_ _ | | | |_ _ _ __ _ _ _ __ __ _ | |_| | | | | '_ \| | | | '__/ _` | | _ | |_| | |_) | |_| | | | (_| | |_| |_|\__, | .__/ \__,_|_| \__,_| |___/|_| Run models too big for your Mac's memory

Hypura is a storage-tier-aware LLM inference scheduler for Apple Silicon. It places model tensors across GPU, RAM, and NVMe tiers based on access patterns, bandwidth costs, and hardware capabilities — enabling models that exceed physical memory to run without crashing the system.

Run a 31 GB Mixtral 8x7B on a 32 GB Mac Mini at 2.2 tok/s. A 40 GB Llama 70B at 0.3 tok/s. Vanilla llama.cpp crashes on both.

Why does this matter?

Consumer hardware (MacBook Pro, Mac Studio) ships with fast unified memory and NVMe storage, but limited capacity. A 32 GB M1 Max cannot naively load a 40 GB model — the OS will swap-thrash until the OOM killer intervenes.

Hypura solves this by understanding the model architecture:

Norms and embeddings are tiny but accessed every token — pinned to GPU

are tiny but accessed every token — pinned to GPU MoE expert routing exploits sparsity — only 2 of 8 experts fire per token. Router interception identifies selected experts in the eval callback, then loads only the needed expert strides from NVMe (75% I/O reduction). A neuron cache tracks loaded expert slices across tokens, achieving 99.5% hit rate from temporal locality. Co-activation tracking predicts which experts will fire next for speculative prefetch.

exploits sparsity — only 2 of 8 experts fire per token. Router interception identifies selected experts in the eval callback, then loads only the needed expert strides from NVMe (75% I/O reduction). A neuron cache tracks loaded expert slices across tokens, achieving 99.5% hit rate from temporal locality. Co-activation tracking predicts which experts will fire next for speculative prefetch. Dense FFN weights (gate, up, down — ~60% of model size) stream from NVMe through a dynamically-sized pool buffer while attention + norms stay GPU-resident. Prefetch lookahead depth scales automatically with available memory.

The result: models that would crash your machine under naive mmap become runnable. Models that fit in memory run at full Metal GPU speed with zero overhead.

How it works

Hypura reads the GGUF file, profiles your hardware (GPU working set, RAM, NVMe bandwidth), and solves a placement optimization that assigns every tensor to a tier:

GPU (Metal) — Attention layers, norms, embeddings. Fastest access, limited by recommendedMaxWorkingSetSize .

— Attention layers, norms, embeddings. Fastest access, limited by . RAM — Overflow layers that don't fit in the GPU working set. Accessed via mmap.

— Overflow layers that don't fit in the GPU working set. Accessed via mmap. NVMe — Remaining layers loaded on-demand via direct I/O ( F_NOCACHE + pread ), prefetched ahead of the forward pass.

Hypura selects the best inference mode automatically based on model size, architecture, and available memory:

Full-resident — Model fits in GPU+RAM. No NVMe I/O. Full Metal speed.

— Model fits in GPU+RAM. No NVMe I/O. Full Metal speed. Expert-streaming — For MoE models (Mixtral). Only non-expert tensors (~1 GB) stay on GPU. Expert tensors stream from NVMe through a pool buffer on demand, with a neuron cache (99.5% hit rate) that eliminates most I/O after warmup.

— For MoE models (Mixtral). Only non-expert tensors (~1 GB) stay on GPU. Expert tensors stream from NVMe through a pool buffer on demand, with a neuron cache (99.5% hit rate) that eliminates most I/O after warmup. Dense FFN-streaming — For dense models too large for GPU (Llama 70B). Attention + norms stay on GPU (~8 GB). FFN tensors (~32 GB) stream from NVMe through a dynamically-sized pool buffer, with scaled prefetch lookahead.

Pool buffer size, prefetch depth, and memory budgets are computed automatically from your hardware profile — no manual tuning needed.

Performance

All benchmarks on M1 Max, 32 GB unified memory, ~5.1 GB/s NVMe sequential read.

Model Size GPU NVMe Mode Hypura llama.cpp Notes Qwen 2.5 14B Q4_K_M 8.4 GB 8.4 GB — full-resident 21 tok/s ~21 tok/s Fits in GPU; no overhead Mixtral 8x7B Q5_K_M 30.9 GB 1.1 GB 29.8 GB expert-streaming 2.2 tok/s OOM All layers on Metal; 99.5% cache hit rate Llama 3.3 70B Q4_K_M 39.6 GB 7.8 GB 31.8 GB dense-FFN-streaming 0.3 tok/s OOM All layers on Metal; dynamic 24-slot pool, 7-layer prefetch

Key takeaway: For models that fit in memory, Hypura adds zero overhead. For models that don't fit, Hypura is the difference between "runs" and "crashes." Expert-streaming on Mixtral achieves usable interactive speeds by keeping only non-expert tensors on GPU and exploiting MoE sparsity (only 2/8 experts fire per token). Dense FFN-streaming extends this to non-MoE models like Llama 70B. Pool sizes and prefetch depth scale automatically with available memory.

Install

Hypura builds from source with Cargo. You'll need Rust 1.75+ and CMake (for the vendored llama.cpp).

git clone --recurse-submodules https://github.com/hypura/hypura.git cd hypura cargo build --release

The binary is at target/release/hypura .

Homebrew tap coming soon.

Quick start

# Profile your hardware (runs once, cached) hypura profile # Run inference on a GGUF model hypura run ./model.gguf --prompt " Hello, world " # Interactive chat hypura run ./model.gguf --interactive # Benchmark: Hypura scheduling vs naive baseline hypura bench ./model.gguf # Inspect model placement plan without loading hypura inspect ./model.gguf

Start with --max-tokens 10 on untested models before scaling up.

Ollama-compatible server

Hypura exposes an Ollama-compatible HTTP API, making it a drop-in replacement for any tool that talks to Ollama — including OpenClaw.

hypura serve ./model.gguf # Hypura serving Mixtral 8x7B Instruct v0.1 # Endpoint: http://127.0.0.1:8080 # Ollama-compatible API: /api/generate, /api/chat, /api/tags

Endpoints

Endpoint Description GET / Health check GET /api/tags List loaded model GET /api/version Server version POST /api/show Model metadata POST /api/generate Text completion (streaming NDJSON or single response) POST /api/chat Chat completion (streaming NDJSON or single response)

Usage with OpenClaw

Point OpenClaw at Hypura by setting the Ollama base URL in ~/.openclaw/openclaw.json :

{ "models" : { "providers" : { "ollama" : { "baseUrl" : " http://127.0.0.1:8080 " , "api" : " ollama " } } } }

Or via the CLI:

openclaw config set models.providers.ollama.baseUrl " http://127.0.0.1:8080 "

Hypura speaks native Ollama protocol ( /api/chat with NDJSON streaming), so no compatibility shims are needed.

Server options

hypura serve <MODEL> [OPTIONS] Options: --host <HOST> Host to bind to [default: 127.0.0.1] --port <PORT> Port to bind to [default: 8080] --context <N> Maximum context length [default: 4096]

Architecture

Hypura is a Cargo workspace with two crates:

hypura — Main binary and library. CLI in src/main.rs , all logic in src/lib.rs modules.

— Main binary and library. CLI in , all logic in modules. hypura-sys — FFI bindings to llama.cpp (vendored at vendor/llama.cpp/ , built via CMake).

Key modules

Module Purpose scheduler/placement.rs LP + greedy tensor placement across GPU/RAM/NVMe tiers compute/inference.rs Inference engine: generate_blocking , generate_with_nvme_scheduling , server-oriented load_model / generate_from_loaded compute/nvme_backend.rs Custom GGML buffer type, pool-based expert/FFN streaming, neuron cache, eval callback server/routes.rs Axum HTTP handlers for Ollama-compatible API profiler/ Hardware detection (CPU, GPU, memory bandwidth, NVMe throughput) cli/bench.rs A/B benchmark harness model/tensor_role.rs Tensor classification for placement scoring (norms, attention, MoE experts)

FAQ

Will this kill my SSD?

No. Hypura only reads from your SSD during inference — it never writes to it.

SSD wear is caused by write cycles (program/erase cycles on NAND flash cells). Reads do not degrade flash cells. Hypura's entire NVMe I/O path uses read-only pread() calls with F_NOCACHE to stream tensor weights from the GGUF file into RAM/GPU memory pools, where all computation happens. The SSD is used as cold storage, not as working memory.

The only writes Hypura performs are negligible: benchmark result JSON files (~KB), co-activation statistics (~KB to ~/.hypura/ ), and the one-time hypura optimize command if you choose to run it. Normal inference generates zero SSD writes.

Safety notes

bench --baseline is blocked when the model exceeds RAM minus 4 GB headroom. Use --force to override at your own risk.

is blocked when the model exceeds RAM minus 4 GB headroom. Use to override at your own risk. Always start with --max-tokens 10 on untested models.

on untested models. Test models belong in ./test-models/ (not checked in).

License

MIT

Ethics

I feel morally obligated to say I did not write the code in this repository myself. This project is an exploration of using LLMs to carry out tasks based on my direction. The majority of prompts I used to get here were derived using the socratic method, genuine curiosity, and a hunch that NVMe supporting inference is underutilized despite being a (slow but) perfectly valid form of memory.