Moongate v2 is a modern Ultima Online server project built with .NET 10. It targets a clean, modular architecture with strong packet tooling, deterministic game-loop processing, and practical test coverage.
Looking for collaborators: I am actively seeking contributors to help build Moongate v2, and I would especially appreciate support with technical/code reviews. Want to help? Open an issue/discussion on GitHub or join Discord:
Moongate is not a clone of ModernUO, RunUO, ServUO or any other server, and it does not aim to be. In fact, we owe a great deal of inspiration to these projects. Their legacy and technical achievements are invaluable, and this project would not exist without them. Thank you.
Special thanks to the teams and contributors behind these projects, which strongly inspired Moongate:
- POLServer: https://github.com/polserver/polserver
- ModernUO: https://github.com/modernuo/modernuo
Data credits:
- World decoration datasets (
Assets/data/decoration/**) are imported from the ModernUO Distribution data pack.
- World location datasets (
Assets/data/locations/**) are imported/adapted from the ModernUO Distribution data pack.
- Sign datasets (
Assets/data/signs/signs.cfg) are imported/adapted from ModernUO data format and content.
Thanks to the ModernUO team for making these resources available.
- Project Goals
- Project Story
- Frontend Preview
- Current Status
- Spatial Chunk Strategy
- World Generation Pipeline
- UO Feature Support (Current)
- Persistence
- Email Delivery (Minimal SMTP)
- Templates
- Solution Structure
- Source Generators (AOT)
- Event And Packet Separation
- Game Loop Scheduling
- Requirements
- Server Startup Tutorial
- Quick Start
- Command System
- Scripting
- Item ScriptId Dispatch
- Scripts
- Benchmarks
- Docker
- Docker Monitoring Stack
- Documentation
- Development Notes
- Contributing
- License
- Build a maintainable UO server foundation focused on correctness and iteration speed.
- Keep networking and game-loop boundaries explicit and thread-safe.
- Model protocol packets with typed definitions and source-generated registration.
- Stay AOT-aware while preserving a smooth local development workflow.
You can read the background and motivation behind Moongate v2 here:
I hate building frontend myself, so thanks to Codex I started adding a UI layer in
ui/.
The UI now also includes Item Templates search with image previews.
The project is actively in development and already includes:
- TCP server startup and connection lifecycle handling.
- Packet framing/parsing for fixed and variable packet sizes.
- Attribute-based packet mapping (
[PacketHandler(...)]) with source generation.
- Inbound message bus (
IMessageBusService) for network thread -> game-loop crossing.
- Domain event bus (
IGameEventBusService) with initial events (
PlayerConnectedEvent,
PlayerDisconnectedEvent).
- Outbound event listener abstraction (
IOutboundEventListener<TEvent>) for domain-event -> network side effects.
- Session split between transport (
GameNetworkSession) and gameplay/protocol context (
GameSession).
- Unit tests for core server behaviors and packet infrastructure.
- Lua scripting runtime with module/function binding and
.luarcgeneration support.
- Lua metadata files (
definitions.lua,
.luarc.json) generated in configured
LuaEngineConfig.LuarcDirectoryduring engine startup.
- Embedded HTTP host (
Moongate.Server/Http) for health/admin endpoints and OpenAPI/Scalar docs.
- Dedicated HTTP rolling logs in the shared logs directory (
moongate_http-*.log).
- Snapshot+journal persistence module (
Moongate.Persistence) integrated in server lifecycle.
- ID-based persistence references for character equipment/container ownership.
- Interactive console UI with fixed prompt (
moongate>) and Spectre-based colored log rendering.
- Timer wheel runtime metrics integrated in the metrics pipeline (
timer.*).
- Timestamp-driven game loop scheduling with timer delta updates and optional idle CPU throttling.
- Region system adopted from ModernUO (chosen as the most robust baseline), including polymorphic JSON loading via
$type.
- Spatial region resolution indexed by sector with deterministic ordering:
- higher
Priorityfirst
- then deeper parent/child hierarchy (
ChildLevel) when priority ties.
- higher
- Region music mapped as typed
MusicNameand resolved by
MapId+ position.
- Minimal email stack with Scriban templates and SMTP sender (
Moongate.Email), wired through
IEmailService.
- Basic/timid A* pathfinding service is available (
IPathfindingService/
AStarPathfindingService) and already used by Lua mobile movement primitives (
MoveTowards).
- Light cycle is now isolated in
ILightService/
LightService(separate from weather), including global override commands exposed to Lua.
- Lua command scripts are organized under
moongate_data/scripts/commands/gm(one command per file, imported from
init.lua).
- Persistence serialization was migrated to MessagePack-CSharp source-generated contracts to resolve NativeAOT runtime instability.
- Outbound packet sending was split into a dedicated networking thread path to reduce game-loop contention.
- Spatial/game-loop hot paths received allocation-focused optimizations across login, packet dispatch, event bus, and persistence mapping.
- Light cycle logic was extracted from
WeatherServiceinto dedicated
ILightService/
LightService.
- New Lua GM command scripts were added under
moongate_data/scripts/commands/gm(
.eclipse,
.set_world_light,
.teleports).
Moongate uses a sector/chunk-based world streaming strategy instead of a pure range-view scan model.
- World data is indexed by sectors (
16x16) and loaded lazily.
- When a sector is touched, Moongate loads entities (items + mobiles) around it in a configurable sector radius.
- Around player login and sector changes, snapshots are sent using sector radius windows.
- Sectors are created, populated, and reused in memory; inactive areas stay unloaded until requested.
Why this choice:
- Predictable memory growth and lower steady-state CPU usage on large worlds.
- Better cache locality for entity queries and network snapshot generation.
- Simpler scalability path for high-concurrency shards.
Compared to classic server approaches that rely mainly on repeated range-view scans, this model is intentionally closer to chunk-streaming systems (Minecraft-style): load/unload by sector boundaries with configurable warmup and sync radii.
For a detailed internal status snapshot, see
docs/plans/status-2026-02-19.md.
Moongate uses a world-generation pipeline based on
IWorldGenerator.
- Each generator is a named unit (
Name), orchestrated by
IWorldGeneratorBuilderService.
- The builder supports:
- full execution (
GenerateAsync()),
- targeted execution by name (
GenerateAsync("doors")),
- optional progress callback (
Action<string>) for logs/progress output.
- full execution (
- Door generation is implemented as
DoorGeneratorBuilder(
Name = "doors"), with hardcoded scan regions (ModernUO-style) and
CanFitfiltering before accepting candidate placements.
- Generated doors are persisted as world items and include facing/link metadata for runtime behavior.
- Doors now support live open/close behavior on double-click through Lua +
DoorService.
- ORA LE PORTE SI APRONO!! :D :D
Manual trigger:
- Command:
.spawn_doors
- Scope: console + in-game admin command
- Behavior: runs only the
doorsgenerator and streams progress lines to command output.
This section reflects the current server-side implementation status.
- Active inbound packet handlers:
- Login/auth:
0xEF,
0x80,
0xA0,
0x91,
0x5D,
0xBD
- Character:
0x00
- Movement:
0x02,
0xC8
- Item interaction:
0x07,
0x08,
0x09,
0x13,
0x06
- Speech/chat:
0xAD,
0xB5
- Targeting:
0x6C
- General info multiplexer:
0xBF
- Player status:
0x34
- Ping:
0x73
- Tooltip:
0xD6
- Login/auth:
0xBFsubcommands currently wired in runtime:
0x06Party System
0x1AStat Lock Change
0x2CUse Targeted Item
0x2DCast Targeted Spell
0x2EUse Targeted Skill
-
- Active outbound gameplay packets include:
- Login/session:
0x8C,
0xA8,
0xA9,
0x1B,
0x55,
0x82,
0xB9
- World/entity sync:
0x78,
0x20,
0x2E,
0x24,
0x3C,
0x11,
0x88,
0xF3,
0x23,
0x76
- Movement/time:
0x22,
0x21,
0x5B,
0xF2
- Environment/effects:
0xBC,
0x4F,
0x4E,
0x6D,
0x65,
0x54,
0x70,
0xC0,
0xC7
- UI/speech:
0xAE,
0xB0,
0xDD
- Login/session:
- Protocol model coverage is broader than runtime gameplay wiring:
- many packet contracts exist in
Moongate.Network.Packets,
- only the opcodes listed above are currently connected to live handlers/flows.
- many packet contracts exist in
- Item pipeline is functional for pickup/drop/equip/container refresh, but advanced cases (full trade/vendor/economy semantics) are still expanding.
- Lua runtime is integrated (commands, speech, targeting, gump builder), but high-level game systems are still script-surface growth areas.
- Full combat loop (swing/spell damage pipeline, notoriety-driven combat rules).
- Skill system execution and progression.
- NPC AI, vendors, loot systems, and spawn regions are still evolving; pathfinding currently exists in a basic form and is not yet a full navigation stack.
- World simulation breadth (housing, boats, advanced map interactions, seasons/weather effects gameplay-side).
- Economy systems and complete trading/vendor behavior.
- Full UO protocol listener coverage (many opcodes intentionally unhandled yet).
Moongate uses a lightweight file-based persistence model implemented in
src/Moongate.Persistence:
- Snapshot file (
world.snapshot.bin) for full world state checkpoints.
- Append-only journal (
world.journal.bin) for incremental operations between snapshots.
- MessagePack-CSharp (source-generated) binary serialization for compact and fast read/write.
- Per-operation checksums in journal entries to detect truncated/corrupted tails.
- Runtime file-lock mode for snapshot/journal handles (
PersistenceOptions.EnableFileLock, default: enabled).
- Thread-safe repositories for accounts, mobiles, and items.
- Mobile/item relations are persisted by serial references:
UOMobileEntity.BackpackId
UOMobileEntity.EquippedItemIds
UOItemEntity.ParentContainerId+
ContainerPosition
UOItemEntity.EquippedMobileId+
EquippedLayer
-
Runtime behavior:
- On startup,
IPersistenceService.StartAsync()loads snapshot (if present) and replays journal.
- During runtime, repositories append operations to journal.
- On save/stop,
SaveSnapshotAsync()writes a new snapshot and resets the journal.
- With file-lock mode enabled, snapshot/journal handles remain open for process lifetime and prevent concurrent writers.
NativeAOT note (post-mortem):
- We hit an insidious NativeAOT crash (
Segmentation fault: 11) during persistence save.
- Root cause: the previous MemoryPack-based snapshot/journal path crashed under AOT in our runtime scenario.
- Resolution: full persistence serializer migration from MemoryPack to MessagePack-CSharp source-generated contracts (
MessagePackObject), covering both snapshot and journal payloads.
- Result: AOT startup + first admin account creation + save cycle now complete without crash.
Storage location:
- Files are written under the server
savedirectory (
DirectoriesConfig[DirectoryType.Save]).
Query support:
IAccountRepository,
IMobileRepository, and
IItemRepositoryexpose
QueryAsync(...).
- Queries are evaluated on immutable snapshots with ZLinq-backed projection/filtering.
Moongate includes a minimal email pipeline:
IEmailService: orchestration entrypoint.
IEmailTemplateService: template rendering via Scriban (
Moongate.Email).
IEmailSender: transport abstraction with SMTP implementation (
SmtpEmailSender).
NoOpEmailSender: selected automatically when email is disabled.
websiteUrl: global Scriban variable injected from
Http.WebsiteUrl.
Default templates are loaded from:
moongate_data/email/templates/registration_ok/*
moongate_data/email/templates/recover_password/*
Runtime directory mapping uses
DirectoryType.EmailTemplates.
Minimal config shape:
{
"email": {
"isEnabled": false,
"fromAddress": "noreply@localhost",
"fallbackLocale": "en",
"smtp": {
"host": "localhost",
"port": 25,
"useSsl": false,
"username": null,
"password": null
}
}
}
Moongate loads gameplay templates from
DirectoriesConfig[DirectoryType.Templates]:
templates/items/**/*.json-> loaded by
ItemTemplateLoaderinto
IItemTemplateService
templates/mobiles/**/*.json-> loaded by
MobileTemplateLoaderinto
IMobileTemplateService
Template values are data-driven and resolved at runtime using spec objects:
HueSpec: supports fixed values (
"4375",
"0x1117") and ranges (
"hue(5:55)")
GoldValueSpec: supports fixed values (
"0") and dice notation (
"dice(1d8+8)")
Example item template:
{
"type": "item",
"id": "leather_backpack",
"name": "Leather Backpack",
"category": "Container",
"itemId": "0x0E76",
"hue": "hue(10:80)",
"goldValue": "dice(2d8+12)",
"lootType": "Regular",
"stackable": false,
"isMovable": true
}
Example startup item template:
{
"type": "item",
"id": "inner_torso",
"category": "Start Clothes",
"itemId": "0x1F7B",
"hue": "4375",
"goldValue": "dice(1d4+1)",
"weight": 1
}
Example mobile template:
{
"type": "mobile",
"id": "orione",
"name": "Orione",
"category": "animals",
"body": "0xC9",
"skinHue": 779,
"hairStyle": 0,
"brain": "orion"
}
Resolution model:
- JSON loading parses to typed specs (
HueSpec,
GoldValueSpec)
- final random values are resolved when creating runtime entities (not at JSON load time)
src/Moongate.Server: host/bootstrap, game loop, network orchestration, session/event services.
src/Moongate.Network.Packets: packet contracts, descriptors, registry, packet definitions.
src/Moongate.Generators: unified source generators for packets, handlers, metrics, script-module registry, and version metadata.
src/Moongate.UO.Data: UO domain data types and utility models.
src/Moongate.Core: shared low-level utilities.
src/Moongate.Network: TCP/network primitives.
src/Moongate.Scripting: Lua engine service, script modules, script loaders, and scripting helpers.
src/Moongate.Server/Http: embedded ASP.NET Core host service used by the server bootstrap.
tests/Moongate.Tests: unit tests.
benchmarks/Moongate.Benchmarks: BenchmarkDotNet performance suite.
docs/: documentation and project notes (plans, sprints, protocol notes, journal).
Moongate uses source generators to reduce runtime reflection/discovery work and improve Native AOT compatibility and startup performance.
Current generator project:
Moongate.Generators
- Generates packet table/registry wiring and
PacketDefinitionconstants from packet metadata.
- Generates bootstrap packet-listener registrations from
[RegisterPacketHandler(...)].
- Generates bootstrap game-event-listener subscriptions from
[RegisterGameEventListener].
- Generates bootstrap file-loader registrations from
[RegisterFileLoader(order)].
- Generates metric snapshot mappers from metric-decorated models.
- Generates script module registries from
[ScriptModule(...)]in
Moongate.Scriptingand
Moongate.Server.
- Generates
VersionUtilsmetadata for server version/codename.
- Generates packet table/registry wiring and
Why this helps for AOT:
- Moves dynamic mapping logic from runtime to compile time.
- Reduces dependency on reflection-based registration paths.
- Improves deterministic startup behavior.
Moongate uses a strict separation between inbound protocol parsing and outbound event projections:
IPacketListenerhandles inbound packets only (
Client -> Server) and applies domain use-cases.
- Domain services publish
IGameEventmessages through
IGameEventBusService.
- Game event listeners are declared with
IGameEventListener<TEvent>and auto-subscribed at bootstrap via
[RegisterGameEventListener].
IOutboundEventListener<TEvent>handles outbound side-effects from domain events (for example enqueueing packets).
RegisterOutboundEventListener<TEvent, TListener>()is the bootstrap helper to register outbound listeners as hosted services with priority.
IOutgoingPacketQueueand
IOutboundPacketSenderdeliver outbound packets on the game-loop/network boundary.
The server loop is timestamp-driven (monotonic
Stopwatch) rather than fixed-sleep tick stepping:
GameLoopServicecomputes current loop timestamp and calls
ITimerService.UpdateTicksDelta(...).
TimerWheelServiceaccumulates elapsed milliseconds and advances only the required number of wheel ticks.
- This keeps timer semantics stable while adapting to real runtime load.
- Optional idle throttling (
Game.IdleCpuEnabled,
Game.IdleSleepMilliseconds) sleeps briefly when no work was processed.
Moongate provides
IBackgroundJobService to run non-gameplay work in parallel and safely marshal results back to the game loop thread.
Use it for:
- file parsing/import tasks
- image generation and offline processors
- CPU/I/O work that does not directly mutate world state
Do not mutate gameplay state directly inside background workers.
Post results back to game loop callbacks instead.
Example:
public sealed class SeedImportService
{
private readonly IBackgroundJobService _backgroundJobService;
public SeedImportService(IBackgroundJobService backgroundJobService)
{
_backgroundJobService = backgroundJobService;
}
public void ImportAsync()
{
_backgroundJobService.RunBackgroundAndPostResultAsync(
async () => await LoadSeedStatsAsync(),
result =>
{
// This callback executes on game-loop thread.
ApplyStatsToRuntime(result);
},
ex =>
{
// Also marshaled on game-loop thread.
Log.Error(ex, "Seed import failed.");
}
);
}
}
- .NET SDK 10.0.x
This is the recommended first-time setup to run the server locally.
- Prepare directories:
MOONGATE_ROOT_DIRECTORY: server root (config, save, logs, scripts, templates).
MOONGATE_UO_DIRECTORY: Ultima Online client data directory.
-
- Export env vars:
export MOONGATE_ROOT_DIRECTORY="$HOME/moongate"
export MOONGATE_UO_DIRECTORY="/path/to/uo-client"
- Restore/build/test:
dotnet restore
dotnet build
dotnet test
- Start server:
dotnet run --project src/Moongate.Server
-
First startup behavior:
- If
moongate.jsonis missing, it is created in
MOONGATE_ROOT_DIRECTORY.
- Asset/data files are copied only when missing.
- If no accounts exist, a default admin is created.
- If
-
Optional admin credentials override:
export MOONGATE_ADMIN_USERNAME="admin"
export MOONGATE_ADMIN_PASSWORD="change-me-now"
- Verify runtime:
- Game TCP server: port
2593
- HTTP endpoints (default):
http://localhost:8088/,
http://localhost:8088/health,
http://localhost:8088/metrics,
http://localhost:8088/scalar
- Logs:
MOONGATE_ROOT_DIRECTORY/logs
- Game TCP server: port
Moongate now supports full configuration override through environment variables.
- Prefix:
MOONGATE_
- Nested properties: use
__(double underscore)
- Precedence:
MOONGATE_*env vars override
moongate.json
Example:
MOONGATE_HTTP__PORT=8088
MOONGATE_HTTP__JWT__ISSUER=moongate-http
MOONGATE_SPATIAL__SECTOR_ENTER_SYNC_RADIUS=3
Supported config env variables:
- Core:
MOONGATE_ROOT_DIRECTORY
MOONGATE_UO_DIRECTORY
MOONGATE_LOG_LEVEL
MOONGATE_LOG_PACKET_DATA
MOONGATE_IS_DEVELOPER_MODE
-
- HTTP:
MOONGATE_HTTP__IS_ENABLED
MOONGATE_HTTP__PORT
MOONGATE_HTTP__WEBSITE_URL
MOONGATE_HTTP__IS_OPEN_API_ENABLED
MOONGATE_HTTP__JWT__IS_ENABLED
MOONGATE_HTTP__JWT__SIGNING_KEY
MOONGATE_HTTP__JWT__ISSUER
MOONGATE_HTTP__JWT__AUDIENCE
MOONGATE_HTTP__JWT__EXPIRATION_MINUTES
-
- Game:
MOONGATE_GAME__SHARD_NAME
MOONGATE_GAME__TIMER_TICK_MILLISECONDS
MOONGATE_GAME__TIMER_WHEEL_SIZE
MOONGATE_GAME__IDLE_CPU_ENABLED
MOONGATE_GAME__IDLE_SLEEP_MILLISECONDS
-
- Metrics:
MOONGATE_METRICS__ENABLED
MOONGATE_METRICS__INTERVAL_MILLISECONDS
MOONGATE_METRICS__LOG_ENABLED
MOONGATE_METRICS__LOG_TO_CONSOLE
MOONGATE_METRICS__LOG_LEVEL
-
- Persistence:
MOONGATE_PERSISTENCE__SAVE_INTERVAL_SECONDS
-
- Spatial:
MOONGATE_SPATIAL__LAZY_SECTOR_ITEM_LOAD_ENABLED
MOONGATE_SPATIAL__SECTOR_WARMUP_RADIUS
MOONGATE_SPATIAL__SECTOR_ENTER_SYNC_RADIUS
MOONGATE_SPATIAL__LAZY_SECTOR_ENTITY_LOAD_RADIUS
MOONGATE_SPATIAL__SECTOR_UPDATE_BROADCAST_RADIUS
MOONGATE_SPATIAL__LIGHT_WORLD_START_UTC
MOONGATE_SPATIAL__LIGHT_SECONDS_PER_UO_MINUTE
-
- Scripting:
MOONGATE_SCRIPTING__ENABLE_FILE_WATCHER
-
- Email:
MOONGATE_EMAIL__IS_ENABLED
MOONGATE_EMAIL__FROM_ADDRESS
MOONGATE_EMAIL__FALLBACK_LOCALE
MOONGATE_EMAIL__SMTP__HOST
MOONGATE_EMAIL__SMTP__PORT
MOONGATE_EMAIL__SMTP__USE_SSL
MOONGATE_EMAIL__SMTP__USERNAME
MOONGATE_EMAIL__SMTP__PASSWORD
-
Additional runtime env variables (not part of
MoongateConfig):
MOONGATE_ADMIN_USERNAME
MOONGATE_ADMIN_PASSWORD
MOONGATE_UI_DIST
MOONGATE_HTTP_JWT_SIGNING_KEY(legacy explicit fallback;
MOONGATE_HTTP__JWT__SIGNING_KEYis preferred)
services:
moongate:
image: tgiachi/moongate:latest
environment:
MOONGATE_ROOT_DIRECTORY: /data/moongate
MOONGATE_UO_DIRECTORY: /data/uo
MOONGATE_HTTP__PORT: "8088"
MOONGATE_HTTP__IS_OPEN_API_ENABLED: "true"
MOONGATE_HTTP__JWT__SIGNING_KEY: "change-me"
MOONGATE_SPATIAL__SECTOR_ENTER_SYNC_RADIUS: "3"
MOONGATE_SPATIAL__SECTOR_UPDATE_BROADCAST_RADIUS: "3"
MOONGATE_SPATIAL__LIGHT_WORLD_START_UTC: "1997-09-01T00:00:00Z"
MOONGATE_SPATIAL__LIGHT_SECONDS_PER_UO_MINUTE: "5"
MOONGATE_PERSISTENCE__SAVE_INTERVAL_SECONDS: "60"
MOONGATE_EMAIL__IS_ENABLED: "true"
MOONGATE_EMAIL__SMTP__HOST: "smtp.example.com"
MOONGATE_EMAIL__SMTP__PORT: "587"
MOONGATE_EMAIL__SMTP__USE_SSL: "true"
MOONGATE_EMAIL__SMTP__USERNAME: "smtp-user"
MOONGATE_EMAIL__SMTP__PASSWORD: "smtp-pass"
volumes:
- ./moongate_data:/data/moongate
- ./uo:/data/uo:ro
ports:
- "2593:2593"
- "8088:8088"
dotnet restore
dotnet build
dotnet test
dotnet run --project src/Moongate.Server
By default, the server starts with packet data logging enabled in
Program.cs.
Console logging:
- Custom Serilog console sink with output template compatible formatting.
- Level-based colored output in terminal (Spectre.Console).
- Placeholder values (message properties) highlighted with dedicated styling.
- Fixed bottom prompt row (
moongate>) when running in an interactive terminal.
HTTP service defaults:
Http.IsEnabled = true
Http.Port = 8088
Http.WebsiteUrl = "http://localhost"
Http.IsOpenApiEnabled = true
- Base endpoint:
/
- Health endpoint:
/health
- OpenAPI JSON:
/openapi/v1.json
- Scalar UI:
/scalar
- Users API:
GET /api/users
GET /api/users/{accountId}
POST /api/users
PUT /api/users/{accountId}
DELETE /api/users/{accountId}
-
Commands now use a hybrid model:
- Primary path (C# built-ins):
ICommandExecutor+
[RegisterConsoleCommand(...)]
- Discovered and registered at compile-time by
ConsoleCommandRegistrationGenerator
- Executors are registered as DryIoc singletons
- Discovered and registered at compile-time by
- Secondary path (dynamic/Lua/future): manual
ICommandSystemService.RegisterCommand(...)
- Kept intentionally for runtime registration scenarios
Authorization behavior:
- Console source is always evaluated as
AccountType.Administrator.
- In-game source is evaluated using
GameSession.AccountType(set during login).
- If source is valid but role is too low, command execution is rejected with warning output.
Example C# command registration (source-generated):
using Moongate.Server.Attributes;
using Moongate.Server.Data.Internal.Commands;
using Moongate.Server.Interfaces.Services.Console;
using Moongate.Server.Types.Commands;
using Moongate.UO.Data.Types;
[RegisterConsoleCommand(
"whoami|me",
"Shows basic identity information.",
CommandSourceType.Console | CommandSourceType.InGame,
AccountType.Regular
)]
public sealed class WhoAmICommand : ICommandExecutor
{
public Task ExecuteCommandAsync(CommandSystemContext context)
{
context.Print("You are connected.");
return Task.CompletedTask;
}
}
Example dynamic/manual registration (runtime, e.g. Lua bridge):
commandSystemService.RegisterCommand(
"lua_ping",
context =>
{
context.Print("pong");
return Task.CompletedTask;
},
source: CommandSourceType.Console | CommandSourceType.InGame,
minimumAccountType: AccountType.Regular
);
Usage:
- Console: type command directly, for example
help.
- In-game: prefix with
.in Unicode chat, for example
.help.
Built-in commands:
help|?-> Console + InGame,
Regular
lock|*-> Console only,
Administrator
exit|shutdown-> Console only,
Administrator
add_user-> Console + InGame,
Administrator
send_target-> InGame only,
Regular
orion-> InGame only,
Regular(opens target cursor and spawns Orion on selected location)
teleport|tp-> InGame only,
GameMaster(usage:
.teleport <mapId> <x> <y> <z>)
add_item_backpack|.add_item_backpack-> InGame only,
GameMaster(usage:
.add_item_backpack <templateId>)
Moongate includes a Lua scripting subsystem in
src/Moongate.Scripting, based on MoonSharp.
LuaScriptEngineServicehandles script execution, callbacks, constants, and function invocation.
- Script modules are exposed with attributes (
[ScriptModule],
[ScriptFunction]).
- Script module registration is compile-time generated (
ScriptModuleRegistry) and invoked from bootstrap.
LuaScriptLoaderresolves scripts from configured script directories.
.luarcmetadata generation is included to improve editor tooling.
Current automated coverage includes:
LuaScriptLoaderfile resolution and load behavior.
LuaScriptEngineServiceconstants, callbacks, module calls, error path, and naming conversions.
ScriptResultBuildersuccess/error contract behavior.
Example script callback (for example in
<root>/scripts/init.lua):
function on_player_connected(p)
log.info("Toh! un player s'e' connesso")
end
Mobile template:
{
"type": "mobile",
"id": "orc_warrior",
"name": "an orc warrior",
"body": "0x11",
"brain": "orc_warrior"
}
Lua script (
<root>/scripts/ai/orc_warrior.lua):
function brain_loop(npc_id)
while true do
-- tactical tick sleep in milliseconds
coroutine.yield(250)
end
end
function on_event(event_type, from_serial, event_obj)
if event_type ~= "speech_heard" or event_obj == nil then
return
end
local listener_npc_id = event_obj.listener_npc_id
local text = event_obj.text
if listener_npc_id == nil or text == nil then
return
end
if string.find(string.lower(text), "hello", 1, true) then
log.info("NPC " .. tostring(listener_npc_id) .. " heard hello from " .. tostring(from_serial))
end
end
Notes:
brainin mobile templates is treated as a brain id.
- Scripts are loaded from
moongate_data/scripts/**(usually via
require(...)in
init.lua).
brain_loopis resumed by the runner and can control next wake time via
coroutine.yield(ms).
on_eventis invoked with
(eventType, fromSerial, eventObject).
- Current event type emitted by the brain runner:
speech_heard.
eventObjectcontains:
listener_npc_id,
speaker_id,
text,
speech_type,
map_id, and
location(
x,
y,
z).
Moongate now exposes visual effect helpers both on mobile proxies and as a global module:
local npc = mobile.get(0x00000030)
if npc then
npc:SetEffect(0x3728, 10, 10, 0, 0, 2023)
end
-- broadcast location effect
effect.send(1, 3613, 2585, 0, 0x3728, 10, 10, 0, 0, 2023)
-- single target effect
effect.send_to_player(0x00000022, 3613, 2585, 0, 0x3728, 10, 10, 0, 0, 5023)
Related runtime events:
MobilePlayEffectEvent(broadcast in range)
PlayEffectToPlayerEvent(single session via character id)
Items can define
scriptId in templates and runtime entities (
UOItemEntity.ScriptId).
IItemScriptDispatcher resolves
scriptId as a Lua table and invokes hook functions on that table.
Dispatch convention:
- If
scriptIdis set and not
none: table name is normalized
scriptId(non-alphanumeric ->
_, lowercase)
- If
scriptId == "none": fallback table resolution from item name
- First candidate:
<normalized_item_name>
- Second candidate:
items_<normalized_item_name>
- Hook names:
single_click->
on_click
double_click->
on_double_click
GM Lua command examples shipped today:
moongate_data/scripts/commands/gm/eclipse.lua->
.eclipse
moongate_data/scripts/commands/gm/set_world_light.lua->
.set_world_light <0-255>
moongate_data/scripts/commands/gm/teleports.lua->
.teleports
Example:
scriptId = "items.healing-potion"
- Lua table resolved:
items_healing_potion
- On single click dispatcher tries:
items_healing_potion.on_click(and aliases)
Example template:
{
"type": "item",
"id": "healing_potion",
"name": "a healing potion",
"itemId": "0x0F0C",
"scriptId": "items.healing_potion"
}
Example Lua:
items_healing_potion = {
on_click = function(ctx)
log.info("Potion clicked, serial=" .. tostring(ctx.item.serial))
end,
on_double_click = function(ctx)
log.info("Potion double clicked by mobile=" .. tostring(ctx.mobile_id))
end
}
Fallback example (
scriptId = "none" and item name
Brick):
brick = {
on_double_click = function(ctx)
log.info("Brick double-click from session " .. tostring(ctx.session_id))
end
}
ctx payload keys:
hook
session_id
mobile_id
metadata
item:
serial,
script_id,
name,
map_id,
item_id,
amount,
hue,
location.{x,y,z}
Moongate now supports two complementary gump flows:
- file-based layout table (recommended) with
gump.send_layout(...)
- runtime fluent builder with
gump.create()/
gump.send(...)
File-based layout conventions:
- store gump files in
moongate_data/scripts/gumps/**.lua
- each file returns a table with
uiand optional
handlers
- button click wiring is declarative:
onclick = "handler_name"
- optional
ctxcan be passed to
gump.send_layout(...)for text placeholders (
$ctx.name,
$ctx.level, ...)
Example file (
moongate_data/scripts/gumps/test_shop.lua):
return {
ui = {
{ type = "page", index = 0 },
{ type = "background", x = 0, y = 0, gump_id = 9200, width = 320, height = 180 },
{ type = "label", x = 20, y = 20, hue = 1152, text = "Hello $ctx.name" },
{ type = "button", id = 1, x = 20, y = 130, normal_id = 4005, pressed_id = 4007, onclick = "open_next" }
},
handlers = {
open_next = function(cb_ctx)
log.info("Button clicked: " .. tostring(cb_ctx.button_id))
end
}
}
Usage:
local layout = require("gumps/test_shop")
local ui_ctx = { name = "Orion", level = 42 }
gump.send_layout(session_id, layout, character_id, 0xB300, 120, 80, ui_ctx)
Runtime builder mode remains available for dynamic/UI-generated-at-runtime scenarios.
Repository helper scripts in
scripts/:
scripts/build_image.sh: builds the Docker image using
docker buildx, with options for tag, platform, push, and no-cache.
scripts/run_aot.sh: publishes and runs the server with NativeAOT settings for local AOT verification.
scripts/run_benchmarks.sh: runs BenchmarkDotNet benchmarks (
markdown+
csvexporters).
scripts/run_benchmarks_compare.sh: runs side-by-side
JIT vs NativeAOTmicro-benchmark comparison and writes
BenchmarkDotNet.Artifacts/results/aot-vs-jit.md.
scripts/run_benchmarks_lua.sh: runs Lua script engine benchmarks only (JIT, MoonSharp is NativeAOT-incompatible). Accepts extra BenchmarkDotNet args.
Run locally:
./scripts/run_benchmarks.sh --filter '*'
Latest local snapshot (
2026-02-23,
BenchmarkDotNet 0.14.0, macOS
Darwin 25.3.0, Apple
M4 Max,
.NET 10.0.3):
|Benchmark
|Mean
|Allocated
|
PacketParsingBenchmark.ParseLoginSeedPacket
|
94.82 ns
|
664 B
|
PacketSerializationBenchmark.WriteServerListPacket
|
64.19 ns
|
128 B
|
PacketStreamParsingBenchmark.ParseMixedPacketStreamInChunks
|
24.25 us
|
56 KB
|
PacketDispatchBenchmark.DispatchToThreeListeners
|
68.21 ns
|
296 B
|
PacketDispatchBenchmark.DispatchWithoutListeners
|
8.99 ns
|
64 B
|
NetworkCompressionBenchmark.Compress256Bytes
|
220.76 ns
|
-
|
NetworkCompressionBenchmark.CompressAndDecompress1024Bytes
|
60.03 us
|
48.10 KB
|
NetworkCompressionBenchmark.CompressionMiddlewareProcessSend1024Bytes
|
908.72 ns
|
1.48 KB
|
QueueThroughputBenchmark.OutgoingQueueEnqueueThenDrain
|
24.309 us
|
-
|
QueueThroughputBenchmark.MessageBusPublishThenDrain
|
9.725 us
|
-
|
TimerWheelBenchmark.UpdateTicksDelta
|
2.893 us
|
4.05 KB
Run only the new gameplay-focused suites:
dotnet run -c Release --project benchmarks/Moongate.Benchmarks/Moongate.Benchmarks.csproj -- \
--filter '*SpatialWorldServiceBenchmark*' '*ItemServiceBenchmark*' '*PacketGameplayHotPathBenchmark*'
Latest quick snapshot (
2026-03-02,
BenchmarkDotNet 0.15.8, macOS
Darwin 25.3.0, Apple
M4 Max,
.NET 10.0.3, quick config
Launch=1/Warmup=1/Iteration=1):
|Benchmark
|Mean
|Allocated
|
SpatialWorldServiceBenchmark.AddOrUpdateMobiles (500)
|
75.939 us
|
74.56 KB
|
SpatialWorldServiceBenchmark.MoveMobilesAcrossSectors (500)
|
27.548 us
|
117.53 KB
|
SpatialWorldServiceBenchmark.GetPlayersInHotSector (500)
|
1.769 us
|
6.16 KB
|
SpatialWorldServiceBenchmark.AddOrUpdateMobiles (2000)
|
325.353 us
|
297.27 KB
|
SpatialWorldServiceBenchmark.MoveMobilesAcrossSectors (2000)
|
105.423 us
|
469.15 KB
|
SpatialWorldServiceBenchmark.GetPlayersInHotSector (2000)
|
1.745 us
|
6.16 KB
|
ItemServiceBenchmark.MoveItemBetweenContainers
|
359.772 ns
|
1.85 KB
|
ItemServiceBenchmark.DropItemToGroundFromContainer
|
489.566 ns
|
2.25 KB
|
PacketGameplayHotPathBenchmark.ParseMoveRequestPacket
|
8.930 ns
|
32 B
|
PacketGameplayHotPathBenchmark.ParsePickUpItemPacket
|
8.620 ns
|
32 B
|
PacketGameplayHotPathBenchmark.ParseDropItemPacket
|
11.192 ns
|
48 B
|
PacketGameplayHotPathBenchmark.ParseDropWearItemPacket
|
8.955 ns
|
32 B
|
PacketGameplayHotPathBenchmark.ParseMixedGameplayPacketBurst
|
10.956 ns
|
36 B
|
PacketGameplayHotPathBenchmark.WriteObjectInformationPacket
|
63.047 ns
|
-
|
PacketGameplayHotPathBenchmark.WriteDraggingOfItemPacket
|
51.664 ns
|
-
Notes:
- This snapshot is intended for fast regression checks, not for publication-grade comparisons.
- Use default/full BenchmarkDotNet settings for release notes and long-term trend baselines.
Run locally:
./scripts/run_benchmarks_lua.sh
Note: MoonSharp relies on reflection and dynamic code generation — NativeAOT is not supported for this suite.
Latest local snapshot (
2026-02-25,
BenchmarkDotNet 0.15.8, macOS
Darwin 25.3.0, Apple
M4 Max,
.NET 10.0):
|Benchmark
|Mean
|Allocated
|
LuaScriptEngineBenchmark.ExecuteSimpleScriptCached
|
328.87 ns
|
800 B
|
LuaScriptEngineBenchmark.ExecuteLoopScriptCached
|
5.68 us
|
19.67 KB
|
LuaScriptEngineBenchmark.ExecuteSimpleScriptUncached
|
6.28 us
|
6.12 KB
|
LuaScriptEngineBenchmark.CallFunctionNoArgs
|
49.22 ns
|
256 B
|
LuaScriptEngineBenchmark.CallFunctionWithArgs
|
135.40 ns
|
864 B
Generated reports are stored in:
BenchmarkDotNet.Artifacts/results/*.md
BenchmarkDotNet.Artifacts/results/*.csv
Run side-by-side comparison:
./scripts/run_benchmarks_compare.sh
Latest comparison snapshot (
2026-02-23,
net10.0, Apple
M4 Max,
osx-arm64):
|Benchmark
|JIT Mean
|AOT Mean
|Speedup (JIT/AOT)
|
Compress256Bytes
|
934.48 ns
|
319.04 ns
|
2.93x
|
CompressAndDecompress1024Bytes
|
59.60 us
|
102.20 us
|
0.58x
|
CompressionMiddlewareProcessSend1024Bytes
|
974.86 ns
|
1.34 us
|
0.73x
|
ParseLoginSeedPacket
|
360.97 ns
|
71.66 ns
|
5.04x
|
ParseMixedPacketStreamInChunks
|
26.10 us
|
37.71 us
|
0.69x
|
WriteServerListPacket
|
585.93 ns
|
98.31 ns
|
5.96x
Detailed report:
BenchmarkDotNet.Artifacts/results/aot-vs-jit.md
Use the dedicated stress runner to validate server stability with real UO socket clients.
Scenario target (default):
100concurrent clients
300sduration
- account bootstrap via HTTP users API
- login + enter world + continuous movement loop
- SLO checks:
- login success rate
>= 99%
- unexpected disconnects
= 0
- movement ACK p95
< 200ms
- login success rate
Run:
dotnet run --project tools/Moongate.Stress -- \
--host 127.0.0.1 --port 2593 \
--http http://localhost:8088 \
--clients 100 --duration 300 --ramp-up-per-second 10
When JWT protection is enabled on
/api/users, provide admin credentials:
dotnet run --project tools/Moongate.Stress -- \
--admin-username admin --admin-password your_password
Output:
- console summary with pass/fail and SLO violations
- JSON report at
artifacts/stress/latest.json
Build the image:
./scripts/build_image.sh -t moongate-server:local
Run the container:
docker run --rm -it \
-p 2593:2593 \
-p 8088:8088 \
-v /path/host/moongate-root:/app \
-v /path/host/uo-client:/uo:ro \
--name moongate \
moongate-server:local
The Docker image publishes a NativeAOT binary and runs it on Alpine (
linux-musl runtime).
It also builds the frontend in
ui/ and serves it from
/ via the HTTP service.
Container defaults:
MOONGATE_ROOT_DIRECTORY=/app
MOONGATE_UO_DIRECTORY=/uo
MOONGATE_UI_DIST=/opt/moongate/ui/dist
/path/host/uo-client must contain required UO client files (e.g.
client.exe).
Console behavior in Docker:
- Run with
-itto enable the interactive prompt UI (
moongate>).
- Without TTY (
-itomitted), logs still work but prompt interaction is disabled.
The repository includes a complete monitoring stack under
stack/:
- Moongate server container
- Prometheus scraping
http://moongate:8088/metrics
- Grafana with pre-provisioned datasource and dashboard
Quick start:
cd stack
docker compose up -d --build
Useful endpoints:
- Grafana:
http://localhost:3000
- Prometheus:
http://localhost:9090
- Moongate metrics:
http://localhost:8088/metrics
For full setup details, volumes, troubleshooting, and dashboard notes, see
stack/README.md.
Project documentation is in
docs/.
Published documentation is available at:
-
-
Docs home:
docs/Home.md
-
Development plan:
docs/plans/moongate-v2-development-plan.md
-
Current status snapshot:
docs/plans/status-2026-02-19.md
-
Sprint tracking:
docs/sprints/sprint-001.md
-
Sprint closeout:
docs/sprints/sprint-001-closeout-2026-02-18.md
-
Protocol notes index:
docs/protocol/README.md
- Shared build/analyzer/version settings are centralized in
Directory.Build.props.
- Current global version baseline:
0.17.0.
- CI validates build/tests/coverage/quality/security; release and Docker image publishing run through dedicated workflows.
We welcome contributions. Please fork the repository and submit pull requests with your changes. Make sure code follows the project coding standards and includes appropriate tests.
This project is licensed under the GNU General Public License v3.0 (GPL-3.0).
See
LICENSE for details.