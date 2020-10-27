Win11Debloat

Win11Debloat is a lightweight, easy to use PowerShell script that allows you to quickly declutter and customize your Windows experience. It can remove pre-installed bloatware apps, disable telemetry, remove intrusive interface elements and much more. No need to painstakingly go through all the settings yourself or remove apps one by one. Win11Debloat makes the process quick and easy!

The script also includes many features that system administrators and power users will enjoy. Such as a powerful command-line interface, support for Windows Audit mode and the option to make changes to other Windows users. Please refer to our wiki for more details.

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Usage

Warning Great care went into making sure this script does not unintentionally break any OS functionality, but use at your own risk! If you run into any issues, please report them here.

Quick method

Download & run the script automatically via PowerShell.

Open PowerShell or Terminal, preferably as an administrator. Copy and paste the command below into PowerShell:

& ([ scriptblock ]::Create((irm " https://debloat.raphi.re/ " )))

Wait for the script to automatically download Win11Debloat. Carefully read through and follow the on-screen instructions.

This method supports command-line parameters to customize the behaviour of the script. Please click here for more information.

Traditional method

Manually download & run the script.

Download the latest version of the script, and extract the .ZIP file to your desired location. Navigate to the Win11Debloat folder Double click the Run.bat file to start the script. NOTE: If the console window immediately closes and nothing happens, try the advanced method below. Accept the Windows UAC prompt to run the script as administrator, this is required for the script to function. Carefully read through and follow the on-screen instructions.

Advanced method

Manually download the script & run the script via PowerShell. Recommended for advanced users.

Download the latest version of the script, and extract the .ZIP file to your desired location. Open PowerShell or Terminal as an administrator. Temporarily enable PowerShell execution by entering the following command: Set-ExecutionPolicy Unrestricted - Scope Process - Force In PowerShell, navigate to the directory where the files were extracted. Example: cd c:\Win11Debloat Now run the script by entering the following command: .\Win11Debloat.ps1 Carefully read through and follow the on-screen instructions. This method supports command-line parameters to customize the behaviour of the script. Please click here for more information.

Features

Below is an overview of the key features and functionality offered by Win11Debloat. Please refer to the wiki for more information about the default settings preset.

Tip All of the changes made by Win11Debloat can easily be reverted and almost all of the apps can be reinstalled through the Microsoft Store. A full guide on how to revert changes can be found here.

App Removal

Remove a wide variety of preinstalled apps. Click here for more info.

Privacy & Suggested Content

Disable telemetry, diagnostic data, activity history, app-launch tracking & targeted ads.

Disable tips, tricks, suggestions & ads across Windows.

Disable Windows location services & app location access.

Disable Find My Device location tracking.

Disable 'Windows Spotlight' and tips & tricks on the lock screen.

Disable 'Windows Spotlight' desktop background option.

Disable ads, suggestions and the MSN news feed in Microsoft Edge.

Hide Microsoft 365 ads on the Settings 'Home' page, or hide the 'Home' page entirely.

AI Features

Disable & remove Microsoft Copilot.

Disable Windows Recall.

Disable Click to Do, AI text & image analysis tool.

Prevent AI service (WSAIFabricSvc) from starting automatically.

Disable AI Features in Edge.

Disable AI Features in Paint.

Disable AI Features in Notepad.

System

Disable the Drag Tray for sharing & moving files.

Restore the old Windows 10 style context menu.

Turn off Enhance Pointer Precision, also known as mouse acceleration.

Disable the Sticky Keys keyboard shortcut.

Disable Storage Sense automatic disk cleanup.

Disable fast start-up to ensure a full shutdown.

Disable BitLocker automatic device encryption.

Disable network connectivity during Modern Standby to reduce battery drain.

Windows Update

Prevent Windows from getting updates as soon as they're available.

Prevent automatic restarts after updates while signed in.

Disable sharing of downloaded updates with other PCs, also known as Delivery Optimization.

Appearance

Enable dark mode for system and apps.

Disable transparency effects

Disable animations and visual effects.

Start Menu & Search

Remove or replace all pinned apps from the start menu.

Hide the recommended section in the start menu.

Hide the 'All Apps' section in the start menu.

Disable the Phone Link mobile devices integration in the start menu.

Disable Bing web search & Copilot integration in Windows search.

Disable Microsoft Store app suggestions in Windows search.

Disable Search Highlights (dynamic/branded content) in the taskbar search box.

Disable local Windows search history.

Taskbar

Align taskbar icons to the left.

Hide or change the search icon/box on the taskbar.

Hide the taskview button from the taskbar.

Disable widgets on the taskbar & lock screen.

Hide the chat (meet now) icon from the taskbar.

Enable the 'End Task' option in the taskbar right click menu.

Enable the 'Last Active Click' behavior in the taskbar app area. This allows you to repeatedly click on an application's icon in the taskbar to switch focus between the open windows of that application.

Choose how app icons are shown on the taskbar when using multiple monitors.

Choose combine mode for taskbar buttons and labels.

File Explorer

Change the default location that File Explorer opens to.

Show file extensions for known file types.

Show hidden files, folders and drives.

Hide the Home or Gallery section from the File Explorer navigation pane.

Hide duplicate removable drive entries from the File Explorer navigation pane, so only the entry under 'This PC' remains.

Add all common folders (Desktop, Downloads, etc.) back to 'This PC' in File Explorer.

Hide the 3D objects, music or OneDrive folder from the File Explorer navigation pane.

Hide the 'Include in library', 'Give access to' and 'Share' options from the context menu.

Change drive letter position or visibility in File Explorer.

Disable window snapping.

Disable Snap Assist suggestions when snapping a window.

Disable Snap Layout suggestions when dragging windows to the top of screen and when hovering on the maximize button.

Change if tabs are shown when snapping or pressing Alt+Tab.

Optional Windows Features

Enable Windows Sandbox, a lightweight desktop environment for safely running applications in isolation.

Enable Windows Subsystem for Linux which allows you to run a Linux environment directly on Windows.

Other

Disable Xbox Game Bar integration & game/screen recording. This also disables ms-gamingoverlay / ms-gamebar popups if you uninstall the Xbox Game Bar.

/ popups if you uninstall the Xbox Game Bar. Disable bloat in Brave browser (AI, Crypto, News, etc.)

Advanced Features

Option to apply changes to a different user, instead of the currently logged in user.

Sysprep mode to apply changes to the Windows Default user profile. Which ensures, all new users will have the changes automatically applied to them.

Contributing

We welcome contributions of all kinds! Please see our Contributing Guidelines for detailed instructions on how to get started and best practices for contributing.

License

Win11Debloat is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more information.