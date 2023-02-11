Awesome IPTV
A curated list of resources related to IPTV.
Contents
Apps
Applications with support of IPTV streams.
Web
- Jackal - Watch live tv from your browser with the help of Next application.
- IPTV Player - Open-source Flutter app that allows you to watch publicly accessible streams from within your browser.
- WhatsUp TV - Player for IPTV (.m3u) playlists.
- IPTV Stream - Watch IPTV online.
- TVPeer - Watch Peer to Peer (P2P) IPTV online from your browser.
- World TV Mobile - Search for the channel you prefer to tune in and stream in one click.
- IPTVnator - Open-source and cross-platform IPTV player application with multiple features, such as support of m3u and m3u8 playlists, favorites, TV archive/catchup and more.
- VidGrid - News channel focused multiviewer with support for live m3u8 playlists, YouTube and Twitch streams with one-click audio switching.
Windows
- VLC for Windows - Free and open-source portable cross-platform media player.
- Kodi - Free cross-platform media player with library support.
- MPC-HC - Free and open-source video and audio player for Windows.
- PotPlayer - Free media player for Windows.
- IPTVnator - Free cross-platform IPTV streaming application with multiple features such as favorites, EPG, TV archive etc.
- termv - A terminal IPTV player written in bash.
macOS
- VLC for Mac OS X - Free and open-source portable cross-platform media player.
- IINA - Modern media player for macOS.
- Elmedia Video Player - Free media player for Mac OS.
- Kodi - Free cross-platform media player with library support.
- IPTVnator - Free cross-platform IPTV streaming application with multiple features such as favorites, EPG, TV archive etc.
- termv - A terminal IPTV player written in bash.
Linux
- VLC for Linux - Free and open-source portable cross-platform media player.
- Kodi - Free cross-platform media player with library support.
- Hypnotix - A Free IPTV streaming application with support for live TV, movies and series.
- IPTVnator - Free cross-platform IPTV streaming application with multiple features such as favorites, EPG, TV archive etc.
- FreetuxTV - Internet television and radio player.
- termv - A terminal IPTV player written in bash.
- IPTV Desktop - Watch TV channels on your device via internet from all over the world for free.
- pytermv - A terminal IPTV player written in python.
iOS
- GSE SMART IPTV - Complete user defined Advanced IPTV solutions for live and non-live TV/stream.
- Flex IPTV - Allows you to view live and non-live TV/stream technology-based IPTV.
- nPlayer - Media player with support DTS (DTS HD), DTS Headphone:X, Dolby (AC3, E-AC3).
- FastoTV Lite - Open source ad-free IPTV client, with support for live media, VOD, favorites list and EPG.
- WhatsUp TV - Player for IPTV (.m3u) playlists.
Android
- NET IP TV - IPTV player for Android platform.
- Kodi - Free cross-platform media player with library support.
- KgTv Player - IPTV player with support quality change, search, export and modification of channels.
- VLC for Android - Free and open-source portable cross-platform media player.
- MX Player - Powerful video player with advanced hardware acceleration and subtitle support.
- FastoTV Lite - Open source ad-free IPTV client, with support for live media, VOD, favorites list and EPG.
- TiviMate IPTV Player - IPTV player for Android set-top boxes.
- TVirl - Special Android TV Input Service to integrate IPTV channels to pre-installed system TV App like Live Channels.
- CosmiTV Player - IPTV Player and DVR for Android that resembles the cable tv box.
- kantv - Open source player for Android.
- TV.io Home Streaming - IPTV streaming with Chromcast support and groups chat.
- ProgTV Android - The simple but convenient and universal software for watching TV and listening to radio channels over Internet or local network.
- IPTV Stream Player - IPTV player for mobile.
- OTT Navigator IPTV - Free IPTV player for any device (phone, tablet, TV, TV-box).
- DangoPlayer - A simple lightweight and fast video player and IPTV client for Android.
- DangoPlayer TV - Port of the DangoPlayer IPTV client for Android TV and Google TV.
Smart TV
- SS IPTV - Smart TV application which provided opportunity of IPTV viewing for its users.
Apple TV
- iPlayTV - IPTV/M3U player for Apple TV.
Xbox
- Open IPTV - A modern IPTV player for Xbox One.
Google Chrome
- Native HLS Playback - Allow the browser to play HLS video urls (m3u8) 'natively'.
- EPG Viewer - View XMLTV files directly in the browser.
Providers
List of IPTV providers.
Paid
- IPTV Shop - Over 6000 live TV channels + 4000 Movies & TV Shows (VOD).
- BestBuyIPTV - Over 7300 HD channels and 9600 VOD 1080p, of more than 38 countries.
- Happy Watch 99 - Live Khmer & Thai TV, Movies and Series.
- Necro IPTV - Offers all premium UK, Ireland, Germany, Turkey, Arabic, USA and Canada Channels.
Free
- LyngSat Stream - Public links to 3018 linear TV channels and 2963 linear radio channels transmitting on internet.
- FreetuxTV WebTV Manager - Free database of WebTV and Web Radio.
- CXTv - 1308 TV Channels and 287 Cameras from all over the world.
- Televisión de Costa Rica en vivo - Live channels from Costa Rica.
- Televisión Dominicana en vivo - Live channels from Dominican Republic.
- Televisión de Honduras en vivo - Live channels from Honduras.
- Televisión de Guatemala en vivo - Live channels from Guatemala.
- Canales del Salvador - Live channels from El Salvador.
- Canales de Bolivia en vivo - Live channels from Bolivia.
- Canales Ecuatorianos en vivo - Live channels from Ecuador.
- Haiti Broadcasting - Live channels from Haiti.
- AfghanLive TV - Afghan live TV channels.
- Connecktik TV - Live TV channels from Cameroon.
- FreeStreamsLive - Sports TV channels from all over the world.
- Squid TV - Guide to live streaming TV channels, broadcasting from around the world.
- Online TV - Catalogue of online TV from all countries with descriptions.
- TDTChannels - Live channels from Spain and international.
- OnlineStream.live - Live TV and radio channels from Hungary.
- IPTV list - List of IPTV channels with the option to play them directly in the browser.
- Easy Web TV - Easy way to listen to radio stations and watch movies, series, animes, show, porn and IPTV on the website.
- TNT en direct - Live TNT channels from France.
- m3u.cl - Live TV and radio channels from Chile, Argentina, Peru, Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Venezuela, Mexico and Spain.
- EPG.pw - Live TV channels from all over the world.
Channel data sources
A list of useful sources containing information about TV channels.
- LyngSat - A database of satellite TV channels containing the information necessary to capture a signal.
- LyngSat Logo - Collection of TV channel logos.
- TV Address - TV channels info.
- Tapiosinn/tv-logos - Collection of TV channel logos.
- RabbitEars.info - All about US local, over-the-air TV channels.
EPG Sources
Sources of EPG (Electronic Program Guide) for IPTV channels.
- EPG for IPTV - EPG service provider for personalized Electronic Program Guide for your IPTV all around the world.
- IPTVX|one - Program guide mainly for channels from the CIS.
- i.mjh.nz - Program guide for channels from Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.
- epg.51zmt.top - Program guides mainly for channels from China and some international ones.
- XML TV - XML program for France.
- deepepg - EPG for China.
- epgshare01/share01 - Program guides for multiple countries.
- EPG.pw - EPG service provider for personalized Electronic Program Guide for your IPTV all around the world.
Tools
Useful tools for working with IPTV.
- WebGrab+Plus - Multi-site incremental XMLTV EPG grabber.
- IPTV Checker — IPTV playlists checker for Node.js
- Streamtest - Free and easy to use web based stream tester utility.
- IPTV M3U Filter - A script to filter IPTV m3u playlists according to customized criteria.
- iptv-checker-module - A Node.js package for programatically checking .m3u playlist channel connection quality.
- m3u4u - Create, edit, sort m3u playlists online, EPG, and more.
- Streamlink - A command-line utility that extracts streams from various services and pipes them into a video player of choice.
- RockMyM3u - M3U & Xtream Editor, create playlists and more online.
- m3u.in - Create, edit, sort channels/groups in m3u playlists online, merge two or more playlists into one, automatic updates, access logs, short links and more. (blocked inside the Russian Federation for now)
- IPTV Tools - A website that provides the necessary tools for IPTV, such as a link checking tool.
Streamlink Proxy
Permits the end user to get the live playlist of Streamlink-supported channels.
http://free.fullspeed.tv/iptv-query?streaming-ip=STREAM_URL(maintained by @dct-infra; based on: LaneSh4d0w/streamlink)
Contribution
Please feel free to make any changes to this list. As long as this changes are related to the topic of IPTV they are most likely be accepted.