Screensaver lock by-pass via the virtual keyboard #354
Comments
jbergknoff
commented
Jan 8, 2021
|
My kids came upon a similar
clefebvre
commented
Jan 8, 2021
•
|
Quick update on this.
https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/CVE-2020-25712
We need to understand the xserver code a little bit more and check some of the later commits upstream to understand whether this is something to be fixed in xorg or caribou, and if it's to be fixed in xorg whether it's already fixed in their master version or not.
There's an update in Ubuntu 20.04 (Mint 20.x) which backports xorg 1.20.9 towards focal... that backport actually messed up and missed the CVE fix (which is present in the groovy version), so upgrading to this temporarily fixes this issue. When Ubuntu realize this mistake they'll backport the CVE fix again and this will break again.
Afaik this affects all distributions. On our side we could verify it affects Mint 20x and LMDE 4, and we're pretty sure it affects 19x and 18x as well.
|
We have two different issues:
|
Cinnamon crash reproduced in Mint 18.3.
jbergknoff
commented
Jan 12, 2021
|
Oddly enough: since yesterday, we haven't been able to reproduce the crash here. Pressing ē on the on-screen keyboard, or changing the keyboard input language and pressing anything, both just result in characters being added to the password input. The only package change since my comment earlier in the issue was to upgrade NVIDIA drivers from 450.80.02 to 450.102.04. That did include an upgrade of
|
@robo2bobo no. We'll most likely patch libcaribou here. This is a high priority bug for us, expect a fix ASAP.
clefebvre
commented
Jan 12, 2021
•
|
@leigh123linux @eli-schwartz @willysr @Fantu this is a critical bug.
TLDR: Since the Xorg update to fix CVE-2020-25712, anybody can crash the screen lock and enter the session without a password. This affects all distributions running Cinnamon 4.2+. It also affects any software using libcaribou.
We're testing the following fix at the moment: https://gitlab.com/linuxmint/pins/mint/caribou/-/commit/c4bc79ddace3da812c529e631da5c04afde31705.
eli-schwartz
commented
Jan 12, 2021
|
What's the status of caribou upstream? Is gnome still maintaining it? Are they interested in help, or in merging patches needed by cinnamon? According to https://archlinux.org/packages/extra/x86_64/caribou/ the only current user in Arch is cinnamon.
Fantu
commented
Jan 12, 2021
•
|
As it affect all software using caribou is good to report in it ASAP (if not already done)
|
We'll provide a merge request. This still needs patching in all distros though. Anyone wants to volunteer to create a CVE?
|
@robo2bobo @jbergknoff here are patched packages for caribou:
They should take care of the issue. We're hoping to have them tested tomorrow and pushed to repositories.
|
Sorry these packages are no good, they don't contain our changes for some reason. I suspect the build isn't actually recompiling the vala code... pff...
robo2bobo
commented
Jan 13, 2021
|
Following the mantra "If it does not exist, there is nothing to exploit", it would be nice to be able to remove the virtual keyboard entirely.
leigh123linux
commented
Jan 13, 2021
|
Did you run 'make clean'?
https://src.fedoraproject.org/rpms/caribou/blob/master/f/caribou.spec#_101
|
It's specific to us @leigh123linux. We had the vala stamp files in the archive so valac wasn't regenerating the C code. It's fixed now.
I also fixed an issue noted by Michael in the Cinnamon OSK. I'm rebuilding packages for each release now and testing.
|
Ok hopefully these should do the trick. mint-packages-v2.zip
|
Upstream merge request provided at https://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/caribou/-/merge_requests/3. It doesn't look like the project is still active though...
|
If caribou is discontinued upstream we could consider taking over its maintenance. It's not used by GNOME anymore. That said if this happened, it wouldn't happen straight away, so for now I urge you to patch your distributions. It's done in Mint as of today, it needs to be done everywhere else as well. Patch asap if you can and/or spread the word to other maintainers.
Thank you.
ericonr
commented
Jan 13, 2021
|
Hi! Since you closed the issue, you could consider pinning it so it gets some more visibility? Thanks for the fix!
danger89
commented
Jan 17, 2021
|
Totally agree with you!
darkshram
commented
Jan 17, 2021
•
|
If you have read Slashdot, if not, do it now. Another issue came across this one. Lots of years ago GNOME developers copied code from Xscreensaver (BSD license) and released it as GPLv2, removed the authorship of Jamie Zawinski. Therefore [Cinnamon/MATE/Xfce4]-screensaver, which are forks of gnome-screensaver violate Xscreensaver license and Zawinski's copyright.
leigh123linux
commented
Jan 18, 2021
•
|
cinnamon-screensaver had a complete rewrite many years ago 6794939
There is very little original gnome-screensaver/xsceensaver code left.
I would gladly meet the liar for a cage fight, winner takes all.
clefebvre
commented
Jan 18, 2021
•
|
The two articles are cute and pretty accurate.
The blog post from JWZ is bitter, not constructive and contains some nonsense.
We were expecting it. You don't go telling people I told you so for 20 years and then not catch the opportunity to do it once more when it happens again. And it did happen again, yes, so enjoy the moment. Let's have one more I-told-you-so moment, if it can help us react even more and make things better for 5.0, let's embrace it.
No. As mentioned above KDE has a distinct locker and so has light-locker, so no, XScreensaver isn't the only design which is safe from library/toolkit crashes.
He did indeed and that design choice made a lot of sense. It provided a higher level of safety though he didn't address the needs people had.
JWZ' message of wisdom needs to be more pragmatic if it wants to be heard and taken seriously. If I tell you "don't go out of your house, you'll die" and come to your funerals 17 years later to tell your friends I had told you so, well, sure, I'll have a point but who cares? People want to play with knives, go out of their house, drive cars fast on highways and go across the street. Telling them it's inherently unsafe just misses the point if that's what they want to do. People want a pretty lock screen, they do. So let's work on that.
I wish JWZ had thought about a design that combined safety and a rich greeter, because at the time it would have provided a solution along with the warning. Instead the warning was lost because the provided solution did not address the need. And by the time we had solutions, the warning had been mostly dismissed because it wasn't pragmatic.
Looking at light-locker and KDE they seem to have gone further than JWZ's reflexion and provided a solution to the actual user's need while keeping the promise of safety.
When we first saw and shipped light-locker this didn't hit us, because we had already replaced xscreensaver with alternatives (gnome-scrensaver and mate-screensaver at the time), i.e. we had already accepted the security risk to address the need that was left vacant. By the time we saw the likes of light-locker, that warning was mostly forgotten about. It's true, and it's a pity.
When cinnamon-screensaver was written it was replacing gnome-screensaver, and again it didn't have that warning in mind because at the time we hadn't thought of doing what light-locker did, and doing what xscrensaver did (i.e. going toolkitless) simply wasn't acceptable.
True, they did, and we did right now. Because they had to. JWZ misses the point on this. You can't ask people to not do what they want to do and what they expect to be able to do. If they want to cross the road, you'll need to make it safe for them to do so. And you know what? It will never be as safe as NOT crossing the road. Having some wise guy telling them NEVER TO doesn't help, at all.
I can see where JWZ is coming from. Though I'd like to point out GNOME rewrote their solution from scratch (I've no idea what design they used by the way), and so did we. I'm not sure these GNOME devs are the same as before and we certainly aren't. We are indeed making mistakes people did before us, and we did fix that bug pretty fast and patted ourselves on the back when it was done, but I don't think you can say we're satisfied and calling it "job done". This immediately makes us think as how we can prevent it from happening again, we have that separation of greeter/locker on our roadmap and it is very much planned to go ahead for 5.0.
An incendiary blog post and all the social media hype that goes with it will certainly help in making us care even more, but the mere fact that this happened in our code (this is OUR code right now, not just gnome-screensaver or something from upstream we'd just ship) and with our design is enough to make us want to review it.
Xscreensaver didn't do it right. Not crossing the street isn't the safest way to cross the street.
He exposed an issue, he didn't give a solution. There is a need which is not addressed here, there is a danger which is, there is a solution which has been given by other projects, not xscreensaver. It will need to be properly audited, but to me light-locker and KDE seem to have the best solution at the moment both in terms of safety and in terms of features.
I absolutely agree with all of this.
I can understand this. I hate working on security myself, I think most of us do. We love doing cool things with technology not restrict ourselves because a few people abuse everything they can and ruin the party if we don't force ourselves to think of every little way they can use A or B against other people.
Xscreensaver has been a great project. We've been shipping it for a while and it made users happy at the time. It's also the codebase for its fork gnome-screensaver, which people have been using for years. So as a project we owe it a lot. The design choices its dev made were inspirational also because they explained the danger of relying on libs and toolkits in something like a locker, which had to be as crashsafe as possible. It failed in providing a solution to a need people had though while continuing to address that danger.
I'll go even further. What JWZ did in xscreensaver is the source to a key principle we use very often (although it's hard because people kinda push us the other way). We try to not implement features we don't need and not rely on libs/toolkits if we don't have to.
With that said, I have on message for JWZ. Don't be that guy. It's too easy to just tell people no to cross the street. Work with us on building that safest path. I would enjoy an audit of light-locker from you much more than a stupid I-told-u-so blog post. Don't be bitter, be part of the solution.
Writing a spiteful blog post about a non-related topic isn't the best way to get answers. How about contacting Xfce and MATE directly?
If you contact me JWZ, I tell you what I'd like. I'd like you to put your money where your mouth is and be as brilliant as you once were. I want you to use your expertise to audit the design of light-locker and the minimalistic locker KDE uses (https://github.com/KDE/kscreenlocker/blob/master/abstractlocker.cpp). I want you to come at us again in 6 months time when we've split our greeter away from our locker and get you to say "no, it's still not enough.. cause of A and B", or "ah yes, that's cool.. that's both a good looking greeter and a safe locker".
We also wear the distro hat and we also ship mate-screensaver and xfce-screensaver. If there is indeed a licensing issue, let's see how it unfolds with interested parties. We won't be judges in this, I'm sure you can have a talk with them. On our side we can continue to ship these screensavers or simply replace them with light-locker.
Coeur-Noir
commented
Jan 18, 2021
|
@leigh123linux @clefebvre I just put the link to JWZ blog for reference, I had absolutely no opinion about it.
But your comments are highlighting.
clefebvre
commented
Jan 18, 2021
•
|
Thanks, so are his. He does have a point and we do have work ahead of us. Life is like that. This server over there WILL get hacked one day. Somebody WILL die while crossing the street here one day. And our screensaver WILL crash AGAIN in the future, if it's not because of libcaribou it will be because of something else. We can make it so it does not open the session next time it DOES crash, and that's what we'll need to work on for Cinnamon 5.0.
clefebvre
commented
Jan 18, 2021
|
In terms of updates from other distributions, I'm aware of patches being worked on in Fedora, Void Linux, Gentoo and Debian. This is what's the most urgent right now. Libcaribou patches need go live in all distros. A CVE would make it easier to track this but we're still not sure whether the resolution lies within caribou, xorg or both. An xorg dev started looking into this.
jbergknoff
commented
Jan 18, 2021
|
@clefebvre Thanks for the prompt fix for this issue. You responded to my bug report email in literally 1 or 2 minutes, recognized the severity, tracked down the root problem, and fixed it.
bernd-wechner
commented
Jan 19, 2021
|
Wow, this sure made the news.
Enjoyed reading through this.
One curio of a question plagues me though.
It seems all to bold down to the stability (or not, crashing) of the screensaver?
Does security not suggest also a failsafe? Failsafe by definition meaning the problem is not the screensaver crashing at all (they can and will), but that its crashing leaves you logged in and empowered. Can a failsafe be implemented that when a locking screensaver is launched, a crash ensures a log out?
That would of course compromise unsaved work, but secure is secure and there's a priority to choose between secure against unwanted entry and secure against my own habit of leaving work unsaved long enough for a screensaver to start.
And is it even possible? I mean I can imagine a responsive and an apprehensive approach:
responsive: requires kernel support I imagine, akin to requesting a kill chain on crash. So a process can be started with a nominated kill chain and kernel if it spots that process crashing kills off the others in response. The higher and more complex the watchdog responding to such crashes is the more it becomes just a delegation of crash risk to the watchdog.
apprehensive: before launching the screensaver (or as part of the same action), the logged in session is in fact "hibernated" and logged out, to be restored only if the screensaver exits cleaning.
Anyhow, forgive my open musing in a busy thread. Just piqued my interest I guess.
clefebvre
commented
Jan 19, 2021
|
hi @bernd-wechner,
Absolutely. There are different ideas out there but that's one of them. I started talking privately with @mtwebster about killing Xorg on screensaver crash yesterday. He's not a fan of that approach, but it is indeed on the table.
What I like about it is that it doesn't require a locker (i.e. a minimalistic crash-safe window which prevents seeing or inputing into the session), and thus it doesn't require communication between the locker and the greeter. What I don't like about it is that it would only safeguard against crashes, but not against malfunctions...
Say the screensaver fails to cover the whole screen and leaves a part visible... say the screensaver fails to properly grab input... it wouldn't protect against that. A locker could do this better. Of course the more a locker does (in terms of reacting to monitors being connected, power and resolution changes.. inputs..) the more it can crash as well.
We might even need a combination of techniques, maybe a locker AND crashing Xorg if the locker itself ever crashes.
Another idea is to leverage the power of the WM. After all, window focus is attributed by the WM. It could be told to go into a locked state where no other windows are visible and no focus switches can happen. We don't like that idea because it's technically more complex and it would need a failsafe in case the WM itself crashes as well, but it is on the table as well.
We've got time for this anyway, we're not going to rush it, it will be done for 5.0 and there are many ideas.
What's for sure though is that we'll always regard a screensaver crash as a critical issue that needs fixing ASAP. As such, even if we have a failsafe/crasher/locker mechanism which prevents the issue from being a security issue, we'll still be in a state of mind where the screensaver (the greeter part people normally use) does not crash.
Typically here, imagine we had that mechanism in place, that libcairo issue would still have been critical, but it wouldn't have been a security issue, just a critical usability issue. It would have affected people for a short while until we sent a fix, but during that time it wouldn't have mattered whether people saw an ugly locker screen, or whether Xorg was killed without saving their work. The mechanism (or failsafe or whatever we call it) doesn't need to be pretty or even respectful of people's work. It would only come into play when something is very wrong and for a very short lap of time, and its only concern would be to secure the fact that people can't interact with the session.
fossdd
commented
Jan 19, 2021
|
haha, good issue!
Reached to one of the biggest tech news in germany: https://www.heise.de/news/l-f-Spielende-Kinder-hackten-Linux-Mint-5028653.html
ItzSwirlz
commented
Jan 19, 2021
•
|
Tech I wish tech articles stopped saying it's patched; until it's patched upstream no distro can make stable release updates (at least Ubuntu can't).
I'm sure on GNOME irc there is a place to tell the caribou maintainers to merge the patch
Update: It's been merged
df7cb
commented
Jan 20, 2021
|
Fwiw a similar bug got good old xlockmore removed from Debian back in 2005/2006:
robo2bobo commented
Dec 28, 2020
Issue
Screensaver lock by-pass. It is possible to crash the screensaver and unlock the desktop via the virtual keyboard.
Steps to reproduce
Lock the system
Click on the virtual keyboard
Type at the real keyboard while typing at the virtual keyboard, both at the same time, as many keys as possible.
Expected behaviour
No crash.
Other information
🐈
A few weeks ago, my kids wanted to hack my linux desktop, so they typed and clicked everywhere, while I was standing behind them looking at them play... when the screensaver core dumped and they actually hacked their way in! wow, those little hackers...
I thought it was a unique incident, but they managed to do it a second time. So I'd consider this issue... reproducible... by kids
😄
I tried to recreate the crash on my own with no success, maybe because it required more than 4 little hands typing and using the mouse on the virtual keyboard.
Maybe not the best bug report, but I've seen the screenlock crash twice already with my own eyes, so its pretty real.
One last thing, after the desktop is unlocked, I can't re-lock it again, the screensaver process is pretty dead and requires me to open a shell and run 'cinnamon-screensaver' manually to get it working.
The text was updated successfully, but these errors were encountered: