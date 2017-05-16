A curated list of awesome resources, learning materials, tools, frameworks, platforms, technologies and source code projects in the field of Compilers, Interpreters and Runtimes. This list has a bias towards education.

Tools and Frameworks

Language Agnostic

C (as a Backend)

GCC - The GNU Compiler Collection.

LCC - The lcc retargetable ANSI C compiler.

libFirm - C-library that provides a graph-based intermediate representation, optimizations, and assembly code generation suitable for use in compilers.

libJIT - Library for generic Just-In-Time compiler functionality independent of any particular bytecode, language, or runtime.

myJIT - Library for machine-code generation and execution at run-time.

PCC - The Portable C Compiler.

TCC - The Tiny C Compiler.

CLR

Cecil - Library to generate and inspect programs and libraries in the ECMA CIL format.

ILSpy - .NET Decompiler.

Reflector - .NET Decompiler.

Reflexil - Assembly code editor which can be used as a plugin with other .NET/CLR tools.

D

dunnart - LALR(1) Parser Generator.

FancyPars-lite - Fast parser generator.

libdparse - Library allowing to build lexers and parsers. Contains a lexer and a parser for the D language itself.

llvm-d - D bindings for LLVM.

Pegged - design, test and generate parsers for PEG grammars.

Graal

Graal - High-Performance Polyglot Runtime.

Graal Core - Compiler and Truffel Partial Evaluator.

Graal VM - Graal's multi-language VM distribution.

Haskell

Bound / unbound / unbound-generics - Libraries for manipulating bound variables.

Hoopl - Higher-order optimization library.

llvm-general - Haskell bindings for LLVM.

Parsec / attoparsec / Megaparsec / Trifecta / Alex + Happy - Parsers for every use case.

wl-pprint-text / ansi-wl-pprint - Walder-style pretty-printing libraries.

JavaScript

IRHudra - Tool for displaying intermediate representations used by V8 and Dart VM optimizing compilers. GitHub Repo.

JISON - Context-free grammar parser generator for JavaScript.

PEG.js - Simple parser generator for JavaScript.

JVM

ANTLR - Parser generator for reading, processing, executing, or translating structured text or binary files.

BYAAC/J - BYACC/Java is an extension of the Berkeley v 1.8 YACC-compatible parser generator for Java.

CGLIB - High level API library for generating and transforming Java Byte Code.

FCP JVM - JVM Backend for generating Java Byte Code that conforms to the JDK v1.5+ Specification and the Dalvik VM.

JavaCC - Java Compiler Construction and Parser Generator Toolkit.

JFlex - JFlex is a lexical analyzer generator for Java with full Unicode support.

JLex - JLex is a lexical analyzer generator, that can be used in combination with CUP.

Kotlin

The Whimsy Compiler Framework - Compiler framework research project in Kotlin.

Python

AST - Python's builtin Abstract Syntax Tree package.

Dis - Python's builtin Disassembler package.

Parsing - Pure-Python module that implements an LR(1) parser generator, as well as CFSM and GLR parser drivers.

PLY - Implementation of lex and yacc parsing tools for Python.

PyParsing - Alternative approach to creating and executing simple grammars, vs. the traditional lex/yacc approach, or the use of regular expressions.

RPLY - Port of the PLY project to RPython.

RPython - RPython is a framework for the implementatation of dynamic languages.

Lists of Python Parsing Tools

Rust

Combine - Parser Combinator Library for Rust.

IronLLVM - Safe LLVM bindings for Rust.

LALRPOP - LR(1) parser generator for Rust.

Nom - Parser Combinator Framework.

PEG - PEG Parser Generator.

Pest - PEG Parser Generator.

RLS - The Rust Language Server implementation (aka RLS).

Compilers and Interpreters

This section aims at listing code projects of Compilers, Interpreters, Translators, Runtimes, Virtual Machines and the like.

Serious Projects

Educational and Toy Projects

C4 - C Lang in 4 Functions. Discussions: HN.

CarpVM - Experimental VM implementation in C.

Dale - Lisp-flavoured C: a system programming language.

Gecho - Simple-stack language implementation in C.

Hython - Haskell-powered Python 3 interpreter. Discussions: Reddit.

MetaScala - Metacircular JVM implementation in Scala.

mini-js - Experimental self-hosted JavaScript compiler in 1K LoC.

Poprc - Compiler for the Popr Language.

PyCOOLC - Compiler for the COOL Programming Language written in Python 3.

RabbitVM - RISC-based VM implementation in C.

stack_cpu - Stack-machine simulator.

The Super Tiny Compiler - Tiny educational compiler project in JavaScript. Discussions: HN.

tinyc.c - Tiny-C language compiler in C.

Runtimes and VMs

Blogs

Communities

/r/Compilers - Subreddit community about the theory and development of compilers.

/r/ProgrammingLanguages - Subreddit community that is dedicated to discussion of programming languages, programming language theory, design, their syntax and compilers.

