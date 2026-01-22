A fast and friendly Rust TUI for managing QEMU/KVM virtual machines. Discover, create, organize, launch, and manage VMs with an intuitive interface.
Para-virtualized 3D acceleration works with NVIDIA GPUs in VMs created by
vm-curator! Huzzah!
This was extensively tested by the developer on an RTX-4090 in Arch Linux using NVIDIA driver 590.48.01. The guest OS still has to support QEMU 3D-accelleration.
(virtio-vga-gl with gl=on.) Note this is not the same as full GPU Passthrough (the kind requiring multiple GPUs and/or jumping through many, many hoops.) Support for full GPU passthrough is being worked on.
VM Discovery & Organization
- Automatically scans your VM library for directories containing
launch.shscripts
- Hierarchical organization by OS family (Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD, etc.)
- Parses QEMU launch scripts to extract configuration (emulator, memory, CPU, VGA, audio, disks)
- Smart categorization based on configurable hierarchy patterns
VM Creation Wizard
- 5-step guided wizard for creating new VMs
- 50+ pre-configured OS profiles with optimal QEMU settings
- Automatic UEFI firmware detection across Linux distributions (Arch, Debian, Fedora, NixOS, etc.)
- ISO file browser for selecting installation media
- Configurable disk size, memory, CPU cores, and QEMU options
- Support for custom OS entries with user metadata
Snapshot Management
- Create, restore, and delete snapshots for qcow2 disk images
- Visual snapshot list with timestamps and sizes
- Background operations with progress feedback
Launch Script Editor
- Edit
launch.shscripts directly in the TUI
- Syntax-aware display with line numbers
- Automatic QEMU configuration re-parsing after saves
USB Passthrough
- USB device enumeration via libudev
- Select devices for passthrough to VMs
- Persistent passthrough configuration
Additional Features
- Vim-style navigation (j/k, arrows, mouse)
- Search and filter VMs
- Multiple boot modes (normal, install, custom ISO)
- OS metadata with historical blurbs and fun facts
- ASCII art logos for classic operating systems
- Configurable settings with persistence
VM Curator (QEMU VM Library in ~/vm-space)
┌─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ ┌─────────────────────────┐ ┌────────────────────────────────────┐ │
│ │ VMs (35) │ │ _ _ _ _ │ │
│ │ ────────────────────── │ │ | | | (_) | | │ │
│ │ 🪟 Microsoft │ │ | |/\| |_ _ __ __| | ___ │ │
│ │ ▼ DOS │ │ \ /\ / | '_ \ / _` |/ _ \ │ │
│ │ > MS-DOS 6.22 [*] │ │ \/ \/|_|_| |_|\__,_|\___/ │ │
│ │ > Windows 3.11 │ │ │ │
│ │ ▼ Windows 9x │ │ Windows 95 OSR2.5 │ │
│ │ > Windows 95 │ │ Microsoft | August 1995 | i386 │ │
│ │ > Windows 98 │ │ │ │
│ │ 🐧 Linux │ │ The OS that changed everything │ │
│ │ ▼ Debian-based │ │ with the Start Menu, taskbar, │ │
│ │ > Debian 12 │ │ and 32-bit computing for all. │ │
│ │ > Ubuntu 24.04 │ │ │ │
│ └─────────────────────────┘ └────────────────────────────────────┘ │
├─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ [Enter] Launch [m] Manage [c] Create [s] Settings [?] Help │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Prerequisites
- Rust 1.70+
- QEMU (
qemu-system-*binaries)
- libudev-dev (Debian/Ubuntu) or libudev (Arch/Fedora)
cd vm-curator
cargo build --release
The binary will be at
target/release/vm-curator.
vm-curator
# List all VMs
vm-curator list
# Launch a VM
vm-curator launch windows-95
vm-curator launch windows-95 --install # Boot in install mode
vm-curator launch windows-95 --cdrom /path/to/image.iso
# View VM configuration
vm-curator info windows-95
# Manage snapshots
vm-curator snapshot windows-95 list
vm-curator snapshot windows-95 create my-snapshot
vm-curator snapshot windows-95 restore my-snapshot
vm-curator snapshot windows-95 delete my-snapshot
# List available QEMU emulators
vm-curator emulators
|Key
|Action
|
j/k or
Down/Up
|Navigate VM list
|
Enter
|Launch selected VM
|
m
|Open management menu
|
c
|Open VM creation wizard
|
s
|Open settings
|
/
|Search/filter VMs
|
?
|Show help
|
PgUp/PgDn
|Scroll info panel
|
Esc
|Back / Cancel
|
q
|Quit
|Key
|Action
|
Enter
|Select menu option
|
e
|Edit launch script
|
u
|Configure USB passthrough
|Key
|Action
|
Tab /
Shift+Tab
|Next/previous field
|
Enter
|Select / Continue
|
n
|Next step
|
p
|Previous step
|
Esc
|Cancel wizard
Settings are stored in
~/.config/vm-curator/config.toml and can be edited via the Settings screen (
s key).
# VM library location
vm_library_path = "~/vm-space"
# Default values for new VMs
default_memory_mb = 4096
default_cpu_cores = 2
default_disk_size_gb = 64
default_display = "gtk" # gtk, sdl, spice
default_enable_kvm = true
# Behavior
confirm_before_launch = true
VMs are expected in your library directory (default
~/vm-space/) with this structure:
~/vm-space/
├── windows-95/
│ ├── launch.sh # QEMU launch script (required)
│ └── disk.qcow2 # Disk image (qcow2 recommended for snapshots)
├── linux-debian/
│ ├── launch.sh
│ ├── disk.qcow2
│ └── install.iso # Optional: installation media
└── macos-tiger/
├── launch.sh
└── disk.qcow2
The
launch.sh script should invoke QEMU. VM Curator parses this script to extract configuration and can generate new scripts via the creation wizard.
The creation wizard includes pre-configured profiles for 50+ operating systems:
Microsoft: DOS, Windows 3.x, 95, 98, ME, 2000, XP, Vista, 7, 8, 10, 11, Server editions
Apple: Classic Mac OS (System 6-9), Mac OS X (10.4-10.15), macOS (11+)
Linux: Arch, Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora, openSUSE, Mint, CentOS, RHEL, Gentoo, Slackware, Alpine, NixOS, Void, EndeavourOS, Manjaro, and more
BSD: FreeBSD, OpenBSD, NetBSD, DragonFly BSD
Unix: Solaris, OpenIndiana, illumos
Other: Haiku, ReactOS, FreeDOS, Plan 9, Minix, TempleOS
Each profile includes optimal QEMU settings for that OS (emulator, machine type, VGA, audio, network, etc.).
OS Information: Override or add OS metadata in
~/.config/vm-curator/metadata/:
# ~/.config/vm-curator/metadata/my-os.toml
[my-custom-os]
name = "My Custom OS"
publisher = "My Company"
release_date = "2024-01-01"
architecture = "x86_64"
[my-custom-os.blurb]
short = "A brief description"
long = "A longer description with history and details."
[my-custom-os.fun_facts]
facts = ["Fact 1", "Fact 2"]
ASCII Art: Add custom ASCII art in
~/.config/vm-curator/ascii/.
QEMU Profiles: Override profiles in
~/.config/vm-curator/qemu_profiles.toml.
- Runtime: QEMU, qemu-img (for snapshots), libudev
- Build: Rust 1.70+, libudev-dev
VM Curator automatically detects OVMF/UEFI firmware paths across Linux distributions:
- Arch Linux:
/usr/share/edk2/x64/OVMF_CODE.4m.fd
- Debian/Ubuntu:
/usr/share/OVMF/OVMF_CODE.fd
- Fedora/RHEL:
/usr/share/edk2/ovmf/OVMF_CODE.fd
- NixOS: Multiple search paths supported
- And more...
Contributions are welcome! If you find a bug or have an idea for an improvement, feel free to open an issue or submit a Pull Request.
Help Wanted: ASCII Art
As a TUI application,
vm-curator relies on visual flair to stand out. I am specifically looking for help with:
- Logo/Banner Art: A cool ASCII banner for the startup screen.
- Iconography: Small, recognizable ASCII/block character icons for the TUI menus (e.g., stylized hard drives, network cards, or GPU icons).
If you have a knack for terminal aesthetics, your PRs are highly appreciated!
vm-curator was built to solve a specific, painful problem: getting high-performance, 3D-accelerated Linux VMs (via QEMU) without the overhead and complexity of
libvirt or
virt-manager.
This is a personal passion project that I am sharing with the community. While I use this tool daily and will fix critical bugs as I encounter them, please note:
- Development Pace: This project is maintained in my spare time. Feature requests will be considered but are not guaranteed.
- The "As-Is" Philosophy: The goal is a lean, transparent TUI. I prioritize stability and performance over comprehensive enterprise feature parity.
If this tool saved you time or helped you get 3D Acceleration working without having to resort to passthrough:
If you'd like to say thanks, you can support the project below. Donations are a "thank you" for existing work, not a payment for future support.
- GitHub Sponsors: Best for one-time contributions (Goes to the RTX-Pro 6000 fund!)
- Ko-fi: Buy me a coffee (or a generic energy drink).
MIT