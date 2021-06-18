Awesome Free Tabletop RPGs

A curated list of free and/or open source tabletop RPGs.

Tabletop RPGs

Open source games

All the systems listed in this section are under open licenses, i.e. can be remixed, and often rehosted.

Free games

These games have unclear licensing, no licensing specified (which means you can't remix them), or custom licenses (e.g. allowing only supplements to be created).

Retroclones

Quickstarts

Many systems that are otherwise paid have free quickstarts. NOTE: unless explicitly indicated, those are NOT under open licenses! You can read and play them, but NOT use the content in your own ttrpg!

System Reference Documents

Card-based games

C22 - an awesome card-based system that has an SRD (CC)

Capers - awesome game about superpowered gangsters in the 1920s, has an SRD (CC)

Enchanted Realms - "free for anyone to take an use as they wish"

Carta SRD - a solitaire-based game

Freelancer's Guide - a sci-fi card based game

FAQ

Q: I like < insert name of a commercial system >, are there free/open alternatives that I can hack? A: Sure, for many of those alternatives exist. Look in the quickstart category first, many of those are OGL.

Alternatively, try the following ideas:

if you like Cortex Prime , try the Polyhedral FATE variant

, try the Polyhedral FATE variant If you like Genesys or Star Wars FFG, try the Destiny Dice

If you like SilCore, try Jovian Despair

