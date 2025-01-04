Today I was inspired by this tweet after which I fell into this rabbit hole to create an efficient recorder for your Screen, System audio, and Mic.
After trying to implement this using Claude in Swift I completely failed (see folder swift-version) so I decided to create a simpler version (also using Claude) in Node.js
Goal: Create the most battery-life friendly recorder to stream video/screen/mic/system-audio to any S3-compatible cloud-storage-service of choice, open source.
- Captures Mic audio, screenshots, and webcam photos at configurable fps
- For audio, uses low-energy volume detection to determine what to record
- Streams all data to configurable S3 endpoint (Can also use your own server using MinIO)
I really want this to exist, but won't pursue it for now. This repo serves as an example. Open to contributors! DM me
After the hackernews thread, I saw there are a couple other similar projects in various levels of completion (but none focuses on battery):
- Screenpipe https://github.com/mediar-ai/screenpipe
- Memento https://github.com/apirrone/Memento
- Rem https://github.com/jasonjmcghee/rem
Update: Also, I made a spin-off from this called yaptabber - it only records when you talk
This package requires:
-
SoX (Sound eXchange) for audio recording
- Linux:
sudo apt-get install sox libsox-fmt-all
- MacOS:
brew install sox
- Windows: Download from SourceForge
- Linux:
-
Webcam capture tools
- Ubuntu:
sudo apt-get install fswebcam
- Arch Linux:
sudo pamac build fswebcam
- MacOS:
brew install imagesnap
- Windows: Standalone exe included in node-webcam
- Ubuntu:
You'll need:
- S3-compatible storage endpoint
- Access key
- Secret key
- A bucket named "recordings" (or modify the code to use a different bucket name)
Run the recorder using npx:
npx efficient-recorder \
--endpoint YOUR_S3_ENDPOINT \
--key YOUR_ACCESS_KEY \
--secret YOUR_SECRET_KEY \
--enable-screenshot \
--screenshot-interval 5000 \
--enable-webcam \
--webcam-interval 3000 \
--image-quality 80
--endpoint: Your S3-compatible storage endpoint URL
--key: Your AWS/S3 access key
--secret: Your AWS/S3 secret key
--enable-screenshot: Enable screenshot capture
--screenshot-interval: Interval between screenshots (ms)
--enable-webcam: Enable webcam capture
--webcam-interval: Interval between webcam captures (ms)
--webcam-device: Specify webcam device (optional)
--image-quality: Image quality for webcam/screenshots (1-100)
-
Audio Monitoring
- Continuous low-quality audio monitoring
- Switches to high-quality recording when speech is detected
- Automatic recording start and stop based on sound levels
-
Screenshot Capture
- Captures screenshots at specified intervals
- Immediate upload to S3
- Configurable capture frequency
-
Webcam Capture
- Captures webcam images at specified intervals
- Supports multiple webcam devices
- Immediate upload to S3
-
Efficient Upload
- Queued upload processing
- Concurrent uploads with multi-part support
- Minimal system resource overhead
Audio
- Monitoring: 8kHz, Mono
- Recording: 44.1kHz, Stereo
- Format: WAV (16-bit PCM)
Screenshots
- Captured at system screen resolution
- Uploaded as PNG
Webcam
- Resolution: 1280x720
- Format: JPEG
- Configurable quality
-
"Command not found: rec"
- Ensure SoX is installed correctly
- Verify SoX is in your system PATH
-
S3 Upload Issues
- Check S3 credentials
- Verify bucket exists and write permissions are granted
-
No Audio/Video Input
- Check system input devices
- Verify microphone and webcam permissions
MIT License