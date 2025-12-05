ZXC: Asymmetric High-Performance Compression

ZXC is an asymmetric high-performance lossless compression library optimized for Content Delivery and Embedded Systems (Game Assets, Firmware, App Bundles). It is designed to be "Write Once, Read Many.". Unlike symmetric codecs (LZ4), ZXC trades compression speed (build-time) for maximum decompression throughput (run-time).

Key Result: ZXC outperforms LZ4 decompression by +40% on Apple Silicon and +22% on Cloud ARM (Google Axion).

Verified: ZXC has been officially merged into the lzbench master branch. You can now verify these results independently using the industry-standard benchmark suite.

ZXC Design Philosophy

Traditional codecs often force a trade-off between symmetric speed (LZ4) and archival density (Zstd).

ZXC focuses on Asymmetric Efficiency.

Designed for the "Write-Once, Read-Many" reality of software distribution, ZXC utilizes a computationally intensive encoder to generate a bitstream specifically structured to maximize decompression throughput. By performing heavy analysis upfront, the encoder produces a layout optimized for the instruction pipelining and branch prediction capabilities of modern CPUs, particularly ARMv8, effectively offloading complexity from the decoder to the encoder.

Build Time: You generally compress only once (on CI/CD).

You decompress millions of times (on every user's device). ZXC respects this asymmetry.

👉 Read the Technical Whitepaper

Benchmarks

To ensure consistent performance, benchmarks are automatically executed on every commit via GitHub Actions. We monitor metrics on both x86_64 (Linux) and ARM64 (Apple Silicon M1/M2) runners to track compression speed, decompression speed, and ratios.

(See the latest benchmark logs)

1. Mobile & Client: Apple Silicon (M2/M3)

Scenario: Game Assets loading, App startup.

Codec Decoding Speed Ratio vs LZ4 Verdict ZXC -3 (Standard) 6,365 MB/s Smaller (-1.6%) 1.39x Faster than LZ4 ZXC -5 (Compact) 5,363 MB/s Dense (-14.1%) 3.3x Faster than Zstd-1 LZ4 1.10 4,571 MB/s Reference

2. Cloud Server: Google Axion (ARM Neoverse V2)

Scenario: High-throughput Microservices, ARM Cloud Instances.

Codec Decoding Speed Ratio vs LZ4 Verdict ZXC -3 (Standard) 5,084 MB/s Smaller (-1.6%) 1.22x Faster than LZ4 LZ4 1.10 4,147 MB/s Reference

3. Build Server: x86_64 (AMD EPYC)

Scenario: CI/CD Pipelines compatibility.

Codec Decoding Speed Ratio vs LZ4 Verdict ZXC -3 (Standard) 3,702 MB/s Smaller (-1.6%) Faster than LZ4 (+4%) LZ4 1.10 3,551 MB/s Reference Reference Speed

(Benchmark Graph ARM64 : Decompression Throughput & Storage Ratio (Normalized to LZ4))

Benchmark ARM64 (Apple Silicon)

Benchmarks were conducted using lzbench (from @inikep), compiled with Clang 17.0.0 using MOREFLAGS="-march=native" on macOS Sequoia 15.7.2 (Build 24G325). The reference hardware is an Apple M2 processor (ARM64). All performance metrics reflect single-threaded execution on the standard Silesia Corpus.

Compressor name Compression Decompress. Compr. size Ratio Filename memcpy 51970 MB/s 49784 MB/s 211938580 100.00 12 files zxc 0.1.0 -2 422 MB/s 7174 MB/s 128031177 60.41 12 files zxc 0.1.0 -3 182 MB/s 6365 MB/s 99295121 46.85 12 files zxc 0.1.0 -4 168 MB/s 5954 MB/s 93431082 44.08 12 files zxc 0.1.0 -5 68.2 MB/s 5344 MB/s 86696245 40.91 12 files lz4 1.10.0 770 MB/s 4571 MB/s 100880147 47.60 12 files lz4 1.10.0 --fast -17 1270 MB/s 5298 MB/s 131723524 62.15 12 files lz4hc 1.10.0 -12 13.3 MB/s 4335 MB/s 77262399 36.46 12 files zstd 1.5.7 -1 607 MB/s 1609 MB/s 73229468 34.55 12 files snappy 1.2.2 818 MB/s 3217 MB/s 101352257 47.82 12 files

Benchmark ARM64 (Google Axion)

Benchmarks were conducted using lzbench (from @inikep), compiled with GCC 12.2.0 using MOREFLAGS="-march=native" on Linux 64-bits Debian GNU/Linux 12 (bookworm). The reference hardware is a Google Neoverse-V2 processor (ARM64). All performance metrics reflect single-threaded execution on the standard Silesia Corpus.

Compressor name Compression Decompress. Compr. size Ratio Filename memcpy 23009 MB/s 23218 MB/s 211938580 100.00 12 files zxc 0.1.0 -2 418 MB/s 6262 MB/s 128031177 60.41 12 files zxc 0.1.0 -3 200 MB/s 5084 MB/s 99295121 46.85 12 files zxc 0.1.0 -4 171 MB/s 4779 MB/s 93431082 44.08 12 files zxc 0.1.0 -5 66.6 MB/s 4308 MB/s 86696245 40.91 12 files lz4 1.10.0 735 MB/s 4147 MB/s 100880147 47.60 12 files lz4 1.10.0 --fast -17 1285 MB/s 4817 MB/s 131723524 62.15 12 files lz4hc 1.10.0 -12 12.5 MB/s 3769 MB/s 77262399 36.46 12 files zstd 1.5.7 -1 518 MB/s 1359 MB/s 73229468 34.55 12 files snappy 1.2.2 741 MB/s 1828 MB/s 101352257 47.82 12 files

Benchmark x86_64

Benchmarks were conducted using lzbench (from @inikep), compiled with GCC 13.3.0 using MOREFLAGS="-march=native" on Linux 64-bits Ubuntu 24.04. The reference hardware is an AMD EPYC 7763 processor (x86_64). All performance metrics reflect single-threaded execution on the standard Silesia Corpus.

Compressor name Compression Decompress. Compr. size Ratio Filename memcpy 20717 MB/s 20162 MB/s 211938580 100.00 12 files zxc 0.1.0 -2 348 MB/s 4403 MB/s 128031177 60.41 12 files zxc 0.1.0 -3 157 MB/s 3702 MB/s 99295121 46.85 12 files zxc 0.1.0 -4 139 MB/s 3454 MB/s 93431082 44.08 12 files zxc 0.1.0 -5 58.4 MB/s 3193 MB/s 86696245 40.91 12 files lz4 1.10.0 593 MB/s 3551 MB/s 100880147 47.60 12 files lz4 1.10.0 --fast -17 1034 MB/s 4114 MB/s 131723524 62.15 12 files lz4hc 1.10.0 -12 11.3 MB/s 3476 MB/s 77262399 36.46 12 files zstd 1.5.7 -1 408 MB/s 1199 MB/s 73229468 34.55 12 files snappy 1.2.2 610 MB/s 1590 MB/s 101464727 47.87 12 files

Installation

Option 1: Download Release (GitHub)

Go to the Releases page. Download the binary matching your architecture: zxc-macos-arm64 for Apple Silicon.

for Apple Silicon. zxc-linux-aarch64 for ARM-based Linux servers.

for ARM-based Linux servers. zxc-linux-x86_64 for standard Linux servers.

for standard Linux servers. zxc-windows-x86_64.exe for Windows servers. Make the binary executable: chmod +x zxc- * mv zxc- * zxc

Option 2: Building from Source

Requirements: CMake (3.10+), C Compiler (Clang/GCC C11), Make/Ninja.

git clone https://github.com/hellobertrand/zxc.git cd zxc mkdir build && cd build cmake .. -DCMAKE_BUILD_TYPE=Release make # Binary usage: ./zxc --help

Compression Levels

Level 2 or 3 (Fast): Optimized for real-time assets (Gaming, UI). ~40% faster loading than LZ4 with comparable compression (Level 3).

Optimized for real-time assets (Gaming, UI). ~40% faster loading than LZ4 with comparable compression (Level 3). Level 4 (Balanced): A strong middle-ground offering efficient compression speed and a ratio superior to LZ4.

A strong middle-ground offering efficient compression speed and a ratio superior to LZ4. Level 5 (Compact): The best choice for Embedded, Firmware, or Archival. Better compression than LZ4 and significantly faster decoding than Zstd.

Usage

1. CLI

The CLI is perfect for benchmarking or manually compressing assets.

# Basic Compression (Level 3 is default) zxc -z input_file output_file # High Compression (Level 5) zxc -z input_file output_file -l 5 # Decompression zxc -d compressed_file output_file # Benchmark Mode (Testing speed on your machine) zxc -b input_file

2. API

ZXC provides a fully thread-safe (stateless) and binding-friendly API, utilizing caller-allocated buffers with explicit bounds. Integration is straightforward: simply include zxc.h and link against lzxc_lib .

Single-Threaded API (Memory Buffers)

Ideal for small assets or simple integrations. Ready for highly concurrent environments (Go routines, Node.js workers, Python threads).

#include "zxc.h" #include <stdio.h> #include <stdlib.h> #include <string.h> int main ( void ) { // Original data to compress const char * original = "Hello, ZXC! This is a sample text for compression." ; size_t original_size = strlen ( original ) + 1 ; // Include null terminator // Step 1: Calculate maximum compressed size size_t max_compressed_size = zxc_compress_bound ( original_size ); // Step 2: Allocate buffers void * compressed = malloc ( max_compressed_size ); void * decompressed = malloc ( original_size ); if (! compressed || ! decompressed ) { fprintf ( stderr , "Memory allocation failed

" ); free ( compressed ); free ( decompressed ); return 1 ; } // Step 3: Compress data (Level 3, checksum enabled) size_t compressed_size = zxc_compress ( original , // Source buffer original_size , // Source size compressed , // Destination buffer max_compressed_size , // Destination capacity ZXC_LEVEL_DEFAULT , // Compression level 1 // Enable checksum ); if ( compressed_size == 0 ) { fprintf ( stderr , "Compression failed

" ); free ( compressed ); free ( decompressed ); return 1 ; } printf ( "Original size: %zu bytes

" , original_size ); printf ( "Compressed size: %zu bytes (%.1f%% ratio)

" , compressed_size , 100.0 * compressed_size / original_size ); // Step 4: Decompress data (checksum verification enabled) size_t decompressed_size = zxc_decompress ( compressed , // Source buffer compressed_size , // Source size decompressed , // Destination buffer original_size , // Destination capacity 1 // Verify checksum ); if ( decompressed_size == 0 ) { fprintf ( stderr , "Decompression failed

" ); free ( compressed ); free ( decompressed ); return 1 ; } // Step 5: Verify integrity if ( decompressed_size == original_size && memcmp ( original , decompressed , original_size ) == 0 ) { printf ( "Success! Data integrity verified.

" ); printf ( "Decompressed: %s

" , ( char * ) decompressed ); } else { fprintf ( stderr , "Data mismatch after decompression

" ); } // Cleanup free ( compressed ); free ( decompressed ); return 0 ; }

Multi-Threaded API (File Streams)

For large files, use the streaming API to process data in parallel chunks. Here's a complete example demonstrating parallel file compression and decompression using the streaming API:

#include "zxc.h" #include <stdio.h> #include <stdlib.h> int main ( int argc , char * argv []) { if ( argc != 4 ) { fprintf ( stderr , "Usage: %s <input_file> <compressed_file> <output_file>

" , argv [ 0 ]); return 1 ; } const char * input_path = argv [ 1 ]; const char * compressed_path = argv [ 2 ]; const char * output_path = argv [ 3 ]; // Step 1: Compress the input file using multi-threaded streaming printf ( "Compressing '%s' to '%s'...

" , input_path , compressed_path ); FILE * f_in = fopen ( input_path , "rb" ); if (! f_in ) { fprintf ( stderr , "Error: Cannot open input file '%s'

" , input_path ); return 1 ; } FILE * f_out = fopen ( compressed_path , "wb" ); if (! f_out ) { fprintf ( stderr , "Error: Cannot create output file '%s'

" , compressed_path ); fclose ( f_in ); return 1 ; } // Compress with auto-detected threads (0), level 3, checksum enabled int64_t compressed_bytes = zxc_stream_compress ( f_in , f_out , 0 , ZXC_LEVEL_DEFAULT , 1 ); fclose ( f_in ); fclose ( f_out ); if ( compressed_bytes < 0 ) { fprintf ( stderr , "Compression failed

" ); return 1 ; } printf ( "Compression complete: %lld bytes written

" , ( long long ) compressed_bytes ); // Step 2: Decompress the file back using multi-threaded streaming printf ( "

Decompressing '%s' to '%s'...

" , compressed_path , output_path ); FILE * f_compressed = fopen ( compressed_path , "rb" ); if (! f_compressed ) { fprintf ( stderr , "Error: Cannot open compressed file '%s'

" , compressed_path ); return 1 ; } FILE * f_decompressed = fopen ( output_path , "wb" ); if (! f_decompressed ) { fprintf ( stderr , "Error: Cannot create output file '%s'

" , output_path ); fclose ( f_compressed ); return 1 ; } // Decompress with auto-detected threads (0), checksum verification enabled int64_t decompressed_bytes = zxc_stream_decompress ( f_compressed , f_decompressed , 0 , 1 ); fclose ( f_compressed ); fclose ( f_decompressed ); if ( decompressed_bytes < 0 ) { fprintf ( stderr , "Decompression failed

" ); return 1 ; } printf ( "Decompression complete: %lld bytes written

" , ( long long ) decompressed_bytes ); printf ( "

Success! Verify the output file matches the original.

" ); return 0 ; }

Compilation:

gcc -o stream_example stream_example.c -I include -L build -lzxc_lib -lpthread -lm

Usage:

./stream_example large_file.bin compressed.xc decompressed.bin

This example demonstrates:

Multi-threaded parallel processing (auto-detects CPU cores)

Checksum validation for data integrity

Error handling for file operations

Progress tracking via return values

Writing Your Own Streaming Driver / Binding to Other Languages

The streaming multi-threaded API in the previous example is just the default provided driver. However, ZXC is written in a "sans-IO" style that separates compute from I/O and multitasking. This allows you to write your own driver in any language of your choice, and use the native I/O and multitasking capabilities of your language. You will need only to include the extra public header zxc_sans_io.h , and implement your own behavior based on zxc_driver.c .

Safety & Quality

Continuous Fuzzing : Integrated with Google OSS-Fuzz (PR ready) and local libFuzzer suites.

: Integrated with Google OSS-Fuzz (PR ready) and local libFuzzer suites. Static Analysis : Checked with CPPChecker & Clang Static Analyzer.

: Checked with CPPChecker & Clang Static Analyzer. Dynamic Analysis : Validated with Valgrind and ASan/UBSan in CI pipelines.

: Validated with Valgrind and ASan/UBSan in CI pipelines. Safe API: Explicit buffer capacity is required for all operations.

License & Credits

ZXC Codec Copyright © 2025, Bertrand Lebonnois. Licensed under the BSD 3-Clause License. See LICENSE for details.

Third-Party Components: