Linux Distribution Timeline | README
- Copyright (C) 2010-2012 Andreas Lundqvist, Donjan Rodic, Mohammed A. Mustafa
- Copyright (C) 2016 Muhammad Herdiansyah
- Copyright (C) 2016-2022 Fabio Loli
Permission is granted to copy, distribute and/or modify this document under the terms of the GNU Free Documentation License, Version 1.3 or any later version published by the Free Software Foundation; with no Invariant Sections, no Front-Cover Texts, and no Back-Cover Texts.
Original source: https://futurist.se/gldt/
Current source: https://github.com/FabioLolix/LinuxTimeline
CONTRIBUTING
See CONTRIBUTING
Installation
If you want to build your own version, make sure you have gnuclad installed.
To install gnuclad, you can download the source at https://launchpad.net/gnuclad
For Arch users, use the AUR: https://aur.archlinux.org/packages/gnuclad/
After you have installed gnuclad, to build just the svg, run:
gnuclad ldt.csv SVG ldt.conf
You can run the script
build.sh to build the svg, png, and the tarball
containing the source, ImageMagick is required to convert from svg to png.
Info archive
Since timeline version 21.10 all links are replaced to the correspective page at the info archive https://distroware.gitlab.io/
For version 20.10 all links are replaced to the correspective page at the info archive https://fabiololix.gitlab.io/
It is open and can be built using Mkdocs static site generator, code hosted both at
https://gitlab.com/Distroware/distroware.gitlab.io
https://github.com/FabioLolix/distroware.gitlab.io
Projects which are not a Linux distribution
|Projects which are not a Linux distribution
|Barebox
|Bootloader designed for embedded systems. It runs on a variety of architectures including x86, ARM, MIPS, PowerPC and others
|OpenEmbedded
|Software framework for creating embedded Linux distributions
|PTXdist
|Build system for firmware images, the collection of recipes is based on GNU Make and Bash
|rauc
|Lightweight update client that runs on your embedded Linux
|Yocto Project
|Complete embedded Linux development environment
Related resources
https://lwn.net/Distributions/
https://www.ibiblio.org/pub/linux/distributions/
https://www.linuxlinks.com/Distributions/
https://www.debian.org/derivatives/
https://wiki.archlinux.org/index.php/Arch-based_distributions