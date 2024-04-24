wrangler@3.52.0
Minor Changes
-
#5666
81d9615Thanks @CarmenPopoviciu! - fix: Fix Pages config validation around Durable Objects
Today Pages cannot deploy Durable Objects itself. For this reason it is mandatory that when declaring Durable Objects bindings in the config file, the
script_nameis specified. We are currently not failing validation if
script_nameis not specified but we should. These changes fix that.
Patch Changes
-
#5610
24840f6Thanks @SuperchupuDev! - Mark
ts-json-schema-generatoras a dev dependency
-
#5669
a7e36d5Thanks @dario-piotrowicz! - fix: fix broken Durable Object local proxying (when no
cfproperty is present)
A regression was introduced in wrangler 3.46.0 (#5215)
which made it so that missing
Request#cfproperties are serialized as
"undefined", this in turn
throws a syntax parse error when such values are parsed via
JSON.parsebreaking the communication
with Durable Object local proxies. Fix such issue by serializing missing
Request#cfproperties as
"{}"instead.
-
#5616
c6312b5Thanks @webbertakken! - fix: broken link to durable object migrations docs
-
#5482
1b7739eThanks @DaniFoldi! - docs: show new Discord url everywhere for consistency. The old URL still works, but https://discord.cloudflare.com is preferred.
-
Updated dependencies [
3a0d735,
1b7739e]:
- miniflare@3.20240419.0
- @cloudflare/kv-asset-handler@0.3.2