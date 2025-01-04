Today I was inspired by this tweet after which I fell into this rabbit hole to create an efficient recorder for your Screen, System audio, and Mic.

After trying to implement this using Claude in Swift I completely failed (see folder swift-version) so I decided to create a simpler version (also using Claude) in Node.js

Efficient Recorder (that's the goal, at least)

Goal: Create the most battery-life friendly recorder to stream video/screen/mic/system-audio to any S3-compatible cloud-storage-service of choice, open source.

Features

Captures Mic audio, screenshots, and webcam photos at configurable fps

For audio, uses low-energy volume detection to determine what to record

Streams all data to configurable S3 endpoint (Can also use your own server using MinIO)

I really want this to exist, but won't pursue it for now. This repo serves as an example. Open to contributors! DM me

After the hackernews thread, I saw there are a couple other similar projects in various levels of completion (but none focuses on battery):

Update: Also, I made a spin-off from this called yaptabber - it only records when you talk

Prerequisites

Required Software

This package requires:

SoX (Sound eXchange) for audio recording Linux: sudo apt-get install sox libsox-fmt-all MacOS: brew install sox Windows: Download from SourceForge

Webcam capture tools Ubuntu: sudo apt-get install fswebcam Arch Linux: sudo pamac build fswebcam MacOS: brew install imagesnap Windows: Standalone exe included in node-webcam



S3 Configuration

You'll need:

S3-compatible storage endpoint

Access key

Secret key

A bucket named "recordings" (or modify the code to use a different bucket name)

Usage

Run the recorder using npx:

npx efficient-recorder \ --endpoint YOUR_S3_ENDPOINT \ --key YOUR_ACCESS_KEY \ --secret YOUR_SECRET_KEY \ --enable-screenshot \ --screenshot-interval 5000 \ --enable-webcam \ --webcam-interval 3000 \ --image-quality 80

Command Line Options

--endpoint : Your S3-compatible storage endpoint URL

: Your S3-compatible storage endpoint URL --key : Your AWS/S3 access key

: Your AWS/S3 access key --secret : Your AWS/S3 secret key

: Your AWS/S3 secret key --enable-screenshot : Enable screenshot capture

: Enable screenshot capture --screenshot-interval : Interval between screenshots (ms)

: Interval between screenshots (ms) --enable-webcam : Enable webcam capture

: Enable webcam capture --webcam-interval : Interval between webcam captures (ms)

: Interval between webcam captures (ms) --webcam-device : Specify webcam device (optional)

: Specify webcam device (optional) --image-quality : Image quality for webcam/screenshots (1-100)

How It Works

Audio Monitoring Continuous low-quality audio monitoring

Switches to high-quality recording when speech is detected

Automatic recording start and stop based on sound levels Screenshot Capture Captures screenshots at specified intervals

Immediate upload to S3

Configurable capture frequency Webcam Capture Captures webcam images at specified intervals

Supports multiple webcam devices

Immediate upload to S3 Efficient Upload Queued upload processing

Concurrent uploads with multi-part support

Minimal system resource overhead

Multimedia Specifications

Audio

Monitoring: 8kHz, Mono

Recording: 44.1kHz, Stereo

Format: WAV (16-bit PCM)

Screenshots

Captured at system screen resolution

Uploaded as PNG

Webcam

Resolution: 1280x720

Format: JPEG

Configurable quality

Troubleshooting

"Command not found: rec" Ensure SoX is installed correctly

Verify SoX is in your system PATH S3 Upload Issues Check S3 credentials

Verify bucket exists and write permissions are granted No Audio/Video Input Check system input devices

Verify microphone and webcam permissions

License

MIT License