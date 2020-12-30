Обход блокировок Рунета для Google Chrome
Repositories
-
generated-pac-scripts
Here we store PAC-scripts generated by servers
-
pac-script-generator
Script to run on a server to generate Anticensority PAC-script
-
runet-censorship-bypass
Chromium extension for bypassing censorship in Russia
-
-
address-to-category-via-dns
Query hostname or ip from a dns server and get categories info (similar to dnsbl)
-
for-testing
For testing code that works with GitHub API
-
discussions
Обсуждение проектов «Антицензорити» и «Антизапрет»
-
about-pac-scripts
What we know about PAC scripts
-
anticensority.github.io
Site for anticensorship tools
-
benched-pac-scripts
Code for comparing performance of different PAC-scripts
-
pac-scripts-selenium-benchmark
Bench your PAC scripts with Selenium and Chrome Beta
-
configurable-pac-scripts
PAC scripts that may be configured
Top languagesJavaScript Go HTML
Most used topics
Loading…
People
This organization has no public members. You must be a member to see who’s a part of this organization.