules
git clone --recursive https://github.com/sharkdp/bat
# Build (debug version)
cd bat
cargo build --bins
# Run unit tests and integration tests
cargo test
# Install (release version)
cargo install --path . --locked
# Build a bat binary with modified syntaxes and themes
bash assets/create.sh
cargo install --path . --locked --force
If you want to build an application that uses
bats pretty-printing
features as a library, check out the the API documentation.
Note that you have to use either
regex-onig or
regex-fancy as a feature
when you depend on
bat as a library.
Contributing
Take a look at the
CONTRIBUTING.md guide.
Maintainers
Security vulnerabilities
Please contact David Peter via email if you want to report a vulnerability in
bat.
Project goals and alternatives
bat tries to achieve the following goals:
- Provide beautiful, advanced syntax highlighting
- Integrate with Git to show file modifications
- Be a drop-in replacement for (POSIX)
cat
- Offer a user-friendly command-line interface
There are a lot of alternatives, if you are looking for similar programs. See this document for a comparison.
