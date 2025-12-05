ZXC is an asymmetric high-performance lossless compression library optimized for Content Delivery and Embedded Systems (Game Assets, Firmware, App Bundles). It is designed to be "Write Once, Read Many.". Unlike symmetric codecs (LZ4), ZXC trades compression speed (build-time) for maximum decompression throughput (run-time).
Key Result: ZXC outperforms LZ4 decompression by +40% on Apple Silicon and +22% on Cloud ARM (Google Axion).
Verified: ZXC has been officially merged into the lzbench master branch. You can now verify these results independently using the industry-standard benchmark suite.
Traditional codecs often force a trade-off between symmetric speed (LZ4) and archival density (Zstd).
ZXC focuses on Asymmetric Efficiency.
Designed for the "Write-Once, Read-Many" reality of software distribution, ZXC utilizes a computationally intensive encoder to generate a bitstream specifically structured to maximize decompression throughput. By performing heavy analysis upfront, the encoder produces a layout optimized for the instruction pipelining and branch prediction capabilities of modern CPUs, particularly ARMv8, effectively offloading complexity from the decoder to the encoder.
- Build Time: You generally compress only once (on CI/CD).
- Run Time: You decompress millions of times (on every user's device). ZXC respects this asymmetry.
To ensure consistent performance, benchmarks are automatically executed on every commit via GitHub Actions. We monitor metrics on both x86_64 (Linux) and ARM64 (Apple Silicon M1/M2) runners to track compression speed, decompression speed, and ratios.
Scenario: Game Assets loading, App startup.
|Codec
|Decoding Speed
|Ratio vs LZ4
|Verdict
|ZXC -3 (Standard)
|6,365 MB/s
|Smaller (-1.6%)
|1.39x Faster than LZ4
|ZXC -5 (Compact)
|5,363 MB/s
|Dense (-14.1%)
|3.3x Faster than Zstd-1
|LZ4 1.10
|4,571 MB/s
|Reference
Scenario: High-throughput Microservices, ARM Cloud Instances.
|Codec
|Decoding Speed
|Ratio vs LZ4
|Verdict
|ZXC -3 (Standard)
|5,084 MB/s
|Smaller (-1.6%)
|1.22x Faster than LZ4
|LZ4 1.10
|4,147 MB/s
|Reference
Scenario: CI/CD Pipelines compatibility.
|Codec
|Decoding Speed
|Ratio vs LZ4
|Verdict
|ZXC -3 (Standard)
|3,702 MB/s
|Smaller (-1.6%)
|Faster than LZ4 (+4%)
|LZ4 1.10
|3,551 MB/s
|Reference
|Reference Speed
Reference Speed
Benchmarks were conducted using lzbench (from @inikep), compiled with Clang 17.0.0 using MOREFLAGS="-march=native" on macOS Sequoia 15.7.2 (Build 24G325). The reference hardware is an Apple M2 processor (ARM64). All performance metrics reflect single-threaded execution on the standard Silesia Corpus.
|Compressor name
|Compression
|Decompress.
|Compr. size
|Ratio
|Filename
|memcpy
|51970 MB/s
|49784 MB/s
|211938580
|100.00
|12 files
|zxc 0.1.0 -2
|422 MB/s
|7174 MB/s
|128031177
|60.41
|12 files
|zxc 0.1.0 -3
|182 MB/s
|6365 MB/s
|99295121
|46.85
|12 files
|zxc 0.1.0 -4
|168 MB/s
|5954 MB/s
|93431082
|44.08
|12 files
|zxc 0.1.0 -5
|68.2 MB/s
|5344 MB/s
|86696245
|40.91
|12 files
|lz4 1.10.0
|770 MB/s
|4571 MB/s
|100880147
|47.60
|12 files
|lz4 1.10.0 --fast -17
|1270 MB/s
|5298 MB/s
|131723524
|62.15
|12 files
|lz4hc 1.10.0 -12
|13.3 MB/s
|4335 MB/s
|77262399
|36.46
|12 files
|zstd 1.5.7 -1
|607 MB/s
|1609 MB/s
|73229468
|34.55
|12 files
|snappy 1.2.2
|818 MB/s
|3217 MB/s
|101352257
|47.82
|12 files
Benchmarks were conducted using lzbench (from @inikep), compiled with GCC 12.2.0 using MOREFLAGS="-march=native" on Linux 64-bits Debian GNU/Linux 12 (bookworm). The reference hardware is a Google Neoverse-V2 processor (ARM64). All performance metrics reflect single-threaded execution on the standard Silesia Corpus.
|Compressor name
|Compression
|Decompress.
|Compr. size
|Ratio
|Filename
|memcpy
|23009 MB/s
|23218 MB/s
|211938580
|100.00
|12 files
|zxc 0.1.0 -2
|418 MB/s
|6262 MB/s
|128031177
|60.41
|12 files
|zxc 0.1.0 -3
|200 MB/s
|5084 MB/s
|99295121
|46.85
|12 files
|zxc 0.1.0 -4
|171 MB/s
|4779 MB/s
|93431082
|44.08
|12 files
|zxc 0.1.0 -5
|66.6 MB/s
|4308 MB/s
|86696245
|40.91
|12 files
|lz4 1.10.0
|735 MB/s
|4147 MB/s
|100880147
|47.60
|12 files
|lz4 1.10.0 --fast -17
|1285 MB/s
|4817 MB/s
|131723524
|62.15
|12 files
|lz4hc 1.10.0 -12
|12.5 MB/s
|3769 MB/s
|77262399
|36.46
|12 files
|zstd 1.5.7 -1
|518 MB/s
|1359 MB/s
|73229468
|34.55
|12 files
|snappy 1.2.2
|741 MB/s
|1828 MB/s
|101352257
|47.82
|12 files
Benchmarks were conducted using lzbench (from @inikep), compiled with GCC 13.3.0 using MOREFLAGS="-march=native" on Linux 64-bits Ubuntu 24.04. The reference hardware is an AMD EPYC 7763 processor (x86_64). All performance metrics reflect single-threaded execution on the standard Silesia Corpus.
|Compressor name
|Compression
|Decompress.
|Compr. size
|Ratio
|Filename
|memcpy
|20717 MB/s
|20162 MB/s
|211938580
|100.00
|12 files
|zxc 0.1.0 -2
|348 MB/s
|4403 MB/s
|128031177
|60.41
|12 files
|zxc 0.1.0 -3
|157 MB/s
|3702 MB/s
|99295121
|46.85
|12 files
|zxc 0.1.0 -4
|139 MB/s
|3454 MB/s
|93431082
|44.08
|12 files
|zxc 0.1.0 -5
|58.4 MB/s
|3193 MB/s
|86696245
|40.91
|12 files
|lz4 1.10.0
|593 MB/s
|3551 MB/s
|100880147
|47.60
|12 files
|lz4 1.10.0 --fast -17
|1034 MB/s
|4114 MB/s
|131723524
|62.15
|12 files
|lz4hc 1.10.0 -12
|11.3 MB/s
|3476 MB/s
|77262399
|36.46
|12 files
|zstd 1.5.7 -1
|408 MB/s
|1199 MB/s
|73229468
|34.55
|12 files
|snappy 1.2.2
|610 MB/s
|1590 MB/s
|101464727
|47.87
|12 files
- Go to the Releases page.
- Download the binary matching your architecture:
zxc-macos-arm64for Apple Silicon.
zxc-linux-aarch64for ARM-based Linux servers.
zxc-linux-x86_64for standard Linux servers.
zxc-windows-x86_64.exefor Windows servers.
-
- Make the binary executable:
chmod +x zxc-* mv zxc-* zxc
Requirements: CMake (3.10+), C Compiler (Clang/GCC C11), Make/Ninja.
git clone https://github.com/hellobertrand/zxc.git
cd zxc
mkdir build && cd build
cmake .. -DCMAKE_BUILD_TYPE=Release
make
# Binary usage:
./zxc --help
- Level 2 or 3 (Fast): Optimized for real-time assets (Gaming, UI). ~40% faster loading than LZ4 with comparable compression (Level 3).
- Level 4 (Balanced): A strong middle-ground offering efficient compression speed and a ratio superior to LZ4.
- Level 5 (Compact): The best choice for Embedded, Firmware, or Archival. Better compression than LZ4 and significantly faster decoding than Zstd.
The CLI is perfect for benchmarking or manually compressing assets.
# Basic Compression (Level 3 is default)
zxc -z input_file output_file
# High Compression (Level 5)
zxc -z input_file output_file -l 5
# Decompression
zxc -d compressed_file output_file
# Benchmark Mode (Testing speed on your machine)
zxc -b input_file
ZXC provides a fully thread-safe (stateless) and binding-friendly API, utilizing caller-allocated buffers with explicit bounds. Integration is straightforward: simply include
zxc.h and link against
lzxc_lib.
Ideal for small assets or simple integrations. Ready for highly concurrent environments (Go routines, Node.js workers, Python threads).
#include "zxc.h"
#include <stdio.h>
#include <stdlib.h>
#include <string.h>
int main(void) {
// Original data to compress
const char* original = "Hello, ZXC! This is a sample text for compression.";
size_t original_size = strlen(original) + 1; // Include null terminator
// Step 1: Calculate maximum compressed size
size_t max_compressed_size = zxc_compress_bound(original_size);
// Step 2: Allocate buffers
void* compressed = malloc(max_compressed_size);
void* decompressed = malloc(original_size);
if (!compressed || !decompressed) {
fprintf(stderr, "Memory allocation failed\n");
free(compressed);
free(decompressed);
return 1;
}
// Step 3: Compress data (Level 3, checksum enabled)
size_t compressed_size = zxc_compress(
original, // Source buffer
original_size, // Source size
compressed, // Destination buffer
max_compressed_size,// Destination capacity
ZXC_LEVEL_DEFAULT, // Compression level
1 // Enable checksum
);
if (compressed_size == 0) {
fprintf(stderr, "Compression failed\n");
free(compressed);
free(decompressed);
return 1;
}
printf("Original size: %zu bytes\n", original_size);
printf("Compressed size: %zu bytes (%.1f%% ratio)\n",
compressed_size, 100.0 * compressed_size / original_size);
// Step 4: Decompress data (checksum verification enabled)
size_t decompressed_size = zxc_decompress(
compressed, // Source buffer
compressed_size, // Source size
decompressed, // Destination buffer
original_size, // Destination capacity
1 // Verify checksum
);
if (decompressed_size == 0) {
fprintf(stderr, "Decompression failed\n");
free(compressed);
free(decompressed);
return 1;
}
// Step 5: Verify integrity
if (decompressed_size == original_size &&
memcmp(original, decompressed, original_size) == 0) {
printf("Success! Data integrity verified.\n");
printf("Decompressed: %s\n", (char*)decompressed);
} else {
fprintf(stderr, "Data mismatch after decompression\n");
}
// Cleanup
free(compressed);
free(decompressed);
return 0;
}
For large files, use the streaming API to process data in parallel chunks. Here's a complete example demonstrating parallel file compression and decompression using the streaming API:
#include "zxc.h"
#include <stdio.h>
#include <stdlib.h>
int main(int argc, char* argv[]) {
if (argc != 4) {
fprintf(stderr, "Usage: %s <input_file> <compressed_file> <output_file>\n", argv[0]);
return 1;
}
const char* input_path = argv[1];
const char* compressed_path = argv[2];
const char* output_path = argv[3];
// Step 1: Compress the input file using multi-threaded streaming
printf("Compressing '%s' to '%s'...\n", input_path, compressed_path);
FILE* f_in = fopen(input_path, "rb");
if (!f_in) {
fprintf(stderr, "Error: Cannot open input file '%s'\n", input_path);
return 1;
}
FILE* f_out = fopen(compressed_path, "wb");
if (!f_out) {
fprintf(stderr, "Error: Cannot create output file '%s'\n", compressed_path);
fclose(f_in);
return 1;
}
// Compress with auto-detected threads (0), level 3, checksum enabled
int64_t compressed_bytes = zxc_stream_compress(f_in, f_out, 0, ZXC_LEVEL_DEFAULT, 1);
fclose(f_in);
fclose(f_out);
if (compressed_bytes < 0) {
fprintf(stderr, "Compression failed\n");
return 1;
}
printf("Compression complete: %lld bytes written\n", (long long)compressed_bytes);
// Step 2: Decompress the file back using multi-threaded streaming
printf("\nDecompressing '%s' to '%s'...\n", compressed_path, output_path);
FILE* f_compressed = fopen(compressed_path, "rb");
if (!f_compressed) {
fprintf(stderr, "Error: Cannot open compressed file '%s'\n", compressed_path);
return 1;
}
FILE* f_decompressed = fopen(output_path, "wb");
if (!f_decompressed) {
fprintf(stderr, "Error: Cannot create output file '%s'\n", output_path);
fclose(f_compressed);
return 1;
}
// Decompress with auto-detected threads (0), checksum verification enabled
int64_t decompressed_bytes = zxc_stream_decompress(f_compressed, f_decompressed, 0, 1);
fclose(f_compressed);
fclose(f_decompressed);
if (decompressed_bytes < 0) {
fprintf(stderr, "Decompression failed\n");
return 1;
}
printf("Decompression complete: %lld bytes written\n", (long long)decompressed_bytes);
printf("\nSuccess! Verify the output file matches the original.\n");
return 0;
}
Compilation:
gcc -o stream_example stream_example.c -I include -L build -lzxc_lib -lpthread -lm
Usage:
./stream_example large_file.bin compressed.xc decompressed.bin
This example demonstrates:
- Multi-threaded parallel processing (auto-detects CPU cores)
- Checksum validation for data integrity
- Error handling for file operations
- Progress tracking via return values
The streaming multi-threaded API in the previous example is just the default provided driver.
However, ZXC is written in a "sans-IO" style that separates compute from I/O and multitasking.
This allows you to write your own driver in any language of your choice, and use the native I/O
and multitasking capabilities of your language.
You will need only to include the extra public header
zxc_sans_io.h, and implement
your own behavior based on
zxc_driver.c.
- Continuous Fuzzing: Integrated with Google OSS-Fuzz (PR ready) and local libFuzzer suites.
- Static Analysis: Checked with CPPChecker & Clang Static Analyzer.
- Dynamic Analysis: Validated with Valgrind and ASan/UBSan in CI pipelines.
- Safe API: Explicit buffer capacity is required for all operations.
ZXC Codec Copyright © 2025, Bertrand Lebonnois. Licensed under the BSD 3-Clause License. See LICENSE for details.
Third-Party Components:
- xxHash by Yann Collet (BSD 2-Clause) - Used for high-speed checksums.