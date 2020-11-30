DwarFS
A fast high compression read-only file system
Overview
DwarFS is a read-only file system with a focus on achieving very high compression ratios in particular for very redundant data.
This probably doesn't sound very exciting, because if it's redundant, it should compress well. However, I found that other read-only, compressed file systems don't do a very good job at making use of this redundancy. See here for a comparison with other compressed file systems.
DwarFS also doesn't compromise on speed and for my use cases I've found it to be on par with or perform better than SquashFS. For my primary use case, DwarFS compression is an order of magnitude better than SquashFS compression, it's 4 times faster to build the file system, it's typically faster to access files on DwarFS and it uses less CPU resources.
Distinct features of DwarFS are:
Clustering of files by similarity using a similarity hash function. This makes it easier to exploit the redundancy across file boundaries.
Segmentation analysis across file system blocks in order to reduce the size of the uncompressed file system. This saves memory when using the compressed file system and thus potentially allows for higher cache hit rates as more data can be kept in the cache.
Highly multi-threaded implementation. Both the file system creation tool as well as the FUSE driver are able to make good use of the many cores of your system.
Optional experimental Lua support to provide custom filtering and ordering functionality.
History
I started working on DwarFS in 2013 and my main use case and major motivation was that I had several hundred different versions of Perl that were taking up something around 30 gigabytes of disk space, and I was unwilling to spend more than 10% of my hard drive keeping them around for when I happened to need them.
Up until then, I had been using Cromfs for squeezing them into a manageable size. However, I was getting more and more annoyed by the time it took to build the filesystem image and, to make things worse, more often than not it was crashing after about an hour or so.
I had obviously also looked into SquashFS, but never got anywhere close to the compression rates of Cromfs.
This alone wouldn't have been enough to get me into writing DwarFS, but at around the same time, I was pretty obsessed with the recent developments and features of newer C++ standards and really wanted a C++ hobby project to work on. Also, I've wanted to do something with FUSE for quite some time. Last but not least, I had been thinking about the problem of compressed file systems for a bit and had some ideas that I definitely wanted to try.
The majority of the code was written in 2013, then I did a couple of cleanups, bugfixes and refactors every once in a while, but I never really got it to a state where I would feel happy releasing it. It was too awkward to build with its dependency on Facebook's (quite awesome) folly library and it didn't have any documentation.
Digging out the project again this year, things didn't look as grim as they used to. Folly now builds with CMake and so I just pulled it in as a submodule. Most other dependencies can be satisfied from packages that should be widely available. And I've written some rudimentary docs as well.
Building and Installing
Dependencies
DwarFS uses CMake as a build tool.
It uses both Boost and Folly, though the latter is included as a submodule since very few distributions actually offer packages for it. Folly itself has a number of dependencies, so please check here for an up-to-date list.
It also uses Facebook Thrift,
in particular the
frozen library, for storing metadata in a highly
space-efficient, memory-mappable and well defined format. It's also
included as a submodule, and we only build the compiler and a very
reduced library that contains just enough for DwarFS to work.
Other than that, DwarFS really only depends on FUSE3 and on a set of compression libraries that Folly already depends on (namely lz4, zstd and liblzma).
The dependency on googletest will be automatically resolved if you build with tests.
A good starting point for apt-based systems is probably:
# apt install \
g++ \
clang \
cmake \
make \
bison \
flex \
ronn \
pkg-config \
binutils-dev \
libboost-all-dev \
libevent-dev \
libdouble-conversion-dev \
libgoogle-glog-dev \
libgflags-dev \
libiberty-dev \
liblz4-dev \
liblzma-dev \
libzstd-dev \
libsnappy-dev \
libjemalloc-dev \
libssl-dev \
libunwind-dev \
libfmt-dev \
libfuse3-dev \
libsparsehash-dev \
zlib1g-dev
You can pick either
clang or
g++, but at least recent
clang
versions will produce substantially faster code:
$ hyperfine ./dwarfs_test-*
Benchmark #1: ./dwarfs_test-clang-O2
Time (mean ± σ): 9.425 s ± 0.049 s [User: 15.724 s, System: 0.773 s]
Range (min … max): 9.373 s … 9.523 s 10 runs
Benchmark #2: ./dwarfs_test-clang-O3
Time (mean ± σ): 9.328 s ± 0.045 s [User: 15.593 s, System: 0.791 s]
Range (min … max): 9.277 s … 9.418 s 10 runs
Benchmark #3: ./dwarfs_test-gcc-O2
Time (mean ± σ): 13.798 s ± 0.035 s [User: 20.161 s, System: 0.767 s]
Range (min … max): 13.731 s … 13.852 s 10 runs
Benchmark #4: ./dwarfs_test-gcc-O3
Time (mean ± σ): 13.223 s ± 0.034 s [User: 19.576 s, System: 0.769 s]
Range (min … max): 13.176 s … 13.278 s 10 runs
Summary
'./dwarfs_test-clang-O3' ran
1.01 ± 0.01 times faster than './dwarfs_test-clang-O2'
1.42 ± 0.01 times faster than './dwarfs_test-gcc-O3'
1.48 ± 0.01 times faster than './dwarfs_test-gcc-O2'
$ hyperfine -L prog $(echo ./mkdwarfs-* | tr ' ' ,) '{prog} --no-progress --log-level warn -i tree -o /dev/null -C null'
Benchmark #1: ./mkdwarfs-clang-O2 --no-progress --log-level warn -i tree -o /dev/null -C null
Time (mean ± σ): 4.358 s ± 0.033 s [User: 6.364 s, System: 0.622 s]
Range (min … max): 4.321 s … 4.408 s 10 runs
Benchmark #2: ./mkdwarfs-clang-O3 --no-progress --log-level warn -i tree -o /dev/null -C null
Time (mean ± σ): 4.282 s ± 0.035 s [User: 6.249 s, System: 0.623 s]
Range (min … max): 4.244 s … 4.349 s 10 runs
Benchmark #3: ./mkdwarfs-gcc-O2 --no-progress --log-level warn -i tree -o /dev/null -C null
Time (mean ± σ): 6.212 s ± 0.031 s [User: 8.185 s, System: 0.638 s]
Range (min … max): 6.159 s … 6.250 s 10 runs
Benchmark #4: ./mkdwarfs-gcc-O3 --no-progress --log-level warn -i tree -o /dev/null -C null
Time (mean ± σ): 5.740 s ± 0.037 s [User: 7.742 s, System: 0.645 s]
Range (min … max): 5.685 s … 5.796 s 10 runs
Summary
'./mkdwarfs-clang-O3 --no-progress --log-level warn -i tree -o /dev/null -C null' ran
1.02 ± 0.01 times faster than './mkdwarfs-clang-O2 --no-progress --log-level warn -i tree -o /dev/null -C null'
1.34 ± 0.01 times faster than './mkdwarfs-gcc-O3 --no-progress --log-level warn -i tree -o /dev/null -C null'
1.45 ± 0.01 times faster than './mkdwarfs-gcc-O2 --no-progress --log-level warn -i tree -o /dev/null -C null'
These measurements were made with gcc-9.3.0 and clang-10.0.1.
Building
Firstly, either clone the repository...
# git clone --recurse-submodules https://github.com/mhx/dwarfs
# cd dwarfs
...or unpack the release archive:
# tar xvf dwarfs-x.y.z.tar.bz2
# cd dwarfs-x.y.z
Once all dependencies have been installed, you can build DwarFS using:
# mkdir build
# cd build
# cmake .. -DWITH_TESTS=1
# make -j$(nproc)
If possible, try building with clang as your compiler, this will make DwarFS significantly faster. If you have both gcc and clang installed, use:
# cmake .. -DWITH_TESTS=1 -DCMAKE_C_COMPILER=clang -DCMAKE_CXX_COMPILER=clang++
To build with experimental Lua support, you need to install both
lua and
luabind. The latter isn't very well maintained and I
hope to get rid of the dependency in the future. Add
-DWITH_LUA=1
to the
cmake command line to enable Lua support.
You can then run tests with:
# make test
Installing
Installing is as easy as:
# sudo make install
Though you don't have to install the tools to play with them.
Usage
Please check out the man pages for mkdwarfs
and dwarfs.
dwarfsck will be built and installed
as well, but it's still work in progress.
The dwarfs man page also shows an example for setting up DwarFS with overlayfs in order to create a writable file system mount on top a read-only DwarFS image.
Comparison
With SquashFS
These tests were done on an Intel(R) Xeon(R) CPU D-1528 @ 1.90GHz 6 core CPU with 64 GiB of RAM. The system was mostly idle during all of the tests.
The source directory contained 1139 different Perl installations from 284 distinct releases, a total of 47.65 GiB of data in 1,927,501 files and 330,733 directories. The source directory was freshly unpacked from a tar archive to a 850 EVO 1TB SSD, so most of its contents were likely cached.
I'm using the same compression type and compression level for SquashFS that is the default setting for DwarFS:
$ time mksquashfs install perl-install.squashfs -comp zstd -Xcompression-level 22
Parallel mksquashfs: Using 12 processors
Creating 4.0 filesystem on perl-install.squashfs, block size 131072.
[=====================================================================-] 2107401/2107401 100%
Exportable Squashfs 4.0 filesystem, zstd compressed, data block size 131072
compressed data, compressed metadata, compressed fragments,
compressed xattrs, compressed ids
duplicates are removed
Filesystem size 4637597.63 Kbytes (4528.90 Mbytes)
9.29% of uncompressed filesystem size (49922299.04 Kbytes)
Inode table size 19100802 bytes (18653.13 Kbytes)
26.06% of uncompressed inode table size (73307702 bytes)
Directory table size 19128340 bytes (18680.02 Kbytes)
46.28% of uncompressed directory table size (41335540 bytes)
Number of duplicate files found 1780387
Number of inodes 2255794
Number of files 1925061
Number of fragments 28713
Number of symbolic links 0
Number of device nodes 0
Number of fifo nodes 0
Number of socket nodes 0
Number of directories 330733
Number of ids (unique uids + gids) 2
Number of uids 1
mhx (1000)
Number of gids 1
users (100)
real 69m18.427s
user 817m15.199s
sys 1m38.237s
For DwarFS, I'm sticking to the defaults:
$ time mkdwarfs -i install -o perl-install.dwarfs
23:37:00.024298 scanning install
23:37:12.510322 waiting for background scanners...
23:38:09.725996 assigning directory and link inodes...
23:38:10.059963 finding duplicate files...
23:38:19.932928 saved 28.2 GiB / 47.65 GiB in 1782826/1927501 duplicate files
23:38:19.933010 ordering 144675 inodes by similarity...
23:38:20.503470 144675 inodes ordered [570.4ms]
23:38:20.503531 assigning file inodes...
23:38:20.505981 building metadata...
23:38:20.506093 building blocks...
23:38:20.506160 saving names and links...
23:38:20.995777 updating name and link indices...
23:51:26.991376 waiting for block compression to finish...
23:51:26.991557 saving chunks...
23:51:27.017126 saving directories...
23:51:30.557777 waiting for compression to finish...
23:52:11.527350 compressed 47.65 GiB to 555.7 MiB (ratio=0.0113884)
23:52:12.026071 filesystem created without errors [912s]
waiting for block compression to finish
scanned/found: 330733/330733 dirs, 0/0 links, 1927501/1927501 files
original size: 47.65 GiB, dedupe: 28.2 GiB (1782826 files), segment: 12.42 GiB
filesystem: 7.027 GiB in 450 blocks (754024 chunks, 144675/144675 inodes)
compressed filesystem: 450 blocks/555.7 MiB written
real 15m12.095s
user 116m52.351s
sys 2m36.983s
So in this comparison,
mkdwarfs is more than 4 times faster than
mksquashfs.
In total CPU time, it's actually 7 times less CPU resources.
$ ls -l perl-install.*fs
-rw-r--r-- 1 mhx users 582654491 Nov 29 03:04 perl-install.dwarfs
-rw-r--r-- 1 mhx users 4748902400 Nov 25 00:37 perl-install.squashfs
In terms of compression ratio, the DwarFS file system is more than 8 times smaller than the SquashFS file system. With DwarFS, the content has been compressed down to 1.1% (!) of its original size.
When using identical block sizes for both file systems, the difference, quite expectedly, becomes a lot less dramatic:
$ time sudo mksquashfs install perl-install-1M.squashfs -comp zstd -Xcompression-level 22 -b 1M
real 41m55.004s
user 340m30.012s
sys 1m47.945s
$ time mkdwarfs -i install -o perl-install-1M.dwarfs -S 20
real 26m26.987s
user 245m11.438s
sys 2m29.048s
$ ll -h perl-install-1M.*
-rw-r--r-- 1 mhx users 2.8G Nov 30 10:34 perl-install-1M.dwarfs
-rw-r--r-- 1 root root 4.0G Nov 30 10:05 perl-install-1M.squashfs
But the point is that this is really where SquashFS tops out, as it doesn't support larger block sizes. And as you'll see below, the larger blocks don't necessarily negatively impact performance.
DwarFS also features an option to recompress an existing file system with
a different compression algorithm. This can be useful as it allows relatively
fast experimentation with different algorithms and options without requiring
a full rebuild of the file system. For example, recompressing the above file
system with the best possible compression (
-l 9):
$ time mkdwarfs --recompress -i perl-install.dwarfs -o perl-lzma.dwarfs -l 9
00:08:20.764694 filesystem rewritten [659.4s]
filesystem: 7.027 GiB in 450 blocks (0 chunks, 0 inodes)
compressed filesystem: 450/450 blocks/457.5 MiB written
real 10m59.538s
user 120m51.326s
sys 1m43.097s
$ ls -l perl-*.dwarfs
-rw-r--r-- 1 mhx users 582654491 Nov 29 03:04 perl-install.dwarfs
-rw-r--r-- 1 mhx users 479756881 Nov 29 03:18 perl-lzma.dwarfs
This reduces the file system size by another 18%, pushing the total compression ratio below 1%.
In terms of how fast the file system is when using it, a quick test
I've done is to freshly mount the filesystem created above and run
each of the 1139
perl executables to print their version.
$ hyperfine -c "umount mnt" -p "umount mnt; ./dwarfs perl-install.dwarfs mnt -o cachesize=1g -o workers=4; sleep 1" -P procs 5 20 -D 5 "ls -1 mnt/*/*/bin/perl5* | xargs -d $'\n' -n1 -P{procs} sh -c '\$0 -v >/dev/null'"
Benchmark #1: ls -1 mnt/*/*/bin/perl5* | xargs -d $'\n' -n1 -P5 sh -c '$0 -v >/dev/null'
Time (mean ± σ): 4.092 s ± 0.031 s [User: 2.183 s, System: 4.355 s]
Range (min … max): 4.022 s … 4.122 s 10 runs
Benchmark #2: ls -1 mnt/*/*/bin/perl5* | xargs -d $'\n' -n1 -P10 sh -c '$0 -v >/dev/null'
Time (mean ± σ): 2.698 s ± 0.027 s [User: 1.979 s, System: 3.977 s]
Range (min … max): 2.657 s … 2.732 s 10 runs
Benchmark #3: ls -1 mnt/*/*/bin/perl5* | xargs -d $'\n' -n1 -P15 sh -c '$0 -v >/dev/null'
Time (mean ± σ): 2.341 s ± 0.029 s [User: 1.883 s, System: 3.794 s]
Range (min … max): 2.303 s … 2.397 s 10 runs
Benchmark #4: ls -1 mnt/*/*/bin/perl5* | xargs -d $'\n' -n1 -P20 sh -c '$0 -v >/dev/null'
Time (mean ± σ): 2.207 s ± 0.037 s [User: 1.818 s, System: 3.673 s]
Range (min … max): 2.163 s … 2.278 s 10 runs
These timings are for initial runs on a freshly mounted file system, running 5, 10, 15 and 20 processes in parallel. 2.2 seconds means that it takes only about 2 milliseconds per Perl binary.
Following are timings for subsequent runs, both on DwarFS (at
mnt)
and the original EXT4 (at
install). DwarFS is around 15% slower here:
$ hyperfine -P procs 10 20 -D 10 -w1 "ls -1 mnt/*/*/bin/perl5* | xargs -d $'\n' -n1 -P{procs} sh -c '\$0 -v >/dev/null'" "ls -1 install/*/*/bin/perl5* | xargs -d $'\n' -n1 -P{procs} sh -c '\$0 -v >/dev/null'"
Benchmark #1: ls -1 mnt/*/*/bin/perl5* | xargs -d $'\n' -n1 -P10 sh -c '$0 -v >/dev/null'
Time (mean ± σ): 655.8 ms ± 5.5 ms [User: 1.716 s, System: 2.784 s]
Range (min … max): 647.6 ms … 664.3 ms 10 runs
Benchmark #2: ls -1 install/*/*/bin/perl5* | xargs -d $'\n' -n1 -P10 sh -c '$0 -v >/dev/null'
Time (mean ± σ): 583.9 ms ± 5.0 ms [User: 1.715 s, System: 2.773 s]
Range (min … max): 577.0 ms … 592.0 ms 10 runs
Benchmark #3: ls -1 mnt/*/*/bin/perl5* | xargs -d $'\n' -n1 -P20 sh -c '$0 -v >/dev/null'
Time (mean ± σ): 638.2 ms ± 10.7 ms [User: 1.667 s, System: 2.736 s]
Range (min … max): 629.1 ms … 658.4 ms 10 runs
Benchmark #4: ls -1 install/*/*/bin/perl5* | xargs -d $'\n' -n1 -P20 sh -c '$0 -v >/dev/null'
Time (mean ± σ): 567.0 ms ± 3.2 ms [User: 1.684 s, System: 2.719 s]
Range (min … max): 561.5 ms … 570.5 ms 10 runs
Using the lzma-compressed file system, the metrics for initial runs look considerably worse:
$ hyperfine -c "umount mnt" -p "umount mnt; ./dwarfs perl-lzma.dwarfs mnt -o cachesize=1g -o workers=4; sleep 1" -P procs 5 20 -D 5 "ls -1 mnt/*/*/bin/perl5* | xargs -d $'\n' -n1 -P{procs} sh -c '\$0 -v >/dev/null'"
Benchmark #1: ls -1 mnt/*/*/bin/perl5* | xargs -d $'\n' -n1 -P5 sh -c '$0 -v >/dev/null'
Time (mean ± σ): 20.372 s ± 0.135 s [User: 2.338 s, System: 4.511 s]
Range (min … max): 20.208 s … 20.601 s 10 runs
Benchmark #2: ls -1 mnt/*/*/bin/perl5* | xargs -d $'\n' -n1 -P10 sh -c '$0 -v >/dev/null'
Time (mean ± σ): 13.015 s ± 0.094 s [User: 2.148 s, System: 4.120 s]
Range (min … max): 12.863 s … 13.144 s 10 runs
Benchmark #3: ls -1 mnt/*/*/bin/perl5* | xargs -d $'\n' -n1 -P15 sh -c '$0 -v >/dev/null'
Time (mean ± σ): 11.533 s ± 0.058 s [User: 2.013 s, System: 3.970 s]
Range (min … max): 11.469 s … 11.649 s 10 runs
Benchmark #4: ls -1 mnt/*/*/bin/perl5* | xargs -d $'\n' -n1 -P20 sh -c '$0 -v >/dev/null'
Time (mean ± σ): 11.402 s ± 0.095 s [User: 1.906 s, System: 3.787 s]
Range (min … max): 11.297 s … 11.568 s 10 runs
So you might want to consider using zstd instead of lzma if you'd
like to optimize for file system performance. It's also the default
compression used by
mkdwarfs.
On a different system, Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-8550U CPU @ 1.80GHz, with 4 cores, I did more tests with both SquashFS and DwarFS (just because on the 6 core box my kernel didn't have support for zstd in SquashFS):
hyperfine -c 'sudo umount /tmp/perl/install' -p 'umount /tmp/perl/install; ./dwarfs perl-install.dwarfs /tmp/perl/install -o cachesize=1g -o workers=4; sleep 1' -n dwarfs-zstd "ls -1 /tmp/perl/install/*/*/bin/perl5* | xargs -d $'\n' -n1 -P20 sh -c '\$0 -v >/dev/null'" -p 'sudo umount /tmp/perl/install; sudo mount -t squashfs perl-install.squashfs /tmp/perl/install; sleep 1' -n squashfs-zstd "ls -1 /tmp/perl/install/*/*/bin/perl5* | xargs -d $'\n' -n1 -P20 sh -c '\$0 -v >/dev/null'"
Benchmark #1: dwarfs-zstd
Time (mean ± σ): 2.071 s ± 0.372 s [User: 1.727 s, System: 2.866 s]
Range (min … max): 1.711 s … 2.532 s 10 runs
Benchmark #2: squashfs-zstd
Time (mean ± σ): 3.668 s ± 0.070 s [User: 2.173 s, System: 21.287 s]
Range (min … max): 3.616 s … 3.846 s 10 runs
Summary
'dwarfs-zstd' ran
1.77 ± 0.32 times faster than 'squashfs-zstd'
So DwarFS is almost twice as fast as SquashFS. But what's more,
SquashFS also uses significantly more CPU power. However, the numbers
shown above for DwarFS obviously don't include the time spent in the
dwarfs process, so I repeated the test outside of hyperfine:
$ time ./dwarfs perl-install.dwarfs /tmp/perl/install -o cachesize=1g -o workers=4 -f
real 0m8.463s
user 0m3.821s
sys 0m2.117s
So in total, DwarFS was using 10.5 seconds of CPU time, whereas SquashFS was using 23.5 seconds, more than twice as much. Ignore the 'real' time, this is only how long it took me to unmount the file system again after mounting it.
Another real-life test was to build and test a Perl module with 624 different Perl versions in the compressed file system. The module I've used, Tie::Hash::Indexed, has an XS component that requires a C compiler to build. So this really accesses a lot of different stuff in the file system:
The
perlexecutables and its shared libraries
The Perl modules used for writing the Makefile
-
-
More Perl modules used for running the tests
I wrote a little script to be able to run multiple builds in parallel:
#!/bin/bash
set -eu
perl=$1
dir=$(echo "$perl" | cut -d/ --output-delimiter=- -f5,6)
rsync -a Tie-Hash-Indexed-0.08/ $dir/
cd $dir
$1 Makefile.PL >/dev/null 2>&1
make test >/dev/null 2>&1
cd ..
rm -rf $dir
echo $perl
The following command will run up to 8 builds in parallel on the 4 core
i7 CPU, including debug, optimized and threaded versions of all Perl
releases between 5.10.0 and 5.33.3, a total of 624
perl installations:
$ time ls -1 /tmp/perl/install/*/perl-5.??.?/bin/perl5* | sort -t / -k 8 | xargs -d $'\n' -P 8 -n 1 ./build.sh
Tests were done with a cleanly mounted file system to make sure the caches
were empty.
ccache was primed to make sure all compiler runs could be
satisfied from the cache. With SquashFS, the timing was:
real 3m17.182s
user 20m54.064s
sys 4m16.907s
And with DwarFS:
real 3m14.402s
user 19m42.984s
sys 2m49.292s
So, frankly, not much of a difference. The
dwarfs process itself used:
real 4m23.151s
user 0m25.036s
sys 0m35.216s
So again, DwarFS used less raw CPU power, but in terms of wallclock time, the difference is really marginal.
With SquashFS & xz
This test uses slightly less pathological input data: the root filesystem of a recent Raspberry Pi OS release.
$ time mkdwarfs -i raspbian -o raspbian.dwarfs
23:25:14.256884 scanning raspbian
23:25:14.598902 waiting for background scanners...
23:25:16.285708 assigning directory and link inodes...
23:25:16.300842 finding duplicate files...
23:25:16.323520 saved 31.05 MiB / 1007 MiB in 1617/34582 duplicate files
23:25:16.323602 ordering 32965 inodes by similarity...
23:25:16.341961 32965 inodes ordered [18.29ms]
23:25:16.342042 assigning file inodes...
23:25:16.342326 building metadata...
23:25:16.342426 building blocks...
23:25:16.342470 saving names and links...
23:25:16.374943 updating name and link indices...
23:26:34.547856 waiting for block compression to finish...
23:26:34.548018 saving chunks...
23:26:34.552481 saving directories...
23:26:34.677199 waiting for compression to finish...
23:26:51.034506 compressed 1007 MiB to 297.3 MiB (ratio=0.295318)
23:26:51.063847 filesystem created without errors [96.81s]
waiting for block compression to finish
scanned/found: 4435/4435 dirs, 5908/5908 links, 34582/34582 files
original size: 1007 MiB, dedupe: 31.05 MiB (1617 files), segment: 52.66 MiB
filesystem: 923 MiB in 58 blocks (46074 chunks, 32965/32965 inodes)
compressed filesystem: 58 blocks/297.3 MiB written
real 1m36.865s
user 14m52.770s
sys 0m16.615s
Again, SquashFS uses the same compression options:
$ time mksquashfs raspbian raspbian.squashfs -comp zstd -Xcompression-level 22
Parallel mksquashfs: Using 12 processors
Creating 4.0 filesystem on raspbian.squashfs, block size 131072.
[===============================================================/] 38644/38644 100%
Exportable Squashfs 4.0 filesystem, zstd compressed, data block size 131072
compressed data, compressed metadata, compressed fragments,
compressed xattrs, compressed ids
duplicates are removed
Filesystem size 371931.65 Kbytes (363.21 Mbytes)
36.89% of uncompressed filesystem size (1008353.15 Kbytes)
Inode table size 398565 bytes (389.22 Kbytes)
26.61% of uncompressed inode table size (1497593 bytes)
Directory table size 408794 bytes (399.21 Kbytes)
42.28% of uncompressed directory table size (966980 bytes)
Number of duplicate files found 1145
Number of inodes 44459
Number of files 34109
Number of fragments 3290
Number of symbolic links 5908
Number of device nodes 7
Number of fifo nodes 0
Number of socket nodes 0
Number of directories 4435
Number of ids (unique uids + gids) 18
Number of uids 5
root (0)
mhx (1000)
logitechmediaserver (103)
shutdown (6)
x2goprint (106)
Number of gids 15
root (0)
unknown (109)
unknown (42)
unknown (1000)
users (100)
unknown (43)
tty (5)
unknown (108)
unknown (111)
unknown (110)
unknown (50)
mail (12)
nobody (65534)
adm (4)
mem (8)
real 1m54.673s
user 18m32.152s
sys 0m2.501s
The difference in speed is almost negligible. SquashFS is just a bit slower here. In terms of compression, the difference also isn't huge:
$ ll raspbian.* *.xz -h
-rw-r--r-- 1 mhx users 298M Nov 29 23:26 raspbian.dwarfs
-rw-r--r-- 1 mhx users 364M Nov 29 23:31 raspbian.squashfs
-rw-r--r-- 1 mhx users 297M Aug 20 12:47 2020-08-20-raspios-buster-armhf-lite.img.xz
Interestingly,
xz actually can't compress the whole original image
much better.
We can again try to increase the DwarFS compression level:
$ time mkdwarfs -i raspbian.dwarfs -o raspbian-9.dwarfs -l 9 --recompress
23:54:59.981488 filesystem rewritten [86.04s]
filesystem: 923 MiB in 58 blocks (0 chunks, 0 inodes)
compressed filesystem: 58/58 blocks/266.5 MiB written
real 1m26.084s
user 15m46.619s
sys 0m14.543s
Now that actually gets the DwarFS image size well below that of the
xz archive:
$ ll -h raspbian-9.dwarfs *.xz
-rw-r--r-- 1 root root 267M Nov 29 23:54 raspbian-9.dwarfs
-rw-r--r-- 1 mhx users 297M Aug 20 12:47 2020-08-20-raspios-buster-armhf-lite.img.xz
However, if you actually build a tarball and compress that (instead of
compressing the EXT4 file system),
xz is, unsurprisingly, able to take
the lead again:
$ time sudo tar cf - raspbian | xz -9e -vT 0 >raspbian.tar.xz
100 % 245.9 MiB / 1,012.3 MiB = 0.243 5.4 MiB/s 3:07
real 3m8.088s
user 14m16.519s
sys 0m5.843s
$ ll -h raspbian.tar.xz
-rw-r--r-- 1 mhx users 246M Nov 30 00:16 raspbian.tar.xz
In summary, DwarFS can get pretty close to an
xz compressed tarball
in terms of size. It's also about twice as fast to build the file
system than to build the tarball. At the same time, SquashFS really
isn't that much worse. It's really the cases where you know upfront
that your data is highly redundant where DwarFS can play out its full
strength.