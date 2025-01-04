Skip to content
Attempt to create an Open Source Privacy Focused Rewind.ai Alternative for data capture

Today I was inspired by this tweet after which I fell into this rabbit hole to create an efficient recorder for your Screen, System audio, and Mic.

After trying to implement this using Claude in Swift I completely failed (see folder swift-version) so I decided to create a simpler version (also using Claude) in Node.js

Efficient Recorder (that's the goal, at least)

Goal: Create the most battery-life friendly recorder to stream video/screen/mic/system-audio to any S3-compatible cloud-storage-service of choice, open source.

Features

  • Captures Mic audio, screenshots, and webcam photos at configurable fps
  • For audio, uses low-energy volume detection to determine what to record
  • Streams all data to configurable S3 endpoint (Can also use your own server using MinIO)

I really want this to exist, but won't pursue it for now. This repo serves as an example. Open to contributors! DM me

After the hackernews thread, I saw there are a couple other similar projects in various levels of completion (but none focuses on battery):

Update: Also, I made a spin-off from this called yaptabber - it only records when you talk

Prerequisites

Required Software

This package requires:

  • SoX (Sound eXchange) for audio recording

    • Linux: sudo apt-get install sox libsox-fmt-all
    • MacOS: brew install sox
    • Windows: Download from SourceForge

  • Webcam capture tools

    • Ubuntu: sudo apt-get install fswebcam
    • Arch Linux: sudo pamac build fswebcam
    • MacOS: brew install imagesnap
    • Windows: Standalone exe included in node-webcam

S3 Configuration

You'll need:

  • S3-compatible storage endpoint
  • Access key
  • Secret key
  • A bucket named "recordings" (or modify the code to use a different bucket name)

Usage

Run the recorder using npx:

npx efficient-recorder \
  --endpoint YOUR_S3_ENDPOINT \
  --key YOUR_ACCESS_KEY \
  --secret YOUR_SECRET_KEY \
  --enable-screenshot \
  --screenshot-interval 5000 \
  --enable-webcam \
  --webcam-interval 3000 \
  --image-quality 80

Command Line Options

  • --endpoint: Your S3-compatible storage endpoint URL
  • --key: Your AWS/S3 access key
  • --secret: Your AWS/S3 secret key
  • --enable-screenshot: Enable screenshot capture
  • --screenshot-interval: Interval between screenshots (ms)
  • --enable-webcam: Enable webcam capture
  • --webcam-interval: Interval between webcam captures (ms)
  • --webcam-device: Specify webcam device (optional)
  • --image-quality: Image quality for webcam/screenshots (1-100)

How It Works

  1. Audio Monitoring

    • Continuous low-quality audio monitoring
    • Switches to high-quality recording when speech is detected
    • Automatic recording start and stop based on sound levels

  2. Screenshot Capture

    • Captures screenshots at specified intervals
    • Immediate upload to S3
    • Configurable capture frequency

  3. Webcam Capture

    • Captures webcam images at specified intervals
    • Supports multiple webcam devices
    • Immediate upload to S3

  4. Efficient Upload

    • Queued upload processing
    • Concurrent uploads with multi-part support
    • Minimal system resource overhead

Multimedia Specifications

Audio

  • Monitoring: 8kHz, Mono
  • Recording: 44.1kHz, Stereo
  • Format: WAV (16-bit PCM)

Screenshots

  • Captured at system screen resolution
  • Uploaded as PNG

Webcam

  • Resolution: 1280x720
  • Format: JPEG
  • Configurable quality

Troubleshooting

  1. "Command not found: rec"

    • Ensure SoX is installed correctly
    • Verify SoX is in your system PATH

  2. S3 Upload Issues

    • Check S3 credentials
    • Verify bucket exists and write permissions are granted

  3. No Audio/Video Input

    • Check system input devices
    • Verify microphone and webcam permissions

License

MIT License

