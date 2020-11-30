DwarFS

A fast high compression read-only file system

Overview

DwarFS is a read-only file system with a focus on achieving very high compression ratios in particular for very redundant data.

This probably doesn't sound very exciting, because if it's redundant, it should compress well. However, I found that other read-only, compressed file systems don't do a very good job at making use of this redundancy. See here for a comparison with other compressed file systems.

DwarFS also doesn't compromise on speed and for my use cases I've found it to be on par with or perform better than SquashFS. For my primary use case, DwarFS compression is an order of magnitude better than SquashFS compression, it's 4 times faster to build the file system, it's typically faster to access files on DwarFS and it uses less CPU resources.

Distinct features of DwarFS are:

Clustering of files by similarity using a similarity hash function. This makes it easier to exploit the redundancy across file boundaries.

Segmentation analysis across file system blocks in order to reduce the size of the uncompressed file system. This saves memory when using the compressed file system and thus potentially allows for higher cache hit rates as more data can be kept in the cache.

Highly multi-threaded implementation. Both the file system creation tool as well as the FUSE driver are able to make good use of the many cores of your system.

Optional experimental Lua support to provide custom filtering and ordering functionality.

History

I started working on DwarFS in 2013 and my main use case and major motivation was that I had several hundred different versions of Perl that were taking up something around 30 gigabytes of disk space, and I was unwilling to spend more than 10% of my hard drive keeping them around for when I happened to need them.

Up until then, I had been using Cromfs for squeezing them into a manageable size. However, I was getting more and more annoyed by the time it took to build the filesystem image and, to make things worse, more often than not it was crashing after about an hour or so.

I had obviously also looked into SquashFS, but never got anywhere close to the compression rates of Cromfs.

This alone wouldn't have been enough to get me into writing DwarFS, but at around the same time, I was pretty obsessed with the recent developments and features of newer C++ standards and really wanted a C++ hobby project to work on. Also, I've wanted to do something with FUSE for quite some time. Last but not least, I had been thinking about the problem of compressed file systems for a bit and had some ideas that I definitely wanted to try.

The majority of the code was written in 2013, then I did a couple of cleanups, bugfixes and refactors every once in a while, but I never really got it to a state where I would feel happy releasing it. It was too awkward to build with its dependency on Facebook's (quite awesome) folly library and it didn't have any documentation.

Digging out the project again this year, things didn't look as grim as they used to. Folly now builds with CMake and so I just pulled it in as a submodule. Most other dependencies can be satisfied from packages that should be widely available. And I've written some rudimentary docs as well.

Building and Installing

Dependencies

DwarFS uses CMake as a build tool.

It uses both Boost and Folly, though the latter is included as a submodule since very few distributions actually offer packages for it. Folly itself has a number of dependencies, so please check here for an up-to-date list.

It also uses Facebook Thrift, in particular the frozen library, for storing metadata in a highly space-efficient, memory-mappable and well defined format. It's also included as a submodule, and we only build the compiler and a very reduced library that contains just enough for DwarFS to work.

Other than that, DwarFS really only depends on FUSE3 and on a set of compression libraries that Folly already depends on (namely lz4, zstd and liblzma).

The dependency on googletest will be automatically resolved if you build with tests.

A good starting point for apt-based systems is probably:

# apt install \ g++ \ clang \ cmake \ make \ bison \ flex \ ronn \ pkg-config \ binutils-dev \ libboost-all-dev \ libevent-dev \ libdouble-conversion-dev \ libgoogle-glog-dev \ libgflags-dev \ libiberty-dev \ liblz4-dev \ liblzma-dev \ libzstd-dev \ libsnappy-dev \ libjemalloc-dev \ libssl-dev \ libunwind-dev \ libfmt-dev \ libfuse3-dev \ libsparsehash-dev \ zlib1g-dev

You can pick either clang or g++ , but at least recent clang versions will produce substantially faster code:

$ hyperfine ./dwarfs_test-* Benchmark #1: ./dwarfs_test-clang-O2 Time (mean ± σ): 9.425 s ± 0.049 s [User: 15.724 s, System: 0.773 s] Range (min … max): 9.373 s … 9.523 s 10 runs Benchmark #2: ./dwarfs_test-clang-O3 Time (mean ± σ): 9.328 s ± 0.045 s [User: 15.593 s, System: 0.791 s] Range (min … max): 9.277 s … 9.418 s 10 runs Benchmark #3: ./dwarfs_test-gcc-O2 Time (mean ± σ): 13.798 s ± 0.035 s [User: 20.161 s, System: 0.767 s] Range (min … max): 13.731 s … 13.852 s 10 runs Benchmark #4: ./dwarfs_test-gcc-O3 Time (mean ± σ): 13.223 s ± 0.034 s [User: 19.576 s, System: 0.769 s] Range (min … max): 13.176 s … 13.278 s 10 runs Summary './dwarfs_test-clang-O3' ran 1.01 ± 0.01 times faster than './dwarfs_test-clang-O2' 1.42 ± 0.01 times faster than './dwarfs_test-gcc-O3' 1.48 ± 0.01 times faster than './dwarfs_test-gcc-O2' $ hyperfine -L prog $(echo ./mkdwarfs-* | tr ' ' ,) '{prog} --no-progress --log-level warn -i tree -o /dev/null -C null' Benchmark #1: ./mkdwarfs-clang-O2 --no-progress --log-level warn -i tree -o /dev/null -C null Time (mean ± σ): 4.358 s ± 0.033 s [User: 6.364 s, System: 0.622 s] Range (min … max): 4.321 s … 4.408 s 10 runs Benchmark #2: ./mkdwarfs-clang-O3 --no-progress --log-level warn -i tree -o /dev/null -C null Time (mean ± σ): 4.282 s ± 0.035 s [User: 6.249 s, System: 0.623 s] Range (min … max): 4.244 s … 4.349 s 10 runs Benchmark #3: ./mkdwarfs-gcc-O2 --no-progress --log-level warn -i tree -o /dev/null -C null Time (mean ± σ): 6.212 s ± 0.031 s [User: 8.185 s, System: 0.638 s] Range (min … max): 6.159 s … 6.250 s 10 runs Benchmark #4: ./mkdwarfs-gcc-O3 --no-progress --log-level warn -i tree -o /dev/null -C null Time (mean ± σ): 5.740 s ± 0.037 s [User: 7.742 s, System: 0.645 s] Range (min … max): 5.685 s … 5.796 s 10 runs Summary './mkdwarfs-clang-O3 --no-progress --log-level warn -i tree -o /dev/null -C null' ran 1.02 ± 0.01 times faster than './mkdwarfs-clang-O2 --no-progress --log-level warn -i tree -o /dev/null -C null' 1.34 ± 0.01 times faster than './mkdwarfs-gcc-O3 --no-progress --log-level warn -i tree -o /dev/null -C null' 1.45 ± 0.01 times faster than './mkdwarfs-gcc-O2 --no-progress --log-level warn -i tree -o /dev/null -C null'

These measurements were made with gcc-9.3.0 and clang-10.0.1.

Building

Firstly, either clone the repository...

# git clone --recurse-submodules https://github.com/mhx/dwarfs # cd dwarfs

...or unpack the release archive:

# tar xvf dwarfs-x.y.z.tar.bz2 # cd dwarfs-x.y.z

Once all dependencies have been installed, you can build DwarFS using:

# mkdir build # cd build # cmake .. -DWITH_TESTS=1 # make -j$(nproc)

If possible, try building with clang as your compiler, this will make DwarFS significantly faster. If you have both gcc and clang installed, use:

# cmake .. -DWITH_TESTS=1 -DCMAKE_C_COMPILER=clang -DCMAKE_CXX_COMPILER=clang++

To build with experimental Lua support, you need to install both lua and luabind . The latter isn't very well maintained and I hope to get rid of the dependency in the future. Add -DWITH_LUA=1 to the cmake command line to enable Lua support.

You can then run tests with:

# make test

Installing

Installing is as easy as:

# sudo make install

Though you don't have to install the tools to play with them.

Usage

Please check out the man pages for mkdwarfs and dwarfs. dwarfsck will be built and installed as well, but it's still work in progress.

The dwarfs man page also shows an example for setting up DwarFS with overlayfs in order to create a writable file system mount on top a read-only DwarFS image.

Comparison

With SquashFS

These tests were done on an Intel(R) Xeon(R) CPU D-1528 @ 1.90GHz 6 core CPU with 64 GiB of RAM. The system was mostly idle during all of the tests.

The source directory contained 1139 different Perl installations from 284 distinct releases, a total of 47.65 GiB of data in 1,927,501 files and 330,733 directories. The source directory was freshly unpacked from a tar archive to a 850 EVO 1TB SSD, so most of its contents were likely cached.

I'm using the same compression type and compression level for SquashFS that is the default setting for DwarFS:

$ time mksquashfs install perl-install.squashfs -comp zstd -Xcompression-level 22 Parallel mksquashfs: Using 12 processors Creating 4.0 filesystem on perl-install.squashfs, block size 131072. [=====================================================================-] 2107401/2107401 100% Exportable Squashfs 4.0 filesystem, zstd compressed, data block size 131072 compressed data, compressed metadata, compressed fragments, compressed xattrs, compressed ids duplicates are removed Filesystem size 4637597.63 Kbytes (4528.90 Mbytes) 9.29% of uncompressed filesystem size (49922299.04 Kbytes) Inode table size 19100802 bytes (18653.13 Kbytes) 26.06% of uncompressed inode table size (73307702 bytes) Directory table size 19128340 bytes (18680.02 Kbytes) 46.28% of uncompressed directory table size (41335540 bytes) Number of duplicate files found 1780387 Number of inodes 2255794 Number of files 1925061 Number of fragments 28713 Number of symbolic links 0 Number of device nodes 0 Number of fifo nodes 0 Number of socket nodes 0 Number of directories 330733 Number of ids (unique uids + gids) 2 Number of uids 1 mhx (1000) Number of gids 1 users (100) real 69m18.427s user 817m15.199s sys 1m38.237s

For DwarFS, I'm sticking to the defaults:

$ time mkdwarfs -i install -o perl-install.dwarfs 23:37:00.024298 scanning install 23:37:12.510322 waiting for background scanners... 23:38:09.725996 assigning directory and link inodes... 23:38:10.059963 finding duplicate files... 23:38:19.932928 saved 28.2 GiB / 47.65 GiB in 1782826/1927501 duplicate files 23:38:19.933010 ordering 144675 inodes by similarity... 23:38:20.503470 144675 inodes ordered [570.4ms] 23:38:20.503531 assigning file inodes... 23:38:20.505981 building metadata... 23:38:20.506093 building blocks... 23:38:20.506160 saving names and links... 23:38:20.995777 updating name and link indices... 23:51:26.991376 waiting for block compression to finish... 23:51:26.991557 saving chunks... 23:51:27.017126 saving directories... 23:51:30.557777 waiting for compression to finish... 23:52:11.527350 compressed 47.65 GiB to 555.7 MiB (ratio=0.0113884) 23:52:12.026071 filesystem created without errors [912s] ⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯ waiting for block compression to finish scanned/found: 330733/330733 dirs, 0/0 links, 1927501/1927501 files original size: 47.65 GiB, dedupe: 28.2 GiB (1782826 files), segment: 12.42 GiB filesystem: 7.027 GiB in 450 blocks (754024 chunks, 144675/144675 inodes) compressed filesystem: 450 blocks/555.7 MiB written ███████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▏100% - real 15m12.095s user 116m52.351s sys 2m36.983s

So in this comparison, mkdwarfs is more than 4 times faster than mksquashfs . In total CPU time, it's actually 7 times less CPU resources.

$ ls -l perl-install.*fs -rw-r--r-- 1 mhx users 582654491 Nov 29 03:04 perl-install.dwarfs -rw-r--r-- 1 mhx users 4748902400 Nov 25 00:37 perl-install.squashfs

In terms of compression ratio, the DwarFS file system is more than 8 times smaller than the SquashFS file system. With DwarFS, the content has been compressed down to 1.1% (!) of its original size.

When using identical block sizes for both file systems, the difference, quite expectedly, becomes a lot less dramatic:

$ time sudo mksquashfs install perl-install-1M.squashfs -comp zstd -Xcompression-level 22 -b 1M real 41m55.004s user 340m30.012s sys 1m47.945s $ time mkdwarfs -i install -o perl-install-1M.dwarfs -S 20 real 26m26.987s user 245m11.438s sys 2m29.048s $ ll -h perl-install-1M.* -rw-r--r-- 1 mhx users 2.8G Nov 30 10:34 perl-install-1M.dwarfs -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 4.0G Nov 30 10:05 perl-install-1M.squashfs

But the point is that this is really where SquashFS tops out, as it doesn't support larger block sizes. And as you'll see below, the larger blocks don't necessarily negatively impact performance.

DwarFS also features an option to recompress an existing file system with a different compression algorithm. This can be useful as it allows relatively fast experimentation with different algorithms and options without requiring a full rebuild of the file system. For example, recompressing the above file system with the best possible compression ( -l 9 ):

$ time mkdwarfs --recompress -i perl-install.dwarfs -o perl-lzma.dwarfs -l 9 00:08:20.764694 filesystem rewritten [659.4s] ⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯ filesystem: 7.027 GiB in 450 blocks (0 chunks, 0 inodes) compressed filesystem: 450/450 blocks/457.5 MiB written █████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▏100% / real 10m59.538s user 120m51.326s sys 1m43.097s $ ls -l perl-*.dwarfs -rw-r--r-- 1 mhx users 582654491 Nov 29 03:04 perl-install.dwarfs -rw-r--r-- 1 mhx users 479756881 Nov 29 03:18 perl-lzma.dwarfs

This reduces the file system size by another 18%, pushing the total compression ratio below 1%.

In terms of how fast the file system is when using it, a quick test I've done is to freshly mount the filesystem created above and run each of the 1139 perl executables to print their version.

$ hyperfine -c "umount mnt" -p "umount mnt; ./dwarfs perl-install.dwarfs mnt -o cachesize=1g -o workers=4; sleep 1" -P procs 5 20 -D 5 "ls -1 mnt/*/*/bin/perl5* | xargs -d $'

' -n1 -P{procs} sh -c '\$0 -v >/dev/null'" Benchmark #1: ls -1 mnt/*/*/bin/perl5* | xargs -d $'

' -n1 -P5 sh -c '$0 -v >/dev/null' Time (mean ± σ): 4.092 s ± 0.031 s [User: 2.183 s, System: 4.355 s] Range (min … max): 4.022 s … 4.122 s 10 runs Benchmark #2: ls -1 mnt/*/*/bin/perl5* | xargs -d $'

' -n1 -P10 sh -c '$0 -v >/dev/null' Time (mean ± σ): 2.698 s ± 0.027 s [User: 1.979 s, System: 3.977 s] Range (min … max): 2.657 s … 2.732 s 10 runs Benchmark #3: ls -1 mnt/*/*/bin/perl5* | xargs -d $'

' -n1 -P15 sh -c '$0 -v >/dev/null' Time (mean ± σ): 2.341 s ± 0.029 s [User: 1.883 s, System: 3.794 s] Range (min … max): 2.303 s … 2.397 s 10 runs Benchmark #4: ls -1 mnt/*/*/bin/perl5* | xargs -d $'

' -n1 -P20 sh -c '$0 -v >/dev/null' Time (mean ± σ): 2.207 s ± 0.037 s [User: 1.818 s, System: 3.673 s] Range (min … max): 2.163 s … 2.278 s 10 runs

These timings are for initial runs on a freshly mounted file system, running 5, 10, 15 and 20 processes in parallel. 2.2 seconds means that it takes only about 2 milliseconds per Perl binary.

Following are timings for subsequent runs, both on DwarFS (at mnt ) and the original EXT4 (at install ). DwarFS is around 15% slower here:

$ hyperfine -P procs 10 20 -D 10 -w1 "ls -1 mnt/*/*/bin/perl5* | xargs -d $'

' -n1 -P{procs} sh -c '\$0 -v >/dev/null'" "ls -1 install/*/*/bin/perl5* | xargs -d $'

' -n1 -P{procs} sh -c '\$0 -v >/dev/null'" Benchmark #1: ls -1 mnt/*/*/bin/perl5* | xargs -d $'

' -n1 -P10 sh -c '$0 -v >/dev/null' Time (mean ± σ): 655.8 ms ± 5.5 ms [User: 1.716 s, System: 2.784 s] Range (min … max): 647.6 ms … 664.3 ms 10 runs Benchmark #2: ls -1 install/*/*/bin/perl5* | xargs -d $'

' -n1 -P10 sh -c '$0 -v >/dev/null' Time (mean ± σ): 583.9 ms ± 5.0 ms [User: 1.715 s, System: 2.773 s] Range (min … max): 577.0 ms … 592.0 ms 10 runs Benchmark #3: ls -1 mnt/*/*/bin/perl5* | xargs -d $'

' -n1 -P20 sh -c '$0 -v >/dev/null' Time (mean ± σ): 638.2 ms ± 10.7 ms [User: 1.667 s, System: 2.736 s] Range (min … max): 629.1 ms … 658.4 ms 10 runs Benchmark #4: ls -1 install/*/*/bin/perl5* | xargs -d $'

' -n1 -P20 sh -c '$0 -v >/dev/null' Time (mean ± σ): 567.0 ms ± 3.2 ms [User: 1.684 s, System: 2.719 s] Range (min … max): 561.5 ms … 570.5 ms 10 runs

Using the lzma-compressed file system, the metrics for initial runs look considerably worse:

$ hyperfine -c "umount mnt" -p "umount mnt; ./dwarfs perl-lzma.dwarfs mnt -o cachesize=1g -o workers=4; sleep 1" -P procs 5 20 -D 5 "ls -1 mnt/*/*/bin/perl5* | xargs -d $'

' -n1 -P{procs} sh -c '\$0 -v >/dev/null'" Benchmark #1: ls -1 mnt/*/*/bin/perl5* | xargs -d $'

' -n1 -P5 sh -c '$0 -v >/dev/null' Time (mean ± σ): 20.372 s ± 0.135 s [User: 2.338 s, System: 4.511 s] Range (min … max): 20.208 s … 20.601 s 10 runs Benchmark #2: ls -1 mnt/*/*/bin/perl5* | xargs -d $'

' -n1 -P10 sh -c '$0 -v >/dev/null' Time (mean ± σ): 13.015 s ± 0.094 s [User: 2.148 s, System: 4.120 s] Range (min … max): 12.863 s … 13.144 s 10 runs Benchmark #3: ls -1 mnt/*/*/bin/perl5* | xargs -d $'

' -n1 -P15 sh -c '$0 -v >/dev/null' Time (mean ± σ): 11.533 s ± 0.058 s [User: 2.013 s, System: 3.970 s] Range (min … max): 11.469 s … 11.649 s 10 runs Benchmark #4: ls -1 mnt/*/*/bin/perl5* | xargs -d $'

' -n1 -P20 sh -c '$0 -v >/dev/null' Time (mean ± σ): 11.402 s ± 0.095 s [User: 1.906 s, System: 3.787 s] Range (min … max): 11.297 s … 11.568 s 10 runs

So you might want to consider using zstd instead of lzma if you'd like to optimize for file system performance. It's also the default compression used by mkdwarfs .

On a different system, Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-8550U CPU @ 1.80GHz, with 4 cores, I did more tests with both SquashFS and DwarFS (just because on the 6 core box my kernel didn't have support for zstd in SquashFS):

hyperfine -c 'sudo umount /tmp/perl/install' -p 'umount /tmp/perl/install; ./dwarfs perl-install.dwarfs /tmp/perl/install -o cachesize=1g -o workers=4; sleep 1' -n dwarfs-zstd "ls -1 /tmp/perl/install/*/*/bin/perl5* | xargs -d $'

' -n1 -P20 sh -c '\$0 -v >/dev/null'" -p 'sudo umount /tmp/perl/install; sudo mount -t squashfs perl-install.squashfs /tmp/perl/install; sleep 1' -n squashfs-zstd "ls -1 /tmp/perl/install/*/*/bin/perl5* | xargs -d $'

' -n1 -P20 sh -c '\$0 -v >/dev/null'" Benchmark #1: dwarfs-zstd Time (mean ± σ): 2.071 s ± 0.372 s [User: 1.727 s, System: 2.866 s] Range (min … max): 1.711 s … 2.532 s 10 runs Benchmark #2: squashfs-zstd Time (mean ± σ): 3.668 s ± 0.070 s [User: 2.173 s, System: 21.287 s] Range (min … max): 3.616 s … 3.846 s 10 runs Summary 'dwarfs-zstd' ran 1.77 ± 0.32 times faster than 'squashfs-zstd'

So DwarFS is almost twice as fast as SquashFS. But what's more, SquashFS also uses significantly more CPU power. However, the numbers shown above for DwarFS obviously don't include the time spent in the dwarfs process, so I repeated the test outside of hyperfine:

$ time ./dwarfs perl-install.dwarfs /tmp/perl/install -o cachesize=1g -o workers=4 -f real 0m8.463s user 0m3.821s sys 0m2.117s

So in total, DwarFS was using 10.5 seconds of CPU time, whereas SquashFS was using 23.5 seconds, more than twice as much. Ignore the 'real' time, this is only how long it took me to unmount the file system again after mounting it.

Another real-life test was to build and test a Perl module with 624 different Perl versions in the compressed file system. The module I've used, Tie::Hash::Indexed, has an XS component that requires a C compiler to build. So this really accesses a lot of different stuff in the file system:

The perl executables and its shared libraries

The Perl modules used for writing the Makefile

Perl's C header files used for building the module

More Perl modules used for running the tests

I wrote a little script to be able to run multiple builds in parallel:

#! /bin/bash set -eu perl= $1 dir= $( echo " $perl " | cut -d/ --output-delimiter=- -f5,6 ) rsync -a Tie-Hash-Indexed-0.08/ $dir / cd $dir $1 Makefile.PL > /dev/null 2>&1 make test > /dev/null 2>&1 cd .. rm -rf $dir echo $perl

The following command will run up to 8 builds in parallel on the 4 core i7 CPU, including debug, optimized and threaded versions of all Perl releases between 5.10.0 and 5.33.3, a total of 624 perl installations:

$ time ls -1 /tmp/perl/install/*/perl-5.??.?/bin/perl5* | sort -t / -k 8 | xargs -d $'

' -P 8 -n 1 ./build.sh

Tests were done with a cleanly mounted file system to make sure the caches were empty. ccache was primed to make sure all compiler runs could be satisfied from the cache. With SquashFS, the timing was:

real 3m17.182s user 20m54.064s sys 4m16.907s

And with DwarFS:

real 3m14.402s user 19m42.984s sys 2m49.292s

So, frankly, not much of a difference. The dwarfs process itself used:

real 4m23.151s user 0m25.036s sys 0m35.216s

So again, DwarFS used less raw CPU power, but in terms of wallclock time, the difference is really marginal.

With SquashFS & xz

This test uses slightly less pathological input data: the root filesystem of a recent Raspberry Pi OS release.

$ time mkdwarfs -i raspbian -o raspbian.dwarfs 23:25:14.256884 scanning raspbian 23:25:14.598902 waiting for background scanners... 23:25:16.285708 assigning directory and link inodes... 23:25:16.300842 finding duplicate files... 23:25:16.323520 saved 31.05 MiB / 1007 MiB in 1617/34582 duplicate files 23:25:16.323602 ordering 32965 inodes by similarity... 23:25:16.341961 32965 inodes ordered [18.29ms] 23:25:16.342042 assigning file inodes... 23:25:16.342326 building metadata... 23:25:16.342426 building blocks... 23:25:16.342470 saving names and links... 23:25:16.374943 updating name and link indices... 23:26:34.547856 waiting for block compression to finish... 23:26:34.548018 saving chunks... 23:26:34.552481 saving directories... 23:26:34.677199 waiting for compression to finish... 23:26:51.034506 compressed 1007 MiB to 297.3 MiB (ratio=0.295318) 23:26:51.063847 filesystem created without errors [96.81s] ⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯ waiting for block compression to finish scanned/found: 4435/4435 dirs, 5908/5908 links, 34582/34582 files original size: 1007 MiB, dedupe: 31.05 MiB (1617 files), segment: 52.66 MiB filesystem: 923 MiB in 58 blocks (46074 chunks, 32965/32965 inodes) compressed filesystem: 58 blocks/297.3 MiB written ███████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▏100% - real 1m36.865s user 14m52.770s sys 0m16.615s

Again, SquashFS uses the same compression options:

$ time mksquashfs raspbian raspbian.squashfs -comp zstd -Xcompression-level 22 Parallel mksquashfs: Using 12 processors Creating 4.0 filesystem on raspbian.squashfs, block size 131072. [===============================================================/] 38644/38644 100% Exportable Squashfs 4.0 filesystem, zstd compressed, data block size 131072 compressed data, compressed metadata, compressed fragments, compressed xattrs, compressed ids duplicates are removed Filesystem size 371931.65 Kbytes (363.21 Mbytes) 36.89% of uncompressed filesystem size (1008353.15 Kbytes) Inode table size 398565 bytes (389.22 Kbytes) 26.61% of uncompressed inode table size (1497593 bytes) Directory table size 408794 bytes (399.21 Kbytes) 42.28% of uncompressed directory table size (966980 bytes) Number of duplicate files found 1145 Number of inodes 44459 Number of files 34109 Number of fragments 3290 Number of symbolic links 5908 Number of device nodes 7 Number of fifo nodes 0 Number of socket nodes 0 Number of directories 4435 Number of ids (unique uids + gids) 18 Number of uids 5 root (0) mhx (1000) logitechmediaserver (103) shutdown (6) x2goprint (106) Number of gids 15 root (0) unknown (109) unknown (42) unknown (1000) users (100) unknown (43) tty (5) unknown (108) unknown (111) unknown (110) unknown (50) mail (12) nobody (65534) adm (4) mem (8) real 1m54.673s user 18m32.152s sys 0m2.501s

The difference in speed is almost negligible. SquashFS is just a bit slower here. In terms of compression, the difference also isn't huge:

$ ll raspbian.* *.xz -h -rw-r--r-- 1 mhx users 298M Nov 29 23:26 raspbian.dwarfs -rw-r--r-- 1 mhx users 364M Nov 29 23:31 raspbian.squashfs -rw-r--r-- 1 mhx users 297M Aug 20 12:47 2020-08-20-raspios-buster-armhf-lite.img.xz

Interestingly, xz actually can't compress the whole original image much better.

We can again try to increase the DwarFS compression level:

$ time mkdwarfs -i raspbian.dwarfs -o raspbian-9.dwarfs -l 9 --recompress 23:54:59.981488 filesystem rewritten [86.04s] ⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯⎯ filesystem: 923 MiB in 58 blocks (0 chunks, 0 inodes) compressed filesystem: 58/58 blocks/266.5 MiB written ██████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▏100% | real 1m26.084s user 15m46.619s sys 0m14.543s

Now that actually gets the DwarFS image size well below that of the xz archive:

$ ll -h raspbian-9.dwarfs *.xz -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 267M Nov 29 23:54 raspbian-9.dwarfs -rw-r--r-- 1 mhx users 297M Aug 20 12:47 2020-08-20-raspios-buster-armhf-lite.img.xz

However, if you actually build a tarball and compress that (instead of compressing the EXT4 file system), xz is, unsurprisingly, able to take the lead again:

$ time sudo tar cf - raspbian | xz -9e -vT 0 >raspbian.tar.xz 100 % 245.9 MiB / 1,012.3 MiB = 0.243 5.4 MiB/s 3:07 real 3m8.088s user 14m16.519s sys 0m5.843s $ ll -h raspbian.tar.xz -rw-r--r-- 1 mhx users 246M Nov 30 00:16 raspbian.tar.xz