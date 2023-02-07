



Application to comfortably monitor your network traffic

Multithreaded, cross-platform, reliable

Application translated in: 🇬🇧 - 🇮🇹

More languages will be supported in the upcoming releases

Installation

You can install Sniffnet in one of the following ways:

from Crates.io Follow this method only if you have Rust installed on your machine.

In this case, the application binary can be installed with: cargo install sniffnet

from GitHub releases You can install Sniffnet through the installers available in the latest release.

Choose between a Windows installer, a DEB package, or a macOS disk image (depending on your operating system).

Required dependencies

Depending on your operating system, you may need to install some dependencies to run Sniffnet:

Windows dependencies In order to correctly run Sniffnet on Windows systems you need to: Install Npcap.

Download the Npcap SDK.

Add the SDK's /Lib or /Lib/x64 folder to your LIB environment variable.

Linux dependencies In order to correctly run Sniffnet on Linux systems, install the libraries and header files for the libpcap library: sudo apt-get install libpcap-dev Note that if you are not running as root, you need to set capabilities to inspect a network adapter: sudo setcap cap_net_raw,cap_net_admin=eip < your/Sniffnet/executable/path > Most Linux system also need this dependency (required to build the library used to play sounds): sudo apt-get install libasound2-dev Depending on your Linux environment you may also need libfontconfig : sudo apt-get install libfontconfig libfontconfig1-dev

MacOS dependencies MacOS natively has all the dependencies you need to build and run Sniffnet!

Features

💻 choose a network adapter to inspect

save complete textual report with detailed information for each connection: ... and more!

IP Geolocation

See details Geolocation refers to the remote IP address of the connection, and it's performed against a MMDB file: The MMDB (MaxMind database) format has been developed especially for IP lookup. It is optimized to perform lookups on data indexed by IP network ranges quickly and efficiently. If you want the best performance on your IP lookups for use in a production environment, you should use the MMDB format files. This format potentially allows Sniffnet to execute different hundreds of IP lookups in a matter of a few milliseconds. Sometimes it is not possible to determine the location of an IP address; this is most likely due to the address being a private IP address.

Supported application layer protocols

See details

Please, note that application layer protocols are just inferred from the transport port numbers.

Port number(s) Application protocol Description 20, 21 FTP File Transfer Protocol 22 SSH Secure Shell 23 Telnet Telnet 25 SMTP Simple Mail Transfer Protocol 49 TACACS Terminal Access Controller Access-Control System 53 DNS Domain Name System 67, 68 DHCP Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol 69 TFTP Trivial File Transfer Protocol 80, 8080 HTTP Hypertext Transfer Protocol 109, 110 POP Post Office Protocol 123 NTP Network Time Protocol 137, 138, 139 NetBIOS NetBIOS 143, 220 IMAP Internet Message Access Protocol 161, 162, 199 SNMP Simple Network Management Protocol 179 BGP Border Gateway Protocol 389 LDAP Lightweight Directory Access Protocol 443 HTTPS Hypertext Transfer Protocol over SSL/TLS 636 LDAPS Lightweight Directory Access Protocol over TLS/SSL 989, 990 FTPS File Transfer Protocol over TLS/SSL 993 IMAPS Internet Message Access Protocol over TLS/SSL 995 POP3S Post Office Protocol 3 over TLS/SSL 1900 SSDP Simple Service Discovery Protocol 5222 XMPP Extensible Messaging and Presence Protocol 5353 mDNS Multicast DNS

Troubleshooting

See details Missing dependencies Most of the errors that can occur are likely due to your system missing required pcap dependencies, necessary to correctly analyze a network adapter.

Check the required dependencies section for instructions on how to proceed. For a Windows reference, you can check issue #1. Note that most Linux system also need this dependency (required to build the library used to play sounds): sudo apt-get install libasound2-dev Some Linux systems also need libfontconfig , see issue #18 for a reference. Installers incompatibilities If you have problems after having installed Sniffnet through the provided installers, it could be due to your OS not being compatible with the pre-built binaries I generated for you.

Reach me out, and I'll try to generate an installer for your specific operating system. In any case don't hesitate to open an issue, and I will do my best to help you!

Contribute

Do you want to improve Sniffnet?

Sniffnet is also open to design contributions:



