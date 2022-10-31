Skip to content

README

CONTRIBUTING

Installation

Info archive

Projects which are not a Linux distribution

Related resources

README.md

Linux Distribution Timeline | README

  • Copyright (C) 2010-2012 Andreas Lundqvist, Donjan Rodic, Mohammed A. Mustafa
  • Copyright (C) 2016 Muhammad Herdiansyah
  • Copyright (C) 2016-2022 Fabio Loli

Permission is granted to copy, distribute and/or modify this document under the terms of the GNU Free Documentation License, Version 1.3 or any later version published by the Free Software Foundation; with no Invariant Sections, no Front-Cover Texts, and no Back-Cover Texts.

Original source: https://futurist.se/gldt/

Current source: https://github.com/FabioLolix/LinuxTimeline

CONTRIBUTING

See CONTRIBUTING

Installation

If you want to build your own version, make sure you have gnuclad installed.

To install gnuclad, you can download the source at https://launchpad.net/gnuclad

For Arch users, use the AUR: https://aur.archlinux.org/packages/gnuclad/

After you have installed gnuclad, to build just the svg, run:

gnuclad ldt.csv SVG ldt.conf

You can run the script build.sh to build the svg, png, and the tarball containing the source, ImageMagick is required to convert from svg to png.

Info archive

Since timeline version 21.10 all links are replaced to the correspective page at the info archive https://distroware.gitlab.io/

For version 20.10 all links are replaced to the correspective page at the info archive https://fabiololix.gitlab.io/

It is open and can be built using Mkdocs static site generator, code hosted both at

https://gitlab.com/Distroware/distroware.gitlab.io

https://github.com/FabioLolix/distroware.gitlab.io

Projects which are not a Linux distribution

Projects which are not a Linux distribution
Barebox Bootloader designed for embedded systems. It runs on a variety of architectures including x86, ARM, MIPS, PowerPC and others
OpenEmbedded Software framework for creating embedded Linux distributions
PTXdist Build system for firmware images, the collection of recipes is based on GNU Make and Bash
rauc Lightweight update client that runs on your embedded Linux
Yocto Project Complete embedded Linux development environment

Related resources

https://distrowatch.com/

https://archiveos.org/linux/

https://lwn.net/Distributions/

https://www.ibiblio.org/pub/linux/distributions/

https://www.linuxlinks.com/Distributions/

https://www.debian.org/derivatives/

https://wiki.archlinux.org/index.php/Arch-based_distributions

https://fabiololix.gitlab.io/lists/RaspberryPi_OS/

