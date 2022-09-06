About

Calibre-Web is a web app providing a clean interface for browsing, reading and downloading eBooks using a valid Calibre database.

This software is a fork of library and licensed under the GPL v3 License.

Features

Bootstrap 3 HTML5 interface

full graphical setup

User management with fine-grained per-user permissions

Admin interface

User Interface in brazilian, czech, dutch, english, finnish, french, galician, german, greek, hungarian, italian, japanese, khmer, korean, polish, russian, simplified and traditional chinese, spanish, swedish, turkish, ukrainian

OPDS feed for eBook reader apps

Filter and search by titles, authors, tags, series, book format and language

Create a custom book collection (shelves)

Support for editing eBook metadata and deleting eBooks from Calibre library

Support for downloading eBook metadata from various sources, sources can be extended via external plugins

Support for converting eBooks through Calibre binaries

Restrict eBook download to logged-in users

Support for public user registration

Send eBooks to E-Readers with the click of a button

Sync your Kobo devices through Calibre-Web with your Calibre library

Support for reading eBooks directly in the browser (.txt, .epub, .pdf, .cbr, .cbt, .cbz, .djvu)

Upload new books in many formats, including audio formats (.mp3, .m4a, .m4b)

Support for Calibre Custom Columns

Ability to hide content based on categories and Custom Column content per user

Self-update capability

"Magic Link" login to make it easy to log on eReaders

Login via LDAP, google/github oauth and via proxy authentication

Installation

Installation via pip (recommended)

To avoid problems with already installed python dependencies, it's recommended to create a virtual environment for Calibre-Web Install Calibre-Web via pip with the command pip install calibreweb (Depending on your OS and or distro the command could also be pip3 ). Optional features can also be installed via pip, please refer to this page for details Calibre-Web can be started afterwards by typing cps

In the Wiki there are also examples for: a manual installation, installation on Linux Mint, installation on a Cloud Provider.

Quick start

Point your browser to http://localhost:8083 or http://localhost:8083/opds for the OPDS catalog

Login with default admin login

Set Location of Calibre database to the path of the folder where your Calibre library (metadata.db) lives, push "submit" button

Optionally a Google Drive can be used to host the calibre library -> Using Google Drive integration

Afterwards you can configure your Calibre-Web instance (Basic Configuration and UI Configuration on admin page)

Default admin login:

Username: admin

Password: admin123

Requirements

python 3.5+

Optionally, to enable on-the-fly conversion from one ebook format to another when using the send-to-ereader feature, or during editing of ebooks metadata:

Download and install the Calibre desktop program for your platform and enter the folder including program name (normally /opt/calibre/ebook-convert, or C:\Program Files\calibre\ebook-convert.exe) in the field "calibre's converter tool" on the setup page.

Download Kepubify tool for your platform and place the binary starting with kepubify in Linux: /opt/kepubify Windows: C:\Program Files\kepubify .

Docker Images

A pre-built Docker image is available in these Docker Hub repository (maintained by the LinuxServer team):

LinuxServer - x64, armhf, aarch64

Docker Hub - https://hub.docker.com/r/linuxserver/calibre-web

Github - https://github.com/linuxserver/docker-calibre-web

Github - (Optional Calibre layer) - https://github.com/linuxserver/docker-calibre-web/tree/calibre This image has the option to pull in an extra docker manifest layer to include the Calibre ebook-convert binary. Just include the environmental variable DOCKER_MODS=linuxserver/calibre-web:calibre in your docker run/docker compose file. (x64 only) If you do not need this functionality then this can be omitted, keeping the image as lightweight as possible. Both the Calibre-Web and Calibre-Mod images are rebuilt automatically on new releases of Calibre-Web and Calibre respectively, and on updates to any included base image packages on a weekly basis if required. The "path to convertertool" should be set to /usr/bin/ebook-convert The "path to unrar" should be set to /usr/bin/unrar



Contact

Just reach us out on Discord

For further information, How To's and FAQ please check the Wiki

Contributing to Calibre-Web

Please have a look at our Contributing Guidelines