Getting Started Support Running from source Credits

README.md

OpenCore Patcher Logo

OpenCore Legacy Patcher

A Python-based project revolving around Acidanthera's OpenCorePkg and Lilu for both running and unlocking features in macOS on supported and unsupported Macs.

Our project's main goal is to breath new life to Macs no longer supported by Apple, allowing for the installation and usage of macOS Big Sur and newer on machines as old as 2007.

Noteworthy features of OpenCore Legacy Patcher:

Noteworthy features of OpenCore Legacy Patcher:

  • Support for macOS Big Sur and Monterey
  • Native Over the Air(OTA) System Updates
  • Supports Penryn and newer Macs
  • Full support for WPA Wifi and Personal Hotspot on BCM943224 and newer chipsets
  • System Integrity Protection, FileVault 2, .im4m Secure Boot and Vaulting
  • Recovery OS, Safe Mode and Single-user Mode booting on non-native OSes
  • Unlocks features such as Sidecar and AirPlay to Mac even on native Macs
  • Enable enhanced SATA and NVMe power management on non-stock hardware
  • Zero firmware patching required (ie. APFS ROM patching)
  • Graphics acceleration for both Metal and non-Metal GPUs

Note: Only clean-installs and upgrades are supported, macOS Big Sur installs already patched with other patchers, such as Patched Sur or bigmac, cannot be used due to broken file integrity with APFS snapshots and SIP.

  • You can however reinstall macOS with this patcher and retain your original data

Note 2: Currently OpenCore Legacy Patcher officially supports patching to run macOS Big Sur and Monterey installs. For older OSes, OpenCore may function however support is currently not provided from Dortania.

Getting Started

To start using the project, please see our in-depth guide:

Support

To get aid with the patcher, we recommend joining the OpenCore Patcher Paradise Discord Server. We're actively there and is the quickest way to receive help.

Running from source

To run the project from source, see here: Build and run from source

Credits

Languages