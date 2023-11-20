A Hex Editor for Reverse Engineers, Programmers and people who value their retinas when working at 3 AM.

Supporting

Screenshots

Features

Featureful hex view Byte patching Patch management Copy bytes as feature Bytes Hex string C, C++, C#, Rust, Python, Java & JavaScript array ASCII-Art hex view HTML self-contained div String and hex search Colorful highlighting Goto from start, end and current cursor position

Custom C++-like pattern language for parsing highlighting a file's content Automatic loading based on MIME type arrays, pointers, structs, unions, enums, bitfields, namespaces, little and big endian support, conditionals and much more! Useful error messages, syntax highlighting and error marking

Doesn't burn out your retinas when used in late-night sessions Dark mode by default, but a light mode is available as well

Data importing Base64 files IPS and IPS32 patches

Data exporting IPS and IPS32 patches

Data inspector allowing interpretation of data as many different types (little and big endian)

Huge file support with fast and efficient loading

String search Copying of strings Copying of demangled strings

File hashing support CRC16 and CRC32 with custom initial values and polynomials MD4, MD5 SHA-1, SHA-224, SHA-256, SHA-384, SHA-512

Disassembler supporting many architectures (frontend for Capstone) ARM32 (ARM, Thumb, Cortex-M, AArch32) ARM64 MIPS (MIPS32, MIPS64, MIPS32R6, Micro) x86 (16-bit, 32-bit, 64-bit) PowerPC (32-bit, 64-bit) SPARC IBM SystemZ xCORE M68K TMS320C64X M680X Ethereum RISC-V WebAssembly MOS65XX Berkeley Packet Filter

Bookmarks Region highlighting Comments

Data Analyzer File magic-based file parser and MIME type database Byte distribution graph Entropy graph Highest and average entropy Encrypted / Compressed file detection

Built-in Content Store Download all files found in the database directly from within ImHex

Yara Rules support Quickly scan a file for vulnerabilities with official yara rules

Helpful tools Itanium and MSVC demangler ASCII table Regex replacer Mathematical expression evaluator (Calculator) Hexadecimal Color picker Base converter UNIX Permissions calculator Wikipedia term definition finder File utilities File splitter File combiner File shredder



Pattern Language

The Pattern Language is the completely custom programming language developed for ImHex. It allows you to define structures and data types in a C-like syntax and then use them to parse and highlight a file's content.

Source Code: Link

Documentation: Link

Database

For format patterns, libraries, magic and constant files, check out the ImHex-Patterns repository.

Feel free to PR your own files there as well!

Requirements

To use ImHex, the following minimal system requirements need to be met:

OS : Windows : Windows 7 or higher (Windows 10/11 recommended) macOS : macOS 11 (Big Sur) or higher, Linux : "Modern" Linux. The following distributions have official releases available. Other distros are supported through the AppImage and Flatpak releases. Ubuntu 22.04/23.04 Fedora 36/37 RHEL/AlmaLinux 9 Arch Linux

: CPU : x86_64 (64 Bit)

: x86_64 (64 Bit) GPU : OpenGL 3.0 or higher Intel HD drivers are really buggy and often cause graphic artifacts In case you don't have a GPU available, there are software rendered releases available for Windows and macOS

: OpenGL 3.0 or higher RAM : 256MB, more may be required for more complicated analysis

: 256MB, more may be required for more complicated analysis Storage: 100MB

Installing

Information on how to install ImHex can be found in the Install guide

Compiling

To compile ImHex on any platform, GCC (or Clang) is required with a version that supports C++23 or higher. On macOS, Clang is also required to compile some ObjC code. All releases are being built using latest available GCC.

Many dependencies are bundled into the repository using submodules so make sure to clone it using the --recurse-submodules option. All dependencies that aren't bundled, can be installed using the dependency installer scripts found in the /dist folder.

For more information, check out the Compiling guide.

Contributing

See Contributing

Plugin development

To develop plugins for ImHex, use one of the following two templates projects to get started. You then have access to the entirety of libimhex as well as the ImHex API and the Content Registry to interact with ImHex or to add new content.

Credits

Contributors

Mary for her immense help porting ImHex to MacOS and help during development

Roblabla for adding MSI Installer support to ImHex

jam1garner and raytwo for their help with adding Rust support to plugins

Mailaender for getting ImHex onto Flathub

iTrooz for many improvements and new features to Imhex

Everybody else who has reported issues on Discord or GitHub that I had great conversations with :)

