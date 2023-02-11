Skip to content

iptv-org/awesome-iptv

master
Switch branches/tags

Name already in use

A tag already exists with the provided branch name. Many Git commands accept both tag and branch names, so creating this branch may cause unexpected behavior. Are you sure you want to create this branch?
3 branches 0 tags
Code

Latest commit

@freearhey
freearhey Merge pull request #157 from Ahmed-Zamouche/patch-1
a3d4e4b Feb 11, 2023
Merge pull request #157 from Ahmed-Zamouche/patch-1 
Add terminal player written in python for  linux
a3d4e4b

Git stats

Files

Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
Type
Name
Latest commit message
Commit time
README.md
Merge pull request #157 from Ahmed-Zamouche/patch-1
February 11, 2023 08:14
Awesome IPTV Contents Apps Web Windows macOS Linux iOS Android Smart TV Apple TV Xbox Google Chrome Providers Paid Free Channel data sources EPG Sources Tools Streamlink Proxy Contribution License

README.md

Awesome IPTV

A curated list of resources related to IPTV.

Contents

Apps

Applications with support of IPTV streams.

Web

  • Jackal - Watch live tv from your browser with the help of Next application.
  • IPTV Player - Open-source Flutter app that allows you to watch publicly accessible streams from within your browser.
  • WhatsUp TV - Player for IPTV (.m3u) playlists.
  • IPTV Stream - Watch IPTV online.
  • TVPeer - Watch Peer to Peer (P2P) IPTV online from your browser.
  • World TV Mobile - Search for the channel you prefer to tune in and stream in one click.
  • IPTVnator - Open-source and cross-platform IPTV player application with multiple features, such as support of m3u and m3u8 playlists, favorites, TV archive/catchup and more.
  • VidGrid - News channel focused multiviewer with support for live m3u8 playlists, YouTube and Twitch streams with one-click audio switching.

Windows

  • VLC for Windows - Free and open-source portable cross-platform media player.
  • Kodi - Free cross-platform media player with library support.
  • MPC-HC - Free and open-source video and audio player for Windows.
  • PotPlayer - Free media player for Windows.
  • IPTVnator - Free cross-platform IPTV streaming application with multiple features such as favorites, EPG, TV archive etc.
  • termv - A terminal IPTV player written in bash.

macOS

  • VLC for Mac OS X - Free and open-source portable cross-platform media player.
  • IINA - Modern media player for macOS.
  • Elmedia Video Player - Free media player for Mac OS.
  • Kodi - Free cross-platform media player with library support.
  • IPTVnator - Free cross-platform IPTV streaming application with multiple features such as favorites, EPG, TV archive etc.
  • termv - A terminal IPTV player written in bash.

Linux

  • VLC for Linux - Free and open-source portable cross-platform media player.
  • Kodi - Free cross-platform media player with library support.
  • Hypnotix - A Free IPTV streaming application with support for live TV, movies and series.
  • IPTVnator - Free cross-platform IPTV streaming application with multiple features such as favorites, EPG, TV archive etc.
  • FreetuxTV - Internet television and radio player.
  • termv - A terminal IPTV player written in bash.
  • IPTV Desktop - Watch TV channels on your device via internet from all over the world for free.
  • pytermv - A terminal IPTV player written in python.

iOS

  • GSE SMART IPTV - Complete user defined Advanced IPTV solutions for live and non-live TV/stream.
  • Flex IPTV - Allows you to view live and non-live TV/stream technology-based IPTV.
  • nPlayer - Media player with support DTS (DTS HD), DTS Headphone:X, Dolby (AC3, E-AC3).
  • FastoTV Lite - Open source ad-free IPTV client, with support for live media, VOD, favorites list and EPG.
  • WhatsUp TV - Player for IPTV (.m3u) playlists.

Android

  • NET IP TV - IPTV player for Android platform.
  • Kodi - Free cross-platform media player with library support.
  • KgTv Player - IPTV player with support quality change, search, export and modification of channels.
  • VLC for Android - Free and open-source portable cross-platform media player.
  • MX Player - Powerful video player with advanced hardware acceleration and subtitle support.
  • FastoTV Lite - Open source ad-free IPTV client, with support for live media, VOD, favorites list and EPG.
  • TiviMate IPTV Player - IPTV player for Android set-top boxes.
  • TVirl - Special Android TV Input Service to integrate IPTV channels to pre-installed system TV App like Live Channels.
  • CosmiTV Player - IPTV Player and DVR for Android that resembles the cable tv box.
  • kantv - Open source player for Android.
  • TV.io Home Streaming - IPTV streaming with Chromcast support and groups chat.
  • ProgTV Android - The simple but convenient and universal software for watching TV and listening to radio channels over Internet or local network.
  • IPTV Stream Player - IPTV player for mobile.
  • OTT Navigator IPTV - Free IPTV player for any device (phone, tablet, TV, TV-box).
  • DangoPlayer - A simple lightweight and fast video player and IPTV client for Android.
  • DangoPlayer TV - Port of the DangoPlayer IPTV client for Android TV and Google TV.

Smart TV

  • SS IPTV - Smart TV application which provided opportunity of IPTV viewing for its users.

Apple TV

  • iPlayTV - IPTV/M3U player for Apple TV.

Xbox

  • Open IPTV - A modern IPTV player for Xbox One.

Google Chrome

Providers

List of IPTV providers.

Paid

  • IPTV Shop - Over 6000 live TV channels + 4000 Movies & TV Shows (VOD).
  • BestBuyIPTV - Over 7300 HD channels and 9600 VOD 1080p, of more than 38 countries.
  • Happy Watch 99 - Live Khmer & Thai TV, Movies and Series.
  • Necro IPTV - Offers all premium UK, Ireland, Germany, Turkey, Arabic, USA and Canada Channels.

Free

Channel data sources

A list of useful sources containing information about TV channels.

EPG Sources

Sources of EPG (Electronic Program Guide) for IPTV channels.

  • EPG for IPTV - EPG service provider for personalized Electronic Program Guide for your IPTV all around the world.
  • IPTVX|one - Program guide mainly for channels from the CIS.
  • i.mjh.nz - Program guide for channels from Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.
  • epg.51zmt.top - Program guides mainly for channels from China and some international ones.
  • XML TV - XML program for France.
  • deepepg - EPG for China.
  • epgshare01/share01 - Program guides for multiple countries.
  • EPG.pw - EPG service provider for personalized Electronic Program Guide for your IPTV all around the world.

Tools

Useful tools for working with IPTV.

  • WebGrab+Plus - Multi-site incremental XMLTV EPG grabber.
  • IPTV Checker — IPTV playlists checker for Node.js
  • Streamtest - Free and easy to use web based stream tester utility.
  • IPTV M3U Filter - A script to filter IPTV m3u playlists according to customized criteria.
  • iptv-checker-module - A Node.js package for programatically checking .m3u playlist channel connection quality.
  • m3u4u - Create, edit, sort m3u playlists online, EPG, and more.
  • Streamlink - A command-line utility that extracts streams from various services and pipes them into a video player of choice.
  • RockMyM3u - M3U & Xtream Editor, create playlists and more online.
  • m3u.in - Create, edit, sort channels/groups in m3u playlists online, merge two or more playlists into one, automatic updates, access logs, short links and more. (blocked inside the Russian Federation for now)
  • IPTV Tools - A website that provides the necessary tools for IPTV, such as a link checking tool.

Streamlink Proxy

Permits the end user to get the live playlist of Streamlink-supported channels.

Contribution

Please feel free to make any changes to this list. As long as this changes are related to the topic of IPTV they are most likely be accepted.

License

CC0

About

A curated list of resources related to IPTV

Topics

tv epg players iptv

Resources

Readme

Stars

4.4k stars

Watchers

263 watching

Forks

659 forks

Contributors 48

+ 37 contributors