Skip to content
master
Switch branches/tags
3 branches 118 tags
Code

Latest commit

@lovell
lovell Release v0.29.3
1ff84b2 Nov 14, 2021
Release v0.29.3
1ff84b2

Git stats

Files

Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
Type
Name
Latest commit message
Commit time
.circleci
CI: ensure Linux ARM64 prebuild token is passed into container
Aug 17, 2021
.github
CI: Add darwin-arm64 via MacStadium-based runner
Jul 23, 2021
docs
Release v0.29.3
Nov 14, 2021
install
CI: Add darwin-arm64 via MacStadium-based runner
Jul 23, 2021
lib
Impute TIFF xres/yres from withMetadata({density})
Nov 8, 2021
src
Impute TIFF xres/yres from withMetadata({density})
Nov 8, 2021
test
Impute TIFF xres/yres from withMetadata({density})
Nov 8, 2021
.cirrus.yml
CI: FreeBSD skip notifications
May 10, 2021
.editorconfig
Implements greyscale thresholding
Nov 17, 2015
.gitattributes
Upgrade to libvips v8.6.0
Oct 19, 2017
.gitignore
Docs: switch hosting from Readthedocs to Firebase
Jan 6, 2020
.prebuildrc
Update prebuild include regex
Aug 17, 2021
LICENSE
Initial commit
Aug 19, 2013
README.md
Docs: minimum Node.js version requirement of 12.13.0
Aug 3, 2021
appveyor.yml
Drop support for Node.js 10, upgrade to Node-API v5
Jul 14, 2021
binding.gyp
Allow installation directory to contain spaces
Jul 14, 2021
package.json
Release v0.29.3
Nov 14, 2021
sharp Documentation Examples Callback Promise Async/await Stream Contributing Licensing

README.md

sharp

sharp logo

The typical use case for this high speed Node.js module is to convert large images in common formats to smaller, web-friendly JPEG, PNG, WebP and AVIF images of varying dimensions.

Resizing an image is typically 4x-5x faster than using the quickest ImageMagick and GraphicsMagick settings due to its use of libvips.

Colour spaces, embedded ICC profiles and alpha transparency channels are all handled correctly. Lanczos resampling ensures quality is not sacrificed for speed.

As well as image resizing, operations such as rotation, extraction, compositing and gamma correction are available.

Most modern macOS, Windows and Linux systems running Node.js >= 12.13.0 do not require any additional install or runtime dependencies.

Documentation

Visit sharp.pixelplumbing.com for complete installation instructions, API documentation, benchmark tests and changelog.

Examples

npm install sharp
const sharp = require('sharp');

Callback

sharp(inputBuffer)
  .resize(320, 240)
  .toFile('output.webp', (err, info) => { ... });

Promise

sharp('input.jpg')
  .rotate()
  .resize(200)
  .jpeg({ mozjpeg: true })
  .toBuffer()
  .then( data => { ... })
  .catch( err => { ... });

Async/await

const semiTransparentRedPng = await sharp({
  create: {
    width: 48,
    height: 48,
    channels: 4,
    background: { r: 255, g: 0, b: 0, alpha: 0.5 }
  }
})
  .png()
  .toBuffer();

Stream

const roundedCorners = Buffer.from(
  '<svg><rect x="0" y="0" width="200" height="200" rx="50" ry="50"/></svg>'
);

const roundedCornerResizer =
  sharp()
    .resize(200, 200)
    .composite([{
      input: roundedCorners,
      blend: 'dest-in'
    }])
    .png();

readableStream
  .pipe(roundedCornerResizer)
  .pipe(writableStream);

Contributing

A guide for contributors covers reporting bugs, requesting features and submitting code changes.

Test Coverage Node-API v5

Licensing

Copyright 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 Lovell Fuller and contributors.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at https://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

About

High performance Node.js image processing, the fastest module to resize JPEG, PNG, WebP, AVIF and TIFF images. Uses the libvips library.

sharp.pixelplumbing.com

Topics

nodejs javascript svg performance image resize png jpeg tiff image-processing crop exif icc webp libvips sharp avif

Resources

Readme

License

Apache-2.0 License

Stars

21.3k stars

Watchers

230 watching

Forks

1.1k forks

Releases 43

v0.29.3 Latest
Nov 14, 2021
+ 42 releases

Sponsor this project

Used by 266k

  • @jesielviana
  • @zorro-project
  • @yousseefben
  • @NimbleValley
  • @sxshita
  • @cogluca
  • @Hyperobjekt
  • @UAFCSC
+ 265,940

Contributors 153

+ 142 contributors

Languages