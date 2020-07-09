TAURI

Introduction

Tauri is a framework for building tiny, blazing fast binaries for all major desktop platforms. Developers can integrate any front-end framework that compiles to HTML, JS and CSS for building their user interface. The backend of the application is a rust-sourced binary with an API that the front-end can interact with.

The user interface in Tauri apps currently leverages Cocoa/WebKit on macOS, gtk-webkit2 on Linux and MSHTML (IE10/11) or Webkit via Edge on Windows. Tauri uses (and contributes to) the MIT licensed project that you can find at webview.

Get Started

If you are interested in making a tauri-app, please visit the documentation website. This README is directed towards those who are interested in contributing to the core library. But if you just want a quick overview about where tauri is at in its development, here's a quick burndown:

App Bundles

App Icons

App Icons Build on MacOS (.app, .dmg)

Build on MacOS (.app, .dmg) Build on Linux (.deb, AppImage)

Build on Linux (.deb, AppImage) Build on Windows (.exe, .msi)

Build on Windows (.exe, .msi) Copy Buffer

Copy Buffer Device Notifications (toast)

Device Notifications (toast) Self Updater (in progress)

Self Updater (in progress) deeplink RPC (in progress)

deeplink RPC (in progress) App Signing (coming soon)

App Signing (coming soon) Frameless Mode (coming soon)

Frameless Mode (coming soon) Transparent Mode (coming soon)

Transparent Mode (coming soon) Multiwindow Mode (coming soon)

Multiwindow Mode (coming soon) Tray (coming soon)

API

setTitle - set the window title

setTitle - set the window title command - make custom API interfaces

command - make custom API interfaces execute - STDOUT Passthrough with command invocation

execute - STDOUT Passthrough with command invocation open - open link in a browser

open - open link in a browser event - two part api consisting of emit and listen

event - two part api consisting of and httpRequest - command rust to make an http request

httpRequest - command rust to make an http request openDialog - native file chooser dialog

openDialog - native file chooser dialog saveDialog - native file saver dialog

saveDialog - native file saver dialog readDir - list files in a directory

readDir - list files in a directory createDir - create a directory

createDir - create a directory removeDir - remove a directory

removeDir - remove a directory removeFile - remove a file

removeFile - remove a file renameFile - rename a file

renameFile - rename a file copyFile - copy a file to a new destination

copyFile - copy a file to a new destination writeFile - write file to local filesystem

writeFile - write file to local filesystem writeBinaryFile - write binary file to local filesystem

writeBinaryFile - write binary file to local filesystem readBinaryFile - read binary file from local filesystem

readBinaryFile - read binary file from local filesystem readTextFile - read text file from local filesystem

Security Features

localhost-free mode ( 🔥 )

localhost-free mode ( ) Dynamic ahead of Time Compilation (dAoT) with functional tree-shaking

Dynamic ahead of Time Compilation (dAoT) with functional tree-shaking functional Address Space Layout Randomization

functional Address Space Layout Randomization OTP salting of function names and messages at runtime

OTP salting of function names and messages at runtime CSP Injection

CSP Injection Frida-based harness for Post-Binary Analysis (in progress)

Comparison between Tauri and Electron

Detail Tauri Electron Binary Size MacOS 0.6 MB (1) 47.7 MB Memory Consumption MacOS 13 MB 34.1 MB Interface Service Provider Varies Chromium Backend Binding Rust Node.js (ECMAScript) Underlying Engine C/C++ V8 (C/C++) FLOSS Yes No Multithreading Yes No Bytecode Delivery Yes No Can Render PDF Yes No Multiple Windows Soon Yes Auto Updater Soon Yes (2) Cross Platform Yes Yes Custom App Icon Yes Yes Windows Binary Yes Yes MacOS Binary Yes Yes Linux Binary Yes Yes iOS Binary Soon No Android Binary Soon No Localhost Server Yes Yes No localhost option Yes No Desktop Tray Soon Yes Splashscreen Yes Yes Sidecar Binaries Yes No

Notes

This is the smallest known binary, depending on your framework the size may be different. Electron has no native auto updater on Linux, but is offered by electron-packager

Development

Tauri is a system composed of a number of moving pieces:

Infrastructure

git for code management

github for project management

github actions for CI and CD

discord for discussions

netlify-hosted documentation website

Major Runtimes

node.js for running the CLI (deno and pure rust are on the roadmap)

cargo for testing, running the dev service, building binaries and as the runtime harness for the webview

Major Languages

typescript for the CLI

javascript for the JS-side of the API

rust for bindings, rust side of the API, harnesses

C / obj-c for interfacing with the webviews

Operating systems

Tauri core can be developed on Mac, Linux and Windows, but you are encouraged to use the latest possible operating systems and build tools for your OS.

Contribution Flow

Before you start working on something, it is best to check if there is an existing issue first. Also it is a good idea to stop by the Discord guild and confirm with the team if it makes sense or if someone is already working on it. If you want to read more about this, please see this page.

Documentation

Documentation in a polyglot system is a tricky proposition. To this end, we prefer to use inline documentation of Rust code and at JSDoc in typescript / javascript code. We autocollect these and publish them using Docusaurus v2 and netlify. Here is the hosting repository for the documentation site: https://github.com/tauri-apps/tauri-docs

Testing & Linting

Test all the things! We have a number of test suites, but are always looking to improve our coverage:

Rust ( cargo test ) => sourced via inline #[cfg(test)] declarations

) => sourced via inline declarations TS ( jest ) => via spec files

) => via spec files Smoke Tests (run on merges to latest)

eslint, clippy

We recommend you read this article to understand better how we run our pipelines: https://www.jacobbolda.com/setting-up-ci-and-cd-for-tauri/

Organization

Tauri aims to be a sustainable collective based on principles that guide sustainable free and open software communities. You can get involved in many ways.

This has been done with our best attempt at due diligence and in respect of the original authors. Thankyou - this project would never have been possible without your amazing contribution to open-source and we are honoured to carry the torch further. Of special note:

zserge for the original webview approach and go bindings

Burtonago for the Cargo Bundle prototype

Contributing

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

Thank you to all the people who already contributed to Tauri!

Special thanks to the development team at Volentix Labs for the encouragement and support in the early phases of Tauri, notably Rhys Parry and Gregory Luneau.

Semver

tauri is following Semantic Versioning 2.0.

Licenses

Code: (c) 2015 - present - Daniel Thompson-Yvetot, Lucas Nogueira, Tensor, Serge Zaitsev, George Burton and all the other amazing contributors.

MIT or MIT/Apache 2.0 where applicable.

Logo: CC-BY-NC-ND