A fast and friendly Rust TUI for managing QEMU/KVM virtual machines. Discover, create, organize, launch, and manage VMs with an intuitive interface.

Important Launch Note

Para-virtualized 3D acceleration works with NVIDIA GPUs in VMs created by vm-curator ! Huzzah!

This was extensively tested by the developer on an RTX-4090 in Arch Linux using NVIDIA driver 590.48.01. The guest OS still has to support QEMU 3D-accelleration. (virtio-vga-gl with gl=on.) Note this is not the same as full GPU Passthrough (the kind requiring multiple GPUs and/or jumping through many, many hoops.) Support for full GPU passthrough is being worked on.

Features

VM Discovery & Organization

Automatically scans your VM library for directories containing launch.sh scripts

scripts Hierarchical organization by OS family (Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD, etc.)

Parses QEMU launch scripts to extract configuration (emulator, memory, CPU, VGA, audio, disks)

Smart categorization based on configurable hierarchy patterns

VM Creation Wizard

5-step guided wizard for creating new VMs

50+ pre-configured OS profiles with optimal QEMU settings

Automatic UEFI firmware detection across Linux distributions (Arch, Debian, Fedora, NixOS, etc.)

ISO file browser for selecting installation media

Configurable disk size, memory, CPU cores, and QEMU options

Support for custom OS entries with user metadata

Snapshot Management

Create, restore, and delete snapshots for qcow2 disk images

Visual snapshot list with timestamps and sizes

Background operations with progress feedback

Launch Script Editor

Edit launch.sh scripts directly in the TUI

scripts directly in the TUI Syntax-aware display with line numbers

Automatic QEMU configuration re-parsing after saves

USB Passthrough

USB device enumeration via libudev

Select devices for passthrough to VMs

Persistent passthrough configuration

Additional Features

Vim-style navigation (j/k, arrows, mouse)

Search and filter VMs

Multiple boot modes (normal, install, custom ISO)

OS metadata with historical blurbs and fun facts

ASCII art logos for classic operating systems

Configurable settings with persistence

Screenshots

VM Curator (QEMU VM Library in ~/vm-space) ┌─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ ┌─────────────────────────┐ ┌────────────────────────────────────┐ │ │ │ VMs (35) │ │ _ _ _ _ │ │ │ │ ────────────────────── │ │ | | | (_) | | │ │ │ │ 🪟 Microsoft │ │ | |/\| |_ _ __ __| | ___ │ │ │ │ ▼ DOS │ │ \ /\ / | '_ \ / _` |/ _ \ │ │ │ │ > MS-DOS 6.22 [*] │ │ \/ \/|_|_| |_|\__,_|\___/ │ │ │ │ > Windows 3.11 │ │ │ │ │ │ ▼ Windows 9x │ │ Windows 95 OSR2.5 │ │ │ │ > Windows 95 │ │ Microsoft | August 1995 | i386 │ │ │ │ > Windows 98 │ │ │ │ │ │ 🐧 Linux │ │ The OS that changed everything │ │ │ │ ▼ Debian-based │ │ with the Start Menu, taskbar, │ │ │ │ > Debian 12 │ │ and 32-bit computing for all. │ │ │ │ > Ubuntu 24.04 │ │ │ │ │ └─────────────────────────┘ └────────────────────────────────────┘ │ ├─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ [Enter] Launch [m] Manage [c] Create [s] Settings [?] Help │ └─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

Installation

Prerequisites

Rust 1.70+

QEMU ( qemu-system-* binaries)

binaries) libudev-dev (Debian/Ubuntu) or libudev (Arch/Fedora)

cd vm-curator cargo build --release

The binary will be at target/release/vm-curator .

Usage

TUI Mode (default)

vm-curator

CLI Commands

# List all VMs vm-curator list # Launch a VM vm-curator launch windows-95 vm-curator launch windows-95 --install # Boot in install mode vm-curator launch windows-95 --cdrom /path/to/image.iso # View VM configuration vm-curator info windows-95 # Manage snapshots vm-curator snapshot windows-95 list vm-curator snapshot windows-95 create my-snapshot vm-curator snapshot windows-95 restore my-snapshot vm-curator snapshot windows-95 delete my-snapshot # List available QEMU emulators vm-curator emulators

Key Bindings

Main Menu

Key Action j/k or Down/Up Navigate VM list Enter Launch selected VM m Open management menu c Open VM creation wizard s Open settings / Search/filter VMs ? Show help PgUp/PgDn Scroll info panel Esc Back / Cancel q Quit

VM Management

Key Action Enter Select menu option e Edit launch script u Configure USB passthrough

Create Wizard

Key Action Tab / Shift+Tab Next/previous field Enter Select / Continue n Next step p Previous step Esc Cancel wizard

Configuration

Settings are stored in ~/.config/vm-curator/config.toml and can be edited via the Settings screen ( s key).

# VM library location vm_library_path = " ~/vm-space " # Default values for new VMs default_memory_mb = 4096 default_cpu_cores = 2 default_disk_size_gb = 64 default_display = " gtk " # gtk, sdl, spice default_enable_kvm = true # Behavior confirm_before_launch = true

VM Library Structure

VMs are expected in your library directory (default ~/vm-space/ ) with this structure:

~/vm-space/ ├── windows-95/ │ ├── launch.sh # QEMU launch script (required) │ └── disk.qcow2 # Disk image (qcow2 recommended for snapshots) ├── linux-debian/ │ ├── launch.sh │ ├── disk.qcow2 │ └── install.iso # Optional: installation media └── macos-tiger/ ├── launch.sh └── disk.qcow2

The launch.sh script should invoke QEMU. VM Curator parses this script to extract configuration and can generate new scripts via the creation wizard.

OS Profiles

The creation wizard includes pre-configured profiles for 50+ operating systems:

Microsoft: DOS, Windows 3.x, 95, 98, ME, 2000, XP, Vista, 7, 8, 10, 11, Server editions

Apple: Classic Mac OS (System 6-9), Mac OS X (10.4-10.15), macOS (11+)

Linux: Arch, Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora, openSUSE, Mint, CentOS, RHEL, Gentoo, Slackware, Alpine, NixOS, Void, EndeavourOS, Manjaro, and more

BSD: FreeBSD, OpenBSD, NetBSD, DragonFly BSD

Unix: Solaris, OpenIndiana, illumos

Other: Haiku, ReactOS, FreeDOS, Plan 9, Minix, TempleOS

Each profile includes optimal QEMU settings for that OS (emulator, machine type, VGA, audio, network, etc.).

Metadata Customization

OS Information: Override or add OS metadata in ~/.config/vm-curator/metadata/ :

# ~/.config/vm-curator/metadata/my-os.toml [ my-custom-os ] name = " My Custom OS " publisher = " My Company " release_date = " 2024-01-01 " architecture = " x86_64 " [ my-custom-os . blurb ] short = " A brief description " long = " A longer description with history and details. " [ my-custom-os . fun_facts ] facts = [ " Fact 1 " , " Fact 2 " ]

ASCII Art: Add custom ASCII art in ~/.config/vm-curator/ascii/ .

QEMU Profiles: Override profiles in ~/.config/vm-curator/qemu_profiles.toml .

Dependencies

Runtime : QEMU, qemu-img (for snapshots), libudev

: QEMU, qemu-img (for snapshots), libudev Build: Rust 1.70+, libudev-dev

Cross-Distribution Compatibility

VM Curator automatically detects OVMF/UEFI firmware paths across Linux distributions:

Arch Linux: /usr/share/edk2/x64/OVMF_CODE.4m.fd

Debian/Ubuntu: /usr/share/OVMF/OVMF_CODE.fd

Fedora/RHEL: /usr/share/edk2/ovmf/OVMF_CODE.fd

NixOS: Multiple search paths supported

And more...

🤝 Contributing

Contributions are welcome! If you find a bug or have an idea for an improvement, feel free to open an issue or submit a Pull Request.

Help Wanted: ASCII Art As a TUI application, vm-curator relies on visual flair to stand out. I am specifically looking for help with:

Logo/Banner Art: A cool ASCII banner for the startup screen.

A cool ASCII banner for the startup screen. Iconography: Small, recognizable ASCII/block character icons for the TUI menus (e.g., stylized hard drives, network cards, or GPU icons).

If you have a knack for terminal aesthetics, your PRs are highly appreciated!

☕ Support & Maintenance Status

vm-curator was built to solve a specific, painful problem: getting high-performance, 3D-accelerated Linux VMs (via QEMU) without the overhead and complexity of libvirt or virt-manager .

This is a personal passion project that I am sharing with the community. While I use this tool daily and will fix critical bugs as I encounter them, please note:

Development Pace: This project is maintained in my spare time. Feature requests will be considered but are not guaranteed.

This project is maintained in my spare time. Feature requests will be considered but are not guaranteed. The "As-Is" Philosophy: The goal is a lean, transparent TUI. I prioritize stability and performance over comprehensive enterprise feature parity.

If this tool saved you time or helped you get 3D Acceleration working without having to resort to passthrough:

If you'd like to say thanks, you can support the project below. Donations are a "thank you" for existing work, not a payment for future support.

GitHub Sponsors: Best for one-time contributions (Goes to the RTX-Pro 6000 fund!)

Best for one-time contributions (Goes to the RTX-Pro 6000 fund!) Ko-fi: Buy me a coffee (or a generic energy drink).

License

MIT