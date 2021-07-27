fd
fd is a program to find entries in your filesystem.
It is a simple, fast and user-friendly alternative to
find.
While it does not aim to support all of
find's powerful functionality, it provides sensible
(opinionated) defaults for a majority of use cases.
Features
- Intuitive syntax:
fd PATTERNinstead of
find -iname '*PATTERN*'.
- Regular expression (default) and glob-based patterns.
- Very fast due to parallelized directory traversal.
- Uses colors to highlight different file types (same as ls).
- Supports parallel command execution
- Smart case: the search is case-insensitive by default. It switches to case-sensitive if the pattern contains an uppercase character*.
- Ignores hidden directories and files, by default.
- Ignores patterns from your
.gitignore, by default.
- The command name is 50% shorter* than
find:-).
Demo
How to use
First, to get an overview of all available command line options, you can either run
fd -h for a concise help message or
fd --help for a more detailed
version.
Simple search
fd is designed to find entries in your filesystem. The most basic search you can perform is to
run fd with a single argument: the search pattern. For example, assume that you want to find an
old script of yours (the name included
netflix):
> fd netfl
Software/python/imdb-ratings/netflix-details.py
If called with just a single argument like this, fd searches the current directory recursively
for any entries that contain the pattern
netfl.
Regular expression search
The search pattern is treated as a regular expression. Here, we search for entries that start
with
x and end with
rc:
> cd /etc
> fd '^x.*rc$'
X11/xinit/xinitrc
X11/xinit/xserverrc
The regular expression syntax used by
fd is documented here.
Specifying the root directory
If we want to search a specific directory, it can be given as a second argument to fd:
> fd passwd /etc
/etc/default/passwd
/etc/pam.d/passwd
/etc/passwd
List all files, recursively
fd can be called with no arguments. This is very useful to get a quick overview of all entries
in the current directory, recursively (similar to
ls -R):
> cd fd/tests
> fd
testenv
testenv/mod.rs
tests.rs
If you want to use this functionality to list all files in a given directory, you have to use
a catch-all pattern such as
. or
^:
> fd . fd/tests/
testenv
testenv/mod.rs
tests.rs
Searching for a particular file extension
Often, we are interested in all files of a particular type. This can be done with the
-e (or
--extension) option. Here, we search for all Markdown files in the fd repository:
> cd fd
> fd -e md
CONTRIBUTING.md
README.md
The
-e option can be used in combination with a search pattern:
> fd -e rs mod
src/fshelper/mod.rs
src/lscolors/mod.rs
tests/testenv/mod.rs
Hidden and ignored files
By default, fd does not search hidden directories and does not show hidden files in the
search results. To disable this behavior, we can use the
-H (or
--hidden) option:
> fd pre-commit
> fd -H pre-commit
.git/hooks/pre-commit.sample
If we work in a directory that is a Git repository (or includes Git repositories), fd does not
search folders (and does not show files) that match one of the
.gitignore patterns. To disable
this behavior, we can use the
-I (or
--no-ignore) option:
> fd num_cpu
> fd -I num_cpu
target/debug/deps/libnum_cpus-f5ce7ef99006aa05.rlib
To really search all files and directories, simply combine the hidden and ignore features to show
everything (
-HI).
Command execution
Instead of just showing the search results, you often want to do something with them.
fd
provides two ways to execute external commands for each of your search results:
- The
-x/
--execoption runs an external command for each of the search results (in parallel).
- The
-X/
--exec-batchoption launches the external command once, with all search results as arguments.
Examples
Recursively find all zip archives and unpack them:
fd -e zip -x unzip
If there are two such files,
file1.zip and
backup/file2.zip, this would execute
unzip file1.zip and
unzip backup/file2.zip. The two
unzip processes run in parallel
(if the files are found fast enough).
Find all
*.h and
*.cpp files and auto-format them inplace with
clang-format -i:
fd -e h -e cpp -x clang-format -i
Note how the
-i option to
clang-format can be passed as a separate argument. This is why
we put the
-x option last.
Find all
test_*.py files and open them in your favorite editor:
fd -g 'test_*.py' -X vim
Note that we use capital
-X here to open a single
vim instance. If there are two such files,
test_basic.py and
lib/test_advanced.py, this will run
vim test_basic.py lib/test_advanced.py.
To see details like file permissions, owners, file sizes etc., you can tell
fd to show them
by running
ls for each result:
fd … -X ls -lhd --color=always
This pattern is so useful that
fd provides a shortcut. You can use the
-l/
--list-details
option to execute
ls in this way:
fd … -l.
Convert all
*.jpg files to
*.png files:
fd -e jpg -x convert {} {.}.png
Here,
{} is a placeholder for the search result.
{.} is the same, without the file extension.
See below for more details on the placeholder syntax.
Placeholder syntax
The
-x and
-X options take a command template as a series of arguments (instead of a single string).
If you want to add additional options to
fd after the command template, you can terminate it with a
\;.
The syntax for generating commands is similar to that of GNU Parallel:
{}: A placeholder token that will be replaced with the path of the search result (
documents/images/party.jpg).
{.}: Like
{}, but without the file extension (
documents/images/party).
{/}: A placeholder that will be replaced by the basename of the search result (
party.jpg).
{//}: The parent of the discovered path (
documents/images).
{/.}: The basename, with the extension removed (
party).
If you do not include a placeholder, fd automatically adds a
{} at the end.
Parallel vs. serial execution
For
-x/
--exec, you can control the number of parallel jobs by using the
-j/
--threads option.
Use
--threads=1 for serial execution.
Excluding specific files or directories
Sometimes we want to ignore search results from a specific subdirectory. For example, we might
want to search all hidden files and directories (
-H) but exclude all matches from
.git
directories. We can use the
-E (or
--exclude) option for this. It takes an arbitrary glob
pattern as an argument:
> fd -H -E .git …
We can also use this to skip mounted directories:
> fd -E /mnt/external-drive …
.. or to skip certain file types:
> fd -E '*.bak' …
To make exclude-patterns like these permanent, you can create a
.fdignore file. They work like
.gitignore files, but are specific to
fd. For example:
> cat ~/.fdignore
/mnt/external-drive
*.bak
Note:
fd also supports
.ignore files that are used by other programs such as
rg or
ag.
If you want
fd to ignore these patterns globally, you can put them in
fd's global ignore file.
This is usually located in
~/.config/fd/ignore in macOS or Linux, and
%APPDATA%\fd\ignore in
Windows.
Deleting files
You can use
fd to remove all files and directories that are matched by your search pattern.
If you only want to remove files, you can use the
--exec-batch/
-X option to call
rm. For
example, to recursively remove all
.DS_Store files, run:
> fd -H '^\.DS_Store$' -tf -X rm
If you are unsure, always call
fd without
-X rm first. Alternatively, use
rms "interactive"
option:
> fd -H '^\.DS_Store$' -tf -X rm -i
If you also want to remove a certain class of directories, you can use the same technique. You will
have to use
rms
--recursive/
-r flag to remove directories.
Note: there are scenarios where using
fd … -X rm -r can cause race conditions: if you have a
path like
…/foo/bar/foo/… and want to remove all directories named
foo, you can end up in a
situation where the outer
foo directory is removed first, leading to (harmless) "'foo/bar/foo':
No such file or directory" errors in the
rm call.
Command-line options
This is the output of
fd -h. To see the full set of command-line options, use
fd --help which
also includes a much more detailed help text.
USAGE:
fd [FLAGS/OPTIONS] [<pattern>] [<path>...]
FLAGS:
-H, --hidden Search hidden files and directories
-I, --no-ignore Do not respect .(git|fd)ignore files
-s, --case-sensitive Case-sensitive search (default: smart case)
-i, --ignore-case Case-insensitive search (default: smart case)
-g, --glob Glob-based search (default: regular expression)
-a, --absolute-path Show absolute instead of relative paths
-l, --list-details Use a long listing format with file metadata
-L, --follow Follow symbolic links
-p, --full-path Search full path (default: file-/dirname only)
-0, --print0 Separate results by the null character
-h, --help Prints help information
-V, --version Prints version information
OPTIONS:
-d, --max-depth <depth> Set maximum search depth (default: none)
-t, --type <filetype>... Filter by type: file (f), directory (d), symlink (l),
executable (x), empty (e), socket (s), pipe (p)
-e, --extension <ext>... Filter by file extension
-x, --exec <cmd> Execute a command for each search result
-X, --exec-batch <cmd> Execute a command with all search results at once
-E, --exclude <pattern>... Exclude entries that match the given glob pattern
-c, --color <when> When to use colors: never, *auto*, always
-S, --size <size>... Limit results based on the size of files.
--changed-within <date|dur> Filter by file modification time (newer than)
--changed-before <date|dur> Filter by file modification time (older than)
ARGS:
<pattern> the search pattern - a regular expression unless '--glob' is used (optional)
<path>... the root directory for the filesystem search (optional)
Benchmark
Let's search my home folder for files that end in
[0-9].jpg. It contains ~190.000
subdirectories and about a million files. For averaging and statistical analysis, I'm using
hyperfine. The following benchmarks are performed
with a "warm"/pre-filled disk-cache (results for a "cold" disk-cache show the same trends).
Let's start with
find:
Benchmark #1: find ~ -iregex '.*[0-9]\.jpg$'
Time (mean ± σ): 7.236 s ± 0.090 s
Range (min … max): 7.133 s … 7.385 s
find is much faster if it does not need to perform a regular-expression search:
Benchmark #2: find ~ -iname '*[0-9].jpg'
Time (mean ± σ): 3.914 s ± 0.027 s
Range (min … max): 3.876 s … 3.964 s
Now let's try the same for
fd. Note that
fd always performs a regular expression
search. The options
--hidden and
--no-ignore are needed for a fair comparison,
otherwise
fd does not have to traverse hidden folders and ignored paths (see below):
Benchmark #3: fd -HI '.*[0-9]\.jpg$' ~
Time (mean ± σ): 811.6 ms ± 26.9 ms
Range (min … max): 786.0 ms … 870.7 ms
For this particular example,
fd is approximately nine times faster than
find -iregex
and about five times faster than
find -iname. By the way, both tools found the exact
same 20880 files
Finally, let's run
fd without
--hidden and
--no-ignore (this can lead to different
search results, of course). If fd does not have to traverse the hidden and git-ignored
folders, it is almost an order of magnitude faster:
Benchmark #4: fd '[0-9]\.jpg$' ~
Time (mean ± σ): 123.7 ms ± 6.0 ms
Range (min … max): 118.8 ms … 140.0 ms
Note: This is one particular benchmark on one particular machine. While I have performed quite a lot of different tests (and found consistent results), things might be different for you! I encourage everyone to try it out on their own. See this repository for all necessary scripts.
Concerning fd's speed, the main credit goes to the
regex and
ignore crates that are also used
in ripgrep (check it out!).
Troubleshooting
Colorized output
fd can colorize files by extension, just like
ls. In order for this to work, the environment
variable
LS_COLORS has to be set. Typically, the value
of this variable is set by the
dircolors command which provides a convenient configuration format
to define colors for different file formats.
On most distributions,
LS_COLORS should be set already. If you are on Windows or if you are looking
for alternative, more complete (or more colorful) variants, see here,
here or
here.
fd also honors the
NO_COLOR environment variable.
fd does not find my file!
Remember that
fd ignores hidden directories and files by default. It also ignores patterns
from
.gitignore files. If you want to make sure to find absolutely every possible file, always
use the options
-H and
-I to disable these two features:
> fd -HI …
fd doesn't seem to interpret my regex pattern correctly
A lot of special regex characters (like
[],
^,
$, ..) are also special characters in your
shell. If in doubt, always make sure to put single quotes around the regex pattern:
> fd '^[A-Z][0-9]+$'
If your pattern starts with a dash, you have to add
-- to signal the end of command line
options. Otherwise, the pattern will be interpreted as a command-line option. Alternatively,
use a character class with a single hyphen character:
> fd -- '-pattern'
> fd '[-]pattern'
Integration with other programs
Using fd with
fzf
You can use fd to generate input for the command-line fuzzy finder fzf:
export FZF_DEFAULT_COMMAND='fd --type file'
export FZF_CTRL_T_COMMAND="$FZF_DEFAULT_COMMAND"
Then, you can type
vim <Ctrl-T> on your terminal to open fzf and search through the fd-results.
Alternatively, you might like to follow symbolic links and include hidden files (but exclude
.git folders):
export FZF_DEFAULT_COMMAND='fd --type file --follow --hidden --exclude .git'
You can even use fd's colored output inside fzf by setting:
export FZF_DEFAULT_COMMAND="fd --type file --color=always"
export FZF_DEFAULT_OPTS="--ansi"
For more details, see the Tips section of the fzf README.
Using fd with
rofi
rofi is a graphical launch menu application that is able to create menus by reading from stdin. Piping
fd output into
rofis
-dmenu mode creates fuzzy-searchable lists of files and directories.
Example
Create a case-insensitive searchable multi-select list of PDF files under your
$HOME directory and open the selection with your configured PDF viewer. To list all file types, drop the
-e pdf argument.
fd --type f -e pdf . $HOME | rofi -keep-right -dmenu -i -p FILES -multi-select | xargs -I {} xdg-open {}
To modify the list that is presented by rofi, add arguments to the
fd command. To modify the search behaviour of rofi, add arguments to the
rofi command.
Using fd with
emacs
The emacs package find-file-in-project can use fd to find files.
After installing
find-file-in-project, add the line
(setq ffip-use-rust-fd t) to your
~/.emacs or
~/.emacs.d/init.el file.
In emacs, run
M-x find-file-in-project-by-selected to find matching files. Alternatively, run
M-x find-file-in-project to list all available files in the project.
Printing the output as a tree
To format the output of
fd similar to the
tree command, install
as-tree and pipe the output
of
fd to
as-tree:
fd | as-tree
This can be more useful than running
tree by itself because
tree does not ignore any files by
default, nor does it support as rich a set of options as
fd does to control what to print:
❯ fd --extension rs | as-tree
.
├── build.rs
└── src
├── app.rs
└── error.rs
For more information about
as-tree, see the
as-tree README.
Using fd with
xargs or
parallel
Note that
fd has a builtin feature for command execution with
its
-x/
--exec and
-X/
--exec-batch options. If you prefer, you can still use
it in combination with
xargs:
> fd -0 -e rs | xargs -0 wc -l
Here, the
-0 option tells fd to separate search results by the NULL character (instead of
newlines). In the same way, the
-0 option of
xargs tells it to read the input in this way.
Installation
On Ubuntu
... and other Debian-based Linux distributions.
If you run Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo) or newer, you can install the officially maintained package:
sudo apt install fd-find
Note that the binary is called
fdfind as the binary name
fd is already used by another package.
It is recommended that after installation, you add a link to
fd by executing command
ln -s $(which fdfind) ~/.local/bin/fd, in order to use
fd in the same way as in this documentation.
Make sure that
$HOME/.local/bin is in your
$PATH.
If you use an older version of Ubuntu, you can download the latest
.deb package from the
release page and install it via:
sudo dpkg -i fd_8.2.1_amd64.deb # adapt version number and architecture
On Debian
If you run Debian Buster or newer, you can install the officially maintained Debian package:
sudo apt-get install fd-find
Note that the binary is called
fdfind as the binary name
fd is already used by another package.
It is recommended that after installation, you add a link to
fd by executing command
ln -s $(which fdfind) ~/.local/bin/fd, in order to use
fd in the same way as in this documentation.
Make sure that
$HOME/.local/bin is in your
$PATH.
On Fedora
Starting with Fedora 28, you can install
fd from the official package sources:
dnf install fd-find
For older versions, you can use this Fedora copr to install
fd:
dnf copr enable keefle/fd
dnf install fd
On Alpine Linux
You can install the fd package from the official sources, provided you have the appropriate repository enabled:
apk add fd
On Arch Linux
You can install the fd package from the official repos:
pacman -S fd
On Gentoo Linux
You can use the fd ebuild from the official repo:
emerge -av fd
On openSUSE Linux
You can install the fd package from the official repo:
zypper in fd
On Void Linux
You can install
fd via xbps-install:
xbps-install -S fd
On macOS
You can install
fd with Homebrew:
brew install fd
… or with MacPorts:
sudo port install fd
On Windows
You can download pre-built binaries from the release page.
Alternatively, you can install
fd via Scoop:
scoop install fd
Or via Chocolatey:
choco install fd
On NixOS / via Nix
You can use the Nix package manager to install
fd:
nix-env -i fd
On FreeBSD
You can install the fd-find package from the official repo:
pkg install fd-find
From NPM
On linux and macOS, you can install the fd-find package:
npm install -g fd-find
From source
With Rust's package manager cargo, you can install fd via:
cargo install fd-find
Note that rust version 1.42.0 or later is required.
From binaries
The release page includes precompiled binaries for Linux, macOS and Windows. Statically-linked binaries are also available: look for archives with
musl in the file name.
Development
git clone https://github.com/sharkdp/fd
# Build
cd fd
cargo build
# Run unit tests and integration tests
cargo test
# Install
cargo install --path .
Maintainers
License
Copyright (c) 2017-2021 The fd developers
fd is distributed under the terms of both the MIT License and the Apache License 2.0.
See the LICENSE-APACHE and LICENSE-MIT files for license details.