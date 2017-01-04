The certificate used in noTunes prior to version 3.2 is set to expire on the 14th January 2022.
To continue using noTunes please update to version 3.2 or greater.
noTunes is a macOS application that will prevent iTunes or Apple Music from launching.
Simply launch the noTunes app and iTunes/Music will no longer be able to launch. For example, when bluetooth headphones reconnect.
You can toggle the apps functionality via the menu bar icon with a simple left click.
brew install --cask notunes
Navigate to System Preferences -> Users & Groups. Under your user, select "Login Items", click the lock on the bottom left and enter your login password to make changes. Click the plus sign (+) in the main panel and search for noTunes. Select it and click "Add".
- Navigate to System Settings
- Select General
- Select Login Items
- Click the + under Open at Login and select noTunes
Left click the menu bar icon to toggle between its active states.
Enabled (prevents iTunes/Music from opening)
Disabled (allows iTunes/Music to open)
Right click the menu bar icon and click
Hide Icon.
Quit noTunes, run the following command in Terminal and re-open the app:
defaults delete digital.twisted.noTunes
To quit the app either:
With menu bar icon visible
Right click the menu bar icon and click quit.
With menu bar icon hidden
Quit the app via Activity Monitor or run the following command in Terminal:
osascript -e 'quit app "noTunes"'
Replace
YOUR_MUSIC_APP with the name of your music app in the following command.
defaults write digital.twisted.noTunes replacement /Applications/YOUR_MUSIC_APP.app
Then
/Applications/YOUR_MUSIC_APP.app will launch when iTunes/Music attempts to launch.
This can be used to open a website too, for example, YouTube Music.
defaults write digital.twisted.noTunes replacement https://music.youtube.com/
The following command will disable the replacement.
defaults delete digital.twisted.noTunes replacement
The code is available under the MIT License.