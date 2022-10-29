OpenCore Legacy Patcher

A Python-based project revolving around Acidanthera's OpenCorePkg and Lilu for both running and unlocking features in macOS on supported and unsupported Macs.

Our project's main goal is to breath new life to Macs no longer supported by Apple, allowing for the installation and usage of macOS Big Sur and newer on machines as old as 2007.

Noteworthy features of OpenCore Legacy Patcher:

Support for macOS Big Sur and Monterey

Native Over the Air(OTA) System Updates

Supports Penryn and newer Macs

Full support for WPA Wifi and Personal Hotspot on BCM943224 and newer chipsets

System Integrity Protection, FileVault 2, .im4m Secure Boot and Vaulting

Recovery OS, Safe Mode and Single-user Mode booting on non-native OSes

Unlocks features such as Sidecar and AirPlay to Mac even on native Macs

Enable enhanced SATA and NVMe power management on non-stock hardware

Zero firmware patching required (ie. APFS ROM patching)

Graphics acceleration for both Metal and non-Metal GPUs

Note: Only clean-installs and upgrades are supported, macOS Big Sur installs already patched with other patchers, such as Patched Sur or bigmac, cannot be used due to broken file integrity with APFS snapshots and SIP.

You can however reinstall macOS with this patcher and retain your original data

Note 2: Currently OpenCore Legacy Patcher officially supports patching to run macOS Big Sur and Monterey installs. For older OSes, OpenCore may function however support is currently not provided from Dortania.

For macOS Mojave and Catalina support, we recommend the use of dosdude1's patchers

Getting Started

To start using the project, please see our in-depth guide:

Support

To get aid with the patcher, we recommend joining the OpenCore Patcher Paradise Discord Server. We're actively there and is the quickest way to receive help.

Please review our docs on how to debug with OpenCore to gather important information to help others with troubleshooting.

Running from source

To run the project from source, see here: Build and run from source

Credits