Notice

The certificate used in noTunes prior to version 3.2 is set to expire on the 14th January 2022.

To continue using noTunes please update to version 3.2 or greater.

noTunes

noTunes is a macOS application that will prevent iTunes or Apple Music from launching.

Simply launch the noTunes app and iTunes/Music will no longer be able to launch. For example, when bluetooth headphones reconnect.

You can toggle the apps functionality via the menu bar icon with a simple left click.

Installation

Homebrew

brew install --cask notunes

Direct Download

noTunes-3.4.zip

Usage

Set noTunes to launch at startup

Before Ventura:

Navigate to System Preferences -> Users & Groups. Under your user, select "Login Items", click the lock on the bottom left and enter your login password to make changes. Click the plus sign (+) in the main panel and search for noTunes. Select it and click "Add".

Ventura and later:

Navigate to System Settings Select General Select Login Items Click the + under Open at Login and select noTunes

Toggle noTunes Functionality

Left click the menu bar icon to toggle between its active states.

Enabled (prevents iTunes/Music from opening)

Disabled (allows iTunes/Music to open)

Hide Menu Bar Icon

Right click the menu bar icon and click Hide Icon .

Restore Menu Bar Icon

Quit noTunes, run the following command in Terminal and re-open the app:

defaults delete digital.twisted.noTunes

Quit noTunes

To quit the app either:

With menu bar icon visible

Right click the menu bar icon and click quit.

With menu bar icon hidden

Quit the app via Activity Monitor or run the following command in Terminal:

osascript -e ' quit app "noTunes" '

Set replacement for iTunes / Apple Music

Replace YOUR_MUSIC_APP with the name of your music app in the following command.

defaults write digital.twisted.noTunes replacement /Applications/YOUR_MUSIC_APP.app

Then /Applications/YOUR_MUSIC_APP.app will launch when iTunes/Music attempts to launch.

This can be used to open a website too, for example, YouTube Music.

defaults write digital.twisted.noTunes replacement https://music.youtube.com/

The following command will disable the replacement.

defaults delete digital.twisted.noTunes replacement

License

The code is available under the MIT License.