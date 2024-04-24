Skip to content

wrangler@3.52.0
Compare
Choose a tag to compare
@workers-devprod workers-devprod released this 24 Apr 13:34
· 41 commits to main since this release
wrangler@3.52.0
fc03c10
This commit was created on GitHub.com and signed with GitHub’s verified signature.
GPG key ID: B5690EEEBB952194
Learn about vigilant mode.

Minor Changes

  • #5666 81d9615 Thanks @CarmenPopoviciu! - fix: Fix Pages config validation around Durable Objects

    Today Pages cannot deploy Durable Objects itself. For this reason it is mandatory that when declaring Durable Objects bindings in the config file, the script_name is specified. We are currently not failing validation if
    script_name is not specified but we should. These changes fix that.

Patch Changes

  • #5610 24840f6 Thanks @SuperchupuDev! - Mark ts-json-schema-generator as a dev dependency

  • #5669 a7e36d5 Thanks @dario-piotrowicz! - fix: fix broken Durable Object local proxying (when no cf property is present)

    A regression was introduced in wrangler 3.46.0 (#5215)
    which made it so that missing Request#cf properties are serialized as "undefined", this in turn
    throws a syntax parse error when such values are parsed via JSON.parse breaking the communication
    with Durable Object local proxies. Fix such issue by serializing missing Request#cf properties as
    "{}" instead.

  • #5616 c6312b5 Thanks @webbertakken! - fix: broken link to durable object migrations docs

  • #5482 1b7739e Thanks @DaniFoldi! - docs: show new Discord url everywhere for consistency. The old URL still works, but https://discord.cloudflare.com is preferred.

  • Updated dependencies [3a0d735, 1b7739e]:

    • miniflare@3.20240419.0
    • @cloudflare/kv-asset-handler@0.3.2
Assets 2