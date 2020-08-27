Skip to content

readme.md

What is an awesome list?    Contribution guide    Creating a list    Twitter    Stickers & t-shirts


Follow the Awesome Twitter account for updates on new list additions.

Just type awesome.re to go here.


Contents

Platforms

  • Node.js - Async non-blocking event-driven JavaScript runtime built on Chrome's V8 JavaScript engine.
  • Frontend Development
  • iOS - Mobile operating system for Apple phones and tablets.
  • Android - Mobile operating system developed by Google.
  • IoT & Hybrid Apps
  • Electron - Cross-platform native desktop apps using JavaScript/HTML/CSS.
  • Cordova - JavaScript API for hybrid apps.
  • React Native - JavaScript framework for writing natively rendering mobile apps for iOS and Android.
  • Xamarin - Mobile app development IDE, testing, and distribution.
  • Linux
    • Containers
    • eBPF - Virtual machine that allows you to write more efficient and powerful tracing and monitoring for Linux systems.
    • Arch-based Projects - Linux distributions and projects based on Arch Linux.
  • macOS - Operating system for Apple's Mac computers.
  • watchOS - Operating system for the Apple Watch.
  • JVM
  • Salesforce
  • Amazon Web Services
  • Windows
  • IPFS - P2P hypermedia protocol.
  • Fuse - Mobile development tools.
  • Heroku - Cloud platform as a service.
  • Raspberry Pi - Credit card-sized computer aimed at teaching kids programming, but capable of a lot more.
  • Qt - Cross-platform GUI app framework.
  • WebExtensions - Cross-browser extension system.
  • RubyMotion - Write cross-platform native apps for iOS, Android, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS in Ruby.
  • Smart TV - Create apps for different TV platforms.
  • GNOME - Simple and distraction-free desktop environment for Linux.
  • KDE - A free software community dedicated to creating an open and user-friendly computing experience.
  • .NET
    • Core
    • Roslyn - Open-source compilers and code analysis APIs for C# and VB.NET languages.
  • Amazon Alexa - Virtual home assistant.
  • DigitalOcean - Cloud computing platform designed for developers.
  • Flutter - Google's mobile SDK for building native iOS and Android apps from a single codebase written in Dart.
  • Home Assistant - Open source home automation that puts local control and privacy first.
  • IBM Cloud - Cloud platform for developers and companies.
  • Firebase - App development platform built on Google Cloud Platform.
  • Robot Operating System 2.0 - Set of software libraries and tools that help you build robot apps.
  • Adafruit IO - Visualize and store data from any device.
  • Cloudflare - CDN, DNS, DDoS protection, and security for your site.
  • Actions on Google - Developer platform for Google Assistant.
  • ESP - Low-cost microcontrollers with WiFi and broad IoT applications.
  • Deno - A secure runtime for JavaScript and TypeScript that uses V8 and is built in Rust.

Programming Languages

Front-End Development

Back-End Development

Computer Science

Big Data

  • Big Data
  • Public Datasets
  • Hadoop - Framework for distributed storage and processing of very large data sets.
  • Data Engineering
  • Streaming
  • Apache Spark - Unified engine for large-scale data processing.
  • Qlik - Business intelligence platform for data visualization, analytics, and reporting apps.
  • Splunk - Platform for searching, monitoring, and analyzing structured and unstructured machine-generated big data in real-time.

Theory

Books

Editors

Gaming

Development Environment

Entertainment

Databases

Media

Learn

Security

Content Management Systems

  • Umbraco
  • Refinery CMS - Ruby on Rails CMS.
  • Wagtail - Django CMS focused on flexibility and user experience.
  • Textpattern - Lightweight PHP-based CMS.
  • Drupal - Extensible PHP-based CMS.
  • Craft CMS - Content-first CMS.
  • Sitecore - .NET digital marketing platform that combines CMS with tools for managing multiple websites.

Hardware

Business

Work

Networking

Decentralized Systems

  • Bitcoin - Bitcoin services and tools for software developers.
  • Ripple - Open source distributed settlement network.
  • Non-Financial Blockchain - Non-financial blockchain applications.
  • Mastodon - Open source decentralized microblogging network.
  • Ethereum - Distributed computing platform for smart contract development.
  • Blockchain AI - Blockchain projects for artificial intelligence and machine learning.
  • EOSIO - A decentralized operating system supporting industrial-scale apps.
  • Corda - Open source blockchain platform designed for business.
  • Waves - Open source blockchain platform and development toolset for Web 3.0 apps and decentralized solutions.

Higher Education

  • Computational Neuroscience - A multidisciplinary science which uses computational approaches to study the nervous system.
  • Digital History - Computer-aided scientific investigation of history.
  • Scientific Writing - Distraction-free scientific writing with Markdown, reStructuredText and Jupyter notebooks.

Events

Testing

  • Testing - Software testing.
  • Visual Regression Testing - Ensures changes did not break the functionality or style.
  • Selenium - Open-source browser automation framework and ecosystem.
  • Appium - Test automation tool for apps.
  • TAP - Test Anything Protocol.
  • JMeter - Load testing and performance measurement tool.
  • k6 - Open-source, developer-centric performance monitoring and load testing solution.
  • Playwright - Node.js library to automate Chromium, Firefox and WebKit with a single API.

Miscellaneous

