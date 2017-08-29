Fashion-MNIST is a dataset of Zalando's article images—consisting of a training set of 60,000 examples and a test set of 10,000 examples. Each example is a 28x28 grayscale image, associated with a label from 10 classes. We intend Fashion-MNIST to serve as a direct drop-in replacement for the original MNIST dataset for benchmarking machine learning algorithms. It shares the same image size and structure of training and testing splits.

Here's an example how the data looks (each class takes three-rows):

Why we made Fashion-MNIST

The original MNIST dataset contains a lot of handwritten digits. Members of the AI/ML/Data Science community love this dataset and use it as a benchmark to validate their algorithms. In fact, MNIST is often the first dataset researchers try. "If it doesn't work on MNIST, it won't work at all", they said. "Well, if it does work on MNIST, it may still fail on others."

To Serious Machine Learning Researchers

Seriously, we are talking about replacing MNIST. Here are some good reasons:

Get the Data

You can use direct links to download the dataset. The data is stored in the same format as the original MNIST data.

Name Content Examples Size Link train-images-idx3-ubyte.gz training set images 60,000 26 MBytes Download train-labels-idx1-ubyte.gz training set labels 60,000 29 KBytes Download t10k-images-idx3-ubyte.gz test set images 10,000 4.2 MBytes Download t10k-labels-idx1-ubyte.gz test set labels 10,000 5.0 KBytes Download

Alternatively, you can clone this GitHub repository; the dataset appears under data/fashion . This repo also contains some scripts for benchmark and visualization.

git clone git@github.com:zalandoresearch/fashion-mnist.git

Labels

Each training and test example is assigned to one of the following labels:

Label Description 0 T-shirt/top 1 Trouser 2 Pullover 3 Dress 4 Coat 5 Sandal 6 Shirt 7 Sneaker 8 Bag 9 Ankle boot

Usage

Loading data with Python (requires NumPy)

Use utils/mnist_reader in this repo:

import mnist_reader X_train, y_train = mnist_reader.load_mnist( ' data/fashion ' , kind = ' train ' ) X_test, y_test = mnist_reader.load_mnist( ' data/fashion ' , kind = ' t10k ' )

Loading data with Tensorflow

from tensorflow.examples.tutorials.mnist import input_data data = input_data.read_data_sets( ' data/fashion ' ) data.train.next_batch( 100 )

Loading data with other languages

As one of the Machine Learning community's most popular datasets, MNIST has inspired people to implement loaders in many different languages. You can use these loaders with the Fashion-MNIST dataset as well. (Note: may require decompressing first.) To date, we haven't yet tested all of these loaders with Fashion-MNIST.

C

C++

Java

Python and this

Scala

Go

C#

NodeJS and this

Swift

R and this

Matlab and this

Ruby

Benchmark

We built an automatic benchmarking system based on scikit-learn that covers 129 classifiers (but no deep learning) with different parameters. Find the results here.

You can reproduce the results by running benchmark/runner.py . We recommend building and deploying this Dockerfile.

You are welcome to submit your benchmark; simply create a new issue and we'll list your results here. Before doing that, please make sure it does not already appear in this list. Visit our contributor guidelines for additional details.

Contributing

Thanks for your interest in contributing! There are many ways to get involved; start with our contributor guidelines and then check these open issues for specific tasks.

Contact

To discuss the dataset, please use .

Citing Fashion-MNIST

If you use Fashion-MNIST in a scientific publication, we would appreciate references to the following paper:

Fashion-MNIST: a Novel Image Dataset for Benchmarking Machine Learning Algorithms. Han Xiao, Kashif Rasul, Roland Vollgraf. arXiv:1708.07747

Biblatex entry:

@online{xiao2017/online, author = {Han Xiao and Kashif Rasul and Roland Vollgraf}, title = {Fashion-MNIST: a Novel Image Dataset for Benchmarking Machine Learning Algorithms}, date = {2017-08-28}, year = {2017}, eprintclass = {cs.LG}, eprinttype = {arXiv}, eprint = {cs.LG/1708.07747}, }

License

The MIT License (MIT) Copyright © [2017] Zalando SE, https://tech.zalando.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the “Software”), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED “AS IS”, WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.