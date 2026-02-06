GitHub Stacked PRs

A GitHub CLI extension for managing stacked branches and pull requests.

Stacked PRs break large changes into a chain of small, reviewable pull requests that build on each other. gh stack automates the tedious parts — creating branches, keeping them rebased, setting correct PR base branches, and navigating between layers.

Installation

gh extension install github/gh-stack

Requires the GitHub CLI ( gh ) v2.0+.

AI agent integration

Install the gh-stack skill so your AI coding agent knows how to work with stacked PRs and the gh stack CLI:

gh skill install github/gh-stack

Quick start

# Start a new stack (creates and checks out the first branch) gh stack init # ... make commits on the first branch ... # Add another branch on top gh stack add api-endpoints # ... make commits ... # Push all branches gh stack push # View the stack gh stack view # Open a stack of PRs gh stack submit

How it works

A stack is an ordered list of branches where each branch builds on the one below it. The bottom of the stack is based on a trunk branch (typically main ).

frontend → PR #3 (base: api-endpoints) ← top api-endpoints → PR #2 (base: auth-layer) auth-layer → PR #1 (base: main) ← bottom ───────────── main (trunk)

The bottom of the stack is the branch closest to the trunk, and the top is the branch furthest from it. Each branch inherits from the one below it. Navigation commands ( up , down , top , bottom ) follow this model: up moves away from trunk, down moves toward it.

When you submit, gh stack creates one PR per branch and links them together as a Stack on GitHub. Each PR's base is set to the branch below it in the stack, so reviewers see only the diff for that layer.

Local tracking

Stack metadata is stored in .git/gh-stack (a JSON file, not committed to the repo). This tracks which branches belong to which stack and their ordering. Rebase state during interrupted rebases is stored separately in .git/gh-stack-rebase-state .

Commands

gh stack init

Initialize a new stack in the current repository.

gh stack init [flags] [branches...]

Initializes a new stack locally. In interactive mode (no arguments), prompts for a branch name and offers to use the current branch as the first layer.

When explicit branch names are given, existing branches are adopted automatically and any missing branches are created. The trunk defaults to the repository's default branch unless overridden with --base .

Enables git rerere automatically so that conflict resolutions are remembered across rebases.

Flag Description -b, --base <branch> Trunk branch for the stack (defaults to the repository's default branch)

Examples:

# Interactive — prompts for branch names gh stack init # Non-interactive — specify branches upfront gh stack init feature-auth feature-api feature-ui # Use a different trunk branch gh stack init --base develop feature-auth # Adopt existing branches into a stack gh stack init feature-auth feature-api

gh stack add

Add a new branch on top of the current stack.

gh stack add [flags] [branch]

Creates a new branch at the current HEAD, adds it to the top of the stack, and checks it out. Must be run while on the topmost branch of a stack. If no branch name is given, prompts for one.

You can optionally stage changes and create a commit as part of the add flow. When -m is provided without an explicit branch name, the branch name is auto-generated in date+slug format (e.g., 03-24-add_login ).

Flag Description -A, --all Stage all changes (including untracked files); requires -m -u, --update Stage changes to tracked files only; requires -m -m, --message <string> Create a commit with this message before creating the branch

Note: -A and -u are mutually exclusive.

Examples:

# Create a branch by name gh stack add api-routes # Prompt for a branch name interactively gh stack add # Stage all changes, commit, and auto-generate the branch name gh stack add -Am " Add login endpoint " # Stage only tracked files, commit, and auto-generate the branch name gh stack add -um " Fix auth bug " # Commit already-staged changes and auto-generate the branch name gh stack add -m " Add user model " # Stage all changes, commit, and use an explicit branch name gh stack add -Am " Add tests " test-layer # Stage only tracked files, commit, and use an explicit branch name gh stack add -um " Update docs " docs-layer # Commit already-staged changes and use an explicit branch name gh stack add -m " Refactor utils " cleanup-layer

gh stack checkout

Check out a stack by its stack number, a pull request number, a PR URL, or a branch name.

gh stack checkout [<stack-number> | <pr-number> | <pr-url> | <branch>]

A bare number is interpreted first as a stack or PR number (repo-scoped identifiers shown in the GitHub UI). If nothing matches the number, it is tried as a branch name.

When a remote stack is referenced, the command fetches the stack on GitHub, pulls the branches, and sets up the stack locally. If the stack already exists locally and matches, it switches to the branch. If the local and remote stacks have different compositions, you'll be prompted to resolve the conflict.

When a branch name is provided, the command resolves it against locally tracked stacks only.

When run without arguments in an interactive terminal, opens a searchable picker listing every stack available to you — both the stacks tracked locally and the stacks that exist only on GitHub. Each row shows the stack number, its bottom and top branch, base branch, a status bar summarizing how many of its pull requests are merged, open, closed, or not yet pushed, and whether the stack is available locally or only on the remote. Filter with the All / Local / Remote tabs or type / to search; fully merged stacks are omitted. Selecting a remote-only stack clones it locally before switching to it.

Examples:

# Check out a stack by its stack number gh stack checkout 7 # Check out a stack by PR number gh stack checkout 42 # Check out a stack by PR URL gh stack checkout https://github.com/owner/repo/pull/42 # Check out a stack by branch name (local only) gh stack checkout feature-auth # Interactive — pick from all available stacks (local and remote) gh stack checkout

gh stack rebase

Pull from remote and do a cascading rebase across the stack.

gh stack rebase [flags] [branch]

Fetches the latest changes from origin , then ensures each branch in the stack has the tip of the previous layer in its commit history. Rebases branches in order from trunk upward. If a branch's PR has been merged, the rebase automatically switches to --onto mode to correctly replay commits on top of the merge target.

If a rebase conflict occurs, the operation pauses and prints the conflicted files with line numbers. Resolve the conflicts, stage with git add , and continue with --continue . To undo the entire rebase, use --abort to restore all branches to their pre-rebase state.

Flag Description --downstack Only rebase branches from trunk to the current branch --upstack Only rebase branches from the current branch to the top --no-trunk Skip trunk — only rebase stack branches onto each other (no fetch, no trunk rebase) --continue Continue the rebase after resolving conflicts --abort Abort the rebase and restore all branches to their pre-rebase state --remote <name> Remote to fetch from (defaults to auto-detected remote) --committer-date-is-author-date Set the committer date to the author date during rebase. Alias: --preserve-dates

Argument Description [branch] Target branch (defaults to the current branch)

Examples:

# Rebase the entire stack gh stack rebase # Only rebase branches below the current one gh stack rebase --downstack # Only rebase branches above the current one gh stack rebase --upstack # Rebase stack branches without pulling from or rebasing with trunk gh stack rebase --no-trunk # After resolving a conflict gh stack rebase --continue # Abort rebase and restore everything gh stack rebase --abort # Rebase and preserve committer date as author date gh stack rebase --committer-date-is-author-date

gh stack modify

Interactively restructure the current stack.

gh stack modify [flags]

Opens a terminal UI for restructuring a stack. You can drop, fold, insert, rename, and reorder branches. All the changes are staged during the preview and applied at once on save.

If the stack of PRs has been created on GitHub, run gh stack submit afterwards to push the changes and recreate the stack.

Flag Description --continue Continue after resolving conflicts --abort Abort the modify session and restore the stack to its pre-modify state

Operations:

Drop ( x ): Remove a branch and its commits from the stack. Local branch and associated PR are preserved.

( ): Remove a branch and its commits from the stack. Local branch and associated PR are preserved. Fold down ( d ): Absorb a branch's commits into the branch below (toward trunk). Folded branch removed from stack.

( ): Absorb a branch's commits into the branch below (toward trunk). Folded branch removed from stack. Fold up ( u ): Absorb a branch's commits into the branch above (away from trunk). Folded branch removed from stack.

( ): Absorb a branch's commits into the branch above (away from trunk). Folded branch removed from stack. Insert ( i / I ): Insert a new empty branch into the stack. i inserts below the cursor; I inserts above.

( / ): Insert a new empty branch into the stack. inserts below the cursor; inserts above. Reorder ( Shift+↑ / Shift+↓ ): Move a branch up (away from trunk) or down (toward trunk) in the stack.

( / ): Move a branch up (away from trunk) or down (toward trunk) in the stack. Rename ( r ): Rename a branch locally and in the stack metadata.

( ): Rename a branch locally and in the stack metadata. Undo ( z ): Undo the last staged action.

Keybindings:

Key Action ↑ / ↓ Navigate branch list f View files changed c View commits x Drop branch r Rename branch i/I Insert branch below/above d/u Fold branch down/up Shift+↑ / Shift+↓ Move branch up/down z Undo last action Ctrl+S Apply all changes q / Esc Cancel and exit ? Help

Preconditions:

Must have an active stack checked out locally

Working tree must be clean

No rebase in progress

No PR in the stack is queued for merge

Commit history must be linear

Examples:

# Open the modify TUI gh stack modify # Continue after resolving a conflict gh stack modify --continue # Abort and restore to the previous state gh stack modify --abort

gh stack sync

Fetch, rebase, push, and sync PR state in a single command.

gh stack sync [flags]

Performs a synchronization of the entire stack:

Fetch — fetches the latest changes from origin . Reconcile the remote stack — mirrors the GitHub stack locally. When PRs have been added to the stack on GitHub (the remote is ahead of your local stack), their branches are pulled down and appended to your local stack automatically. When the local and remote stacks have genuinely diverged (for example, you added a branch locally while different PRs were added to the stack on GitHub), you are prompted to resolve (see Diverged stacks below). In a non-interactive terminal a divergence aborts the sync (nothing is pushed or updated). Fast-forward trunk — fast-forwards the trunk branch to match the remote (skips if diverged). Cascade rebase — rebases all stack branches onto their updated parents (only if trunk moved). If a conflict is detected, all branches are restored to their original state, and you are advised to run gh stack rebase to resolve conflicts interactively. Push — pushes all branches (uses --force-with-lease if a rebase occurred). Sync PRs — syncs PR state from GitHub and reports the status of each PR. Sync the stack — links the stack's open PRs into a stack on GitHub, creating the remote stack object if it doesn't exist yet or updating it if it's partially formed. This only happens when two or more PRs exist; sync never opens PRs (use gh stack submit for that). Prune — in interactive terminals, prompts to delete local branches for merged PRs. Use --prune to prune automatically.

A clean remote-ahead update (PRs added on top of your local stack) is pulled down automatically without prompting, so sync is safe to run in automation. Sync only prompts when the stacks have truly diverged.

Diverged stacks

When neither stack is a clean prefix of the other — for example, you added a branch locally while separate PRs were added to the same stack on GitHub — sync cannot merge the two automatically. In an interactive terminal it offers three choices:

Use the remote stack as the source of truth — replaces your local stack composition with the remote's, pulling any missing branches. If you were on a branch that the remote stack no longer contains, you're moved to the nearest surviving branch. Requires a clean working state with no uncommitted changes.

— replaces your local stack composition with the remote's, pulling any missing branches. If you were on a branch that the remote stack no longer contains, you're moved to the nearest surviving branch. Requires a clean working state with no uncommitted changes. Delete the stack on GitHub — deletes the stack object on GitHub and stops the sync. Your PRs and local branches are untouched (only the stack on GitHub is removed); recreate the stack with gh stack submit (run gh stack modify first if you want to change its structure). This is the way to make GitHub match your local stack, because submit — unlike sync — also creates PRs for any branches you haven't submitted yet.

— deletes the stack object on GitHub and stops the sync. Your PRs and local branches are untouched (only the stack on GitHub is removed); recreate the stack with (run first if you want to change its structure). This is the way to make GitHub match your local stack, because — unlike — also creates PRs for any branches you haven't submitted yet. Cancel — aborts the sync without pushing branches or updating any PRs.

In a non-interactive terminal, a divergence aborts the sync (exit success) without pushing branches or updating PRs; resolve it by unstacking and recreating the stack.

Flag Description --remote <name> Remote to fetch from and push to (defaults to auto-detected remote) --prune Delete local branches for merged PRs

Examples:

gh stack sync # Sync and automatically prune merged branches gh stack sync --prune

gh stack push

Push active branches in the current stack to the remote.

gh stack push [flags]

Pushes every active branch (excluding merged and queued branches) in one git push using explicit per-branch --force-with-lease checks. The update is not atomic: branches whose leases pass may update even if another branch is rejected. Fix the rejected branch and rerun the command; branches already updated will be unchanged. This command does not create or update pull requests — use gh stack submit for that.

Flag Description --remote <name> Remote to push to (defaults to auto-detected remote)

Examples:

gh stack push gh stack push --remote upstream

gh stack submit

Push all branches and create/update PRs and the stack on GitHub.

gh stack submit [flags]

Creates a Stacked PR for every branch in the stack, pushing branches to the remote.

After creating PRs, submit automatically creates a Stack on GitHub to link the PRs together. If the stack already exists on GitHub (e.g., from a previous submit), new PRs will be added to the top of the stack.

If every PR in the stack has already been merged, that stack is complete and can't be extended — a new PR on top would target the trunk directly rather than chaining onto the merged PRs. In that case submit automatically starts a new stack rooted at the trunk for your unmerged branches and creates it on GitHub, leaving the merged stack untouched.

In an interactive terminal, submit opens a full-screen, mouse- and keyboard-driven editor on a single screen. Every branch without a PR is included by default — deselect any you don't want on the left panel ( Ctrl + X ). Because each PR builds on the branch below it, deselecting a branch also deselects the ones stacked above it, and re-including a branch re-includes the ones below it. Draft each PR's title, description (with a markdown preview and $EDITOR escape), and choose ready-for-review or draft on the right, then submit them all at once with Ctrl + S . Pass --auto (or run in CI) to skip the editor and use auto-generated titles.

If the branches already have open PRs but no stack exists on GitHub, you will have the option to link the PRs into a stack with Ctrl + B .

In the editor, new PRs default to ready for review; flip any PR to draft with the ready ↔ draft toggle. With --auto , new PRs are created as drafts unless you pass --open .

Flag Description --auto Skip the editor and use auto-generated PR titles --open Mark new and existing PRs as ready for review --remote <name> Remote to push to (defaults to auto-detected remote)

Examples:

gh stack submit gh stack submit --auto gh stack submit --open

gh stack link

Link PRs into a stack on GitHub without local tracking.

gh stack link [flags] <branch-or-pr> <branch-or-pr> [...]

Creates or updates a stack on GitHub from branch names or PR numbers/URLs. This command does not store or modify any gh stack local tracking state. It is designed for users who manage branches with other tools locally (e.g., jj, Sapling, git-town) and want to simply open a stack of PRs.

Arguments are provided in stack order (bottom to top). Branch arguments are automatically pushed to the remote before creating or looking up PRs. For branches that already have open PRs, those PRs are used. For branches without PRs, new PRs are created automatically with the correct base branch chaining. Existing PRs whose base branch doesn't match the expected chain are corrected automatically.

If the PRs are not yet in a stack, a new stack is created. If some of the PRs are already in a stack, the existing stack is updated to include the new PRs. Existing PRs are never removed from a stack — the update is additive only.

Flag Description --base <branch> Base branch for the bottom of the stack (defaults to the repository's default branch) --open Mark new and existing PRs as ready for review --remote <name> Remote to push to (defaults to auto-detected remote)

Examples:

# Link branches into a stack (pushes branches, creates PRs, creates stack) gh stack link feature-auth feature-api feature-ui # Link existing PRs by number gh stack link 10 20 30 # Link existing PRs by URL gh stack link https://github.com/owner/repo/pull/10 https://github.com/owner/repo/pull/20 # Add branches to an existing stack of PRs gh stack link 42 43 feature-auth feature-ui # Use a different base branch and mark PRs as ready for review gh stack link --base develop --open feat-a feat-b feat-c

gh stack merge

Merge one or multiple stacked PRs at once.

gh stack merge [<stack-number> | <pr-number>]

All members of the stack up to and including your chosen pull request are merged into the base branch in a single, all-or-nothing operation: if any PR can't be merged, none are.

With no argument, the current active local stack is used. Pass a stack number to merge a stack you don't have checked out (a purely remote operation), or a pull request number to merge directly up to that PR.

In an interactive terminal, a short wizard walks you through choosing which PRs to merge, picking the merge method, and confirming. In a non-interactive terminal, or with --yes , the whole stack (or everything up to the given PR) is merged without prompting, using your last-used merge method unless one is specified.

Only basic pull request state is checked before merging (open and not a draft); GitHub evaluates branch protection and repository rules when the merge runs, so any such failure is reported back to you. Bypassing merge requirements is not supported for stacked PR merges.

If the base branch uses a merge queue, the stack is added to the queue instead of merging directly. The queue chooses the merge method, so the wizard skips the method step and any --merge-method (or --squash / --rebase / --merge ) flag is ignored with a warning. The selected pull requests are added to the queue together but merge as the queue processes them — they may land in separate groups rather than all at once.

Flag Description --merge-method <method> Merge method to use: merge , squash , or rebase --merge / --squash / --rebase Shorthands for the corresponding merge method -y, --yes Merge without prompting for confirmation

Examples:

# Merge the current stack (interactive picker) gh stack merge # Merge a stack you don't have checked out, by stack number gh stack merge 7 # Merge everything up to and including PR #42 gh stack merge 42 # Merge the whole current stack without prompting, squashing gh stack merge --yes --squash

gh stack view

View the current stack.

gh stack view [flags]

Shows all branches in the stack, their ordering, PR links, and the most recent commit with a relative timestamp. Output is piped through a pager (respects GIT_PAGER , PAGER , or defaults to less -R ).

Flag Description -s, --short Compact output (branch names only) --json Output stack data as JSON

Examples:

gh stack view gh stack view --short gh stack view --json

gh stack unstack

Remove a stack from local tracking and unstack it on GitHub. Also available as gh stack delete .

gh stack unstack [<stack-number>] [flags]

With no argument, the command targets the active stack — the one that contains the currently checked out branch — unstacking it on GitHub and removing local tracking.

Provide a stack number (the identifier shown in the github.com stack UI) to unstack a specific stack on GitHub. This works from anywhere in the repository, whether or not the stack is checked out locally — the number is unstacked directly through the GitHub API. If the stack is also tracked locally, its local tracking is removed as well.

Use --local to only remove local tracking without contacting GitHub.

GitHub decides which pull requests can be unstacked: PRs that are queued for merge or have auto-merge enabled are left stacked. When some pull requests remain stacked, the stack is kept (and local tracking, if any, is unchanged).

Flag Description --local Only remove the stack locally (keep it on GitHub)

Examples:

# Remove the current stack from local tracking and GitHub gh stack unstack # Unstack a specific stack by its number gh stack unstack 7 # Only remove local tracking gh stack unstack --local

Navigation

Move between branches in the current stack without having to remember branch names.

gh stack up [n] # Move up n branches (default 1) gh stack down [n] # Move down n branches (default 1) gh stack top # Jump to the top of the stack gh stack bottom # Jump to the bottom of the stack gh stack trunk # Jump to the trunk branch gh stack switch # Interactively pick a branch to switch to

Navigation commands clamp to the bounds of the stack — moving up from the top or down from the bottom is a no-op with a message. If you're on the trunk branch, up moves to the first stack branch.

Examples:

gh stack up # move up one layer gh stack up 3 # move up three layers gh stack down gh stack top gh stack bottom gh stack trunk # jump to the trunk branch (e.g., main) gh stack switch # shows an interactive picker

gh stack feedback

Share feedback about gh-stack.

gh stack feedback [title]

Opens a GitHub Discussion in the gh-stack repository to submit feedback. Optionally provide a title for the discussion post.

Examples:

gh stack feedback gh stack feedback " Support for reordering branches "

gh stack alias

Create a short command alias so you can type less.

gh stack alias [flags] [name]

Installs a small wrapper script into ~/.local/bin/ that forwards all arguments to gh stack . The default alias name is gs , but you can choose any name by passing it as an argument. After setup, you can run gs push instead of gh stack push .

On Windows, automatic alias creation is not supported — the command prints manual instructions for creating a batch file or PowerShell function.

Flag Description --remove Remove a previously created alias

Examples:

# Create the default alias (gs) gh stack alias # → now "gs push", "gs view", etc. all work # Create a custom alias gh stack alias gst # Remove an alias gh stack alias --remove gh stack alias gst --remove

Typical workflow

# 1. Start a stack (creates and checks out the first branch) gh stack init # 2. Work on the first layer # ... write code, make commits ... # 3. Add the next layer gh stack add api-routes # ... write code, make commits ... # 4. Push everything and create Stacked PRs gh stack submit # 5. Reviewer requests changes on the first PR gh stack bottom # ... make changes, commit ... # 6. Rebase the rest of the stack on top of your fix gh stack rebase # 7. Push the updated branches gh stack push # 8. When the first PR is merged, sync the stack gh stack sync # → prompts to prune merged branches (or use --prune to prune automatically and avoid the prompt)

Abbreviated workflow

If you want to minimize keystrokes, use the -Am flags to fold staging, committing, and branch creation into a single command. When you don't pass a branch name, one is auto-generated from the commit message in date+slug format (e.g., 03-24-auth_middleware ).

When a branch has no commits yet (e.g., right after init ), add -Am stages and commits directly on that branch instead of creating a new one. Once a branch has commits, add -Am creates a new branch, checks it out, and commits there.

# 1. Start a stack gh stack init auth # → creates auth and checks it out # 2. Write code for the first layer # ... write code ... # 3. Stage and commit on the current branch gh stack add -Am " Auth middleware " # → auth has no commits yet, so the commit lands here # (no new branch is created) # 4. Write code for the next layer # ... write code ... # 5. Create the next branch and commit gh stack add -Am " API routes " # → auth already has commits, so a new branch is created from the # commit message, checked out, and the commit lands there # 6. Keep going # ... write code ... gh stack add -Am " Frontend components " # → creates another branch and commits there # 7. Push everything and create PRs gh stack submit

Compared to the typical workflow, there's no need to name branches, run git add , or run git commit separately. Each gh stack add -Am "..." does it all. Pass an explicit branch name any time you want to control it: gh stack add -Am "API routes" api-routes .

Terminal theme

The interactive screens ( submit , modify , and view ) and all colored command output (status messages, prompts) automatically adapt their colors to your terminal's background, so they're readable on both dark and light themes. The background is detected from the terminal; if a terminal doesn't report it (some SSH or tmux setups), the dark palette is used.

Set GH_STACK_THEME to force a palette if detection is wrong:

Value Behavior auto (default) Detect from the terminal background light Force the light palette dark Force the dark palette

# Force the light palette export GH_STACK_THEME=light && gh stack view

Exit codes

Code Meaning 0 Success 1 Generic error 2 Not in a stack / stack not found 3 Rebase conflict 4 GitHub API failure 5 Invalid arguments or flags 6 Disambiguation required (branch belongs to multiple stacks) 7 Rebase already in progress 8 Stack is locked by another process

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT open source license. Please refer to the LICENSE file for the full terms.

Maintainers

See CODEOWNERS

Support

See SUPPORT.md